(KMAland) — Another year of bowling is complete, and it’s time to start handing out our annual KMAland Bowling Conference Awards.
As we did last year, we will have the following awards for the Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa and Missouri River:
-Girls Bowler of the Year
-Boys Bowler of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Girls Senior of the Year
-Boys Senior of the Year
-Girls Junior of the Year
-Boys Junior of the Year
-Girls Sophomore of the Year
-Boys Sophomore of the Year
-Girls Freshman of the Year
-Boys Freshman of the Year
-Girls & Boys All-Hawkeye Ten
-Girls & Boys All-Pride of Iowa
-Girls & Boys All-Missouri River
-Girls & Boys All Senior, Junior, Sophomore & Freshman Teams
We will also announce a number of other awards throughout the rest of the week. The schedule:
-Tuesday: KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year
-Wednesday: KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year
-Thursday: KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year
-Friday: All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team
-Saturday: All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team
-Sunday: KMA Sports All-State Bowling
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
•Girls Bowler of the Year: Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central (209.32 SPG, 418.64 SPS)
•Boys Bowler of the Year: Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert (state champion, 219.00 SPG, 456.25 SPS)
•Coach of the Year: Ashley Woods, Clarinda (boys & girls state qualifiers)
•Girls Senior of the Year: Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central
•Boys Senior of the Year: Adam Denny, St. Albert
•Girls Junior of the Year: Andi Woods, Clarinda (174.13 SPG, 364.09 SPS)
•Boys Junior of the Year: Evan White, St. Albert (222.96 SPG, 464.50 SPG)
•Girls Sophomore of the Year: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (166.28 SPG, 346.42 SPG)
•Boys Sophomore of the Year: Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (state runner-up, 211.55 SPG, 423.10 SPG)
•Girls Freshman of the Year: Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (192.00 SPG, 400.00 SPS)
•Boys Freshman of the Year: Zane Coonce, Lewis Central (181.40 SPG, 362.80 SPS)
•Girls All-Hawkeye Ten: Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central; Ally Johnson, Senior, Clarinda; Lexi Narmi, Junior, St. Albert; Bailey Secrest, Freshman, St. Albert; Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda
•Boys All-Hawkeye Ten: Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert; Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert; Christian Schmadeke, Senior, Denison-Schleswig; Evan White, Junior, St. Albert; Jackson Wigington, Senior, St. Albert
•Girls All-Senior: Kemper Beckel, Clarinda; Ally Johnson, Clarinda; Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig; Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central; Cameron Springman, Harlan
•Boys All-Senior: Adam Denny, St. Albert; Dylan Gray, Shenandoah; Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central; Aiden Schleimer, Harlan; Christian Schmadeke, Denison-Schleswig
•Girls All-Junior: Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig; Brittany Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig; Lexi Narmi, St. Albert; Maddie Smith, LCarinda; Andi Woods, Clarinda
•Boys All-Junior: Jake Fink, Denison-Schleswig; Cole Pekny, St. Albert; Alex Razee, Shenandoah; Beau Sweet, St. Albert; Evan White, St. Albert
•Girls All-Sophomore: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah; Lizzy Baucom, Red Oak; Taylor Davis, Shenandoah; Alex Ford, Lewis Central; Dakota Wise, Clarinda
•Boys All-Sophomore: Dalton Athen, Shenandoah; Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central; Kenny Mayberry, Lewis Central; Gunner Steiner, Shenandoah; Max Thompson, Lewis Central
•Girls All-Freshman: Rylee Pulliam, Clarinda; Jaylan Gray, Shenandoah; Kate Reed, Lewis Central; Bailey Secrest, St. Albert
•Boys All-Freshman: Zane Coonce, Lewis Central; Cale Hall, Red Oak; Brett Orr, Creston; Nathan Powell, Harlan; Ethan Totten, Denison-Schleswig
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
•Girls Bowler of the Year: Aubrey Reed, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (138.84 SPG, 289.25 SPS)
•Boys Bowler of the Year: Owen Williams, Junior, Southeast Warren (state qualifier, 174.80 SPG, 349.60 SPS)
•Coach of the Year: Tim Williams, Southeast Warren
•Girls Senior of the Year: Jade Wadle, Southeast Warren (136.75 SPG, 273.50 SPS)
•Boys Senior of the Year: J.D. Hinrichs, Southeast Warren (175.82 SPG, 351.65 SPS)
•Girls Junior of the Year: Riley Brokaw, Lenox (105.04 SPG, 218.15 SPS)
•Boys Junior of the Year: Owen Williams, Southeast Warren
•Girls Sophomore of the Year: Aubrey Reed, Mount Ayr
•Boys Sophomore of the Year: Brandon Cox, Lenox (179.44 SPG, 372.69 SPS)
•Girls Freshman of the Year: Piper Brokaw, Lenox (124.78 SPG, 280.75 SPS)
•Boys Freshman of the Year: Cade Cordell, Lenox (144.74 SPG, 305.56 SPS)
•Girls All-POI: Piper Brokaw, Freshman, Lenox; Kaley Murphy, Freshman, Mount Ayr; Aubrey Reed, Sophomore, Mount Ayr; Josclyn Sundberg, Senior, Southeast Warren; Jade Wadle, Senior, Southeast Warren
•Boys All-POI: Brandon Cox, Sophomore, Lenox; Aiden Eggert, Senior, Lenox; J.D. Hinrichs, Senior, Southeast Warren; Damon Wallace, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley; Owen Williams, Junior, Southeast Warren
•Girls All-Senior: Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren; Kaylee Orozco, Lenox; Dailyn Phinney, Southeast Warren; Josclyn Sundberg, Southeast Warren; Jade Wadle, Southeast Warren
•Boys All-Senior: Aiden Eggert, Lenox; J.D. Hinrichs, Southeast Warren; Will Prater, Southeast Warren; Jayden Stephens, Lenox; Dominic Wadle, Southeast Warren
•Girls All-Junior: Riley Brokaw, Lenox; Faith Fuller, Southeast Warren; Katrina Gogel, Mount Ayr
•Boys All-Junior: Jarred Larson, Mount Ayr; Austin Lynde-Peve, Nodaway Valley; Chase Thompson, Southeast Warren; Owen Williams, Southeast Warren
•Girls All-Sophomore: Koda Henle, Mount Ayr; Sarah Notz, Lenox; Aubrey Reed, Mount Ayr; Bailey Wallace, Southeast Warren; Harper Whittington, Mount Ayr; Kamera Wolfe, Nodaway Valley
•Boys All-Sophomore: Brandon Cox, Lenox; Ethan Johns, Mount Ayr; Dylan Swank, Mount Ayr; Damon Wallace, Nodaway Valley
•Girls All-Freshman: Harper Bashor, Lenox; Piper Brokaw, Lenox; Ava Kennan, Lenox; Courtney Knox, Lenox; Kaley Murphy, Mount Ayr
•Boys All-Freshman: Cade Cordell, Lenox; Mitchell Jackson, Mount Ayr
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
•Girls Bowler of the Year: Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars (211.81 SPG, 423.63 SPS)
•Boys Bowler of the Year: Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (213.20 SPG, 444.17 SPS, state qualifier)
•Coach of the Year: Gary Brady, LeMars
•Girls Senior of the Year: Emily Peters, LeMars
•Boys Senior of the Year: Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (state qualifier, 200.09 SPG, 400.18 SPS)
•Girls Junior of the Year: Hope Westhoff, LeMars (173.94 SPG, 347.88 SPS)
•Boys Junior of the Year: Trevor Fisher, LeMars (216.19 SPG, 432.38 SPS)
•Girls Sophomore of the Year: Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (204.13 SPG, 408.25 SPS)
•Boys Sophomore of the Year: Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson
•Girls Freshman of the Year: Megan Callaway, Thomas Jefferson (139.64 SPG, 273.89 SPS)
•Boys Freshman of the Year: Caiden Heitritter, LeMars (194.93 SPG, 389.86 SPS)
•Girls All-MRC: Brooklyn Bockelmann, LeMars; Trinity Brunsting, Senior, LeMars; Bailey Gill, Sophomore, LeMars; Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars; Natalie Vanderloo, Sophomore, LeMars
•Boys All-MRC: Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson; Trevor Fisher, Junior, LeMars; Brenden Lewis, Senior, Sioux City East; Sebastian MacGregor, Sophomore, LeMars; Bennett Olsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
•Girls All-Senior: Brooklyn Bockelmann, LeMars; Trinity Brunsting, LeMars; Tatum Mark, Abraham Lincoln; Emily Peters, LeMars; Courtney Solomon, Sioux City North
•Boys All-Senior: Brenden Lewis, Sioux City East; Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln; Taylor Roberts, LeMars; Caden Wurth, LeMars; Kaleb Wyant, Sioux City East
•Girls All-Junior: Elizabeth Barto, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Rahmah Sajid, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Emma Schmidt, Sioux City East; Hope Westhoff, LeMars; Andes Wolfe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
•Boys All-Junior: Tyson Alcorn, LeMars; Trevor Fisher, LeMars; Logan Pinkerton, LeMars; Ryan Smith, Thomas Jefferson; Carter Sulzbach, Sioux City North
•Girls All-Sophomore: Kendall Carnes, Thomas Jefferson; Bailey Gill, LeMars; Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Bayleigh Shanno, Thomas Jefferson; Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars
•Boys All-Sophomore: Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson; Sebastian MacGregor, LeMars; Kole Schroeder, LeMars; Carter Schwiesow, Abraham Lincoln; Trenton Tallman, Abraham Lincoln
•Girls All-Freshman: Jordin Biggerstaff, Sioux City West; Megan Callaway, Thomas Jefferson; Jenna Fisher, LeMars; Caitlin Murphy, Sioux City East; Hadli Ross, Sioux City West
•Boys All-Freshman: Caiden Heitritter, LeMars; Jason Oppedal, LeMars; Joshua Shamblen, Abraham Lincoln
