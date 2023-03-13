(KMAland) -- It’s time for another week of awards to begin, and we are turning our attention to KMAland boys basketball with the KMAland Iowa Conference Boys Basketball Awards.
This year, we are doing all of the same awards as last year in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-3-Point (5) — A new award last season with the top five 3-point shooters as defined by 3-point makes and a percentage of at least 25%.
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5) — Defined as players that came off the bench in more games than they started this season. This is heavily dependent on coaches correctly designating starters in Bound.
With that said, here are the 2022-23 KMAland Iowa Conference Boys Basketball Awards. Reminder: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (20.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.1 SPG)
•Coach of the Year: Sean Minnehan, Kuemper Catholic (state qualifier, 6-win improvement)
•Senior of the Year: Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig (17.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.9 SPG)
•Junior of the Year: Max DeVries, Red Oak
•Sophomore of the Year: Carson Kanne, Kuemper Catholic (7.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
•Freshman of the Year: Nick Ballenger, St. Albert (11.6 PPG, 1.3 RGP, 1.2 APG, 1.4 SPG)
•KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite: Jacob Birch, Senior, Harlan (15.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG); Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak; Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (11.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.6 SPG); Colton Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic (18.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.8 BPG); Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
•All-Senior: Jacob Birch, Harlan; Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (12.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.3 SPG); Caden Johnson, Glenwood; Colin Lillie, St. Albert (15.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG); Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig
•All-Junior: Max DeVries, Red Oak; Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak (14.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.1 SPG); Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper Catholic (13.4 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.2 SPG); Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic; Cael Turner, Creston (13.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.6 SPG)
•All-Sophomore: Tregan Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (4.9 RPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.8 SPG); Jake Hoyt, Creston (8.0 RPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.6 SPG); Carson Kanne, Kuemper Catholic; Jeremiah Sherrill, St. Albert (5.7 RPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.8 SPG); Brayden Sifford, Red Oak (3.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.9 SPG)
•All-Freshman: Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic (8.4 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 0.7 SPG); Nick Ballenger, St. Albert; Cole Graham, Shenandoah (2.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG); Gavin McLaren, Atlantic (2.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG); Noah Narmi, St. Albert (4.5 RPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.7 SPG)
•All 3-Point: Brock Badding, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic (54 3PM, 37.8%); Nick Ballenger, Freshman, St. Albert (50 3PM, 37.9%); Max DeVries, Junior, Red Oak (54 3PM, 32.3%); Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (54 3PM, 31.0%); Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (45 3PM, 39.1%)
•All-Defense: Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda (52 steals); Dawson Gifford, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (59 steals); Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda (46 steals, 10 blocks); Luke Wiebers, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (55 steals, 16 blocks); Cael Turner, Junior Creston (52 steals)
•All-Reserve: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (8.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.9 SPG); Will Arkfeld, Junior, Harlan (7.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG); Brock Badding, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic; Gavin Hipnar, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (6.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 0.8 APG); Jake Hoyt, Sophomore, Creston; Carter Putney, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (5.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.2 SPG)
CORNER CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (18.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.6 SPG)
•Coach of the Year: Kevin Schafer, East Mills (regular season & tournament champions)
•Senior of the Year: Mason Crouse, East Mills
•Junior of the Year: Nolan Grebin, Stanton (16.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 SPG)
•Sophomore of the Year: Braedon Godfread, Sidney (15.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG)
•Freshman of the Year: Brayden Lockwood, Griswold (17 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals)
•KMA Sports Corner Elite: Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills; Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney; Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton; Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (16.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.2 BPG); Braden West, Senior, East Mills (15.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.5 BPG)
•All-Senior: Mason Crouse, East Mills; JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (13.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 2.5 SPG); Joshua Martin, Stanton (9.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 3.2 SPG); Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills; Braden West, East Mills
•All-Junior: Nolan Grebin, Stanton; Layne Mastin, East Mills (4.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.7 SPG); Kaden Peeler, Essex (5.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.1 SPG); Tony Racine, Essex (12.0 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG); Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex (14.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 2.0 BPG)
•All-Sophomore: Peyton Cook, Griswold (6.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.1 SPG); Evan Gettler, Stanton (14.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.9 SPG); Braedon Godfread, Sidney; Grant Whitehead, Sidney (12.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 3.3 SPG); Michael Hensley, Sidney (9.5 PPG, 5.6 PRG, 1.6 APG, 1.5 SPG)
•All-Freshman: Brayden Lockwood, Griswold; Dylan Reynolds, Stanton (6 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals); Mason Reed, Fremont-Mills (5 points, 3 rebounds); Isaiah Sholes, Essex (10 points, 34 rebounds); Aiden Stenzel, Sidney (2 points)
•All 3-Point: Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswodl (39 3PM, 27.7%); Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (72 3PM, 35.6%); Nolan Grebin, Stanton (31 3PM, 27.0%); Kywin Tibben, Senior, Stanton (42 3PM, 34.1%); Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (45 3PM, 29.6%)
•All-Defense: Braedon Godfread, Sophomore, Sidney (46 blocks, 34 steals); Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills (65 steals); Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (73 steals); Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (40 steals, 46 blocks); Grant Whitehead, Sophomore, Sidney (66 steals)
•All-Reserve: Jerett Jentzsch, Senior, East Mills (5.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.8 BPG); Jacob Martin, Sophomore, Stanton (3.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 1.5 SPG); Layne Mastin, Junior, East Mills (4.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.7 SPG); Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (3.3 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.8 SPG); Kyler Williams, Junior, East Mills (3.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (19.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.3 SPG)
•Coach of the Year: GG Harris, AHSTW (Western Iowa Conference champions)
•Senior of the Year: Brayden Lund, AHSTW
•Junior of the Year: Grady Jeppesen, Riverside (21.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.8 SPG)
•Sophomore of the Year: Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia (14.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG)
•Freshman of the Year: Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning (11.9 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.5 SPG)
•KMA Sports WIC Elite: Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside; Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW; Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (16.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.4 BPG); Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (16.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.8 SPG); Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (19.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.6 SPG)
•All-Senior: Carson Bauer, Audubon (13.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.4 SPG); Ethan Dickerson, Treynor (12.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.8 BPG); Brayden Lund, AHSTW; Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW; Michael Turner, Tri-Center
•All-Junior: Mason Boothby, Underwood (12.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.6 APG); Grady Jeppesen, Riverside; Brody Lager, Missouri Valley (16.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 2.6 SPG); Jace Tams, Treynor; Jack Vanfossan, Underwood (13.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.7 BPG)
•All-Sophomore: Daylen Kocour, Missouri Valley (0.6 PPG, 0.6 RPG); Carter Kunze, Tri-Center (1.1 PPG, 2.3 RPG); Aaron Olsen, Audubon (5.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.8 SPG); Luke Sternberg, AHSTW (6.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.0 SPG); Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia
•All-Freshman: Garrett Luett, Underwood (3.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.8 SPG); Layton Maasen, Missouri Valley (3.8 PPG); Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning; Adam Roden, Logan-Magnolia (3.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.1 APG); Carson Wessel, Audubon (2.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.9 SPG)
•All 3-Point: Aiden Bell, Senior, Riverside (65 3PM, 35.7%); Ethan Konz, Junior, Treynor (52 3PM, 33.3%); Ross Kusel, Junior, IKM-Manning (60 3PM, 39.2%); Jace Tams, Junior, Treynor (57 3PM, 33.3%); Wes Vana, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (51 3PM, 34.5%)
•All-Defense: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (60 steals, 12 blocks); Ethan Dickerson, Senior, Treynor (64 blocks, 10 steals); Brody Lager, Junior, Missouri Valley (58 steals); Cole Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW (56 steals); Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (59 steals)
•All-Reserve: Owen Larsen, Junior, Underwood (5.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG); Garrett Luett, Freshman, Underwood (3.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.8 SPG); Abe McIntosh, Senior, AHSTW (3.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.8 APG); Lane Sams, Junior, IKM-Manning (3.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 0.7 APG, 0.9 SPG); Ryan Wedemeyer, Senior, AHSTW (5.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.1 SPG)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (22.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 3.3 SPG)
•Coach of the Year: Tanner Peterman, Bedford (21-4 record, co-POI champions, 3 more wins than last two years combined)
•Senior of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
•Junior of the Year: Rayce Snyder, Wayne (19.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG)
•Sophomore of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox (18.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 2.6 SPG)
•Freshman of the Year: Cael Hogan, Southwest Valley (12.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 2.6 SPG)
•KMA Sports POI Elite: Boston DeVault (19.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.7 APG, 2.7 SPG); Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr; Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox; Dawson Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (18.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 SPG); Rayce Snyder, Junior, Wayne
•All-Senior: Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Keaton England, Lenox (15.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 3.2 SPG); Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr; Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr (13.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.6 SPG); Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (14.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
•All-Junior: Rason Grail, East Union (12.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.9 SPG); Seth Hudson, East Union (15.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 SPG); Roman Keefe, Southwest Valley (11.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.9 APG, 1.6 SPG); Dawson Nelson, Nodaway Valley; Rayce Snyder, Wayne
•All-Sophomore: Caden Carruthers, Southeast Warren (5.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.9 SPG); Gabe Funk, Lenox; Tyler Martin, Mount Ay r(6.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.2 SPG); Cal Peterman, Bedford (11.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.8 BPG); Cam Seuferer, Southeast Warren (13.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 SPG)
•All-Freshman: Lucas Dirkx, Southeast Warren (3.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.8 SPG); Jamison Ewing, Southeast Warren (8.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.9 SPG); Cael Hogan, Southwest Valley; Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr (6.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.8 SPG); Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys (3.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG)
•All 3-Point: Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (78 3PM, 37.0%); Keaton England, Senior, Lenox (56 3PM, 38.6%); Seth Hudson, Junior, East Union (55 3PM, 32.4%); Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (52 3PM, 35.1%); Asher Weed, Senior, Bedford (50 3PM, 30.7%)
•All-Defense: Keaton England, Senior, Lenox (77 steals); Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (79 steals, 14 blocks); Austin Lack, Junior, East Union (90 steals, 20 blocks); Conner Nally, Junior, Bedford (93 steals); Cal Peterman, Sophomore, Bedford (47 steals, 44 blocks)
•All-Reserve: Owen Junker, Senior, Lenox (6.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG); Quentin King, Senior, Bedford (7.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.5 SPG); Kevin Linhart, Senior, Central Decatur (7.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG); Cal Peterman, Sophomore, Bedford; Jackson Ruggles, Freshman, Mount Ayr (6.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.8 SPG)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (15.0 PPG, 16.1 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG)
•Coach of the Year: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison (RVC champions, state semifinalist)
•Senior of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison
•Junior of the Year: Cash Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG)
•Sophomore of the Year: Carter Gruver, Woodbine (18.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.4 APG)
•Freshman of the Year: Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (20.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.9 BPG)
•KMA Sports RVC Elite: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (16.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 3.0 BPG); Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison; Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine; Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (14.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.2 SPG)
•All-Senior: Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (12.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.7 SPG); Sage Evans, West Harrison; Koleson Evans, West Harrison; Seth Hensley, CAM (14.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG); Mason King, West Harrison
•All-Junior: Cade Behrens, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 0.7 APG, 0.7 SPG); Cash Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Aiden Flathers, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.2 SPG); Emmett Neumann, Ar-We-Va (10.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.2 BPG); Evan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley (11.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.5 SPG)
•All-Sophomore: Carter Gruver, Woodbine; Chase Jahde, CAM (11.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.2 SPG); Carson Kelley, Woodbine (9.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG); Wade Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (6.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.8 SPG); Blayne Smith, Ar-We-Va (7.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG)
•All-Freshman: Collin Bower, CAM (3.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 APG); Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine (9.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.9 SPG); Jax Pryor, Woodbine (4.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG); Wyatt Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (10.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 2.6 SPG)
•All 3-Point: Cade Behrens, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (62 3PM, 29.1%); Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (57 3PM, 45.6%); Aiden Flathers, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (47 3PM, 40.2%); Carson Kelley, Sophomore, Woodbine (58 3PM, 33.7%); Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (61 3PM, 46.2%)
•All-Defense: Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (61 steals); Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (37 steals, 77 blocks); Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (72 steals, 17 blocks); Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (56 steals, 9 blocks); Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (51 steals)
•All-Reserve: Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (4.1 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 0.8 APG, 1.0 SPG); Jax Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine; Jackson Radcliff, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.8 SPG); Chase Spieker, Sophomore, CAM (3.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.8 SPG); Quintinn White, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 1.0 SPG)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (18.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.7 BPG)
•Coach of the Year: Matt Hahn, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-win improvement, state semifinalist)
•Senior of the Year: Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West (15.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.2 SPG)
•Junior of the Year: Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan Catholic
•Sophomore of the Year: Creighton Bracker, Abraham Lincoln (10.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 SPG)
•Freshman of the Year: Noah Conley, Sioux City North (10.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.5 SPG)
•KMA Sports MRC Elite: Fitzy Grant, Junior, Sioux City East (14.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.5 SPG); Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West; Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (14.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG); Lamarion Mothershead, Senior, Sioux City West (16.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.9 SPG); Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
•All-Senior: Preston Dobbs, Sioux City East (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.8 SPG); Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West; Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Mathok Mathok, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (14.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG); Lamarion Mothershead, Sioux City West
•All-Junior: Cole Arnold, Abraham Lincoln (13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.0 SPG); Jordan Dewaele, Thomas Jefferson (16.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.9 BPG); Fitzy Grant, Sioux City East; Zach Hesse, Sioux City North (14.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.8 SPG); Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan Catholic;
•All-Sophomore: Creighton Bracker, Abraham Lincoln; Dominic Foster, Sioux City North (5.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG); Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln (8.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.8 SPG); Manasse Kasongo, Sioux City East (1.3 PPG, 1.4 RPG); Gio Vazquez, Sioux City West (4.0 PPG. 0.9 RPG, 0.8 APG)
•All-Freshman: Timothy Calabro, Thomas Jefferson (3.9 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 0.9 APG); Noah Conley, Sioux City North; Easton Klement, Abraham Lincoln (17 points, 14 rebounds, 33 assists, 16 steals); Leyton McNabb, Thomas Jefferson (16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals); Bilal Yusuf, Sioux City East (16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 10 steals)
•All 3-Point: Jay Grause, Senior, Sioux City West (42 3PM, 40.4%); Zach Hesse, Junior, Sioux City North (47 3PM, 37.3%); Etienne Higgins, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (46 3PM, 36.8%); Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (64 3PM, 40.8%), Dylon Schaap, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48 3PM, 39.7%)
•All-Defense: Jayden Calabro, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (42 steals); Noah Conley, Freshman, Sioux City North (55 steals); Keavian Hayes, Senior, Sioux City West (51 steals); Sam Jons, Senior, Sioux City East (36 steals); Brandt VanDyke, Senior, Sioux City East (38 blocks, 23 steals)
•All-Reserve: Beau Chamberlain, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 0.8 APG); AJ Flemister, Junior, Sioux City East (3.7 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG); Dominic Foster, Sophomore, Sioux City North (5.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG); Drew Galles, Junior, LeMars (4.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.0 APG); Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (4.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
•Player of the Year: Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (21.7 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, 2.2 SPG, 5.2 BPG)
•Coach of the Year: Brian Bickel, Moravia (21-2 record, Bluegrass Conference regular season & tournament champions)
•Senior of the Year: Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas
•Junior of the Year: Cade Wierck, Ankeny Christian (13.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
•Sophomore of the Year: Caden Page, Murray (9.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.0 SPG)
•Freshman of the Year: Holden Roberts, Twin Cedars (13.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.9 SPG)
•KMA Sports BGC Elite: Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (14.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, 7.7 SPG); Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (18.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.3 BPG); Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (19.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.1 SPG); Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal (14.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG); Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
•All-Senior: Kalvin Brown, Lamoni; Gavin Dixson, Mormon Trail; Gage Hanes, Moravia; Caleb Hubbard, Diagonal; Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas
•All-Junior: Titus Barber, Murray (12.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 4.8 BPG); Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian (9.4 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG); Triton Gwinn, Mormon Trail (11.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.8 SPG); Shane Helmick, Moravia (12.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG); Cade Wierck, Ankeny Christian
•All-Sophomore: Owen Anderson, Mormon Trail (3.8 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.8 SPG); Hayden Davis, Ankeny Christian (4.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.7 SPG); Johnny Milburn, Melcher-Dallas (5.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 SPG); Caden Page, Murray (9.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.0 SPG); Ambrose Savage, Lamoni (5.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.4 SPG)
•All-Freshman: Gavin Clark, Twin Cedars (4.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 APG, 1.3 SPG); Holden Roberts, Twin Cedars; Callon Spurgeon, Seymour (4.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 0.9 APG); Cameron Swarts, Moulton-Udell (9.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.3 SPG); Owen Whittington, Diagonal (3.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.8 SPG)
•All 3-Point: Scotty Bohn, Senior, Diagonal (45 3PM, 30.4%); Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (31 3PM, 25.8%); Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (30 3PM, 34.5%); Gauge Mongar, Senior, Murray (48 3PM, 35.6%); Holden Roberts, Freshman, Twin Cedars (46 3PM, 34.1%)
•All-Defense: Titus Barber, Junior, Murray (100 blocks, 21 steals); Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (146 steals); Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour (54 steals, 25 blocks); Caleb Hubbard, Senior, Diagonal (58 steals, 26 blocks); Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (110 blocks, 47 steals)
•All-Reserve: Owen Anderson, Sophomore, Mormon Trail; Tyler Mahoney, Junior, Ankeny Christian (6.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.2 SPG); Garrett Pearson, Junior, Ankeny Christian (4.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.8 SPG); Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (7.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 SPG); Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (5.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.6 SPG)
Reminder: KMA Sports does not respond to questions or comments on these selections.