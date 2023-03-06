(KMAland) -- It’s time for another week of awards to begin, and we are turning our attention to KMAland girls basketball with the KMAland Iowa Conference Girls Basketball Awards.
This year, we are doing all of the same awards as last year in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
-Player of the Year
-Coach of the Year
-Senior of the Year
-Junior of the Year
-Sophomore of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
-KMA Sports Elite All-Conference (5 players)
-All-Senior (5)
-All-Junior (5)
-All-Sophomore (5)
-All-Freshman (5)
-All-3-Point (5) — A new award last season with the top five 3-point shooters as defined by 3-point makes and a percentage of at least 25%.
-All-Defense (5)
-All-Reserve (5) — Defined as players that came off the bench in more games than they started this season. This is heavily dependent on coaches correctly designating starters in Bound.
With that said, here are the 2022-23 KMAland Iowa Conference Girls Basketball Awards. Reminder: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (23.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 4.5 SPG, 3.0 APG)
Coach of the Year: Dan Vargason, Atlantic (Hawkeye Ten Conference Tri-Champion)
Senior of the Year: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Junior of the Year: Lucy Scott, Lewis Central (14.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.9 SPG)
Sophomore of the Year: Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan (15.7 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.9 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG)
Freshman of the Year: Addison Wagoner, Clarinda (10.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite: Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic (15.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.9 SPG, 2.1 APG); Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood; Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston (21.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.6 SPG, 1.3 BPG); Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan; Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central
All-Senior: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood; Kate Hughes, Glenwood (9.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.5 APG); Jada Jensen, Atlantic (10.7 PPG, 4.7 APG, 4.2 SPG, 3.5 RPG); Cate Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic (14.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 3.8 SPG); Doryn Paup, Creston
All-Junior: Missy Evezic, St. Albert (13.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG); Ella Klusman, St. Albert (9.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.2 SPG); Erica Rust, Harlan (12.6 PPG, 9.7 RPG); Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig (11.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.1 SPG); Lucy Scott, Lewis Central
All-Sophomore: Chloe Denton, Shenandoah (9.2 PPG, 2.2 SPG); Lynnae Green, Shenandoah (16.0 PPG, 12.1 RPG); Paytn Harter, Atlantic; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (13.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 SPG); Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan
All-Freshman: Kylie Meier, Clarinda (4.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG); Emily Sebeniecher, Red Oak (3.7 PPG, 1.0 SPG); Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (7.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.0 SPG); Ella Turner, Creston (3.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.5 SPG); Addison Wagoner, Clarinda
All 3-Point: Chloe Denton, Sophomore, Shenandoah (44 3PM, 31.0%); Kate Hughes, Senior, Glenwood (41 3PM, 31.3%); Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (43 3PM, 31.6%), Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (46 3PM, 37.4%); Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (67 3PM, 36.6%)
All-Defense: Missy Evezic, Junior, St. Albert (70 blocks, 20 steals); Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (112 steals, 46 blocks); Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (96 steals, 10 blocks); Cate Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (80 steals); Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan (73 steals, 20 blocks)
All-Reserve: Maddie Richter, Sophomore, Atlantic; Mayah Slater, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig; Anna Strohmeier, Junior, Lewis Central; Carsen Wellhausen, Freshman, Clarinda; Molly Williams, Senior, Glenwood
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (16.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 4.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG)
Coach of the Year: Dave Snyder, Stanton (Corner Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champion)
Senior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills
Junior of the Year: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills (11.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 3.4 SPG)
Sophomore of the Year: Ryleigh Ewalt, Fremont-Mills (9.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 2.5 SPG)
Freshman of the Year: Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (8.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG)
KMA Sports Corner Elite: Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton (11.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.7 SPG); Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (11.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 3.2 SPG); Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (14.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.8 SPG); Izzy Weldon, Junior, Fremont-Mills;Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
All-Senior: Aspen Crouse, East Mills (10.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG); Avery Dowling, Sidney (9.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 SPG); Marleigh Johnson, Stanton; Jenna Stephens, Stanton; Emily Williams, East Mills
All-Junior: Brooke Burns, Essex (12.1 PPG, 1.8 APG, 2.5 SPG); Mia Goodman, East Mills (5.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.0 SPG); Leah Sandin, Stanton; Cindy Swain, Essex (4.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.8 SPG); Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
All-Sophomore: Riley Burke, Stanton (4.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG); Ryleigh Ewalt, Fremont-Mills; Lauren Johnson, Stanton (3.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG); Hannah Olson, Stanton (9.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 SPG); Ava Osborn, Sidney (9.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.8 SPG)
All-Freshman: Gabi Jacobs, Sidney (23 points, 17 assists); Josie Millikan, Griswold (23 points, 87 rebounds); Loycee Palmer, East Mills (2.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG); Addy Resh, Essex (1.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG); Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (8.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG)
All 3-Point: Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (39 3PM, 25.0%); Natalie Goodman, Senior, East Mills (40 3PM, 32.5%); Ava Osborn, Sophomore, Sidney (37 3PM, 28.9%); Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (36 3PM, 28.8%); Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (37 3PM, 30.6%)
All-Defense: Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (58 blocks, 36 steals); Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (80 steals); Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (69 steals, 34 blocks); Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (82 steals, 19 blocks); Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (95 steals, 33 blocks)
All-Reserve: Riley Burke, Sophomore, Stanton; Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills; Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills; Jenna Thornburg, Junior, East Mills; Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (16.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 5.6 SPG)
Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Tri-Center (doubled win total)
Senior of the Year: Clara Teigland, Treynor
Junior of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (13.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.1 BPG)
Sophomore of the Year: Grace Herman, Missouri Valley (10.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 APG, 3.5 SPG)
Freshman of the Year: Nora Konz, Treynor (10.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.0 SPG)
KMA Sports WIC Elite: Delaney Goshorn, Senior, ASHTW (13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.7 SPG); Aliyah Humphrey, Senior, Underwood (9.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.0 APG, 3.6 SPG); Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood; Mya Moss, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (13.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.2 SPG); Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor
All-Senior: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (10.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG); Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood; Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning (11.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG); Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia; Clara Teigland, Treynor
All-Junior: Alexis Flaharty, Tri-Center (8.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG), 1.2 BPG); Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood; Taylor Kenkel, Tri-Center (9.0 PPG, 1.4 APG, 1.4 SPG); Alexa Schwartz, Treynor (10.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.9 APG, 3.0 SPG)
All-Sophomore: Elly Henderson, Riverside (7.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 4.3 SPG); Grace Herman, Missouri Valley; Ayla Richardson, Riverside (4.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.4 SPG); Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center (4.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.9 SPG); Sophia Taylor, Riverside (6.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.7 SPG)
All-Freshman: Madison Kelley, Riverside (4.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.4 SPG); Nora Konz, Treynor; Adaline Martens, Riverside (3.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.0 APG); Kaden Sporrer, Audubon (3.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.1 SPG); Anna Stangl, IKM-Manning (5.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.6 SPG)
All 3-Point: Sienna Albertsen, Senior, Audubon (36 3PM, 27.1%); Ava Goldsmith, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (41 3PM, 34.7%); Delaney Goshorn, Junior, AHSTW (39 3PM, 28.3%); Taylor Kenkel, Junior, Tri-Center (53 3PM, 34.0%); Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (56 3PM, 34.6%)
All-Defense: Grace Herman, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (77 steals, 31 blocks); Aliyah Humphrey, Senior, Underwood (86 steals); Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood (49 blocks, 16 steals); Ellie Peterson, Senior, AHSTW (78 blocks, 20 steals) Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (134 steals)
All-Reserve: Taylor Beckendorf, Sophomore, IKM-Manning; Cassidy Cunningham, Junior, Tri-Center; Kinsley Ferguson, Junior, Underwood; Madison Kelley, Freshman, Riverside; Brooklyn Lally, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (25.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 4.7 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley (undefeated POI champs)
Senior of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (19.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 2.9 SPG)
Junior of the Year: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
Sophomore of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox (17.4 PPG, 14. RPG, 1.9 APG, 3.2 SPG, 2.4 BPG)
Freshman of the Year: Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley (14.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG, 4.0 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
KMA Sports POI Elite: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox; Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Izzy Eisbach, Freshman, Nodaway Valley; Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (13.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.5 APG, 3.0 SPG); Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren
All-Senior: Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur (1.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 2.3 SPG); Layni Masters, Central Decatur (11.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.8 APG, 4.3 SPG); Noelle McKnight, East Union (17.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.5 SPG, 3.0 BPG); Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren; Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr (10.2 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.3 SPG)
All-Junior: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys; Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (9.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.8 SPG); Clara O’Brien, Wayne (13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 3.7 SPG); Sophia Shannon, Martensdale-St. Marys (11.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.1 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
All-Sophomore: Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (4.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.1 SPG); Sadie Cox, Lenox; Izzie Moore, Wayne (9.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG); Breya Nickle, Mount Ayr (12.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.5 SPG); Zoey Reed, Lenox (15.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 SPG)
All-Freshman: Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley; Mackenzie Fast, Southwest Valley (7.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG); Ada Lund, Southwest Valley (7.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 3.0 SPG); Alexis Perkins, Bedford (9.4 PPG, 14.8 RPG, 1.1 BPG); Kayli Shade, East Union (9.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.2 SPG);
All 3-Point: Carolyn Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (61 3PM, 37.4%); Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (60 3PM, 33.0%); Izzy Eisbach, Freshman, Nodaway Valley (44 3PM, 31.2%); Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (59 3PM, 26.3%); Sophia Shannon, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (50 3PM, 32.7%)
All-Defense: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (67 steals, 50 blocks); Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (108 steals, 31 blocks); Izzy Eisbach, Freshman, Nodaway Valley (93 steals, 29 blocks); Layni Masters, Senior, Central Decatur (85 steals, 15 blocks); Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (65 blocks, 55 steals)
All-Reserve: Sydney Bears, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jill Kniep, Senior, Mount Ayr; Jaxy Knight, Sophomore, Mount Ayr; Alexis Perkins, Freshman, Bedford; Makenna Perkins, Sophomore, Central Decatur
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison (23.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG)
Coach of the Year: Ryan Coenen, Woodbine (RVC champions, state qualifier)
Senior of the Year: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.7 APG, 3.7 SPG)
Junior of the Year: Maclayn Houston, West Harrison
Sophomore of the Year: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (15.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 3.6 SPG, 1.4 BPG)
Freshman of the Year: Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan (16.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.0 SPG)
KMA Sports RVC Elite: Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK; Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison; Paige Klocke, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (17.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.8 SPG); Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (8.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.2 APG, 5.5 SPG); Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (16.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.4 SPG, 2.8 BPG)
All-Senior: Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK (13.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.6 SPG); Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK; Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston; Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (13.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 4.4 SPG); Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
All-Junior: Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (14.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.2 APG, 3.7 SPG); Maclayn Houston, West Harrison; Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston (13.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.8 SPG); Kiera Nichols, CAM (9.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 3.2 SPG); Eva Steffensen, CAM
All-Sophomore: Harlee Fahn, Exira/EHK (4.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG); Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley (7.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG); Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Danyelle Steinkuehler, Woodbine (3.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG); Tylar Stirtz, West Harrison (4.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.9 SPG)
All-Freshman: Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan; Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 3.1 SPG); Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.8 APG, 5.9 SPG); Jaelynn Petersen, Exira/EHK (10.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 3.4 SPG); Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley (6.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.1 BPG)
All 3-Point: Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK (57 3PM, 36.5%); Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (50 3PM, 25.9%); Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (45 3PM, 29.6%); Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (61 3PM, 30.7%); Delaney Schurke, Junior, Ar-We-Va (40 3PM, 26.0%)
All-Defense: Anna Hart, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (142 steals); Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (90 steals, 36 blocks); Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (92 steals); Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (138 steals); Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (58 blocks, 50 steals)
All-Reserve: Harlee Fahn, Sophomore, Exira/EHK; Ava Kinkier, Freshman, Boyer Valley; Hannah Nelson, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Danyelle Steinkuehler, Sophomore, Woodbine; Kassidy Wenck, Freshman, Glidden-Ralston
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG)
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic (MRC champions, state semifinalist)
Senior of the Year: Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Junior of the Year: Alex Flattery, Sioux City East (14.6 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.4 APG)
Sophomore of the Year: Vera Grom, Sioux City West (11.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.9 SPG)
Freshman of the Year: Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East (20.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.1 SPG)
KMA Sports MRC Elite: Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East; Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Trishelle Miller, Freshman, Sioux City East; Emily Pomernackas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (12.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.6 SPG); Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (13.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 3.9 SPG)
All-Senior: Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln (10.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG); Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (10.2 PPG, 2.( RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.2 SPG); Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln; Sydney Rexius, Sioux City North (11.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.6 SPG)
All-Junior: Sarah Brown, LeMars (13.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.3 SPG); Kiah Davis, Sioux City West (15.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG); Alex Flattery, Sioux City East; Metta Skov, LeMars (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.5 SPG); Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Sophomore: Kimber Buhman, Sioux City West (9.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.7 SPG); Hannah Burge, Sioux City West (10.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.8 SPG); Vera Grom, Sioux City West; Abby Lee, Bishop Heelan Catholic (8.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.0 APG, 2.5 SPG); Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln (8.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.0 BPG)
All-Freshman: Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East; Addie Naughton, Abraham Lincoln (7.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 3.1 SPG); Haevyn Ranschau, Sioux City East (9.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG); Hudsyn Ranshchau, Sioux City East (12.5 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG); Breanna VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG)
All 3-Point: Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (61 3PM, 40.9%); Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (51 3PM, 39.5%); Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (50 3PM, 34.7%); Haevyn Ranschau, Freshman, Sioux City East (64 3PM, 38.6%); Hudson Ranschau, Freshman, Sioux City East (65 3PM, 36.7%)
All-Defense: Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East (74 steals, 18 blocks); Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (77 steals, 23 blocks); Abby Lee, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (64 steals, 25 blocks); Hannah Mogensen, Senior, Sioux City North (114 steals); Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (93 steals)
All-Reserve: Maddie Demke, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Preslie Girres, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln; Jaelyn Marienau, Sophomore, LeMars; Breanna VanDenTop, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Lauren Woods, Senior, Sioux City North
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (14.9 PPG, 14.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 4.5 SPG, 1.1 BPG)
Coach of the Year: Derek Phillips, Ankeny Christian (Bluegrass Conference undefeated regular season & tournament champions)
Senior of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
Junior of the Year: Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 1.9 BPG)
Sophomore of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni (15.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 4.7 SPG)
Freshman of the Year: Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (13.6 PPG, 18.4 RPG, 1.1 APG, 2.1 SPG, 3.4 BPG)
KMA Sports BGC Elite: Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (12.2 PPG, 4.0 RGP, 4.8 APG, 4.6 SPG); Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni; Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal; Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail; Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.8 SPG)
All-Senior: Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars (12.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.1 APG, 2.7 SPG); Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (12.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.5 BPG); Jayda Chew, Murray; Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal; Anna Newton, Diagonal (12.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.0 SPG)
All-Junior: Keelie Anderson, Moravia (12.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, 3.3 SPG); Morgan Keller, Murray (10.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG); Gracie Peck, Seymour (11.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.9 SPG); Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Lamoni (10.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.0 APG, 2.3 SPG); Chloe Roe, Ankeny Christian (12.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.6 SPG); Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail
All-Sophomore: Taylor Henson, Lamoni; Ella Hysell, Mormon Trail (8.5 PG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.3 SPG); Macey Nehring, Ankeny Christian (9.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.5 SPG); Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian (10.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.6 SPG); Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas
All-Freshman: Madison Barber, Moulton-Udell (3.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.0 SPG); Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg; Miah Burgher, Moulton-Udell (2.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.2 SPG); Maddy DeJong, Melcher-Dallas (3.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.9 SPG); Keirsten Klein, Murray (6.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 SPG)
All 3-Point: Kira Egly, Diagonal (49 3PM, 25.7%); Morgan Keller, Senior, Murray (24 3PM, 32.0%); Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (54 3PM, 39.1%); Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian (26 3PM, 28.0%); Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (52 3PM, 26.0%)
All-Defense: Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (74 blocks, 47 steals); Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (102 steals, 13 blocks); Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (99 steals); Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (98 steals, 25 blocks); Gabby Overgaard, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (56 blocks, 20 steals)
All-Reserve: Madison Barber, Freshman, Moulton-Udell; Gabrielle Bellon, Sophomore, Mormon Trail; Maddy DeJong, Freshman, Mormon Trail; Morgan Fincham, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian; Chloe Hochmuth, Junior, Mormon Trail
