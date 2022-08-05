(KMAland) -- For the fifth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Baseball Team.
As we have done the past four seasons, these are -- according to our system -- the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area encompasses the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conference, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and Bluegrass Conferences schools.
This year's 10 includes five seniors, three juniors and two sophomores, four repeat selections and one three-time nod.
Without further ado, it's time to honor 10 of the best baseball players in KMAland.
*Denotes 2020 All-KMAland Baseball Team Member
** Denotes 2020 & 2021 All-KMAland Baseball Team Member
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood
This sophomore sensation hit a Hawkeye Ten best .482/.598/.894 with 31 RBI and six homers while totaling 76 bases -- the second-most in the conference. He also spun the pill in 49 innings with a 3.86 ERA and a team-best 64 strikeouts. His 1.51 WHIP ranked second in Glenwood's rotation.
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine
Bantam was a phenomenal two-way player for the Tigers. He was their go-to man on the mound with a 5-1 record, 1.45 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. At the plate, Bantam totaled a .444/.549/.778 line with a team-high 28 RBI. Fifteen of his 28 hits were for extra bases, and he stole 15 in bags in as many attempts.
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central
The KMAland Pitcher of the Year was a gem-tossing machine in 2022 with a 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 109 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 58 innings. Dermody also carried a strong stick with a .422/.620/.633 line and 24 RBI. And he was nifty on the bases with a team-best 47 stolen bags, which ranked second in the Hawkeye Ten. His 57 runs scored also finished second in Class 3A.
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr *
The Iowa commit cracks this team for the second time after a productive junior outing. He hit .548/.678/1.081 with 33 RBI and seven RBI. Sixteen of his 33 hits were extra-base hits, totaled 67 bases and finished as one of only five players in Class 1A to have a slugging percentage higher than 1. Frost produced on the hill, too, with a 0.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 51 strikeouts.
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central *
The Western Illinois commit had a monster year at the dish with .480/.598/.796 performance. His 52 RBI paced the Hawkeye Ten, ranked seventh across the state and was fourth in Class 3A. Harrington also shined on the bump with a 7-2 record, 2.20 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings of duty.
Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian
Johnson was the sparkplug of Ankeny Christian's Bluegrass Conference title team. He hit .577/.660/.910 with 21 RBI, 35 stolen bases and 71 total bases and tossed 61 1/3 innings with a 10-1 record, 0.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 88 strikeouts.
Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills
Owen was the catalyst behind the Knights' pleasantly surprising season. He raked at the plate with a .517/.647/.733 line and 23 RBI and was 19-for-20 on stolen base tries. Owen also threw 40 2/3 innings with a 1.20 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 65 strikeouts, and opponents hit a measly .065 against Owen.
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor *
Schumacher accounted for a .500/.652/.887 line with 22 RBI and five homers. Schumacher threw 30 2/3 innings for the Cardinals with a 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 40 strikeouts while opponents hit only .186 against him.
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM **
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year joins Cy Patterson as the second three-time member of this team. Spieker hit .522/.607/1.098 with 40 RBI and 13 dingers, and ranked in the top five in 1A in homers (1st), runs scored (2nd), total bases (1st) and slugging percentage (2nd). Spieker was also the ace in CAM's state tournament run with 1.35 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 93 strikeouts.
Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood
The WIC Pitcher of the Year dealt 39 innings with a 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 47 strikeouts. Vanfossan made his presence known at the plate with a .459/.539/.649 slash and 21 RBI. He also had 23 stolen bases on 23 attempts.