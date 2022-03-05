(KMAland) -- For the second straight year, KMA Sports announces the All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team.
This year's team features three seniors, two juniors and one sophomore. It also has three repeat selections.
Check out this year’s All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team below.
Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert **REPEAT SELECTION**
A state champion and KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year is the first of three selections for the Falcons. The state champion averaged a 232.65 score per game and a 465.31 score per series, the third-best in the state. He knocked down 6,049 pins this season, the most in the state.
Treye Herr, Senior, Shenandoah
Herr turned heads at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament when he bowled a perfect game en route to the conference crown. His services were also on display when he helped guide the Mustangs to a Class 1A state title. He finished his senior campaign by burying 5,043 total pins with a 193.96 score per game and 360.21 score per series.
Bennett Olsen, Junior, Abraham Lincoln **REPEAT SELECTION**
The Missouri River Conference Bowler of the Year is now a two-time member of this team thanks to a 206.42 score per game and 383.36 score per series. His season-best game was a near-perfect 299 performance on December 2nd. He posted a 627 score at state, the best among KMAlanders in Class 3A.
Hadyn Piskorski, Senior, St. Albert
Piskorski shined alongside Denny at state, collecting a third-place finish. He posted a 206.46 score per game and 383.43 score per series. He also cracked the top 10 at Hawkeye Ten with a ninth-place finish.
Blake Polzin, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
The leader of Denison-Schleswig's state championship squad, Polzin took fifth at the Hawkeye Ten and eighth at the individual tournament. He shined all season with a 215.25 score per game and 430.50 score per series.
Evan White, Sophomore, St. Albert **REPEAT SELECTION**
Last year's KMAland Bowler of the Year did not disappoint this year. He joined Denny and Piskorski in a memorable season, knocking down 5,899 pins, the second-most in the state behind Denny. White posted a 226.89 score per game this season and 453.77 score per series with a high series of 630.
