(KMAland) -- The postseason tennis awards continue today with the 2022 All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team.
This year’s squad features just one repeat selection, four seniors, two sophomores, six state qualifiers and four state medalists.
Nathan Brown, Senior, Clarinda: Brown concluded his prep career on a high note by winning his district. He ultimately finished seventh at state with a win over another member of this team. Brown finished his season with a 15-2 record. And he paired with Mayson Hartley to take fourth at the co-ed state tournament.
Harrison Dahm, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The Hawkeye Ten’s No. 2 singles champion would have been a No. 1 on just about any other team in KMAland. Dahm went 8-0 in singles matches, but is probably best remembered for pairing with Colin Reis to take third in doubles. He closes his career with two state medals.
Andrew Lawrence, Sophomore Shenandoah: This kid will be around awhile. And he’s only going to get better. A two-time state qualifier, Lawrence took second at districts, finished fourth in a loaded Hawkeye Ten and compiled a 9-5 record.
Colin Reis, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The lone returnee to this team, the reigning KMAland Tennis Player of the Year was an absolute beast this season. Reis posted a 14-1 record in No. 1 singles and partnered with Dahm to take third in doubles for his third career medal. He also dominated the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament en route to a title. What a career.
Chris Wailes, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Another young piece we’ll be hearing more from in the future. Wailes tallied a 10-3 record in singles and paired with Ty James to win the Missouri River Conference and qualify for state.
Carter White, Senior, St. Albert: White continually improved throughout his career. And it culminated with a state medal (eighth). He also finished second to Reis in a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference field and beat Wailes to win the City Tournament. White went 12-4 in singles play this year.