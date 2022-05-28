(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues its end of the year track awards with the 2022 All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team.
Eligible individuals for this team include those from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences + all Council Bluffs schools and all KMAland Nebraska and KMAland Missouri schools.
No individual will be selected for more than one event. This creates some challenges with putting the team together, but also allots for as many deserving KMAland athletes as possible to claim this honor.
This year’s team consists of eight juniors, seven seniors and three sophomores. Break it down by state, and there are three from Missouri, four from Nebraska and 11 from Iowa.
Now it’s time for what you’ve all been waiting for: the 18 members of the All-KMAland Boys Track Team.
100 Meter Dash: Wil Neuharth, Junior, Harlan: Neuharth ran a 10.87 in the fastest Class 3A state championship ever en route to a fourth-place finish. His season-best time was 10.81, which ranked second on the KMAland Leaderboard.
200 Meter Dash: Brendan Monahan, Junior, St. Albert: Monahan held KMAland’s fastest time in the 100, but he’s on this team in the 200 after taking third in Class 1A. He also led KMAland in this event with his best showing of 22.17. He’s fast, and he’s back next year. Look out.
400: Jack Kling, Junior, Red Oak: Kling did the unthinkable. No, I’m not talking about medaling. That’s not surprising. He had a great year. But when Kling medaled in 2A with an eighth-place finish, he was so excited he asked Derek Martin for a hug. And surprisingly, Derek said yes. Kling’s best time this year was 50.71. He also won the Hawkeye Ten title.
800: Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr: Shay perhaps gets lost in the shadow of Ryce Reynolds’ awesomeness, but Shay was pretty awesome, too. He led KMAland with a 1:59.27 half-mile time and took fifth in Class 1A.
1600: Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert: Another St. Albert junior with a big year. Lillie medaled in both the 1600 and 3200. He had the fifth-fastest KMAland time in this event (4:34.46) but was the only KMAlander to medal.
3200: Riley Blay, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (MO): Yeah. This kid is really good. Blay could have made this team on the 800, 1600 or 3200. I ultimately went with this race, in which Blay cruised to a title in. His season-best time was 9:21.90, 23 seconds better than the second-best time (Lillie).
110 Hurdles: Gavin Smith, Senior, Audubon: This was not an easy choice. However, Smith ultimately gets the nod after finishing third in Class 1A. It didn’t particularly weigh into this decision, but he also helped Audubon claim third in the shuttle hurdle relay.
300 Hurdles: Riley Wilson, Sophomore, Elmwood-Murdock: Wilson churned a 40.68 at state for a third-place finish. And that wasn’t even his best time of the year. He posted a KMAland best 40.33 earlier in the season
400 Hurdles: Ryce Reynolds, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: You didn’t think I would omit the KMAland Track Athlete of the Year, did you? Reynolds was a beast this year. Especially in the 400 meter hurdles – an event he was foreign to entering the season. Reynolds won the title and had a best time of 53.03. It will be fun to see how low he can go in the next two years.
Track At-Large: Scott Pearson, Senior, Underwood: It’s fitting for Pearson to land on the at-large spot because he was Underwood’s Swiss Army knife. He finished sixth in the 800 and helped the Eagles medal in the 4x400, distance medley and 4x800. No matter the race, he rose to the occasion.
High Jump: Isaac Jones, Junior, Clarinda: His postseason didn’t go the way he wanted, but the 2022 KMAland Field Athlete of the Year cleared 6-08.00 at one point this season. That’s over two inches better than anyone else. The high jump is a fickle event, and weird things happen. I expect Jones to leave no doubt next year.
Pole Vault: Tony Osburn, Senior, Mound City: The Omaha basketball commit went straight from razzling and dazzling fans at the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic to entertaining fans in the pole vault. He claimed the Class 1A title and had a season-best vault of 13-03.75.
Triple Jump: Beau Lee, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic: This multi-sport star jumped 45-01 to win a state title. That would taken me approximately 45 jumps to get that number.
Long Jump: Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda: Clarinda was pretty good in jumps, weren’t they? Brown entered state with the best leap in 2A and had the best KMAland jump with his 23-02.75 showing. He ultimately finished sixth in Class 2A.
Javelin Throw: James Herr, Senior, Nodaway Valley (MO): Herr launched the javelin 154-02 at state to take third and help Nodaway Valley finish fourth as a team. His best heave of the year was 162-09
Discus Throw: Andrew Richardson, Senior, Sterling: Another Richardson from Sterling makes the All-KMAland Track Team. This Richardson took third in the Class D discus with a heave of 157-07.00. His best throw of the season was 167-07, the best in KMAland.
Shot Put: Thomas Huneke, Junior, Underwood: Huneke has my vote for the mythical KMAland Most Improved Performer this season. That dude did insane things in the shot put and had a season-best throw of 55-06.00.
Field At-Large: Cade Hosier, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock: Hosier was a state qualifier in the long jump and triple jump, where he finished 11th and second, respectively.
RELAYS
These relays had the fastest times in KMAland.
4x100: Lewis Central (43.06)
4x200: Lewis Central (1:29.47)
4x400: Underwood (3:27.02)
4X800: Underwood (8:16.55)
Shuttle Hurdle: Treynor (1:00.31)
Sprint Medley: Treynor (1:35.52)
Distance Medley: Mount Ayr (3:36.21)