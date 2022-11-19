(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is honoring the top runners in all three of the states in our coverage area with the latest All-KMAland Cross Country Teams.
Today, on day six of our week-long extravaganza of cross country awards, we announced a six-person All-KMAland Iowa, All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Team. Here they are!
ALL-KMALAND IOWA GIRLS
Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Hawkeye Ten runner-up rounded out a brilliant running career at the state meet by doing exactly what any cross country athlete could ask for. She improved her place all four years at state, finishing it out with a sixth-place run in Class 2A.
Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
The Monarch standout was consistent all season. After a tough ninth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Mendlik bounced back in the next two races with a fourth at the SQM and a 16th at state.
Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine
The Rolling Valley Conference champion, Murdock nabbed the first state medal of her career while finishing 14th in Class 1A.
Claire Pellett, Junior, Atlantic
Pellett had a strong finish to the season, running fourth in the Hawkeye Ten, sixth in the SQM and then took a medal in the 3A race with a 15th-place run.
Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Iowa recruit ended up with a strong finish of her own. In the three most important races of the season, she finished third (Hawkeye Ten), third (SQM) and ninth (state).
Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan (REPEAT SELECTION)
The KMAland Iowa Female Cross Country Runner of the Year (2x), Sonderman was the Hawkeye Ten champion and a sixth-place finisher at the state meet. Her 19:10.04 was the top time from a KMAlander at the state meet.
Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sporrer narrowly missed a state medal, finishing 16th in Class 1A, but she was among the top runners in the area all season long. One of her strongest races in the close of the season was at the SQM when she took runner-up.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA BOYS
Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine
The Class 1A state champion put together a dream junior season that would have been honored with the KMAland Runner of the Year in any other year. Bendgen also claimed the Rolling Valley and district titles.
Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central (REPEAT SELECTION)
The KMAland Runner of the Year in Iowa is Eichhorn, who also won a state championship, Hawkeye Ten championship and district championship.
Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley (REPEAT SELECTION)
One of the key pushers of Bendgen all season long, Heffernan ran fourth in the Class 1A state race. He was also runner-up at the ACGC SQM and in the Rolling Valley Conference.
Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning
The state runner-up, Keller closed out his cross country career with a superb season that also included a Western Iowa Conference and district championship.
Bryant Keller, Junior, Glenwood (REPEAT SELECTION)
Keller ranked among the top KMAland runners in a particularly strong year, finishing second in the Hawkeye Ten, second in the district and 10th at state. His 16:09.37 in Fort Dodge is the third-fastest time from a KMAlander.
Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Northern Iowa recruit also had a strong year to round out his career. Lillie went fourth in the Hawkeye Ten, second in the SW Valley district and eighth in Class 1A.
Treyton Schaapherder, Junior, Clarinda
Schaapherder reached his goal of winning a state medal in Fort Dodge. He was ninth while posting a PR at the 2A meet and also had a fifth in the Hawkeye Ten and a fourth at the strongest 2A district in the state.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI GIRLS
Jayla Irvine, Sophomore, East Atchison (REPEAT SELECTION)
Irvine was always in the top-five mix this season, placing fourth at the 275 Conference meet and fifth at the district meet before grabbing a solid 23rd place finish in Class 1.
Ellie Parsons, Freshman, Maryville
The freshman was the top finisher in the area in Class 3 after qualifying for state with a 20th-place finish at the district meet. She also claimed seventh at the MEC meet.
Katherine Pohren, Sophomore, Maryville (REPEAT SELECTION)
A state qualifier, Pohren had a big season of her own with a fourth-place finish in the Midland Empire Conference and then took 14th in her district meet.
Jaclyn Riedinger, Senior, North Andrew (REPEAT SELECTION)
Riedinger’s name has rung throughout KMAland Missouri races for the last four years, and she had another solid season to round it out. Riedinger placed 25th in Class 1 while also going third in the district meet.
Allison Riley, Freshman, Platte Valley
A key member of the Class 1 state champion, Riley ended up 29th at the state meet, but she was third at the 275 Conference meet and fourth at her district meet.
Andrea Riley, Senior, Platte Valley (REPEAT SELECTION)
An impressively strong finish to the season for Riley, who ran fourth at the Class 1 state meet. Riley also was second at both the district and conference meets.
Mya Wray, Freshman, Platte Valley
What an impressive season for the freshman, which won nearly every race she entered. The KMAland Missouri Girls Runner of the Year, Wray ended up with a 275 and district championship before placing third in Class 1. To add to it, she ran late in the year on a stress fracture.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI BOYS
Connor Blackford, Junior, Maryville (REPEAT SELECTION)
A big part of Maryville’s “reload” season, Blackford ended up 37th in Class 3 after taking sixth in the Midland Empire Conference and 12th in the district meet.
Riley Blay, Junior, Nodaway Valley (REPEAT SELECTION)
A two-time state champion and two-time KMAland Missouri Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, Blay was not at his healthiest all season long. However, he gutted through and had outstanding race strategy in winning another Class 1 state championship.
Bradley Deering, Sophomore, Maryville
The first of a couple Maryville sophomores that helped the Spoofhounds advance to the state meet this year, Deering was 36th at the Class 3 state meet after taking seventh at the district championships. He was the runner-up at the MEC meet.
Jadon Griffin, Junior, Mound City
Thanks to the help of Griffin, Mound City advanced to the state meet again this season and had an eighth-place team finish. He was sixth at the district meet and then took 36th at state.
Caleb Lucas, Senior, Rock Port
Lucas’ consistency throughout the course of the season lands him in this spot. Lucas was third at the district meet and third at the 275 Conference meet before a tough run that placed him 46th in Class 1.
Dylan Masters, Sophomore, Maryville
Watch for Masters in the future as he continues to lower his times each time out. He finished out his season in 27th at the Class 3 meet while running the second-fastest time from a KMAlander at the state meet. He was also third at the MEC championships and fourth in his district.
Keaton Zembles, Junior, Mound City (REPEAT SELECTION)
Zembles probably would be getting a lot more run if he wasn’t constantly running in the same races with Blay. The Mound City standout placed ninth in the Class 1 meet this year.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA GIRLS
Lilyan Becker, Sophomore, Auburn (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Auburn team was full of youth this year, and Becker was one of those youthful runners. She ended up 29th in the Class C state meet while also claiming fifth in the ECNC and 12th at the district meet.
Kristen Billings, Sophomore, Auburn
Another of the many youngsters on Auburn’s state runner-up team, Billings was fifth at the Class C District 1 meet and took fourth at the ECNC meet. She closed out the year by finishing 24th in Class C.
Natalie Briggs, Senior, Plattsmouth (REPEAT SELECTION)
Briggs finished all four of her seasons in the state meet, claiming fourth at this year’s district meet. She also took third at the Trailblazer Conference Meet and was 41st in Class B.
Liston Crotty, Freshman, Auburn
Crotty was an incredibly impressive runner right from the get-go, and it continued on throughout the season. The KMAland Nebraska Female Runner of the Year claimed sixth in the Class C meet, leading her team to a state runner-up finish. She was also the district and East Central Nebraska Conference champion.
Mira Fosmer, Senior, Louisville (REPEAT SELECTION)
The finish to Fosmer’s career was a great one, as she ran one of her best races at the state meet in placing ninth in Class C. The Louisville senior standout was also the runner-up at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet and took third at the district meet.
Emily Frey, Junior, Palmyra (REPEAT SELECTION)
Frey’s final race of the season saw her get 28th in the Class D state race with a 21:59.60. She was also active within the top 5-10 all year long, finishing third in the ECNC and eighth in the D-1 meet.
Hailey Hengtgen, Freshman, Palmyra
Another standout freshman in the area, Hengtgen had a consistently strong year of her own and finished it out with 19th-place run at the Class D state meet. Hengtgen also took seventh in her team’s district race and was second to Crotty at the ECNC meet.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA BOYS
Cuyler Aue, Sophomore, Auburn
The youngest member of this year’s All-KMAland Team, Aue finished out his season with a 69th-place run at the Class C state race, breaking 19 minutes at the meet. He also ran sixth at the ECNC meet and qualified for state by finishing 12th in the C-1 district meet.
Chandler Berry, Senior, Palmyra
The first of several seniors on this All-KMAland Team, Berry advanced back to the state meet by finishing a strong 13th in the Class D-1 race. He also finished very well in third at the ECNC meet and ended up taking 72nd at state.
Elijah Dix, Junior, Plattsmouth (REPEAT SELECTION)
The Plattsmouth standout earned the KMAland Nebraska Male Runner of the Year thanks to an overall consistent year on the cross country course. He was 12th in the Class B state race, posting the top finish and time among KMAlanders. He also had a top five finish in the district and was second at the Trailblazer Conference meet.
Mason Houghton, Junior, Nebraska City (REPEAT SELECTION)
It was hardly the dream finish Houghton looked like he was well on his way to having early on in the year, but he was one of the elite runners in the area and deserves this spot. Houghton actually can claim a win over the aforementioned Blay. He was 53rd in Class B after an 11th-place finish at the district meet.
Hayden Huskey, Senior, Johnson County Central
The Johnson County Central senior finished out his career at the state meet, placing 34th in the Class D state race. Huskey was ninth at the East Central Nebraska Conference meet and found his way to state by placing 14th in the district meet.
Drew Moyer, Senior, Palmyra (REPEAT SELECTION)
Yet another senior on the list, Moyer took 36th in the Class D state race, came in ninth in the district meet and was seventh in the ECNC.
Triston Perry, Senior, Auburn
A sixth-place finisher in the C-1 race, Perry was also the East Central Nebraska Conference champion this season before finishing in 23rd at the state meet.