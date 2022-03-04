(KMAland) -- For the second straight year, KMA Sports announces the All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team.
This year’s team features one senior, three sophomores and two juniors, including two repeat selections from the first All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team.
Check out this year’s All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team below.
Aly Johnson, Junior, Clarinda **REPEAT SELECTION**
A state qualifier for the Cardinals, Johnson had an average score per game of 188.46 and score per series of 347.92. She was a Hawkeye Ten runner-up and district champion and key member of Clarinda’s state runner-up.
Ania Kaster, Senior, Harlan
The Class 1A third-place finisher, Kaster put out a strong year in her final act with the Cyclones. Her 170.91 score per game and 341.82 score per series was her best work to date. She was fifth in the Hawkeye Ten, second in her district and eventually third in the state while setting a new school-record with a game score of 266.
Sophia Klopenstine, Sophomore, Lewis Central
One of the trio of sophomores from Lewis Central that helped the Titans win a state championship, Klopenstine finished fourth in Class 2A and had a terrific 179.90 score per game and 359.80 score per series.
Aleesha Oden, Junior, Lewis Central **REPEAT SELECTION**
The KMAland Bowler of the Year was a Hawkeye Ten and city champion and the state runner-up while leading the conference with a 205.46 score per game and a 410.92 score per series.
Faith Renshaw, Sophomore, Lewis Central
Another from Lewis Central, Renshaw qualified for state and posted a top-8 finish while averaging 173.25 per game and 346.50 per series.
Andi Woods, Sophomore, Clarinda
Does the future look bright for the area in bowling or what? Another sophomore, Woods averaged 175.29 per game and 323.62 per series. She qualified individually for state and had a top 10 finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
KMA Sports does not respond to questions or comments on our selections.