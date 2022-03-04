Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.