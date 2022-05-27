(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues its end of the year track awards with the 2022 All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team.
Eligible individuals for this team include those from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences + all Council Bluffs schools and all KMAland Nebraska and KMAland Missouri schools.
No individual will be selected for more than one event. This creates some challenges with putting the team together, but also allots for as many deserving KMAland athletes as possible to claim this honor.
This year's team features nine seniors, eight juniors, two sophomores and one freshman. If you break it down by state, this teams has 10 Iowans, five Missourians and five Nebraskans. Eight members of last year's team earned a spot on the 2022 squad. Without further ado, here it is: the 2022 All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team.
100 meter dash: RaeAnn Thompson, Junior, Falls City: This speedster reclaimed her 100 title with a 12.03. That time was the fastest in KMAland by over a half-second, which is a lot in the 100.
200 meter dash: Brooklynn Holtman, Senior, Maryville: Holtman's story isn't finished yet with Maryville's state meet happening this weekend, but she's the reigning state champion and has the third-fastest time in KMAland, behind Thompson and the next person on this list.
400 meter dash: Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr: Speaking of Reynolds, what a season and state meet she had. The Northern Iowa softball commit was a runner-up in this event and the 200. Her 57.66 time was the best in KMAland this year.
800 meter run: Kaia Bieker, Senior, Harlan: The Harding commit might have won this race in most years, but Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen was in this race, too. The Hawkeye Ten Conference champion led KMAland in the half-mile with the best time of 2:13.51, nine seconds ahead of the second-best time.
1500 meter run: Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer was the second-highest finisher among KMAland athletes with a 10th-place finish. Her best time of 5:00.38 put the future Morningside runner at No. 2 on the KMAland Leaderboard.
1600 meter run: Jaclyn Riedinger, Junior, North Andrew: Missouri runs the extra 100 meters, which is neat. Riedinger's best time came in 5:34.24, and she finished second in Class 1.
3000 meter run: Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda: The tennis and track two-sport star finished second in Class 2A and had the KMAland best time of 10:50.81. She shattered a handful of Clarinda's school records this year, too. Oh, and did I mention she did this while guiding Clarinda's tennis program to arguably its most successful season in program history?
3200 meter run: Danie Parriott, Senior, Conestoga: The future Northwest Missouri State runner churned a KMAland leading time of 12:20.06. That time came at the Class C State Meet, where she finished seventh.
100 meter hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (IA): At long last, DeVault captured a well-deserved state title in the 1A 100 meter hurdles. And she did so while going under 15 seconds. Only four KMAlanders have done that in the Bound era.
300 meter hurdles: Elizabeth Schlueter, Freshman, East Atchison: Insert the "she's a freshman!" chant. Schlueter was a fourth-place medalist in Class 1 300 meter hurdles and part of a state champion 4x400 squad. You might want to get used to hearing this name because Schlueter should be a mainstay for the next three years.
400 meter hurdles: Abby LaSale, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Chalk LaSale up as one of the most pleasant surprises of the track season. I'm not sure many people outside of those that followed her closely at AL expected the season she produced, but she caught my attention at Drake and fell one spot shy of a state title. Next year, she has a good chance of becoming the Lynx's first champion since Darby Thomas.
Track At-Large: Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor: Another dual-sport star. Teigland was a beast in the 110 hurdles and shined in relay events, helping Treynor medal in the 4x200, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays. And she did this while leading Treynor's soccer team on another deep postseason run.
Long jump: Jordyn Reimer, Junior, Underwood: A four-time medalist, Reimer was consistent in this event all season and finished sixth in Class 2A, the highest of any KMAland girls athlete.
High jump: Lauren Gerdes, Sophomore, Ashland-Greenwood: Tough call between Gerdes, Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen and Lenox's Cadence Douglas, The the edge goes to the state champ, Gerdes, after she cleared 5-03.00 in the Class B Meet.
Pole vault: Kennedy Stanley, Senior, Syracuse: The future Doane Tiger cleared 11-06.25 at one point this year and won the Class B state title after getting past 11-06.00. And she did all this while battling lupus. I tip my cap to Stanley for her brave and dominant efforts.
Triple jump: Macy Richardson, Junior, Sterling: The KMAland Nebraska Track Athlete of the Year could have made this team in a handful of events, but we went with the triple jump, where she leaped a KMAland best 36-07.00 to claim one of her two titles.
Javelin throw: Lexi Craig, Senior, Stanberry: The Missouri commit not only won a Class 1 state title, but she did so with a meet record throw of 146-09. That's a long way to throw something and was the best toss in KMAland by over 20 feet.
Discus throw: Rylee Jenkins, Sophomore, Rock Port: She didn't have her best throw at state, but her chuck of 123-03.00 was still enough to get the job done in Class 1. The state champion had a season-best toss of 132-11.75.
Shot Put: Emily Baker, Junior, Bedford: Baker's state meet toss of 40-04.75 would win a state title some years, but Audi Crooks was in a league of her own in Des Moines. Baker was a force in every meet, showed well at Drake and represented the Bulldogs well. I'll be interested to see what she can do next year.
Field At-Large: Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central: Thramer's best discus throw of 135-10 ranked second on the KMAland Leaderboard, she finished fourth in the 3A discus, 14th in the 3A shot put and won the Hawkeye Ten title in the discus.
RELAYS
These relays had the top times of the season among KMAland teams
4x100: Underwood (50.17)
4x200: Underwood (1:45.91)
4x400: Atlantic (4:04.04)
4x800: Plattsmouth (10:01.44)
Shuttle Hurdle: Nodaway Valley (1:08.20)
Sprint Medley: Mount Ayr (1:51.84)
Distance Medley: Harlan (4:14.11)