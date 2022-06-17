(KMAland) -- The first All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team is here and filled with nine of the top players in KMAland Missouri.
This year’s group is filled with underclassmen, including two freshmen, one sophomore and five juniors. There is just one senior on the list. Without further ado, here is the 2022 All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team.
Aydan Blackford, Sophomore, North Nodaway
It’s hard to deny Blackford’s contributions this season for the Mustangs. He hit .457 with a .612 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging mark. He had three doubles and a home run among 16 hits in 16 games this season.
Memphis Bliley, Junior, Platte Valley
The KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year led his team deep in the postseason. He hit .527 with 14 extra-base hits and was a star ace on the mound with a 0.52 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings.
Hunter Dawson, Senior, Nodaway Valley
Dawson was one of the ace pitchers of the area in Missouri, finishing with 50 2/3 innings pitched and a 2.07 ERA. He struck out 71 and walked just 20 during the course of the season while also posting a .542 on-base percentage behind 21 BB+HBP.
Corbyn Jakub, Freshman, Rock Port
Jakub had an OPS over 1.000, finishing with a strong .324/.566/.471 batting line that included two doubles and a home run among 11 hits in 16 games. He also threw 25 2/3 innings and struck out 37.
Cooper Loe, Junior, Maryville
Loe hit .392/.483/.581 with nine doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in 19 runs and scoring 22 times for the Spoofhounds this season. Loe also led Maryville with 45 innings pitched while pitching to a 3.26 ERA and striking out 40.
Dylan McIntyre, Junior, Northeast Nodaway
Some in the Northeast sector of Nodaway County might argue McIntyre is the top two-way player in the area. He threw 49 2/3 innings, struck out 78 and walked just 24 while pitching to a 1.55 ERA this season. He also hit .462/.525/.731 at the plate with five doubles, three triples and a home run among 24 hits in 16 games.
Cole Medsker, Freshman, South Holt
A huge year at the plate for Medsker, who hit .490 with a .567 on-base percentage and .667 slugging percentage. He posted six doubles and a home run among 25 total hits, and he walked nine times against just four walks. On the mound, Medsker struck out 23 in just 9 2/3 innings.
Cameron Oswald, Junior, East Atchison
Oswald had a monster two-way season for the Wolves, posting a .386 average with a .684 slugging percentage behind four home runs among 22 hits. He also pitched to a 3.65 ERA and struck out 47 on the mound.
Collin Patterson, Junior, North Andrew
It was a tough year for the Cardinals in the win-loss column, but Patterson was a nightly contributor at the plate. He hit .514/.581/.757 with six doubles and a home run among 19 hits in 15 games. Patterson also struck out 17 in 15 1/3 innings.