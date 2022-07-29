(KMAland) -- For the fifth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Softball Team.
As we have done the past four seasons, these are — according to our system — the best 10 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area includes the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences as well as Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
This year’s 10 includes four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen with two returning All-KMAland players, including the first four-time honoree. With that said, KMA Sports is proud to present this year’s All-KMAland Softball Team.
Grace Bailey, Senior, Twin Cedars
Among KMAland conference athletes, nobody had more than Grace Bailey’s 101 total bases. The star senior of the 1A state champs, Bailey hit .552/.579/1.052 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and five triples among 53 total hits while driving in 48. In the circle, she had a 1.20 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 122 1/3 innings, striking out 110 and walking just 12.
Sterling Berndt, Senior, Wayne***
The first four-time All-KMAland Softball standout, Berndt had another big year in the circle and at the plate. She struck out over two batters per inning (208 in 108.1 IP) while maintaining a 0.84 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP for the season. She was also dominant at the plate with a .537/.607/.905 hitting mark that included seven doubles, six home runs and five triples, finishing with 86 total bases, 29 RBI and 48 runs scored.
Macy Emgarten, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Another downright dominant performance in the circle for Emgarten, who struck out 207 batters in 124 2/3 innings, posted a 0.95 ERA and pitched to a 0.63 WHIP. In leading the Spartans to another Rolling Valley Conference championship, Emgarten hit .309/.427/.412 with four doubles and a home run.
Campbell German, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys
A huge sophomore year for German helped the Blue Devils win the Pride of Iowa Conference championship and claim a third-place finish in Class 1A. She was great on the mound with 181 strikeouts and a 1.39 ERA in 115 2/3 innings. And she was great at the plate with 10 doubles and four home runs among 32 hits while finishing with a .333/.374/.562 batting line.
Abby Hiatt, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
What a season in the circle for Hiatt, who helped the Panthers to an undefeated regular season and trip to the state tournament while striking out 233 in 171 innings. She finished the year with a 1.18 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. She also had eight doubles and a home run at the plate for Lo-Ma.
Audrie Kohl, Freshman, Missouri Valley
One of two freshmen on this year’s team, Kohl was terrific at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, Kohl had seven doubles, four home runs and two triples while slashing .314/.416/.581. At pitcher, she took her game to a new level with 246 strikeouts in 171 innings while maintaining a 1.84 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.
Allison Koontz, Freshman, Glenwood
Here’s the other freshman. Koontz broke out in a big way, taking advantage of the faith Glenwood’s coaches put in her. She threw 159.2 innings, struck out 173 and had a 2.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Her hitting also stepped up a notch with a .412/.496/.853 line that included 10 doubles, nine home runs and four triples among 42 hits. She drove in 28 and had 32 runs scored.
Nevaeh Randall, Junior, Creston*
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Randall kept on crushing for the Panthers this season. She had 93 total bases behind 12 doubles, 10 home runs and two triples while driving in 43 runs and hitting .456/.500/.903.
Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr
The Northern Iowa recruit is yet another dominant two-way player in KMAland. She hit .418/.478/.911 with 10 home runs, five doubles and two triples, drove in 26 and scored 40 runs. She was also a dominant pitcher with 93 strikeouts and a 2.44 ERA over 112 innings pitched. Most importantly, she played in a third state tournament in the last four seasons.
Alivia Ruble, Junior, Southeast Warren
One more Pride of Iowa star. Ruble pushed the Warhawks to a state championship game with her terrific work in the circle, striking out 138 batters in 114 innings and pitching to a 1.54 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. She also drove in 31 runs on 20 hits at the plate.
*Denotes 2021 All-KMAland Softball Team member
***Denotes 2019, 2020 & 2021 All-KMAland Softball Team Member
