(KMAland) -- The wrestling awards continue today with the fifth annual All-KMAland Iowa team and the inaugural All-KMAland Girls, Missouri and Nebraska teams.
IOWA
The All-KMAland Iowa team features one wrestler per weight class and one at-large wrestler in the lightweights (106 to 145 pounds) and heavyweights (152 to 285 pounds).
Eligible wrestlers are from the Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences, and the two Council Bluffs schools (Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson).
Of these 16 selections, there are seven seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. There are seven repeat choices, including two four-time nods and three three-timers.
Head-to-head and postseason success heavily factored into these selections. I also had the privilege of watching all 16 of these grapplers in-person this year, so I feel pretty confident in these selections. Without further ado, let's get to it.
106: Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM: You're going to hear a lot more about Smith in the years to come. He broke onto the scene as a freshman with a 51-10 record, won the John J. Harris Invitational, a Hawkeye Ten Conference crown and finished his season with a sixth-place medal. Could we be looking at a potential four-time member of this team? Maybe.
113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: One of five KMAland state champions, Becerra went 36-2 this season en route to a Class 1A state title. He's now a two-time state finalist and a two-time member of this team.
120: Blake Allen, Underwood: Another standout sophomore, Allen lost one match in the regular season and ultimately took fourth at state. I think big things are in store for him over the next two years.
126: Jace Rose, Riverside: A three-time choice for this squad, Rose put together a memorable state tournament that resulted in a second-place finish in Class 1A. I know it's not any consolation to him, but he was a dang treat to watch.
132: Gable Porter, Underwood: The KMAland Wrestler of the Year was a beast this year. He went 46-0 and won his second state title. Oh, and I have mentioned that he went 5-0 against fellow state champions this year?
138: Stevie Barnes, Underwood: A four-time member of this team. Barnes concluded his prep career with a fourth-place finish. He ended his career with two second and two fourth-place medals.
145: Hagen Heistand, Underwood: The other four-time choice, Heistand put a fitting end to his high school career with a Class 1A title. He went 50-3 on the year. His three losses came to Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) and Joel Adams (Millard South). I guess the only way to beat him this year was to be named Joel.
106-145 At-Large: Matt Beem, Glenwood: It seems like every year there's one KMAland wrestler that gets hot and makes a state tournament run. Well, Beem was that wrestler this year. He battled injuries and finished his season at 24-4. Beem came painfully close to a state title but lost to Jaiden Moore (Benton) by one point in the finals. I have a hunch he'll be back.
152: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The cool cucumber that is Wyatt Reisz went 49-1 this year, with his lone loss coming to Heistand. He's now a three-time member of this team.
160: Dawson Bond, Red Oak: Bond's first state tournament was one to remember, thanks to a state semifinal appearance. He finished his year with a 43-7 record and a fourth-place state medal. I think he'll have a big season next year.
170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM: What a year for this kid. Perhaps nobody is a better poster child for the Atlantic-CAM program than Stutzman. Not everyone can be a four-time state champion or stud as a freshman, and Stutzman wasn't. But he got better every year and was unstoppable in his senior year thanks to hard work and dedication.
182: Zane Bendorf, Harlan: Bendorf put together a stout junior season and ultimately took sixth place in Class 2A.
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood: Carter upped his game this year. It led to a spot in the Class 2A finals.
220: Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic: Wanninger went 45-6 this season and finished fourth. He avenged two of his four losses with a quarterfinal win over Jayden Soard (South Central Calhoun) and fell one point shy of a spot in the finals. Not a bad way to go out.
285: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia: This season wasn't the smoothest for the Wyoming football commit, but he wrestled his best at the end of the season and took second in Class 1A for the second consecutive season.
152-285 At-Large: Logan Green, Clarinda: Green lost just once in the regular season, finished his senior season at 42-3 and took fourth in Class 2A.
MISSOURI
For Missouri, the team consists of the top 10 wrestlers, regardless of class. This team consists of one state runner-up and two medalists. Here they are, in alphabetical order.
Austin Colvin, Stanberry: Colvin compiled a 29-3 record and finished third in Class 1 at 285 pounds this season.
Dawson Fansher, North Andrew: The 2022 KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year concluded his high school career with a 31-1 record and a runner-up finish at Class 1-126 in his senior year.
Bo Graves, East Atchison: Graves qualified for state at 170 pounds and won a match on the consolation side but failed to reach the medal stand.
Caleb Lucas, Rock Port: This 120-pounder had a 21-12 campaign, made state and went 1-2.
Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison: Schlueter won his 195-pound first-round match but lost in the quarterfinals and did not reach the medal stand. He finished his senior season at 32-9.
Drew Spire, Maryville: Spire was a Class 2 170-pound state qualifier and went 13-6 this season. He also went 1-2 at state.
Colten Stevens, Rock Port: Stevens fell short of his goal of reaching the medal stand, but he put together a fantastic senior year with a 41-4 record. Two of those defeats came at the state tournament.
Mattox Sybert, North Andrew: Sybert had a respectful freshman season, compiling a 28-13 record and a state tournament appearance.
Tucker Turner, Maryville: The only non-state qualifier on this list, Turner recorded a 24-10 record and beat a state qualifier -- Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox).
Kort Watkins, Maryville: The 285-pound Watkins won two matches at state. Had he been wrestling in Iowa, he would have been on the medal stand, but only the top six medal in Missouri.
NEBRASKA
The criteria for the All-Nebraska team is the same as Iowa: one wrestler per weight class, plus one at-large wrestler in the lightweights (106 to 145 pounds) and heavyweights (152 to 285 pounds). One state champion and eight medalists are on this team.
106: Drew Weddle, Nebraska City: Weddle went 30-9 during his sophomore campaign and won a match at state. He, unfortunately, did not medal.
113: Kaleb Zulkoski, Falls City: This weight class did not have an area state qualifier. However, Zulkoski put together a respectable season with a 16-7 showing.
120: Jace Goebel, Syracuse: The future Jamestown Jimmie lost to the eventual Class C state champion in the quarterfinals but battled back to finish fifth. He went 37-16 this year.
126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga: Chini's only loss at the state tournament came in the quarterfinals. He responded with two falls and a decision in consolation action to take third, ending his senior season at 44-13.
132: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Christo was one point short of reaching the semifinals. He ended his junior season with a sixth-place medal after a 37-6 season.
138: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City: Olberding was the top seed in Class C and made the semifinals before ultimately taking third. He went 38-5 in his sophomore season.
145: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City: Poston won his first match before dropping a 2-1 decision to the eventual state runner-up. He finished his junior campaign with a fourth-place medal.
106-145 At-Large: Barret Brandt, Syracuse: Brandt fell to Olberding in the quarterfinals and fell one win shy of medaling. He would have medaled in Iowa, but only six get on the podium in Nebraska.
152: Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra: Dowding drew eventual state champion Hunter Cook (Sutherland) in the first round and lost. He did win one match on the consolation side before departing the tournament.
160: Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City: Schalk went 0-2 in his final state tournament. He finished his senior season at 20-6.
170: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth: I know Colgrove entered the Class B State Tournament with the hope of avenging last year's finals loss. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, but he bounced back from a 2-1 quarterfinal loss and claimed third.
182: Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth: The victim of a tough district, Aughenbaugh failed to qualify for state but finished his senior season at 27-10.
195: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth: Adkins won a match at state and would have medaled in Iowa but got bounced in the blood round after a 2-0 loss. He was 33-8 this season.
220: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City: The KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year is the only state champion on this list. What a year for him.
285: Jaden Nolte, Falls City: Nolte won his first match at state before falling to the eventual Class C runner-up in the quarterfinals. He went 31-6 this season.
152-285 At-Large: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood: Lambert claimed sixth at B-220 this year but went 2-0 against Ruiz.
GIRLS
This team is the top 12 wrestlers, regardless of weight or state. There are three state champions, four state runners-up and 12 medalists.
Molly Allen, Freshman, Underwood: The KMAland Girls Wrestler of the Year was a force this season. She won the IWCOA Girls State Title at 105 pounds and was a boys qualifier at 106 pounds in Class 1A. Did you know she's only a freshman?
Zoey Barber, Freshman, Plattsmouth: Allen wasn't the only freshman to turn heads on her way to a title. Barber did so last week at 114 pounds.
Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central: Barnes was three points shy of reaching the finals but battled back and took third at 125 pounds.
Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley: Buffum was the 220-pound runner-up at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament to another member of the All-KMAland Girls Team.
Bella Canada, AHSTW: Canada had a stellar state tournament, making the quarterfinals and placing fourth at 190 pounds.
Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln: Davis was one of the many who suffered a loss to Allen this year (in the finals), but she still finished her season with a runner-up finish.
Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central: Another freshman star, Humlicek took home third in the 100-pound bracket.
Adyson Lundquist, Junior, Southwest Valley: That's three medals in a row for Lundquist after a third-place finish at 110 pounds. I'm curious to see what's in store for her next season.
Emily Lundvall, Glenwood: The Glenwood sophomore recorded two pins en route to a second-place finish at 125 pounds.
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central: Another part of the youth movement at Lewis Central, the daughter of LC Coach August Manz finished fourth in her state tournament debut.
Savannah Sistad, Creston: The third state champion on this list, Sistad claimed her title at 220 pounds by beating Buffum.
Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water: Wilson was busy this year, compiling a 39-5 record. She ended her season with a runner-up finish at 107 pounds, losing to Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) in the finals.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these selections.