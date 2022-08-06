(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is back with our annual and fourth All-State Baseball Teams.
Below you will find a 10-person All-State offense and a five-person All-State pitching staff in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and Elite All-State.
The names in bold are KMA Sports' choices for the Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for each class. Congratulations to our Offensive Players of the Year: Lane Spieker of CAM, Van Meter's Reese Moore, Bishop Heelan Catholic's Ian Gill and Trever Baumler of Dowling Catholic.
In addition, congratulations to our Pitchers of the Year: Doug Taylor of Newman Catholic, Ganon Archer from Van Meter, Lewis Central's JC Dermody and Waukee Northwest's Anthony Watts. Teammates Moore and Archer were named our KMA Sports State Offensive Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.
Without further ado, here are the 2022 KMA Sports All-State Baseball Teams.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Tyson Cota, SR, Kee (.457/.544/.646, 82 TB, 18 2B, 2 HR, 51 RBI, 55 R)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.548/.678/1.081, 67 TB, 7 HR, 6 2B, 3 3B, 33 RBI, 40 R)
Austin Hilmer, SR, North Linn (.509/.559/.670, 75 TB, 14 2B, 2 3B, 28 RBI, 70 R)
Jared Hoodjer, SR, Janesville (.537/.627/1.049, 86 TB, 10 2B, 8 HR, 4 3B, 43 RBI, 42 R)
Kolton Lyman, SR, Rockford (.482/.659/1.196, 67 TB, 10 HR, 6 2B, 2 3B, 37 RBI, 38 R)
Kolten Miller, SR, North Butler (.600/.608/1.043, 73 TB, 12 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 25 R)
Carter Schorg, SR, Remsen St. Mary’s (.486/.607/.775, 86 TB, 13 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 40 RBI, 58 R)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (.522/.607/1.098, 101 TB, 13 HR, 10 2B, 2 3B, 40 RBI, 60 R)
Doug Taylor, JR, Newman Catholic (.448/.536/.802, 93 TB, 16 2B, 7 HR, 2 3B, 60 RBI, 42 R)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.620/.753/1.020, 51 TB, 8 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 23 R)
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Connor Kraft, JR, Gehlen Catholic (5-0, 56 IP, 76 K/18 BB, 0.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP)
Tate Mayer, JR, Saint Ansgar (5-3, 55.1 IP, 103 K/23 BB, 0.63 ERA, 0.83 WHIP)
Dereck Santiago, SR, New London (10-0, 49 IP, 74 K/12 BB, 0.86 ERA, 0.78 WHIP)
Carter Schorg, SR, Remsen St. Mary’s (11-1, 66.1 IP, 105 K/27 BB, 0.84 ERA, 0.83 WHIP)
Doug Taylor, JR, Newman Catholic (9-1, 60.2 IP, 116 K/22 BB, 1.73 ERA, 0.86 WHIP)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Ganon Archer, SR, Van Meter (.466/.528/.805, 95 TB, 16 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 49 RBI, 55 H)
Carter Gallagher, SR, Columbus Catholic (.542/.614/.948, 91 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 44 R)
Max Gast, SO, Osage (.477/.549/.791, 68 TB, 14 2B, 3 HR, 2 3B, 36 RBI, 33 R)
Owen Huehnergarth, SR, Beckman Catholic (.450/.490/.705, 91 TB, 15 2B, 4 HR, 3 3B, 50 RBI, 36 R)
Reese Moore, SR, Van Meter (.500/.649/1.160, 116 TB, 16 2B, 14 HR, 4 3B, 65 RBI, 59 R)
Ben Orr, SR, Durant (.468/.598/.887, 55 TB, 7 HR, 5 2B, 31 RBI, 17 R)
Jack Pettit, SR, Van Meter (.479/.581/.736, 89 TB, 15 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI, 65 R)
Luke Schieltz, JR, Beckman Catholic (.496/.561/.773, 92 TB, 10 2B, 5 HR, 4 3B, 29 RBI, 45 R)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (.500/.652/.887, 55 TB, 9 2B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 20 R)
Gus Varney, JR, Dike-New Hartford (.510/.603/.888, 87 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 4 3B, 47 RBI, 44 R)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Ganon Archer, SR, Van Meter (11-0, 56.1 IP, 113 K/17 BB, 0.62 ERA, 0.69 WHIP)
Alex Berends, SR, Roland-Story (6-2, 63.2 IP, 90 K/13 BB, 0.77 ERA, 0.63 WHIP)
Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (4-1, 48.1 IP, 97 K/18 BB, 1.01 ERA, 0.77 WHIP)
Brayden Sawyer, SR, Grundy Center (10-2, 60 IP, 77 K/3 BB, 0.70 ERA, 0.62 WHIP)
Caleb Wulf, SR, West Liberty (4-0, 54.2 IP, 92 K/24 BB, 0.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (.482/.598/.894, 76 TB, 9 2B, 6 HR, 4 3B, 31 RBI, 29 R)
Clayton Campidilli, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes (.435/.530/.989, 91 TB, 14 HR, 9 2B, 38 RBI, 36 R)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.460/.564/.774, 106 TB, 15 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 38 RBI, 64 R)
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (.422/.620/.633, 57 TB, 13 2B, 3 3B, 24 RBI, 57 R)
Kaden Frommelt, JR, Marion (.441/.550/.922, 94 TB, 14 2B, 9 HR, 4 3B, 58 RBI, 14 R)
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.455/.568/.946, 106 TB, 20 2B, 11 HR, 3B, 51 RBI, 45 R)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (.480/.598/.796, 78 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 3B, 52 RBI, 41 R)
Devon Stoakes, SR, Webster City (.522/.589/.700, 63 TB, 10 2B, 3 3B, 30 RBI, 37 R)
Ben Swails, SR, Clear Creek-Amana (.477/.574/.856, 95 TB, 11 2B, 9 HR, 2 3B, 57 RBI, 39 R)
Keenan Tyler, SR, Decorah (.492/.537/.702, 87 TB, 18 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 33 RBI, 40 R)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE PITCHING
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (11-1, 58 IP, 109 K/16 BB, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP)
Zach Dyvig, SR, Webster City (10-0, 63 IP, 93 K/17 BB, 0.56 ERA, 0.86 WHIP)
Justin Hackett, SR, Winterset (6-4, 62 IP, 125 K/26 BB, 1.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)
Beau Leisure, JR, Knoxville (6-4, 62.2 IP, 109 K/28 BB, 0.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)
Nate Smithburg, SR, Fairfield (6-1, 47 IP, 83 K/22 BB, 0.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Trever Baumler, SO, Dowling Catholic (.487/.574/.874, 104 TB, 13 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 32 R)
Klayton Bolkema, SO, Davenport North (.536/.590/.917, 77 TB, 15 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 26 RBI, 25 R)
Dylan Davis, SR, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (.461/.575/.835, 96 TB, 11 2B, 8 HR, 4 3B, 41 RBI, 60 R)
Gable Mitchell, SR, Iowa City High (.466/.597/.638, 74 TB, 6 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 55 R)
Cooper Nicholson, JR, Dowling Catholic (.433/.491/.730, 103 TB, 14 2B, 8 HR, 2 3B, 34 RBI, 49 R)
Miles Risley, SR, Johnston (.440/.525/.731, 98 TB, 15 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 37 RBI, 51 R)
Tanner Short, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt (.403/.462/.664, 89 TB, 8 3B, 7 2B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, 44 R)
Cal Sullivan, JR, Prairie (.432/.513/.720, 95 TB, 17 2B, 5 HR, 3 3B, 46 RBI, 36 R)
Carter Thomas, SR, Mason City (.423/.507/.862, 106 TB, 14 3B, 8 2B, 6 HR, 55 RBI, 51 R)
Tamden Webb-Tate, SR, Ankeny (.421/.507/.628, 76 TB, 14 2B, 4 3B, HR, 50 RBI, 42 R)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Ian Fisher, JR, Norwalk (7-1, 60 IP, 95 K/11 BB, 1.05 ERA, 0.75 WHIP)
Joey Oakie, SO, Ankeny Centennial (3-3, 43.2 IP, 63 K/14 BB, 1.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)
Cade Obermueller, SR, Iowa City High (7-1, 50.1 IP, 103 K/27 BB, 1.11 ERA, 0.89 WHIP)
Anthony Watts, SR, Waukee Northwest (9-1, 64 IP, 121 K/20 BB, 1.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)
Carter Woollums, JR, Johnston (10-0, 52.2 IP, 78 K/10 BB, 1.59 ERA, 0.70 WHIP)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Trever Baumler, SO, Dowling Catholic (.487/.574/.874, 104 TB, 13 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 32 R)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.460/.564/.774, 106 TB, 15 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 38 RBI, 64 R)
Dylan Davis, SR, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (.461/.575/.835, 96 TB, 11 2B, 8 HR, 4 3B, 41 RBI, 60 R)
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.455/.568/.946, 106 TB, 20 2B, 11 HR, 3B, 51 RBI, 45 R)
Reese Moore, SR, Van Meter (.500/.649/1.160, 116 TB, 16 2B, 14 HR, 4 3B, 65 RBI, 59 R)
Cooper Nicholson, JR, Dowling Catholic (.433/.491/.730, 103 TB, 14 2B, 8 HR, 2 3B, 34 RBI, 49 R)
Miles Risley, SR, Johnston (.440/.525/.731, 98 TB, 15 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 37 RBI, 51 R)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (.522/.607/1.098, 101 TB, 13 HR, 10 2B, 2 3B, 40 RBI, 60 R)
Ben Swails, SR, Clear Creek-Amana (.477/.574/.856, 95 TB, 11 2B, 9 HR, 2 3B, 57 RBI, 39 R)
Carter Thomas, SR, Mason City (.423/.507/.862, 106 TB, 14 3B, 8 2B, 6 HR, 55 RBI, 51 R)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE PITCHING
Ganon Archer, SR, Van Meter (11-0, 56.1 IP, 113 K/17 BB, 0.62 ERA, 0.69 WHIP)
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (11-1, 58 IP, 109 K/16 BB, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP)
Justin Hackett, SR, Winterset (6-4, 62 IP, 125 K/26 BB, 1.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)
Doug Taylor, JR, Newman Catholic (9-1, 60.2 IP, 116 K/22 BB, 1.73 ERA, 0.86 WHIP)
Anthony Watts, SR, Waukee Northwest (9-1, 64 IP, 121 K/20 BB, 1.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)