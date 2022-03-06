KMASportsAllStateBowling.jpg
(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports presents our All-State Bowling Teams.

Below you will find a six-person team for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls and boys and an all-class team. The choices were made using state tournament finish as a large factor and season-long numbers as another.

KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE BOWLING

Kennady Bigwood, Sophomore, Camanche **KMA Sports Class 1A Girls Bowler of the Year**

Lauren Funk, Senior, Tripoli

Ania Kaster, Senior, Harlan

Jersey Lessenger, Junior, Louisa-Muscatine

Michelle Stewart, Senior, Camanche

Chiara Thompson, Senior, Forest City

KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE BOWLING

Brock Alderson, Sophomore, Sigourney-Keota

Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert **KMA Sports Class 1A Boys Bowler of the Year**

Eli Haack, Junior, Central DeWitt

Lucas Ihrig, Junior, Maquoketa

Hadyn Piskorski, Senior, St. Albert

William Vanderbilt, Senior, Central DeWitt

KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BOWLING 

Malorie Cary, Senior, Waterloo East **KMA Sports Class 2A Girls Bowler of the Year**

Sophia Klopenstine, Sophomore, Lewis Central 

Katelin Konz, Senior, LeMars

Rachel Moore, Junior, Keokuk

Aleesha Oden, Junior, Lewis Central

Sophia Rule, Freshman, Keokuk

KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BOWLING 

Cooper Kohl, Junior, Clinton

Blake Polzin, Senior, Denison-Schleswig

Cody Reseland, Junior, Urbandale

Brennan Smith, Senior, Marion **KMA Sports Class 2A Boys Bowler of the Year**

Tommy Tracy, Senior, West Sioux-Akron-Westfield

Trey VanWyk, Freshman, Oskaloosa

KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BOWLING 

Vicki Andrews, Freshman, Des Moines Lincoln

Michaela Beckmann, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Ainslee McConaughy, Freshman, Waterloo West

Melanie Nelson, Senior, Waterloo West

Sydney Wilson, Junior, Waterloo West **KMA Sports Class 3A Girls Bowler of the Year**

Ammiah Wynn, Junior, Bettendorf

KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BOWLING 

Damon Borton, Junior, Marshalltown 

Demitri Ferneau, Senior, Marshalltown

Jordan Killmer, Junior, Southeast Polk

Aiden Mitts, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Jefferson **KMA Sports Class 3A Boys Bowler of the Year**

Stirlen Roberson, Senior, Iowa City West

Hunter Winner, Senior, Dubuque Senior

KMA SPORTS GIRLS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING

Vicki Andrews, Freshman, Des Moines Lincoln

Kennady Bigwood, Sophomore, Camanche

Malorie Cary, Senior, Waterloo East 

Jersey Lessenger, Junior, Louisa-Muscatine

Rachel Moore, Junior, Keokuk

Sydney Wilson, Junior, Waterloo West **KMA Sports Girls Bowler of the Year**

KMA SPORTS BOYS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING

Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert **KMA Sports Boys Bowler of the Year**

Demitri Ferneau, Senior, Marshalltown

Eli Haack, Junior, Central DeWitt

Aiden Mitts, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 

Brennan Smith, Senior, Marion

William Vanderbilt, Senior, Central DeWitt

KMA Sports will not respond to comments or questions on our choices.

 

