(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports presents our All-State Bowling Teams.
Below you will find a six-person team for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls and boys and an all-class team. The choices were made using state tournament finish as a large factor and season-long numbers as another.
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Kennady Bigwood, Sophomore, Camanche **KMA Sports Class 1A Girls Bowler of the Year**
Lauren Funk, Senior, Tripoli
Ania Kaster, Senior, Harlan
Jersey Lessenger, Junior, Louisa-Muscatine
Michelle Stewart, Senior, Camanche
Chiara Thompson, Senior, Forest City
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Brock Alderson, Sophomore, Sigourney-Keota
Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert **KMA Sports Class 1A Boys Bowler of the Year**
Eli Haack, Junior, Central DeWitt
Lucas Ihrig, Junior, Maquoketa
Hadyn Piskorski, Senior, St. Albert
William Vanderbilt, Senior, Central DeWitt
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Malorie Cary, Senior, Waterloo East **KMA Sports Class 2A Girls Bowler of the Year**
Sophia Klopenstine, Sophomore, Lewis Central
Katelin Konz, Senior, LeMars
Rachel Moore, Junior, Keokuk
Aleesha Oden, Junior, Lewis Central
Sophia Rule, Freshman, Keokuk
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Cooper Kohl, Junior, Clinton
Blake Polzin, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Cody Reseland, Junior, Urbandale
Brennan Smith, Senior, Marion **KMA Sports Class 2A Boys Bowler of the Year**
Tommy Tracy, Senior, West Sioux-Akron-Westfield
Trey VanWyk, Freshman, Oskaloosa
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Vicki Andrews, Freshman, Des Moines Lincoln
Michaela Beckmann, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Ainslee McConaughy, Freshman, Waterloo West
Melanie Nelson, Senior, Waterloo West
Sydney Wilson, Junior, Waterloo West **KMA Sports Class 3A Girls Bowler of the Year**
Ammiah Wynn, Junior, Bettendorf
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BOWLING
Damon Borton, Junior, Marshalltown
Demitri Ferneau, Senior, Marshalltown
Jordan Killmer, Junior, Southeast Polk
Aiden Mitts, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Jefferson **KMA Sports Class 3A Boys Bowler of the Year**
Stirlen Roberson, Senior, Iowa City West
Hunter Winner, Senior, Dubuque Senior
KMA SPORTS GIRLS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING
Vicki Andrews, Freshman, Des Moines Lincoln
Kennady Bigwood, Sophomore, Camanche
Malorie Cary, Senior, Waterloo East
Jersey Lessenger, Junior, Louisa-Muscatine
Rachel Moore, Junior, Keokuk
Sydney Wilson, Junior, Waterloo West **KMA Sports Girls Bowler of the Year**
KMA SPORTS BOYS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING
Adam Denny, Junior, St. Albert **KMA Sports Boys Bowler of the Year**
Demitri Ferneau, Senior, Marshalltown
Eli Haack, Junior, Central DeWitt
Aiden Mitts, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Brennan Smith, Senior, Marion
William Vanderbilt, Senior, Central DeWitt
KMA Sports will not respond to comments or questions on our choices.