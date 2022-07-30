(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is back with our annual and fourth All-State Softball Teams.
Below you will find a 10-person All-State offense and a five-person All-State pitching staff in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and Elite All-State.
The names in bold are KMA Sports’ choices for the Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for each class. Congratulations to Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey, South Hardin’s Hailey Rosonke, Des Moines Christian’s Anna Weathers, Winterset’s Jena Young and WDM Valley’s Gianna Lara on earning Offensive Player of the Year in their respective class. Another congratulations to Young on taking KMA Sports’ State Offensive Player of the Year.
In addition, congratulations to our Pitchers of the Year: Erica Houge of Collins-Maxwell, Emily Meyer of North Union, Dakota Lake of Saydel, Aliya Yanga of ADM and Jalen Adams of Fort Dodge. Lake is the KMA Sports State Pitcher of the Year.
Without further ado, here are the 2022 KMA Sports All-State Softball Teams.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (.552/.579/1.052, 101 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 8 HR, 48 RBI)
Abbie Capesius, SO, Bishop Garrigan (.667/.738/1.083, 91 TB, 14 2B, 5 HR, 3 3B, 24 RBI, 44 R)
Zoe Deucore, SR, North Mahaska (.500/.600/1.118, 76 TB, 10 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 26 R)
Alexis Houge, SR, Collins-Maxwell (.667/.742/.917, 66 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 52 R)
Erica Houge, SO, Collins-Maxwell (.447/.500/.908, 69 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 53 RBI, 8 R)
Reagan Mudderman, SR, Kee (.522/.616/.956, 86 TB, 10 2B, 7 HR, 4 3B, 26 RBI, 54 R)
Peyton Robinson, JR, Lisbon (.511/.545/.702, 99 TB, 13 2B, 4 HR, 3B, 36 RBI, 64 R)
Macy Sievers, SR, Newell-Fonda (.470/.544/.612, 82 TB, 11 2B, 4 3B, 29 RBI, 57 R)
Jill Smith, SR, North Linn (.391/.464/.727, 93 TB, 16 2B, 9 HR, 47 RBI, 41 R)
Isabell Whitson, SO, Central City (.493/.520/.606, 86 TB, 10 2B, 3 3B, 41 RBI, 41 R)
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (12-4, 108.1 IP, 208 K/17 BB, 0.84 ERA, 0.66 WHIP)
Carly Goodwin, SO, Sigourney (16-4, 127.1 IP, 260 K/14 BB, 0.55 ERA, 0.52 WHIP)
Erica Houge, SO, Collins-Maxwell (22-2, 141.1 IP, 253 K/12 BB, 0.20 ERA, 0.42 WHIP)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (18-7, 157.2 IP, 251 K/35 BB, 0.98 ERA, 0.82 WHIP)
Sara Reid, SR, Central City (28-6, 184.2 IP, 286 K/21 BB, 1.10 ERA, 0.75 WHIP)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Emri Agre, JR, Pella Christian (.573/.614/1.049, 108 TB, 13 2B, 9 3B, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 40 R)
Macy Blomgren, JR, Van Meter (.488/.549/1.000, 80 TB, 11 HR, 8 2B, 41 RBI, 21 R)
Kaylea Fessler, SR, Central Springs (.532/.600/.917, 100 TB, 15 2B, 9 HR, 46 RBI, 46 R)
MaKayla Haynes, SR, West Monona (.365/.406/.587, 74 TB, 9 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 51 RBI, 28 R)
Josie McCuddin, JR, Interstate 35 (.517/.561/1.080, 94 TB, 17 2B, 10 HR, 3B, 38 RBI, 47 R)
Emily Meyer, JR, North Union (.426/.546/.752, 76 TB, 8 HR, 7 2B, 3B, 60 RBI, 12 R)
Sam Nielsen, SR, North Union (.504/.534/.569, 78 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, 33 RBI, 62 R)
Hailey Rosonke, SO, South Hardin (.627/.736/1.213, 91 TB, 11 HR, 9 2B, 3B, 30 RBI, 11 R)
Devin Simon, JR, Cascade (.500/.561/1.021, 98 TB, 9 3B, 9 HR, 5 2B, 32 RBI, 48 R)
Emma Vohs, SR, Ridge View (.500/.573/1.049, 86 TB, 11 HR, 10 2B, 3B, 37 RBI, 40 R)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Emma Beck, SR, Grundy Center (16-6, 134.1 IP, 286 K/35 BB, 0.94 ERA, 0.72 WHIP)
Jadyn Case, SR, Hinton (17-5, 157 IP, 224 K/42 BB, 1.47 ERA, 0.87 WHIP)
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (25-2, 171 IP, 233 K/62 BB, 1.11 ERA, 0.78 WHIP)
Cooper Klaahsen, JR, Central Springs (25-1, 152.1 IP, 243 K/27 BB, 0.69 ERA, 0.66 WHIP)
Emily Meyer, JR, North Union (33-5, 196.2 IP, 318 K/40 BB, 1.03 ERA, 0.75 WHIP)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Lily Coil, FR, Columbus (.571/.645/.948, 73 TB, 12 2B, 7 3B, HR, 21 RBI, 31 R)
Tatum Dunlavy, SO, Estherville-Lincoln Central (.496/.535/.991, 116 TB, 17 2B, 13 HR, 3B, 51 RBI, 36 R)
Addison Gookin, SO, Mount Vernon (.496/.519/.829, 97 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 39 RBI, 35 R)
Elle Ridgeway, JR, Williamsburg (.392/.459/.669, 87 TB, 10 HR, 6 2B, 58 RBI, 19 R)
Sydney Roe, SR, Assumption (.508/.555/.856, 113 TB, 19 2B, 9 HR, 56 RBI, 28 R)
Ruth Tauber, 08, Wahlert Catholic (.489/.568/.737, 101 TB, 18 2B, 4 HR, 2 3B, 38 RBI, 54 R)
Rylee Vercande, SR, Williamsburg (.448/.527/.866, 116 TB, 13 HR, 13 2B, 2 3B, 45 RBI, 47 R)
Jessie Wardlow, JR, Assumption (.486/.529/.597, 86 TB, 10 2B, 3 3B, 21 RBI, 63 R)
Emily Watters, JR, Anamosa (.591/.694/1.023, 90 TB, 10 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 27 RBI, 41 R)
Anna Weathers, FR, Des Moines Christian (.469/.559/1.185, 96 TB, 16 HR, 6 2B, 2 3B, 44 RBI, 33 R)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Peyton Driscoll, JR, Williamsburg (19-5, 168.1 IP, 200 K/44 BB, 1.91 ERA, 0.89 WHIP)
Tatum Dunlavy, SO, Estherville-Lincoln Central (16-2, 109.2 IP, 193 K/53 BB, 1.09 ERA, 0.87 WHIP)
Dakota Lake, JR, Saydel (30-4, 216 IP, 406 K/47 BB, 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP)
Bella Nigey, SR, Assumption (24-3, 142 IP, 175 K/25 BB, 0.79 ERA, 0.73 WHIP)
Jenna Sprague, SR, Mount Vernon (24-2, 164 IP, 193 K/26 BB, 0.85 ERA, 0.73 WHIP)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Mara Bishop, SR, Indianola (.458/.512/.778, 112 TB, 16 2B, 10 HR, 40 RBI, 46 R)
Rachel Chambers, SR, Charles City (.494/.590/.976, 83 TB, 12 HR, 5 2B, 41 RBI, 35 R)
Ava Curry, SO, Pella (.533/.590/.885, 108 TB, 19 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 23 RBI, 21 R)
Aubrey Johansen, SO, Dallas Center-Grimes (.497/.535/.811, 116 TB, 13 2B, 10 HR, 3B, 42 RBI, 43 R)
Peyton Johnson, JR, Marion (.444/.500/.850, 113 TB, 17 2B, 11 HR, 2 3B, 34 RBI, 36 R)
Erika Kruse, JR, Fort Madison (.413/.465/.789, 86 TB, 12 HR, 5 2B, 50 RBI, 20 R)
Katelyn Lappe, SR, Bondurant-Farrar (.577/.667/1.298, 135 TB, 18 HR, 13 2B, 4 3B, 47 RBI, 54 R)
Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.475/.510/.674, 95 TB, 11 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 44 RBI, 59 R)
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (.456/.500/.903, 93 TB, 12 2B, 10 HR, 2 3B, 43 RBI, 30 R)
Jena Young, JR, Winterset (.624/.685/1.346, 179 TB, 22 2B, 22 HR, 4 3B, 55 RBI, 70 R)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Delainey Bargfrede, SO, Webster City (19-7, 163.2 IP, 247 K/37 BB, 2.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP)
Thea Banning, SR, Winterset (31-3, 214.1 IP, 188 K/52 BB, 1.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)
Bliss Beck, SO, Clear Creek-Amana (15-4, 93.2 IP, 136 K/29 BB, 0.52 ERA, 0.76 WHIP)
Zadie Wadle, JR, Norwalk (19-5, 138.2 IP, 215 K/29 BB, 1.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)
Aliya Yanga, JR, ADM (15-4, 173 IP, 280 K/65 BB, 1.05 ERA, 0.80 WHIP)
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Reagan Bartholomew, SR, Waukee Northwest (.426/.436/.709, 105 TB, 11 2B, 9 HR, 2 3B, 58 RBI, 39 R)
Ireland Buss, JR, Ames (.460/.507/.855, 106 TB, 12 HR, 5 3B, 3 2B, 29 RBI, 49 R)
Jadyn Glab, JR, Dubuque Hempstead (.543/.652/1.271, 89 TB, 11 HR, 10 2B, 4 3B, 25 RBI, 39 R)
Lianna Hull, FR, Iowa City High (.536/.560/.607, 85 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 10 RBI, 56 R)
Gianna Lara, SR, WDM Valley (.504/.593/1.065, 131 TB, 19 2B, 16 HR, 3B, 55 RBI, 52 R)
Ella McGee, SO, Waukee (.591/.607/.781, 107 TB, 11 2B, 6 3B, HR, 25 RBI, 51 R)
Mariah Myers, FR, Fort Dodge (.476/.547/.833, 105 TB, 18 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 19 R)
Sydney Potter, JR, Southeast Polk (.385/.513/.828, 101 TB, 16 HR, 6 2B, 36 RBI, 16 R)
Ava Smithson, SR, Johnston (.505/.559/.928, 103 TB, 12 HR, 11 3B, 59 RBI, 14 R)
Bri Tigges, SO, Urbandale (.432/.497/.758, 100 TB, 11 2B, 8 HR, 4 3B, 35 RBI, 43 R)
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE PITCHING
Jalen Adams, SR, Fort Dodge (23-4, 157 IP, 220 K/15 BB, 0.67 ERA, 0.54 WHIP)
Maura Chalupa, JR, Muscatine (22-3, 148.2 IP, 206 K/48 BB, 1.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP)
Lily Knutson, 08, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15-5, 131.2 IP, 180 K/58 BB, 1.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)
Emily Koranda, FR, Linn-Mar (15-1, 113 IP, 130 K/33 BB, 1.05 ERA, 0.87 WHIP)
Maddie Oetzmann, JR, Waukee Northwest (24-2, 155.2 IP, 195 K/21 BB, 0.63 ERA, 0.64 WHIP)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (.552/.579/1.052, 101 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 8 HR, 48 RBI)
Abbie Capesius, SO, Bishop Garrigan (.667/.738/1.083, 91 TB, 14 2B, 5 HR, 3 3B, 24 RBI, 44 R)
Alexis Houge, SR, Collins-Maxwell (.667/.742/.917, 66 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 52 R)
Linna Hull, FR, Iowa City High (.536/.560/.607, 85 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 10 RBI, 56 R)
Gianna Lara, SR, WDM Valley (.504/.593/1.065, 131 TB, 19 2B, 16 HR, 3B, 55 RBI, 52 R)
Katelyn Lappe, SR, Bondurant-Farrar (.577/.667/1.298, 135 TB, 18 HR, 13 2B, 4 3B, 47 RBI, 54 R)
Ella McGee, SO, Waukee (.591/.607/.781, 107 TB, 11 2B, 6 3B, HR, 25 RBI, 51 R)
Hailey Rosonke, SO, South Hardin (.627/.736/1.213, 91 TB, 11 HR, 9 2B, 3B, 30 RBI, 11 R)
Anna Weathers, FR, Des Moines Christian (.469/.559/1.185, 96 TB, 16 HR, 6 2B, 2 3B, 44 RBI, 33 R)
Jena Young, JR, Winterset (.624/.685/1.346, 179 TB, 22 2B, 22 HR, 4 3B, 55 RBI, 70 R)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE PITCHING
Jalen Adams, SR, Fort Dodge (23-4, 157 IP, 220 K/15 BB, 0.67 ERA, 0.54 WHIP)
Carly Goodwin, SO, Sigourney (16-4, 127.1 IP, 260 K/14 BB, 0.55 ERA, 0.52 WHIP)
Erica Houge, SO, Collins-Maxwell (22-2, 141.1 IP, 253 K/12 BB, 0.20 ERA, 0.42 WHIP)
Dakota Lake, JR, Saydel (30-4, 216 IP, 406 K/47 BB, 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP)
Maddie Oetzmann, JR, Waukee Northwest (24-2, 155.2 IP, 195 K/21 BB, 0.63 ERA, 0.64 WHIP)