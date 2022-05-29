(KMAland) -- It’s one final day for the KMAland Track & Field awards with the awarding of our first All-State Team.
Just like our All-KMAland teams, each event will belong to the state’s best, using the State Track & Field Championships as our guide. However, just like our All-KMAland Team, one person can only be used once. In addition, we are awarding a Girls and Boys KMA Sports Track Athlete of the Year and Field Athlete of the Year.
Here is the 2022 KMA Sports All-State Track & Field Team.
GIRLS
100: Jaidyn Sellers, SO, Panorama: Sellers won the 2A championship with a 12.13 — the second-fastest winning time among the champs.
200: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West: It’s hard to figure out where to slot Duax, given she had the fastest and longest runs and jumps in the state, but we like her here thanks to a winning sprint of 23.95.
400: Audrey Biermann, SR, Western Dubuque: Biermann was the state’s top quarter-miler, posting a state championship time of 54.56.
800: Ainsley Erzen, SR, Carlisle: The Drake Relays champ ran a 2:10.07 to win the 3A championship.
1500: Addison Dorenkamp, SO, WDM Valley: Dorenkamp brought her best time down more than two seconds to win the 4A championship in a time of 4:36.60.
3000: Paityn Noe, JR, Ballard: The 3A champion ran a time faster than anyone this season (9:46.31 at the UN-Dome in March), and she won her state title in 10:22.05.
100 hurdles: Ellie Rickertsen, SR, Northeast Goose Lake: Rickertsen’s 14.44 to win 2A was the second-fastest winning time.
400 hurdles: Mackenzie Carney, SR, Waukee Northwest: The only runner in the state that ducked into the 1:02s this year, Carney ran a 1:03.14 to win in the 4A race.
Long jump: Isabelle Noring, JR, Carlisle: Nothing boring about Noring, who had the longest jump of the weekend in winning the 3A championship (18-08.75).
High jump: Maddie Olson, JR, Sheldon: Olson jumped 5-08.00 multiple times this season, including at the state meet to win her the 2A championship.
Discus: Jadan Brumbaugh, SR, Mount Pleasant: Brumbaugh easily had the best throw of the season coming in, and then left with the best winning sling of 151-10 to win the 3A title.
Shot put: Audi Crooks, JR, Bishop Garrigan: She went longer and longer throughout the meet and eventually settled on 45-01.00 to win the 1A championship.
Here are the top girls relays from the state meet:
4x100: Sioux City West (48.31)
4x200: ADM (1:42.12)
4x400: Iowa City High (3:52.72)
4x800: Dubuque Hempstead (9:21.09)
SMR: Epworth, Western Dubuque (1:45.58)
DMR: Ankeny (4:05.44)
SHR: Dowling Catholic (1:00.44)
KMA Sports Female Track Athlete of the Year: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West — The 100, 200 and long jump champion in 4A also helped the 4x100 champion to the best time in the state.
KMA Sports Female Field Athlete of the Year: Jadan Brumbaugh, SR, Mount Pleasant — Brumbaugh was the best in the state in the shot put and the discus this season.
BOYS
100: Alex Mota, JR, Marion: The Iowa football commit, Mota picked up the 3A championship with a 10.71.
200: Mikey McClain, SR, Dowling Catholic: We saved this spot for McClain thanks to his blazing 20.97. He was the only runner in the state this year to break into the 20s.
400: Qai Hussey, SR, Spirit Lake: Hussey blazed his way to the 2A 400 championship with a state-best 47.83.
800: Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North: Nobody ran faster than Nash in the half-mile at state, claiming the 4A championship with a run of 1:53.14.
1600: Jackson Heidesch, JR, Dowling Catholic: He had the most interesting weekend of anyone, but the 4A champ’s 4:07.30 was the top winning time in the mile.
3200: Ford Washburn, JR, Iowa City High: Nobody was faster than Washburn in the two-mile last week, as he finished with a winning time of 9:05.35 to claim the 4A title.
110 hurdles: Jack Latham, SR, Spirit Lake: Latham had a 13.74 and a 13.81 to his name at the state meet last week. The latter won him the 2A championship.
400 hurdles: Matthew Kruse, SR, Dubuque Senior: The fastest time in the state this season and at the state meet, Kruse went 52.80 to win in 4A.
Long jump: Abu Sama, JR, Southeast Polk: The most exciting jumper in the state ripped off impressive jump after impressive jump, posting a 24-02.75 to win the 4A title.
High jump: Ian Collins, SR, Charles City: There were a handful of jumpers that went over 6-09.00 this season, but only Collins did it at state to win the 3A event.
Discus: Walker Whalen, SR, Indianola: This was an unbelievable performance. Whalen threw 204-09.00 to win the Class 4A championship in a big way.
Shot put: Nolan Recker, SR, Muscatine: Recker’s 59-09.75 was the best throw of the weekend and helped him win the 4A championship.
Here are the top boys relays from the state meet:
4x100: Dowling Catholic (41.76)
4x200: Dowling Catholic (1:27.50)
4x400: Dubuque Senior (3:19.82)
4x800: Sioux City North (7:44.64)
SMR: Ankeny (1:31.46)
DMR: Dallas Center-Grimes (3:27.49)
SHR: Pleasant Valley (58.96)
KMA Sports Male Track Athlete of the Year: Mikey McClain, SR, Dowling Catholic — A champion and record-breaker in both the 100 and 200, McClain also ran for the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which were the fastest in the state.
KMA Sports Male Field Athlete of the Year: Walker Whalen, SR, Indianola — In a tight race with Abu Sama, Whalen’s ridiculous day of discus throwing can’t be overlooked. He broke the state record in three consecutive throws — 197-09, 199-03 and then the winning toss of 204-09.