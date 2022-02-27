KMAland All-State Wrestling

(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive year, KMA Sports is honoring the best of the best wrestlers in the state with the 2022 KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Team.

This year's team consists of 16 state champions: one from each weight class and one at-large selection apiece for 106 to 145 and 152 to 285. 

Picking between 42 state champions for a 16-man team isn't easy, but I feel confident with these choices. I had the help of some of the state's most respected wrestling experts, which made the process easier. 

Without further ado, the 2022 KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Team. This year's squad features five repeat choices.

2022 KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Team

106: Timothy Koester, Freshman, Bettendorf: Koester went 41-1 in his freshman campaign. That one loss? A 2-1 decision to Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala in the third match of his prep career. He avenged that loss with a 7-4 win in the 3A finals. 

113: Koufax Christensen, Sophomore, Waukee Northwest: Christensen did it the hard way in his 3A bracket. He rolled into the semifinals, but then things got tough. Christensen squeaked out a 6-4 win over Bowen Downey (Indianola) in the semifinals and beat Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 1-0 in the finals. He finished his year at 39-3. His three losses came to out-of-state opponents.

120: Carter Freeman, Sophomore, Waukee Northwest: The son of a Griswold alum, Freeman edged his workout buddy Trever Anderson (Ankeny) in the finals with a takedown in sudden victory. He's now a two-time state champion. His only loss of the season was to a state champion from Chicago. 

126: Marcel Lopez, Senior, New London: You automatically make this team when you win your fourth state title. That's the rule. Lopez went 55-0 in his senior season, and secured his fourth title with a 5-3 win over Jace Rose (Riverside).

132: Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood: Porter was the dominant wrestler we expected to see when he came onto the scene as a freshman. He went 46-0 with five wins over state champions from four different states (Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas). Porter hardly broke a sweat in the postseason with only two matches going the distance. The sky's the limit for him in his senior year.

138: Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock: There's no need to ask the question of who would win between all of the state champions at 138. Block beat the 1A (Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht) and 2A (Crestwood-Cresco's Carter Fousek) champions.  

145: Ryder Downey, Senior, Indianola: Downey had quite the tournament. He had three losses in the regular season but wrestled at his best when it mattered most. Downey upset top-seeded Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) in the semifinals and denied Robert Avila. Jr (Iowa City West) a chance to become a four-time state champ. What a wild time. 

106-145 At-Large: Carter Fousek, Crestwood, Cresco: Man, this at-large spot was tough to fill. I chose Fousek over Hagen Heistand (Underwood), Brandon Paez (Lisbon) and Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) because I'm contractually obligated to put four-time state champions on this team. Fousek's only loss came to Block. 

152: Hunter Garvin, Senior, Iowa City West: The Stanford commit went 48-0 this season. He won 38 of those by fall. Twenty-four of those were in the first period, and 14 came in less than one minute. And one of those matches that went the distance was a dominant 19-8 win over Millard South's Tyler Antoniak -- a Nebraska Class A state champion and Arizona State commit. Garvin won by fall, major decision, fall and fall to claim his third Class 3A state title. 

160: Aiden Riggins, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock: Riggins, who will take his talents to Iowa next year, went 43-0 this season and claimed his second state championship. Riggins had a wins over the 1A champion Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic) and 2A champion Nick Fox (Osage). 

170: Tate Naaktgeboren, Senior, Linn-Mar: Only one wrestler won his state finals match by tech fall. Naaktgeboren was that guy. He tallied a pin, and two tech falls on his way to a second 3A state title. Naaktgeboren’s two losses were to state champions from Wisconsin and Illinois. 

182: CJ Walrath, Junior, Burlington Notre Dame: Walrath went 55-0 in his junior campaign and clinched the Nikes' first 2A team championship with a major decision win in the finals. He's a beast. 

195: Wyatt Voelker, Senior, West Delaware: Voelker posted a 44-0 record. Twenty-nine of those were by fall, and nine came via technical fall. He secured his second state title at the expense of Glenwood's CJ Carter in the 2A finals. 

220: Ben Kueter, Junior, Iowa City, City High: The future Iowa football player had a 37-0 season. He won his first two matches at state by technical fall before first-period pins in the semifinals and finals. Oh, and Kueter comes back next year. That's scary. 

285: Chet Buss, Senior, North Butler: Buss has a fitting last name because his opponents must feel like they're wrestling a bus. The Northern Iowa commit won his third state title with four falls. He went 48-0 in his senior campaign. A lot of heavyweights are relieved to see him graduate. 

152-285: Wyatt Reisz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Reisz lost just once all year, and it was a decision loss to a fellow state champion (Heistand). He concluded his dominant season with a sudden-victory win over Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) in the 1A finals.

1A Wrestler of the Year: Porter

2A Wrestler of the Year: Voelker

3A Wrestler of the Year: Garvin

All-Class Wrestler of the Year: Porter 

KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these selections 

