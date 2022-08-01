(KMAland) -- Welcome to the week of KMAland baseball awards. We’re going to have some fun this week with plenty of honors handed out, and it all starts with the KMAland Conference Baseball Awards.
For the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences, you will find a…
•Offensive Player of the Year
•Pitcher of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Senior of the Year
•Junior of the Year
•Sophomore of the Year
•Freshman/8th Grader of the Year
•KMA Sports All-Conference Offense (10)
•KMA Sports All-Conference Pitching (5)
•KMA Sports All-Senior (10)
•KMA Sports All-Junior (10)
•KMA Sports All-Sophomore (10)
•KMA Sports All-Freshman/8th Grade (10)
Please note: KMA Sports does not respond to any questions or comments on our awards choices.
Without further ado, here is the 2022 KMAland Conference Baseball Awards!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (.482/.598/.894, 9 2B, 6 HR, 4 3B, 31 RBI, 29 R)
Pitcher of the Year: JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (11-1, 58 IP, 109 K/16 BB, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Jim Waters, Lewis Central (31-4 record, state tournament qualifier, Hawkeye Ten champion)
Senior of the Year:Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (.480/.598/.796, 11 2B, 6 HR, 3B, 52 RBI, 41 R + 7-2, 41.1 IP, 77 K/17 BB, 2.20 ERA, 0.99 WHIP)
Junior of the Year: Payton Fort, JR, Lewis Central (.427/.556/.646, 62 TB, 13 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 40 RBI, 40 R, 15 SB)
Sophomore of the Year: Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (see above + 6-3, 49 IP, 64 K/17 BB, 3.86 ERA, 1.51 WHIP)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Jeremiah Sherrill, FR, St. Albert (.330/.447/.380, 38 TB, 5 2B, 20 RBI, 27 R)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Offense
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (see above)
Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda (.435/.514/.543, 50 TB, 10 2B, 35 RBI, 28 R)
Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (.436/.589/.734, 69 TB, 18 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 43 RBI, 25 R)
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (.422/.620/.633, 57 TB, 13 2B, 3 3B, 38 BB, 24 RBI, 57 R, 41 SB)
Payton Fort, JR, Lewis Central (see above)
Gannon Greenwalt, JR, Creston (.429/.480/.516, 47 TB, 8 2B, 22 RBi, 20 R, 18 SB)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood (.467/.529/.717, 66 TB, 13 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 28 RBI, 24 R, 12 SB)
Cade Sears, SO, Harlan (.408/.484/.680, 70 TB, 11 3B, 6 2B, 35 RBI, 33 R, 19 SB)
DJ Weilage, SR, St. Albert (.410/.482/.610, 61 TB, 8 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 34 R, 17 SB)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Pitching
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
Alex Monson, SR, Harlan (6-0, 43.1 IP, 50 K/15 BB, 0.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP)
Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda (5-2, 44.2 IP, 37 K/11 BB, 1.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)
Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (7-2, 56 IP, 57 K/24 BB, 2.88 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Senior
Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood (.398/.450/.561, 55 TB, 8 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 23 RBI, 25 R, 11 SB + 3-2, 36 IP, 39 K/35 BB, 2.53 ERA, 1.78 WHIP)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (see above)
Alex Monson, SR, Harlan (see above + .376/.449/.455, 46 TB, 6 2B, 3B, 29 RBI, 33 R, 11 SB)
Joey Moser, SR, Harlan (.354/.489/.505, 50 TB, 6 2B, 3 3B, HR, 28 RBI, 42 R, 15 SB)
Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (.360/.522/.581, 50 TB, 6 2B, 3 HR, 2 3B, 32 RBI, 40 R, 21 SB + 1-1, 20 IP, 24 K/7 BB, 0.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP)
Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda (see above + .385/.451/.479, 46 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 23 RBI, 31 R, 14 SB)
Cal Wanninger, SR, Kuemper Catholic (.327/.416/.416, 47 TB, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 31 RBI, 21 R, 10 SB + 3-3, 40 IP, 59 K, 4.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
DJ Weilage, SR, St. Albert (see above)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Junior
Dawson Bond, JR, Red Oak (.402/.514/.488, 40 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 24 RBI, 23 R, 23 SB + 4-5, 46.2 IP, 68 K/22 BB, 3.90 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)
Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (.350/.509/.462, 37 TB, 3 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 39 R, 30 SB)
Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (.413/.537/.587, 44 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 35 RBI, 15 R)
Jason Colpitts, JR, Glenwood (.380/.430/.576, 53 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R + 1-0, 21 IP, 17 K/19 BB, 4.33 ERA, 2.10 WHIP)
Landon Couse, JR, Red Oak (.420/.525/.556, 45 TB, 6 2B, 3B, HR, 22 RBI, 32 R, 23 SB)
Payton Fort, JR, Lewis Central (see above)
Gannon Greenwalt, JR, Creston (see above)
Cael Hobbs, JR, St. Albert (.347/.448/.469, 46 TB, 6 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 30 R + 5-4, 40 IP, 43 K/21 BB, 4.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP)
Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (see above + .302/.446/.422, 49 TB, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 32 R, 44 SB)
Ty Thomson, JR, Lewis Central (.381/.485/.476, 40 TB, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 23 RBI, 30 R + 2-0, 14.1 IP, 29 K/14 BB, 2.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Sophomore
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (see above)
Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda (see above + 3-1, 25.1 IP, 31 K/13 BB, 1.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah (.364/.462/.649, 50 TB, 10 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 20 R, 14 SB)
Benicio Lujano, SO, Kuemper Catholic (.366/.492/.473, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 20 RBI, 21 R, 12 SB)
Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood (see above)
Carter Putney, SO, Kuemper Catholic (3-3, 40 IP, 36 K/30 BB, 3.32 ERA, 1.63 WHIP + .283/.339/.389, 44 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBI, 23 R, 22 SB)
Cade Sears, SO, Harlan (see above)
Cael Turner, SO, Creston (.337/.449/.517, 46 TB, 8 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 11 RBI, 20 R, 17 SB + 3-4, 54 IP, 61 K, 3.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)
Creighton Tuzzio, SO, Clarinda (5-2, 36.2 IP, 32 K/12 BB, 2.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)
Luke Woltmann, SO, Lewis Central (.327/.431/.469, 46 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, HR, 30 RBI, 32 R, 17 SB + 2-0, 21.1 IP, 29 K/19 BB, 2.30 ERA, 1.64 WHIP)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Freshman/8th Grader
Dalton Athen, FR, Shenandoah (.238/.350/.286, 18 TB, 3 2B, 12 RBI, 7 R
Adam Baier, FR, Red Oak (.247/.390/.333, 27 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBI, 20 R, 11 SB + 20 IP, 13 K)
Brody Bond, FR, Red Oak (.209/.382/.233, 10 TB, 2B, 3 RBI, 13 R + 5.2 IP, 4 K)
Brett Erickson, FR, Red Oak (.242/.405/.242, 16 TB, 5 RBI, 15 R + 24 IP, 24 K/18 BB, 4.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP)
Mason Knerl, FR, Kuemper Catholic (4-1, 37.1 IP, 21 K/11 BB, 4.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP)
Owen Marshall, FR, St. Albert (.301/.359/.323, 30 TB, 2 2B, 23 RBI, 24 R + 22.2 IP, 20 K/17 BB, 4.94 ERA, 2.07 WHIP)
Jeremiah Sherrill, FR, St. Albert (see above)
Hayden Soma, FR, Harlan (.256/.396/.372, 16 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 11 RBI, 8 R + 1-2, 18 IP, 13 K, 3.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
Logan Twyman, 08, Shenandoah (.283/.431/.304, 14 TB, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R)
Parker Varner, FR, Creston (4-1, 30 IP, 28 K/15 BB, 3.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (.517/.646/.733, 44 TB, 9 2B, 2 3B, 23 RBI, 29 R, 19 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (5-1, 40.2 IP, 65 K/21 BB, 1.20 ERA, 0.79 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Jake Brown, Fremont-Mills (Corner Conference champion, 8-win improvement)
Senior of the Year:Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (.348/.494/.424, 28 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 20 RBI, 23 R, 16 SB + 4-3, 36.1 IP, 75 K/34 BB, 1.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
Junior of the Year: Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Sophomore of the Year: Nolan Grebin, SO, Stanton (.321/.507/.340, 18 TB, 2B, 7 RBI, 19 R, 15 SB + 2-2, 32 IP, 36 K/13 BB, 1.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Zane Johnson, FR, Griswold (.414/.500/.621, 18 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 11 R + 3 IP, 5 K)
KMA Sports All-Corner Offense
Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills (.429/.489/.429, 18 TB, 11 RBI, 15 R, 11 SB)
Brydon Huntley, SR, Sidney (.463/.520/.597, 40 TB, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 16 RBI, 27 R, 35 SB)
Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (.348/.494/.424, 28 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 20 RBI, 23 R)
Zane Johnson, FR, Griswold (.414/.500/.621, 18 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 11 R)
Levi Martin, SR, Stanton (.382/.533/.471, 32 TB, 3 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 32 R, 16 SB)
Brady Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (.481/.641/.630, 34 TB, 8 2B, 24 RBI, 29 R, 33 SB)
Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Garett Phillips, SR, Sidney (.361/.451/.426, 26 TB, 4 2B, 12 RBI, 25 R, 17 SB)
Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (.444/.544/.593, 32 TB, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 25 RBI, 21 R, 21 SB)
Braden Turpin, JR, Fremont-Mills (.448/.553/.522, 35 TB, 5 2B, 18 RBI, 31 R, 27 SB)
KMA Sports All-Corner Pitching
Jack Gordon, SO, East Mills (2-3, 27.2 IP, 46 K/34 BB, 5.06 ERA, 2.28 WHIP)
Nolan Grebin, SO, Stanton (see above)
Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (see above)
Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Braden Turpin, JR, Fremont-Mills (5-2, 43 IP, 74 K/10 BB, 1.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP)
KMA Sports Corner All-Senior
Jacob Hobbie, SR, Sidney (.373/.515/.451, 23 TB, 4 2B, 20 RBI, 23 R, 25 SB)
Brydon Huntley, SR, Sidney (see above + 3.1 IP, 3 K)
Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (see above)
Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills (.527 OBP, 14 TB, 2 2B, 2 3B, 9 RBI, 8 R, 11 SB)
Ransom Mascher, SR, Stanton (.276/.364/.379, 11 TB, 2B, 3B, 6 RBI, 11 R + 2 IP, 5 K)
Levi Martin, SR, Stanton (see above + 7 IP, 11 K/1 BB, 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)
Garett Phillips, SR, Sidney (see above + 27.2 IP, 43 K)
Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (see above)
Quentin Thornburg, SR, Stanton (.333/.446/.377, 26 TB, 3 2B, 20 RBI, 12 R + 3-1, 27.2 IP, 41 K/27 BB, 4.55 ERA, 1.77 WHIP)
Levi Wright, SR, Fremont-Mills (.344/.440/.359, 23 TB, 2B, 21 RBI, 14 R, 19 SB)
KMA Sports Corner All-Junior
Sylas Allen, JR, East Mills (2-4, 29 IP, 36 K/25 BB, 5.07 ERA, 2.10 WHIP + .460 OBP, 11 TB, 10 RBI, 8 R)
Mason Crouse, JR, East Mills (.278/.391/.352, 19 TB, 4 2B, 11 RBI, 18 R, 12 SB)
Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills (see above + 2.1 IP)
Ike Lemonds, JR, Fremont-Mills (.233/.441/.279, 12 TB, 3B, 6 RBI, 14 R + 1-1, 19.2 IP, 6 K, 5.34 ERA, 1.73 WHIP)
JT Mahaney, JR, Fremont-Mills (.300/.462/.400, 16 TB, 2B, HR, 9 RBI, 7 R)
Brady Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above + 11 IP, 14 K)
Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Nik Peters, JR, Sidney (.255/.426/.340, 16 TB, 4 2B, 13 RBI, 9 R)
Cash Turner, JR, Griswold (.323/.364/.452, 14 TB, 2 2B, 3B, 7 RBI, 9 R)
Braden Turpin, JR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
KMA Sports Corner All-Sophomore
Anthony Anderson, SO, East Mills (.300 OBP, 7 TB, 11 RBI, 2 R)
Elliott Aultman, SO, Sidney (.261/.438/.304, 7 TB, 2B, 7 RBI, 8 R)
Seth Ettleman, SO, Sidney (.245/.403/.245, 13 TB, 15 RBI, 16 R, 10 SB + 26.2 IP, 16 K)
Jack Gordon, SO, East Mills (see above)
Nolan Grebin, SO, Stanton (see above)
Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney (.435 OBP, 9 TB, 13 RBI, 16 R, 21 SB + 5-0, 32.1 IP, 37 K/39BB, 3.03 ERA, 1.86 WHIP)
Lincoln Palmer, SO, East Mills (.476 OBP, 9 TB, 2B, 5 RBI, 14 R)
Tony Racine, SO, Essex (.200/.259/.400, 10 TB, 2 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R + 12.1 IP, 19 K)
Zach Thornburg, SO, East Mills (.278/.400/.278, 15 TB, 9 RBI, 12 R + 28.1 IP, 27 K, 5.44 ERA, 2.54 WHIP)
Kyler Williams, SO, East Mills (.345 OBP, 6 TB, 2B, 5 RBI, 8 R)
KMA Sports Corner All-Freshman/8th Grader
Kaden Buick, FR, Essex (.357/.438/.429, 12 TB, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R + 9.1 IP, 8 K)
Cody Dorscher, FR, Griswold (.280 OBP, .364 SLG, 8 TB, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R + 2.1 IP, 4 K)
Gavin Ford, FR, Stanton (.241/.453/.296, 16 TB, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 21 R, 17 SB + 17.2 IP, 17 K)
Michael Hensley, FR, Sidney (.322 OBP, 8 TB, 5 RBI, 14 R + 9.1 IP, 12 K, 3.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP)
Zane Johnson, FR, Griswold (see above)
Brayden Lockwood, 08, Griswold (.290/.389/.290, 9 TB, 7 RBI, 8 R + 17.1 IP, 18 K)
Jacob Martin, FR, Stanton (.333/.389/.413, 26 TB, 5 2B, 18 RBI, 12 R)
Ryan Sayers, FR, East Mills (.357/.431/.375, 21 TB, 2B, 14 RBI, 9 R + 5.2 IP, 7 K)
Devon Taylor, FR, Stanton (.426 OBP, 11 TB, 2B, 13 RBI, 6 R)
Bode Wyman, FR, Griswold (.459 OBP, 4 TB, 2B, RBI, 13 R + 6.1 IP, 6 K)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (.500/.652/.887, 55 TB, 9 2B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 20 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (6-1, 39 IP, 47 K/10 BB, 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood (20-4 & WIC champions)
Senior of the Year:Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (.464/.554/.855, 59 TB, 8 2B, 5 HR, 2 3B, 24 RBI, 29 R, 13 SB + 3-3, 39.2 IP, 43 K/27 BB, 4.06 ERA, 1.69 WHIP)
Junior of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (see above + 4-3, 30.2 IP, 40 K/14 BB, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (see above + .459/.539/.649, 48 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, HR, 21 RBI, 28 R, 23 SB)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Garrett Luett, 08, Underwood (.370/.452/.493, 36 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 25 RBI, 19 R + 2-2, 26.1 IP, 35 K/4 BB, 2.92 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)
KMA Sports All-WIC Offense
Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley (.377/.490/.610, 47 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 11 R)
Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (.425/.588/.671, 49 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 3 R)
Clayton Luett, SR, Underwood (.412/.524/.588, 40 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 19 R)
Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW (.468/.478/.677, 42 TB, 7 2B, 3 3B, 18 RBI, 15 R)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (.406/.512/.656, 42 TB, 7 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 13 R)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR Treynor (see above)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (see above)
Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center (.487/.530/.855, 65 TB, 11 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 30 RBI, 32 R, 21 SB)
Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (see above)
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (.486/.624/.824, 61 TB, 8 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 22 RBI, 33 R, 11 SB)
KMA Sports All-WIC Pitching
Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW (4-0, 34.1 IP, 48 K/16 BB, 0.61 ERA, 0.85 WHIP)
Sean McGee, JR, Tri-Center (7-2, 48.1 IP, 84 K/27 BB, 1.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (5-0, 44 IP, 83 K, 11 BB, 1.11 ERA, 0.82 WHIP)
Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (see above)
Isaac Wohlhuter, SO, Tri-Center (5-1, 29.1 IP, 41 K/8 BB, 1.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)
KMA Sports WIC All-Senior
Alex Corrin, SR, Tri-Center (.347/.500/.373, 28 TB, 3B, 23 RBI, 22 R)
Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley (see above + 26.1 IP, 28 K/20 BB, 4.25 ERA, 1.82 WHIP)
Cody Gilpin, SR, Missouri Valley (.344/.543/.453, 29 TB, 4 2B, HR, 18 RBI, 31 R, 21 SB + 3-2, 33.1 IP, 37 K/13 BB, 3.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (see above)
Clayton Luett, SR, Underwood (see above)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (see above)
Jake Reimer, SR, Underwood (.397/.457/.507, 37 TB, 3 3B, 2 2B, 22 RBI, 27 R, 15 SB + 5 IP, 2 K, 2.80 ERA)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (see above)
Kaden Snyder, SR, Treynor (.354/.400/.427, 4 2B, 3B, 22 RBI, 14 R + 2-2, 19.2 IP, 18 K/15 BB, 1.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP)
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (see above + 3-1, 24.1 IP, 37 K/20 BB, 3.74 ERA, 1.64 WHIP)
KMA Sports WIC All-Junior
Ryan Bach, JR, Treynor (.288/.367/.362, 29 TB, 6 2B, 7 RBI, 13 R, 11 SB + 23.1 IP, 27 K/10 BB, 3.00 ERA, 1.71 WHIP)
Jacob Coon, JR, AHSTW (.260/.403/.300, 15 TB, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R + 34 IP, 22 K, 2.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP)
Gavin Larsen, JR, Audubon (.366/.446/.549, 39 TB, 6 2B, 2 3B, HR, 22 RBI, 15 R + 22 IP, 32 K/22 BB, 4.14 ERA, 1.77 WHIP)
Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW (see above + 24.1 IP, 33 K, 20 BB, 3.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP)
Sean McGee, JR, Tri-Center (see above + .278/.462/.333, 6 TB, 2B, 5 RBI, 6 R)
Cooper Nielsen, JR, Audubon (.350 OBP, 19 TB, 4 2B, 14 RBI + 16 IP, 19 K/9 BB, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)
Cooper Perdew, JR, IKM-Manning (.296/.433/.370, 20 TB, 2B, HR, 8 RBI, 4 R + 6.1 IP, 4 K)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (see above)
Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center (see above + 1 IP)
Mason Yochum, JR, Treynor (.289/.410/.313, 26 TB, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 17 R)
KMA Sports WIC All-Sophomore
Evan Alt, SO, Audubon (.303/.372/.447, 34 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, 15 RBI, 23 R)
Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (.329/.441/.513, 39 TB, 4 3B, 3 2B, HR, 25 RBI, 33 R, 24 SB + 6-0, 34 IP, 33 K/11 BB, 1.03 ERA, 1.12 WHIP)
Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW (see above + .403/.486/.565, 35 TB, 6 2B, 2 3B, 23 R)
Grady Jeppesen, SO, Riverside (.351/.493/.386, 22 TB, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 13 R, 17 SB + 31.1 IP, 38 K/23 BB)
Gavin Kiger, SO, Logan-Magnolia (.279/.364/.294, 20 TB, 2B, 6 RBI, 6 R, 10 SB + 13.1 IP, 9 K)
Holden Minahan, SO, Treynor (.284/.425/.299, 20 TB, 2B, 14 RBI, 13 R + 13.2 IP, 17 K/6 BB, 2.05 ERA, 1.46 WHIP)
Charlie Schrage, SO, Treynor (.333/.470/.379, 25 TB, 2B, 3B, 6 RBI, 14 R + 3-2, 27.2 IP, 19 K/9 BB, 4.30 ERA, 1.92 WHIP)
Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (see above)
Carson Wendt, SO, Missouri Valley (.284/.380/.328, 22 TB, 3 2B, 10 RBI, 9 R)
Isaac Wohlhuter, SO, Tri-Center (see above + .303/.452/.333, 22 TB, 2 2B, 22 RBI, 13 R)
KMA Sports WIC All-Freshman/8th Grader
Ryker Adair, 08, Underwood (14.1 IP, 26 K/8 BB, 1.47 ERA, 1.47 WHIP)
Cael Corrin, FR, Tri-Center (.259/.328/.362, 21 TB, 3 2B, HR, 15 RBI, 18 R + 20 IP, 27 K/16 BB, 4.90 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
Nick Hackett, FR, Underwood (.309/.424/.400, 22 TB, 5 2B, 9 RBI, 16 R)
Kalab Kuhl, FR, Logan-Magnolia (.296/.394/.309, 25 TB, 2B, 11 RBI, 12 R + 36 TB, 28 K/11 BB, 4.67 ERA, 1.72 WHIP)
Garrett Luett, 08, Underwood (see above)
Aaron Olsen, FR, Audubon (.389/.468/.407, 22 TB, 2B, 3 RBI, 15 R + 9.2 IP, 10 K, 4.34 ERA)
Easton Robertson, FR, Underwood (.315/.439/.352, 19 TB, 3B, 17 RBI, 23 R, 15 SB)
Wes Vana, FR, Logan-Magnolia (.260/.379/.260, 19 TB, 5 RBI, 12 R, 17 SB + 27.1 IP, 15 K)
Brady Wallace, FR, Treynor (.302/.396/.419, 18 TB, 2 2B, HR, 13 RBI, 8 R)
Cael Witt, 08, Tri-Center (.319/.460/.377, 26 TB, 4 2B, 20 RBI, 18 R, 11 SB + 7.1 IP, 13 K)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.548/.678/1.081, 67 TB, 7 HR, 6 2B, 3 3B, 33 RBI, 40 R, 30 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (4-1, 48.1 IP, 97 K/18 BB, 1.01 ERA, 0.77 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Bill Huntington & Anthony Maldonado, Mount Ayr (16-4, POI champions)
Senior of the Year:Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (see above + .390/.443/.644, 38 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 13 R, 15 SB)
Junior of the Year: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (see above + 4-0, 26.2 IP, 51 K/10 BB, 0.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr (.436/.489/.487, 38 TB, 4 2B, 16 RBI, 26 R, 24 SB)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Klemit Olney, FR, Bedford (4-5, 47 IP, 56 K/14 BB, 2.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
KMA Sports All-POI Offense
Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (.386/.463/.579, 33 TB, 3 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 15 RBI, 20 R, 12 SB)
Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (see above)
Hogan Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (.387/.444/.484, 45 TB, 9 2B, 15 RBI, 30 R)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (see above)
Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (.435/.512/.725, 50 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 3B, 32 RBI, 21 R)
Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (.338/.405/.588, 40 TB, 4 2B, 3 HR, 2 3B, 40 RBI, 20 R, 19 SB)
Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (.514/.670/.757, 53 TB, 8 2B, 3 3B, HR, 29 RBI, 39 R, 10 SB)
Tyler Martin, FR, Mount Ayr (see above)
Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr (.450/.532/.617, 37 TB, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 17 RBI, 26 R, 15 SB)
Spencer Smith, JR, Central Decatur (.396/.462/.429, 39 TB, 3 2B, 28 RBI, 11 R)
KMA Sports All-POI Pitching
Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (6-3, 46.2 IP, 65 K/16 BB, 1.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (see above)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (see above)
Klemit Olney, FR, Bedford (see above)
Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (3-5, 46 IP, 73 K/15 BB, 2.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP)
KMA Sports POI All-Senior
Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (.370/.519/.562, 41 TB, 6 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 24 RBI, 23 R, 20 SB)
Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur (.323/.445/.430, 40 TB, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 23 RBI, 44 R, 32 SB + 33.1 IP, 31 K/24 BB, 3.99 ERA, 1.80 WHIP)
Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (see above)
Hogan Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (see above + 30.1 IP, 23 K/6 BB, 4.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP)
Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (.271/.427/.322, 19 TB, HR, 9 RBI, 11 R + 5-1, 38.2 IP, 36 K/12 BB, 2.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)
Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (see above)
Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (see above + 25.1 IP, 36 K/19 BB, 3.59 ERA, 1.58 WHIP))
Wyatt Mairet, SR, East Union (.340/.468/.380, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 18 R, 36 SB + 16.2 IP, 12 K)
Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (.333/.486/.506, 41 TB, 9 2B, 3B, HR, 26 RBI, 26 R, 24 SB + 21 IP, 39 K/11 BB, 3.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP)
Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr (see above)
KMA Sports POI All-Junior
Trenton Beck, JR, Lenox (.330/.459/.432, 38 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBI, 17 R + 19 IP, 26 K, 4.79 ERA, 2.21 WHIP)
Jaxson Cornett, JR, Central Decatur (43 IP, 61 K/23 BB, 2.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
Ben Crall, JR, Southeast Warren (.345/.472/.379, 22 TB, 2 2B, 17 RBI, 17 R
Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (see above)
Drew Ehlen, JR, Mount Ayr (.348/.523/.435, 20 TB, 4 2B, 10 RBI, 26 R)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (see above)
Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (see above + 42.1 IP, 38 K/19 BB, 3.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP)
Keigan Kitzman, JR, Lenox (.333/.395/.449, 35 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 20 RBI, 11 R + 24.2 IP, 17 K/10 BB, 1.70 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (see above + 12.1 IP, 26 K/11 BB, 1.70 ERA, 1.62 WHIP)
Spencer Smith, JR, Central Decatur (see above + 25.2 IP, 21 K)
KMA Sports POI All-Sophomore
Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (.306/.412/.444, 32 TB, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 24 RBI, 12 R + 25 IP, 31 K/16 BB, 3.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
Josh Lopez, SO, East Union (.314/.364/.353, 18 TB, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 10 R, 13 SB + 21 IP, 14 K)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (.330/.408/.374, 34 TB, 4 2B, 11 RBI, 20 R)
Kenton Prunty, SO, Wayne (.343/.465/.400, 28 TB, 4 2B, 19 RBI, 16 R + 38.1 IP, 36 K/6 BB, 2.74 ERA, 1.23 WHIP)
Ty Rasmussen, SO, Central Decatur (.339/.488/.371, 23 TB, 2 2B, 14 RBI, 17 R, 10 SB + 14.2 IP, 8 K)
Carter Reed, SO, Lenox (.321/.430/.345, 29 TB, 2 2B, 14 RBI, 22 R, 21 SB + 34.1 IP, 32 K/7 BB, 3.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)
Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr (see above)
Kale Rockhold, SO, Central Decatur (.337/.442/.489, 45 TB, 9 2B, 3B, HR, 29 RBI, 8 R + 7.1 IP, 8 K, 4.77 ERA, 2.32 WHIP)
Silas Walston, SO, Bedford (.294/.380/.485, 33 TB, 7 2B, 3 3B, 17 RBI, 14 R, 13 SB)
Boudyn White, SO, Wayne (.300/.427/.350, 21 TB, 2B, 3B, 14 RBI, 14 R + 19.1 IP, 16 K)
KMA Sports POI All-Freshman/8th Grader
Paul Berg, FR, Nodaway Valley (.375/.410/.375, 21 TB, 9 RBI, 4 R)
Brody Crow, FR, Southeast Warren (.280/.398/.317, 26 TB, 2B, 3B, 13 RBI, 20 R + 28.2 IP, 32 K/9 BB, 1.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)
Caden Crow, FR, Southeast Warren (.324/.505/.459, 34 TB, 6 2B, 2 3B, 7 RBI, 32 R, 17 SB)
Trey Fisher, FR, Southeast Warren (.370/.514/.556, 4 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 22 R)
Gabe Funk, FR, Lenox (.281/.387/.328, 21 TB, 2B, 3B, 7 RBI, 12 R)
Brody King, FR, Bedford (.268/.455/.339, 19 TB, 4 2B, 13 RBI, R)
Austin Ledlie, FR, Southeast Warren (.284/.424/.378, 28 TB, 7 2B, 30 RBI, 16 R + 19.2 IP, 11 K, 2.14 ERA, 1.02 WHIP)
Tyler Martin, FR, Mount Ayr (.459/.519/.757, 28 TB, 3 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 19 RBI, 9 R)
Kameron Wethington, FR, East Union (.256/.396/.512, 22 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 9 R)
Travis White, 08, Martensdale-St. Marys (.395/.468/.553, 21 TB, 6 2B, 14 RBI, 4 R + 19.2 IP, 19 K/8 BB, 1.78 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (.522/.607/1.098, 101 TB, 13 HR, 10 2B, 2 3B, 40 RBI, 60 R, 28 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (7-2, 46.2 IP, 93 K/22 BB, 1.35 ERA, 0.88 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Dan Daugherty, CAM (27-3 record, RVC championships, state qualifier)
Senior of the Year:Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (see above)
Junior of the Year: Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (.446/.549/.649, 48 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, HR, 31 RBI, 31 R, 19 SB + 21 IP, 34 K/8 BB, 1.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-3, 52.2 IP, 76 K/23 BB, 1.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP + 296/.487/.457, 37 TB, 4 2B, 3 3B, HR, 22 RBI, 22 R, 15 SB)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Cal Heydon, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.454/.517/.598, 58 TB, 11 2B, HR, 40 RBI, 29 R + 5 IP, 6 K)
KMA Sports All-RVC Offense
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (.444/.549/.778, 56 TB, 10 2B, 4 HR, 3B, 28 RBI, 31 R, 15 SB)
Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.393/.533/.551, 49 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 26 RBI, 46 R, 11 SB)
Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison (.424/.515/.635, 54 TB, 9 2B, 3 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 29 R, 20 SB)
Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (see above)
Cal Heydon, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (.407/.491/.582, 53 TB, 13 2B, HR, 45 RBI, 36 R, 17 SB)
Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (.407/.521/.542, 32 TB, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 12 RBI, 22 R, 18 SB)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (.421/.491/.747, 71 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 3B, 40 RBI, 42 R)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (see above)
Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley (.459/.588/.820, 50 TB, 7 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R, 13 SB)
KMA Sports All-RVC Pitching
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (5-1, 43.1 IP, 95 K/24 BB, 1.45 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)
Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Tyler Kingery, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-1, 31 IP, 55 K/12 BB, 1.81 ERA, 0.84 WHIP)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (see above)
Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (5-1, 40.1 IP, 61 K/24 BB, 2.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)
KMA Sports RVC All-Senior
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (see above)
Easton Hays, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.355/.427/.464, 51 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 20 RBI, 40 R, 26 SB + 39.2 IP, 32 K/13 BB, 0.88 ERA, 0.83 WHIP)
Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (see above + 4-0, 31.2 IP, 65 K/29 BB, 3.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP)
Tyler Kingery, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above)
Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (see above + 19.1 IP, 33 K/16 BB)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (see above + 14.2 IP, 19 K/14 BB, 3.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (see above)
Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (see above + .276/.400/.437, 38 TB, 8 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 26 R)
Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley (see above + 19 IP, 18 K)
KMA Sports RVC All-Junior
Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above + 19 IP, 29 K/7 BB, 1.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
Cameron Cline, JR, Woodbine (.291/.435/.364, 20 TB, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 17 R, 14 SB)
Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison (see above + 4-3, 36.1 IP, 60 K/26 BB, 3.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (see above)
Bobby Gross, JR, Boyer Valley (.354/.384/.519, 41 TB, 4 2B, 3 3B, HR, 17 RBI, 14 R + 9 IP, 7 K)
Seth Hensley, JR, CAM (.284/.430/.358, 34 TB, 4 2B, HR, 16 RBI, 41 R)
Mason King, JR, West Harrison (.333/.480/.640, 48 TB, 6 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 34 R, 25 SB + 31 IP, 58 K/10 BB, 1.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)
Brady Melby, JR, West Harrison (.247/.408/.299, 23 TB, 4 2B, 19 RBI, 20 R, 15 SB + 15.2 IP, 17 K, 3.57 ERA, 1.79 WHIP)
Trey Petersen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.320/.452/.380, 19 TB, 3 2B, 13 RBI, 10 R + 17 IP, 23 K/9 BB, 4.94 ERA, 1.77 WHIP)
Drew Volkmann, JR, Boyer Valley (.340/.436/.596, 28 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, HR, 7 RBI, 16 R + 18.2 IP, 13 K)
KMA Sports RVC All-Sophomore
Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine (.375/.452/.462, 37 TB, 5 2B, 3B, 14 RBI, 29 R, 13 SB + 29 IP, 39 K/13 BB, 3.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP)
Robert Brasel, SO, Boyer Valley (.291/.461/.436, 24 TB, 4 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBI, 13 R)
Nelson Clark, SO, West Harrison (.291/.409/.309, 17 TB, 2B, 13 RBI, 11 R)
Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Jack Follmann, SO, CAM (.295/.456/.359, 28 TB, 5 2B, 23 RBI, 28 R, 12 SB)
Gavin Kelley, SO, Woodbine (.292/.422/.528, 38 TB, 4 2B, 3 HR, 2 3B, 23 RBI, 10 R + 20 IP, 23 K/9 BB, 2.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP)
Mark Lensch, SO, Glidden-Ralston (.279/.371/.311, 19 TB, 2 2B, 12 RBI, 9 R + 16.2 IP, 27 K, 2.52 ERA, 2.10 WHIP)
Mason McIntosh, SO, West Harrison (.329/.438/.452, 33 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 22 RBI, 20 R + 44.1 IP, 50 K/21 BB, 1.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)
Logan Miller, SO, Boyer Valley (.263/.417/.298, 17 TB, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 10 R, 10 SB)
Brody Paulsen, SO, CAM (.411 OBP, 19 TB, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 19 R + 21 IP, 29 K/12 BB, 2.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
KMA Sports RVC All-Freshman/8th Grader
Jonathan Bergmeier, FR, Glidden-Ralston (.324 OBP, 18 TB, 4 2B, 10 RBI, 18 R)
Cody Dickinson, FR, Woodbine (20 IP, 21 K/12 BB + .333 OBP, 14 TB, 8 RBI, 15 R)
Carter Gruver, FR, Woodbine (.264/.316/.321, 17 TB, 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 4 R + 22 IP, 23 K, 2.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)
Alex Hansen, FR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10.2 IP, 8 K/5 BB, 2.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP + .476 OBP)
Cal Heydon, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Xander Johnson, FR, Woodbine (.250/.314/.266, 17 TB, 2B, 9 RBI, 16 R)
Brodyn Pryor, 08, Woodbine (.255/.340/.255, 12 TB, 4 RBI, 15 R, 10 SB)
Wade Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (.233/.333/.300, 18 TB, 4 2B, 14 RBI, 11 R
Wyatt Ragaller, 08, Ar-We-Va (.292/.414/.292, 14 TB, 3 RBI, 15 R + 6 IP, 8 K)
Chase Spieker, FR, CAM (.279/.444/.328, 20 TB, 3 2B, 10 RBI, 15 R + 10.2 IP, 8 K, 2.62 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.455/.568/.946, 106 TB, 20 2B, 11 HR, 3B, 51 RBI, 45 R, 13 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-3, 56.2 IP, 92 K/30 BB, 1.61 ERA, 0.83 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Tyler Brietzke, Abraham Lincoln (22-14 record, 13-win improvement, MRC championship)
Senior of the Year:Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Junior of the Year: Tyler Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.354/.433/.492, 64 TB, 12 2B, 2 HR, 29 RBI, 35 R, 16 SB + 5-1, 39.1 IP, 28 K/21 BB, 2.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (.420/.504/.616, 69 TB, 13 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBI, 25 R + 48.1 IP, 73 K/29 BB, 2.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Griff Rardin, FR, Abraham Lincoln (.361/.422/.377, 46 TB, 2 2B, 28 RBI, 23 R + 18 IP, 21 K/11 BB, 2.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)
KMA Sports All-MRC Offense
Brady Baker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.386/.448/.575, 73 TB, 19 2B, 3B, HR, 34 RBI, 30 R, 13 SB)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.460/.564/.774, 106 TB, 15 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 38 RBI, 64 R, 26 SB)
Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.356/.422/.485, 64 TB, 10 2B, 2 3B, HR, 49 RBI, 27 R, 17 SB)
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (.480/.540/.694, 68 TB, 11 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 31 RBI, 24 R)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (see above)
Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West (.402/.485/.701, 61 TB, 6 3B, 5 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 22 R, 13 SB)
Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (see above)
Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln (.429/.526/.562, 59 TB, 11 2B, HR, 24 RBI, 31 R)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.379/.472/.652, 86 TB, 12 2B, 6 HR, 3 3B, 45 RBI, 38 R, 10 SB)
KMA Sports All-MRC Pitching
Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (see above)
Zach Lincoln, SO, Abraham Lincoln (5-1, 43.1 IP, 42 K/10 BB, 2.42 ERA, 1.02 WHIP)
Vinney Pomerson, SR, Sioux City East (32.2 IP, 37 K/18 BB, 2.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1, 50 IP, 63 K/26 BB, 2.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
KMA Sports MRC All-Senior
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (see above + 67 IP, 55 K/18 B, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)
Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (see above + 32.1 IP, 60 K/25 BB, 3.68 ERA, 1.65 WHIP)
Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East (.336/.473/.448, 52 TB, 9 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBI< 29 R + 47.2 IP, 56 K/31 BB, 3.97 ERA, 1.68 WHIP)
Cole Johnson, SR, Sioux City East (.379/.590/.505, 48 TB, 7 2B, 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 29 R + 36.1 IP, 33 K/12 BB, 3.66 ERA, 1.46 WHIP)
Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West (see above)
Vinney Pomerson, SR, Sioux City East (see above)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (see above)
KMA Sports MRC All-Junior
Brody Blake, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45 IP, 45 K/17 BB, 4.98 ERA, 1.64 WHIP)
Jacob Brienzo, JR, Sioux City East (.297/.422/.392, 29 TB, 4 2B, HR, 13 RBI, 74 R)
Carter Brown, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.259/.338/.356, 48 TB, 7 2B, 2 HR, 26 RBI, 23 R)
Lincoln Colling, JR, Sioux City East (.252/.394/.348, 40 TB, 3 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 19 RBI, 23 R + 42 IP, 40 K/13 BB, 3.67 ERA, 1.45 WHIP)
Kelynn Jacobsen, JR, Sioux City East (.285/.393/.366, 45 TB, 4 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 34 R)
Braydon Lincoln, JR, Abraham Lincoln (.359/.472/.437, 45 TB, 8 2B, 25 RBI, 24 R + 36 IP, 28 K)
Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (see above)
Bennett Olsen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (.266/.374/.358, 39 TB, 4 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 28 R, 12 SB + 39 IP, 37 K/26 BB)
Shane Sanderson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.344/.471/.376, 47 TB, 4 2B, 11 RBI, 43 R, 28 SB)
Easton Wheeler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.300/.477/.382, 42 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 27 RBI, 42 R, 17 SB)
KMA Sports MRC All-Sophomore
Brady Baker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (see above)
Jaron Bleeker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.292/.402/.349, 38 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 21 RBI, 12 R + 45 IP, 43 K/23 BB, 3.73 ERA, 1.53 WHIP)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (see above)
Teagen Kasel, SO, LeMars (.355/.432/.427, 47 TB, 6 2B, 3B, 18 RBI, 39 R, 10 SB + 23.1 IP, 21 K/14 BB)
Steven Kling, SO, Sioux City North (.297/.381/.360, 40 TB, 5 2B, 3B, 15 RBI, 18 R, 10 SB + 25 IP, 25 K/10 BB, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
Zach Lincoln, SO, Abraham Lincoln (see above)
Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln (see above + 15.1 IP, 22 K/11 BB, 1.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
Blake Patino, SO, Sioux City East (.304/.444/.357, 41 TB, 6 2B, 24 RBI, 13 R)
Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.328/.423/.437, 52 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 43 R, 30 SB)
Ayden Schrunk, SO, Sioux City North (.253/.355/.326, 31 TB, 5 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 15 R + 51.1 IP, 84 K/35 BB, 4.50 ERA, 1.73 WHIP)
KMA Sports MRC All-Freshman/8th Grader
Carter Baumgartner, FR, LeMars (.302/.371/.349, 22 TB, 3 2B, 13 RBI, 14 R + 14.2 IP, 10 K)
Kendall Bell, FR, Thomas Jefferson (.244/.355/.308, 24 TB, 5 2B, 9 RBI, 10 R)
Garrett Denman, FR, Thomas Jefferson (.276/.413/.534, 31 TB, 7 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 14 RBI, 8 R + 33.2 IP, 24 K)
Ethan Frazee, FR, Sioux City West (19 IP, 13 K, 4.79 ERA, 2.00 WHIP)
Aaron Grell, FR, Thomas Jefferson (.250/.325/.278, 20 TB, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 8 R + 18.2 IP, 15 K)
Brayden Kerr, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.267/.362/.317, 38 TB, 3 2B, HR, 13 RBI, 32 R, 13 SB)
Cael Kilberg, FR, Sioux CIty West (.250/.257/.281, 9 TB, 2B, 9 RBI, 6 R + 25 IP, 34 K/22 BB, 2.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP)
Collin Mayo, FR, Sioux City West (.408 OBP, 19 TB, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 16 R)
Griff Rardin, FR, Abraham Lincoln (see above)
Jax Theeler, FR, Sioux City East (.278/.366/.306, 33 TB, 3 2B, 26 RBI, 12 R)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.620/.753/1.020, 51 TB, 8 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 23 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (10-1, 61.1 IP, 88 K/11 BB, 0.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: William Huisman, Moravia (21-7 overall, 7-win improvement)
Senior of the Year:Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (see above + .577/.660/.910, 71 TB, 11 2B, 6 3B, HR, 21 RBI, 46 R)
Junior of the Year: Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (.400/.482/.557, 39 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, 30 RBI, 14 R + 37 IP, 35 K/32 BB, 4.16 ERA, 1.92 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (.459/.566/.797, 59 TB, 11 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 38 RBI, 37 R + 3-0, 27 IP, 62 K/3 BB, 0.52 ERA, 0.44 WHIP)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Cameron Swarts, 08, Moulton-Udell (.471/.513/.559, 19 TB, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 6 R
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Offense
Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni (.375/.568/.589, 33 TB, 6 2B, 3 3B, 24 RBI, 26 R)
Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (.397/.490/.500, 39 TB, 5 2B, HR, 28 RBI, 25 R)
Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (.492/.598/.852, 52 TB, 6 2B, 4 HR, 2 3B, 27 RBI, 28 R)
Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (.384/.449/.642, 52 TB, 10 2B, 3 HR, 3B, 40 RBI, 35 R)
Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (.429/.560/.571, 36 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, 14 RBI, 34 R)
Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (see above)
Wyatt Throckmorton, SO, Moravia (.375/.461/.466, 41 TB, 6 2B, 3B, 9 RBI, 44 R)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (see above)
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Pitching
Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail (2-1, 30 IP, 38 K/16 BB, 2.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
Wyatt Throckmorton, SO, Moravia (8-0, 45.1 IP, 82 K/22 BB, 2.16 ERA, 0.99 WHIP)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (3-4, 39 IP, 66 K/30 BB, 2.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Senior
Wyatt Gannon, SR, Murray (.317/.411/.413, 26 TB, 6 2B, 11 RBI, 13 R)
Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian (.323/.451/.400, 26 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 18 RBI, 18 R)
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (see above + 15.2 IP, 19 K/7 BB, 3.13 ERA, 1.60 WHIP)
Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail (see above + .338 OBP, 17 TB, 4 2B, 15 RBI, 14 R)
Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni (.273/.488/.491, 27 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 19 RBI, 20 R + 19 IP, 27 K/9 BB, 1.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)
Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni (.270/.410/.397, 25 TB, 4 2B, 2 3B, 17 RBI, 16 R + 32 IP, 40 K/19 BB, 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)
Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (see above + 20 IP, 18 K/7 BB, 2.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
Gabe Stripe, SR, Mormon Trail (.314/.435/.371, 26 TB, 4 2B, 10 RBI, 18 R + 36.1 IP, 40 K/26 BB, 3.47 ERA, 1.51 WHIP)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (see above)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Junior
Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni (see above + 10.1 IP, 11 K/6 BB, 1.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP)
Kasey Clark, JR, Twin Cedars (.317/.386/.349, 22 TB, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 14 R + 17.2 IP, 21 K)
Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas (.301/.402/.438, 32 TB, 7 2B, HR, 12 RBI, 25 R + 22.2 IP, 16 K)
Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (see above + 37.2 IP, 29 K/14 BB, 4.83 ERA, 1.57 WHIP)
Kennan Hinners, JR, Seymour (.288/.403/.356, 21 TB, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 16 R + 7.2 IP, 6 K)
Ty Hysell, JR, Mormon Trail (.300/.375/.320, 16 TB, 2B, 11 RBI, 11 R)
Andrew Rowe, JR, Murray (.292/.387/.354, 23 TB, 4 2B, 17 RBI, 13 R + 20 IP, 27 K)
Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (see above + 6.1 IP, 10 K)
Cason Spurgeon, JR, Seymour (.290/.413/.355, 22 TB, 4 2B, RBI, 15 R)
Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (see above)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Sophomore
Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (see above)
Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail (.324/.477/.441, 30 TB, 8 2B, 7 RBI, 26 R + 27 IP, 23 K)
Shane Helmick, SO, Moravia (.338/.444/.380, 27 TB, 3 2B, 26 RBI, 20 R + 23 IP, 25 K/13 BB, 1.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP)
Brody Hoefle, SO, Ankeny Christian (.311/.436/.392, 29 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 21 RBI, 23 R + 15.1 IP, 9 K, 1.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
Tyler Mahoney, SO, Ankeny Christian (.321/.455/.346, 27 TB, 2 2B, 11 RBI, 33 R + 34.1 IP, 36 K/9 BB, 1.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP)
Jackson McDanel, SO, Moravia (.300/.574/.467, 28 TB, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 39 R + 11.2 IP, 14 K, 3.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP)
Landon McKillip, SO, Lamoni (.317/.494/.413, 26 TB, 6 2B, 15 RBI, 27 R + 34 IP, 29 K/13 BB, 3.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP)
Dylan Quick, SO, Ankeny Christian (.275/.508/.325, 13 TB, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 15 R)
Daniel Schoening, SO, Ankeny Christian (.273/.406/.327, 18 TB, 3 2B, 13 RBI, 13 R)
Wyatt Throckmorton, SO, Moravia (see above)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Freshman/8th Grader
Owen Anderson, FR, Mormon Trail (.400 OBP, 17 TB, 2 2B, 3B, 11 RBI, 15 R + 16.2 IP, 12 K, 4.62 ERA, 1.68 WHIP)
Gavin Clark, 08, Twin Cedars (.292/.433/.292, 14 TB, 9 RBI, 11 R)
Declan DeJong, 08, Moravia (.246/.342/.295, 18 TB, 3 2B, 14 RBI, 11 R)
Mason Hackathorne, FR, Seymour (11 IP, 14 K/4 BB, 0.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)
Caden Page, FR, Murray (.302/.413/.365, 23 TB, 4 2B, 15 RBI, 15 R + 7.1 IP, 6 K)
Holden Roberts, 08, Twin Cedars (.317/.423/.450, 27 TB, 8 2B, 15 RBI, 21 R)
Carson Seals, 08, Moravia (.292/.422/.306, 22 TB, 2B, 25 RBI, 16 R + 17.2 IP, 22 K/13 BB, 3.96 ERA, 1.81 WHIP)
Dallas Smith, FR, Twin Cedars (.324 OBP, 16 TB, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 14 R)
Callon Spurgeon, 08, Seymour (15.2 IP, 22 K)
Cameron Swarts, 08, Moulton-Udell (see above)