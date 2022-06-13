(KMAland) -- It’s the fourth and final week of our awards extravaganza wrapping up the spring sports season. And we’re opening it up with our KMAland Conference Soccer Awards.
Check out the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Missouri River standouts with these awards in each league:
•Girls & Boys Offensive Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Defensive Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Goalkeeper of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Girls & Boys Senior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Junior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Sophomore of the Year
•Girls & Boys Freshman of the Year
Here they are — the 2022 KMAland Conference Soccer Awards!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Hana Daoudi, SR, Lewis Central (40 goals, 10 assists)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood (30 goals, 10 assists)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Grace Nightser, SR, Glenwood (19 GA, 91 saves, 82.7% save percentage)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Will Devine, SR, Lewis Central (9 GA, 59 saves, 86.8% save percentage)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Grace Nightser, SR, Glenwood (19 GA, 91 saves, 82.7% save percentage)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Will Devine, SR, Lewis Central (9 GA, 59 saves, 86.8% save percentage)
Coach of the Year — James Driver, Lewis Central Boys (Class 2A state champions)
Girls Senior of the Year — Hana Daoudi, SR, Lewis Central (40 goals, 10 assists)
Boys Senior of the Year — Will Devine, SR, Lewis Central (9 GA, 59 saves, 86.8% save percentage)
Girls Junior of the Year — Nora Dougherty, Glenwood (33 goals, 10 assists)
Boys Junior of the Year — Caden Johnson, Glenwood (30 goals, 10 assists)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Ella Klusman, St. Albert (25 goals, 3 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — Brayden Shepard, Lewis Central (10 goals, 10 assists in 13 games)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Reagan Lea, Lewis Central (11 goals, 5 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Richard Gonzalez, FR, Denison-Schleswig (10 goals, 5 assists)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor (26 goals, 22 assists in 13 games)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — Kaden Ogle, SO, Underwood (31 goals, 5 assists)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Lesley Morales-Foote, SR, Underwood (1st Team All-WIC)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Danny Kinsella, SO, Treynor (1st Team All-WIC + 7 goals, 4 assists)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Madison Ehrens, SR, Underwood (10 GA, 72 saves, 87.8% save percentage)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Nate Petersen, JR, Treynor (9 GA, 98 saves, 91.6% save percentage)
Coach of the Year -- Tyler Nelson, Underwood Girls (Class 1A state semifinalist)
Girls Senior of the Year — Miranda Ring, Tri-Center (27 goals, 17 assists)
Boys Senior of the Year — Raydden Grobe, AHSTW (23 goals, 7 assists in 13 games)
Girls Junior of the Year — Clara Teigland, Treynor (26 goals, 22 assists in 13 games)
Boys Junior of the Year — Nate Petersen, JR, Treynor (9 GA, 98 saves, 91.6% save percentage)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Georgia Paulson, Underwood (21 goals, 17 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — Kaden Ogle, Underwood (31 goals, 5 assists)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Tieler Hull, Underwood (28 goals, 9 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Ethan Holtz, AHSTW (6 goals, 4 assists)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Hanna Schimmer, SR, Abraham Lincoln (44 goals, 12 assists)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — David Ochoa, SO, Sioux City East (15 goals, 14 assists)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Paige Bracker, SR, Abraham Lincoln (1st Team All-MRC + 8 goals, 18 assists)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Jake Conlon, SO, Sioux City East (1st Team All-MRC)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Camryn Hosick, FR, Thomas Jefferson (25 GA, 232 saves, 90.3% save percentage)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop, SR, Sioux City East (14 GA, 91 saves, 86.7% save percentage)
Coach of the Year — Robbie Miller, Abraham Lincoln girls (Class 3A state runner-up)
Girls Senior of the Year — Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln (44 goals, 12 assists)
Boys Senior of the Year — Oscar Perez, Sioux City West (15 goals, 4 assists)
Girls Junior of the Year — Sydney Rexius, Sioux City North (22 goals, 5 assists)
Boys Junior of the Year — Alejandro Suarez, Bishop Heelan Catholic (12 goals, 8 assists)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln (13 goals, 18 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — David Ochoa, Sioux City East (15 goals, 14 assists)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Trelyn White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (20 goals, 8 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Sergio Mijangos, Bishop Heelan Catholic (14 goals, 7 assists)
KMA Sports does not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.