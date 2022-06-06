(KMAland) -- We are moving into our third week of four, wrapping up the KMAland spring sports season by celebrating many of the top athletes and performances. This week, we are solely focused on the world of tennis, and it all starts with the KMAland Conference Tennis Awards!
There are only two full conferences of tennis in KMAland Iowa, but we are here to make the most of them — the Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River Conferences. Awards for each league
•Girls & Boys Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Doubles Team of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Girls & Boys Senior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Junior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Sophomore of the Year
•Girls & Boys Freshman of the Year
•Girls & Boys All-Conference
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Jessica Sun, SR, Shenandoah — One of the best tennis careers in recent memory, Shenandoah’s Sun was the state runner-up and Hawkeye Ten singles champion and lost just one match for the entire season.
Boys Player of the Year: Colin Reis, SR, Denison-Schleswig — Hard to top all that Reis accomplished this year and throughout his career. Reis won the No. 1 singles championship in the Hawkeye Ten and teamed with Harrison Dahm to place third at the state doubles tournament.
Girls Doubles Team of the Year: Landry Miller, JR & Allison Narmi, SR, St. Albert — They didn’t play in the No. 1 doubles spot at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, but they proved their abilities at the state tournament in grabbing the top doubles medal for a KMAland duo.
Boys Doubles Team of the Year: Colin Reis, SR & Harrison Dahm, SR, Denison-Schleswig — They didn’t play together in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, as they were busy winning the two singles draws. However, once the postseason began, it was on. They ended up with a third-place finish in Class 1A.
Coach of the Year: Randy Pullen, Clarinda Girls — A fantastic tide-turning season for the Cardinals, led by Pullen, which guided his team to the state tournament. The scary thing? All six of their varsity players are back next year.
Girls Senior of the Year: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah — See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig — See above.
Girls Junior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — The top player for the Cardinals, Hartley teamed with Taylor Cole to win the No. 1 doubles championship at the conference tournament and won far more than she lost in singles.
Boys Junior of the Year: Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig — Seuntjens has a listed 8-0 record on Bound at No. 2 singles, won the No. 1 doubles draw at the conference tournament with Wyatt Johnson and qualified for state with Johnson in doubles.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Alexis Opheim, Lewis Central — Opheim was 17-0 at No. 5 singles this season and was on the 5th place doubles team at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah — Another state tournament experience for Lawrence, who won nine times at No. 1 singles this year. He ended up with a fourth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten singles draw.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Riley Nothwehr, Clarinda — Nothwehr is a future star in the Clarinda lineup, but it’s so deep this season that she played at No. 5 while posting a 10-0 record at the spot. She played in the No. 1 singles draw at the conference tournament and ended up grabbing a 7th place finish.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Will Getter, Glenwood — Getter came ons strong for the Rams down the stretch and went 4-1 at the No. 6 singles position, including one of their wins at a preliminary substate matchup with Shenandoah. Getter was also one-half of the No. 2 doubles team for Glenwood that finished fourth in the Hawkeye Ten.
Girls All-Hawkeye Ten: Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda; Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood; Landry Miller, JR, St. Albert; Lanee Olsen, JR, Lewis Central; Jessica Sun, SR, Shenandoah; Sam Tidgren, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Boys All-Hawkeye Ten: Nathan Brown, SR, Clarinda; Harrison Dahm, SR, Denison-Schleswig; Andrew Lawrence, SO, Shenandoah; Colin Reis, SR, Denison-Schleswig; Carson Seuntjens, JR, Denison-Schleswig; Carter White, SR, St. Albert
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Jeena Carle, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Carle had 11 wins at No. 1 singles this year for the Lynx, and she was the singles champion of the league.
Boys Player of the Year: Chris Wailes, SO, Abraham Lincoln — Wailes was undefeated at No. 1 singles in the league, and he was one-half of the MRC doubles champs (along with Ty James). They also teamed up to qualify for state doubles in tennis.
Girls Doubles Team of the Year: Kylie Hansen, JR & Savannah Maisel, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Hansen and Maisel teamed up to win the Missouri River doubles championship this season.
Boys Doubles Team of the Year: Chris Wailes, SO & Ty James, JR, Abraham Lincoln — The duo went to state and won the MRC doubles championship.
Coach of the Year: Bryan Pregon, Abraham Lincoln Girls — Behind Carle’s and Hansen/Maisel’s conference championships, the Lynx ended up winning the Missouri River this season, too.
Girls Senior of the Year: Faith TenHulzen, Sioux City East — TenHulzen went 9-2 at No. 2 singles this season and finished fourth in the Missouri River Conference singles draw.
Boys Senior of the Year: Matthew Ahlers, LeMars — Ahlers finished as the Missouri River Conference singles runner-up and went unbeaten in MRC No. 1 singles matchups.
Girls Junior of the Year: Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln — See above.
Boys Junior of the Year: Ty James, Abraham Lincoln — James was dominant at No. 2 singles this season, going the year without a loss to an MRC opponent. He was also one-half of the league’s top doubles team, as mentioned above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Ivy Mehlhaff, Sioux City East — Mehlhaff played at No. 1 for the Black Raiders this season and grabbed seven wins. She teamed with Lucy Mehlhaff to grab runner-up honors in the Missouri River doubles draw.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln — See above.
Girls Freshman of the Year: N/A
Boys Freshman of the Year: Jax Theeler, Sioux City East — He gave James one of his toughest battles at No. 2 singles, but he finished up the season 7-2 at No. 4 singles. His fifth-place finish at the Missouri River Conference in the singles draw was also plenty impressive for a freshman in a league full of veterans.
Girls All-Hawkeye Ten: Jeena Carle, JR, Abraham Lincoln; Sophia Guntren, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Grace Hodge, SO, Sioux City North; Savannah Maisel, SR, Abraham Lincoln; Ivy Mehlhaff, Sioux City East; Faith TenHulzen, SR, Sioux City East
Boys All-Hawkeye Ten: Matthew Ahlers, SR, LeMars; Lincoln Colling, JR, Sioux City East; Ty James, JR, Abraham Lincoln; Carter Kuehl, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Michael Meis, JR, LeMars; Chris Wailes, SO, Abraham Lincoln
KMA Sports does not respond to comments or questions on our choices.