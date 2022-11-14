(KMAland) -- Welcome to the opening day of a week-long celebration of KMAland cross country. For the first time, we are bringing you KMAland Iowa Conference Cross Country Awards.
Each conference that held a conference meet will have a Female and Male Runner, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year, a Coach of the Year and a seven-person All-Conference, All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman team for both females and males. For the two conferences that do not hold conference meets, we will limit it to the top male and female runner in the conference.
Most of these awards are based on the results from conference meets. We understand that anybody could have done this kind of thing, but here we are, the entity that did it. Enjoy!
As a rule, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on the awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan — The two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champion is also now a two-time Hawkeye Ten Female Runner of the Year. Sonderman ran an 18:46.41 to win the league’s championship.
Male Runner of the Year: Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central — Rinse, repeat. Eichhorn is also a two-time Hawkeye Ten champion and two-time Hawkeye Ten Male Runner of the Year after winning this year’s Hawkeye Ten and Class 3A state championship.
Coach of the Year: Todd Peverill, Glenwood — This is two-fold. Coach Peverill’s team was absolutely dominant all season in the area, especially in the league, finishing it out with 38 points to win the conference championship. The second part? They made KMA Sports look like geniuses. Their 38 points were exactly what we projected at the beginning of the season.
Female Senior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — The Hawkeye Ten runner-up climbed higher and higher during her career at the state meet, culminating with a sixth-place finish in Class 2A this year.
Male Senior of the Year: Colin Lillie, St. Albert — The Northern Iowa commit rounded out his career with a fourth-place finish in the Hawkeye Ten and grabbed an eighth-place medal in Class 1A.
Female Junior of the Year: Claire Pellett, Atlantic — Pellett had another strong season with a fourth-place finish in the Hawkeye Ten and a 15th-place medal in Class 3A.
Male Junior of the Year: Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central — See above.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan — See above.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — Last year’s top freshman, Wagoner placed seventh in the Hawkeye Ten and 17th in Class 2A.
Female Freshman of the Year: Maya Hunter, Clarinda — The highest-finishing freshman in the conference is Hunter, who placed 10th in the conference championship and later ran as the team’s third runner in the state meet.
Male Freshman of the Year: Kevin Coots, Glenwood — Among a very veteran-laden conference, Coots found his way to an 11th-place finish in the conference. He was 56th in the Class 3A state meet.
Female All-Hawkeye Ten: Maria Dea, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda; Lauren Hughes, Junior, Glenwood; Claire Pellett, Junior, Atlantic; Breckyn Petersen, Sophomore, Glenwood; Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic; Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan
Male All-Hawkeye Ten: Kade Diercks, Junior, Lewis Central; Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central; Bryant Keller, Junior, Glenwood; Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert; Treyton Schaapherder, Junior, Clarinda; Andrew Smith, Junior, Glenwood; Kyle Wagoner, Sophomore, Clarinda
Female All-Senior: Reese Duncan, St. Albert; Jenna Gessert, Harlan; Emerson Griffin, Glenwood; Mayson Hartley, Clarinda; Ava Rush, Atlantic; Carly McKeever, St. Albert; Ryley Nebel, Glenwood
Male All-Senior: Dillon Anderson, Glenwood; Adam Denny, St. Albert; Jackson Griffin, Glenwood; Colin Lillie, St. Albert; Ethan Perrien, Denison-Schleswig; Preston Slayman, Glenwood; Drew White, Lewis Central
Female All-Junior: Faith Altman, Atlantic; Belle Berg, Atlantic; Marie Dea, Kuemper Catholic; Lauren Hughes, Glenwood; Julia Kanne, Kuemper Catholic; Claire Pellett, Atlantic; Emily Schechinger, Harlan
Male All-Junior: Kade Diercks, Lewis Central; Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central; Liam Hays, Glenwood; Bryant Keller, Glenwood; Ryan North, Kuemper Catholic; Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda; Andrew Smith, Glenwood
Female All-Sophomore: Kayla Anderson, Harlan; Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah; Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig; Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood; Brylee Schechinger, Harlan; Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood; Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan
Male All-Sophomore: Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central; Devon Fields, Atlantic; Richard Gonzalez, Denison-Schleswig; Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert; Richard Selken, Lewis Central; Christian Thompson, Atlantic; Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda
Female All-Freshman: Haylee Hughes, Glenwood; Maya Hunter, Clarinda; Richlyn Muff, Clarinda; Lily Schechinger, Harlan; Charlotte Schrum, Denison-Schleswig; Olivia Wait, Lewis Central; Katrina Williams, Atlantic
Male All-Freshman: Fletch Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Kevin Coots, Glenwood; Ivan Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig; Grant Petersen, Harlan; Thomas Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic; Asher Rodenburg, Lewis Central; Dayton Wiederien, Kuemper Catholic
CORNER CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills — Wilson proved to be the top runner in the Corner Conference this season, advancing to the state meet and finishing 78th in her first state run in Fort Dodge.
Male Runner of the Year: Steven Barrett, Junior, East Mills — Without a conference meet, KMA Sports went to the Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley. Barrett, who had a fine season for the Wolverines, placed 21st at the meet, finishing just three spots ahead of Tony Racine of Essex.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia — The inexact science of the conference meet. You never know who’s going through what on which day. Sporrer did not win the WIC this season, but she was the top runner in the conference all year and had the top finish at the state meet (16th).
Male Runner of the Year: Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning — An impressive season for Keller, who won the Western Iowa Conference in dominant fashion before taking a runner-up spot in the Class 1A state race.
Coach of the Year: Robert Cast, IKM-Manning — The Wolves followed up last year’s conference runner-up with not only a conference championship but also a fifth-place finish in Class 1A.
Female Senior of the Year: Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia — Moss was the top senior all season, placing second in the Western Iowa Conference and then running well for the Panthers at the state meet (47th).
Male Senior of the Year: Caden Keller, IKM-Manning — See above.
Female Junior of the Year: Lilly Irwin, Underwood — Irwin jumped into the WIC scene this year with a third-place fun at the WIC and later qualified for the state meet in Class 2A.
Male Junior of the Year: Mason McCraedy, Riverside — McCready was the runner-up int eh WIC this season. He also ran 58th in the Class 1A state race.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia — See above.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Brennan. Boden, Tri-Center — Boden proved to be the top-finishing sophomore in the conference this year, placing 11th at the WIC meet.
Female Freshman of the Year: Allyson Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia — Johnson won the Western Iowa Conference championship this season before getting her first taste of the state meet with a 38th-place finish in 1A.
Male Freshman of the Year: Brody Henderson, Riverside — Henderson rounded out a terrific debut season with a fourth-place finish in the WIC.
Female All-WIC: Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon; Haedyn Hall, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia; Lilly Irwin, Junior, Underwood; Allysen Johnsen, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia; Alyssa Kulesa, Junior, Treynor; Mya Moss, Senior, Logan-Magnolia; Courtney Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
Male All-WIC: John Ross Biederman, Senior, Treynor; Brody Henderson, Freshman, Riverside; Reed Hinners, Senior, IKM-Manning; Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning; Mason McCready, Junior, Riverside; Lane Sams, IKM-Manning; Mason Yochum, Senior, Treynor
Female All-Senior: Jada Cohn, Logan-Magnolia; Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia; Kasey Lang, Treynor; Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia; Ellie Peterson, AHSTW; Kaitlynn Spoelstra, IKM-Manning; Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning
Male All-Senior: Eric Duhachek, Riverside; Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning; John Ross Biederman, Treynor; Nathan Johnson, IKM-Manning; Caden Keller, IKM-Manning; Sean McGee, Tri-Center; Mason Yochum, Treynor
Female All-Junior: Bella Boruff, Missouri Valley; Lydia Erickson, Riverside; Lilly Irwin, Underwood; Cora Killpack, Logan-Magnolia; Rylie Knop, AHSTW; Alyssa Kulesa, Treynor; Georgia Paulson, Underwood
Male All-Junior: Jack Carley, Treynor; Christian Dahir, Tri-Center; Caleb Hatch, AHSTW; Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley; Mason McCready, Riverside; Lane Sams, IKM-Manning; Simeon Weers, Tri-Center
Female All-Sophomore: Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning; Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning; Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon; Raegan Garrison, IKM-Manning; Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia; Quincey Schecknloth, Tri-Center; Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia
Male All-Sophomore: Brennan Boden, Tri-Center; Caden Geraghty, AHSTW; Wyatt Hawkins, Logan-Magnolia; Kasche Huehn, IKM-Manning; Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center; Adam Meadows, Missouri Valley; Abe Polzien, IKM-Manning
Female All-Freshman: Allyson Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; Kaylee Lopez, Tri-Center; Ava Paulsen, AHSTW; Brecken Pierce, Riverside; Bailey Richardson, Riverside; Julia Thomas, Underwood; Lilly Yochum, Riverside
Male All-Freshman: Isaac Blankman, IKM-Manning; Connor Brummett, Underwood; Nicholas Dahir, Tri-Center; Brody Henderson, Riverside; Dawson Henderson, Riverside; Camden Morris, IKM-Manning: Keaton Voster, Missouri Valley
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Karson Oberender, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys — A Martensdale-St. Marys freshman takes this spot for the second straight year. Oberender won the POI championship and qualified for state before a 27th-place finish in the 1A meet.
Male Runner of the Year: Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley — One of the most successful runners in Nodaway Valley history, Berg was the POI champion and took 24th in the Class 1A state race.
Coach of the Year: Josh Hart, Martensdale-St. Marys — Hart helped the Blue Devils to a pair of top three finishes in the conference, including a championship from the girls side, which edged Central Decatur for the title.
Female Senior of the Year: Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur — Bevan finished sixth in the POI this season, placing as the top senior in the league.
Male Senior of the Year: Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley — See above.
Female Junior of the Year: Anne Newton, Mount Ayr — Newton placed seventh in the POI this season, helping Mount Ayr to a third-place team finish in the conference.
Male Junior of the Year: Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur — Sheetz was the top junior in the conference, posting a top-five finish in the POI.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Kaleigh Harvey, Southeast Warren — Harvey placed second in the Pride of Iowa Conference and then qualified for the state meet.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Teegan Dorenkamp, Martensdale-St. Marys — The top 11 finishers in the conference this year were juniors or seniors. Dorenkamp was next in 12th.
Female Freshman of the Year: Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys — See above.
Male Freshman of the Year: Max Pollock, Wayne — The Wayne freshman had a terrific finish to his debut season in taking 13th at the POI meet.
Female All-POI: Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur; Jazz Christensen, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley; Maclaine German, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys; Kaleigh Harvey, Sophomore, Southeast Warren; Anne Newton, Junior, Mount Ayr; Karson Oberender, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys; Addyson Schreck, Sophomore, Central Decatur
Male All-POI: Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley; Malachi Broers, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur; Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren; Rylan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren; Joe Sheetz, Junior, Central Decatur; Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur
Female All-Senior: Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur; Annika Evertsen, Central Decatur; Ava Goben, Wayne; Makenna Jones, Mount Ayr; Karlie Larsen, Mount Ayr; Jocelyn Marquis, Mount Ayr; Natalie Schaefer, Mount Ayr
Male All-Senior: Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley; Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur; Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren; Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren; Kyle Linhart, Central Decatur; Gunnar Smith, Central Decatur; Levi Webb, Martensdale-St. Marys
Female All-Junior: Hadley Bell, Central Decatur; Natalie Geisler, Southeast Warren; Karly Elwood, Mount Ayr; Aniston Jones, Central Decatur; Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley; Anne Newton, Mount Ayr; Jillian Valencia, East Union
Male All-Junior: Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley; Tyler Cooper, Nodaway Valley; Jacob Driskill, East Union; Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys; Levi Moss, Wayne; Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur; Chase Thompson, Southeast Warren
Female All-Sophomore: Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley; Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys; Kaleigh Harvey, Southeast Warren; Abigail Leahy, Central Decatur; Makenna Perkins, Central Decatur; Addyson Schreck, Central Decatur
Male All-Sophomore: Teagan Dorenkamp, Martensdale-St. Marys; Ari Johnson, Central Decatur; Maddox Kistler, Central Decatur; Nathan Mundil, Martensdale-St. Marys; Thomas Mundil, Martensdale-St. Marys; Devin Webb, Martensdale-St. Marys; Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys
Female All-Freshman: Ashlyn Byer, Mount Ayr; Ava England, Mount Ayr; London Everman, Wayne; Maclaine German, Martensdale-St. Marys; Kacie Larsen, Mount Ayr; Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys; Emma Peters, Wayne
Male All-Freshman: Layten Anderson, Wayne; Ashton Boswell, Southwest Valley; Cade Cordell, Lenox; Braylon Greenwell, Mount Ayr; Noah Hagan, Wayne; Tim Plumb, Bedford; Max Pollock, Wayne
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine — Murdock ran to the Rolling Valley Conference championship this season. Weeks later, she claimed a state medal with a 14th-place finish in Class 1A.
Male Runner of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine — Bendgen won it all. That’s about as simple as you can put it. He was the RVC champ, the district champ and the state champ. What a season.
Coach of the Year: James Smith, Woodbine — Another one for Coach Smith, whose teams both advanced to the state meet. The boys even walked the deck with a third-place finish.
Female Senior of the Year: Ella Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton — Petersen proved to be the top senior in conference this season, placing 10th at the RVC meet.
Male Senior of the Year: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley — Last year’s RVC Runner of the Year, Heffernan was the runner-up in the league and claimed fourth in Class 1A.
Female Junior of the Year: Addison Murdock, Woodbine — See above.
Male Junior of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine — See above.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — Lapel was runner-up in the conference to her teammate (Murdock) and took 50th in Class 1A.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Gunner Wagner, Woodbine — Wagner had a strong season of his own in placing third at the RVC meet and 36th in Class 1A.
Female Freshman of the Year: Elise Olson, Woodbine — The Woodbine dynasty continues along with Olson placing sixth in the RVC.
Male Freshman of the Year: Landon Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Cook ended up as the top-finishing freshman in the conference, placing eighth at the RVC meet.
Female All-RVC: Mariah Falkena, Sophomore, Boyer Valley; Clara Gotham, Sophomore, Boyer Valley; Adyson Lapel, Sophomore, Woodbine; Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley; Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine; Elise Olson, Freshman, Woodbine; Nicole Sherer, Junior, Woodbine
Male All-POI: Adam Barry, Sophomore, Woodbine; Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine; Gavin Clayton, Junior, CAM; Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley; Thomas Tremel, Junior, Woodbine; Gunner Wagner, Sophomore, Woodbine; Lane Vennink, Senior, Woodbine
Female All-Senior: Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Jessi Marshall, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Ella Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Male All-Senior: Riley Acker, West Harrison; Carson Cary, CAM; Gavin Clayton, CAM; Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley; Gunnar Stolz, West Harrison; Lane Vennink, Woodbine
Female All-Junior: Carly Dennis, CAM; Lauren Malone, Boyer Valley; Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley; Addison Murdock, Woodbine; Kylie Neligh, Woodbine; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine; Mia South, CAM
Male All-Junior: Jacob Barry, West Harrison; Landon Bendgen, Woodbine; Trey Burgmeyer, Woodbine; Jonas LaCanne, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Phil Reinhart, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Thomas Tremel, Woodbine; Eric Wilson, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Female All-Sophomore: Gracie Bartz, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley; Ellen Gerlock, CAM; Clara Gorham, Boyer Valley; Adyson Lapel, Woodbine; Elizabeth Rouse, CAM; Ruby VanderWal, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Male All-Sophomore: Adam Barry, Woodbine; Wyatt Coenen, Woodbine; Evan Estrada, Woodbine; Xander Johnson, Woodbine; Carson Kelley, Woodbine; Gunner Wagner, Woodbine; Owen Wingert, Woodbine
Female All-Freshman: Reagan Cogdill, Woodbine; Lily Heistand, Boyer Valley; Lauryn Muff, Boyer Valley; Elise Olson, Woodbine; Alison South, CAM; Bailey Steppuhn, Woodbine
Male All-Freshman: Kendel Baldwin, West Harrison; Landon Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Blake Gossman, CAM; Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Dom Lary, Woodbine; Austin Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Carter Wiemann, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North — Jordan closed out her career with another fine season, including a Missouri Rive Conference champions, state qualification and 53rd-place finish in Class 4A.
Male Runner of the Year: Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North — Kifle was an absolute beast all season. He ran a 15:59.90 at the MRC meet to easily claim the championship. He later claimed 17th in then Class 4A state race.
Coach of the Year: David Nash, Sioux City North -- A new coach, but the same result. The Sioux City North boys dynasty rolls on, and they also had the top girls runner in the league.
Female Senior of the Year: Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North — See above.
Male Senior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North — Nash was second in the conference and then actually had his team’s top finish at state (8th).
Female Junior of the Year: Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Just like Jordan followed Kaia Downs of Sioux City East, Stanley is next line with Jordan’s graduation. Stanley took second in the MRC and took 33rd at the state meet while leading the Crusaders team to another MRC title and state qualification.
Male Junior of the Year: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North — See above.
Female Sophomore of the Year: Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Saulsbury was the top-finishing sophomore in the conference, placing 11th. She took 84th in the Class 3A race.
Male Sophomore of the Year: Connor Schultz, Sioux City North — Schultz, who won last year’s Freshman of the Year in the league, was seventh in the MRC and 92nd at the state meet.
Female Freshman of the Year: Grace Roerig, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Roerig had a good competition with East’s Kloee Weitzel, but it was Roerig that ended up finishing in fifth place at the MRC. She was 77th as the team’s second runner at state.
Male Freshman of the Year: Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson — Hamilton came on late in the season and finished in sixth place at the MRC championships.
Female All-MRC: Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East; Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North; Grace Roerig, Freshman, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Analicia Salas, Junior, Sioux City North; Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Scarlett Walsh, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Khloee Weitzel, Freshman, Sioux City East
Male All-MRC: Beshanena Gutema, Senior, Sioux City North; Kaiden Hamilton, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson; Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North; AbduBekar Kumbi, Junior, Sioux City North; Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North; Trace Obbink, Junior, LeMars; Connor Schulz, Sophomore, Sioux City North
Female All-Senior: Becca Hulinsky, LeMars; Alexys Jones, Senior, Sioux City East; Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North; Abby LaSale, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Ellie Ritz, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Gabby Ryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Male All-Senior: Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North; Evan Janzen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson; Michael Meis, LeMars; Gabe Nash, Sioux City North; Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Juan Sanchez, LeMars
Female All-Junior: Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Alex Flattery, Sioux City East; Kendal Hamerlinck, LeMars; Kaylee Olson, Sioux City North; Analicia Salas, Sioux City North; Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Male All-Junior: Filmon Gebra, Sioux City West; Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North; Steven Kling, Sioux City North; AbduBekar Kumbi, Sioux City North; Trace Obbink, LeMars; Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln; Michael Wieseler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Female All-Sophomore: Ava Barker, Sioux City East; Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln; Ali Gonzalez, Sioux City North; Sienna Kass, LeMars; KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Abraham Lincoln; Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Lilly Whiteshirt, Sioux City West
Male All-Sophomore: Andres Gonzalez, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Braulio Gonzalez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Connor Schultz, Sioux City North; Maciah Shultz, Sioux City East; JoJo Small, Sioux City West; Alejandro Vargas-Gayton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln
Female All-Freshman: Makenzie Durocher, LeMars; Ashleigh Jochum, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Hannah Johnson, Sioux City North; Grace Roerig, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Emma Scott, Sioux City East; Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North; Khloee Weitzel, Sioux City East
Male All-Freshman: Immanuel Brown, Thomas Jefferson; Danny Cleveland, Sioux City East; Daniel Delarosa, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson; Caden Koepke, Sioux City East; Ayden Larrabee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Ben Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Female Runner of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars — Dunkin grabbed another state qualification this season and went on to a 20th-place finish in Class 1A.
Male Runner of the Year: Daniel Schoening, Junior, Ankeny Christian — Schoening also repeats as the top runner in the Bluegrass. He posted his top time of the season at the state meet and took 30th in Class 1A.