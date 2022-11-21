(KMAland) -- KMA Sports opens the week of KMAland Football Awards with the 2022 KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards.
As we wrote last year:
Frankly, the coaches of these districts do a good enough job handing out awards that our own district awards seem to be a practice in monotony and repetitiveness. So, rather than sort by district we are going to do our football awards like we did for volleyball and for cross country. Yes, that’s right — this year’s KMAland football awards are the KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards.
We had some fun with this in handing out an Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year to go with a Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year. Plus, awards for the top quarterback, running back, receiver/tight end, lineman, linebacker, defensive back, kicker, punter and return specialist in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conferences.
Without further ado, here are the 2022 KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards.
Note: As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hall, Senior, Harlan (810 rushing yards, 837 receiving yards, 31 total TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (118.0 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 2 FR)
Coach of the Year: Justin Kammrad, Lewis Central (Class 4A finalist, 13-1 record)
Senior of the Year: Aidan Hall, Harlan (see above + 27.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, FR, INT)
Junior of the Year: Curtis Witte, Lewis Central (998 receiving yards, 13 TD + 29.0 tackles, 8 INT)
Sophomore of the Year: Adam Baier, Red Oak (84.0 tackles, 12.0 TFL, FR, INT)
Freshman of the Year: Noah Harris, Clarinda (32.5 tackles, 3 INT)
Top Quarterback: Braylon Kammrad, Senior, Lewis Central (2,778 passing yards, 35 TD, 291 rushing yards, 12 TD)
Top Running Back: Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda (1,405 rushing yards, 20 TD)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Curtis Witte, Junior, Lewis Central (see above)
Top Lineman: Logyn Eckheart, Senior, Glenwood
Top Linebacker: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak
Top Defensive Back: Curtis Witte, Junior, Lewis Central
Top Kicker: Conner King, Senior, Glenwood (8/9 FG, 43/47 PAT, 44 LONG)
Top Punter: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (40.0 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Jonathan Humpal, Senior, Lewis Central (41.9 AVG, 3 KR TD)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Braxton Blackburn, Junior, Fremont-Mills (1,035 rushing yards, 17 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (90.5 tackles, 20.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 6 INT)
Coach of the Year: Greg Ernster, Fremont-Mills (8-3 record, state second round appearance)
Senior of the Year: Mason Crouse, East Mills (691 receiving yards, 8 TD + 59.5 tackles, 29.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks)
Junior of the Year: Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (see above + 49.0 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 12.0 sacks, FR + KR TD)
Sophomore of the Year: Matthew Haley, East Mills (24.5 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 2 FR)
Freshman of the Year: Mason Steinhoff, Griswold (185 rushing yards, 3 TD, 34 receiving yards + 32.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, FR)
Top Quarterback: Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (1,409 passing yards, 16 TD, 371 rushing yards, 9 TD)
Top Running Back: Braxton Blackburn, Junior, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (691 receiving yards, 8 TD)
Top Lineman: Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Top Linebacker: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Owen Thornton, Senior, Fremont-Mills (34.5 tackles, 6 INT)
Top Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (4/8 FG, LONG 35, 22/32 PAT)
Top Punter: Taylor Reed, Senior, Fremont-Mills (38.4 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Jeramiah Ballan, Senior, Sidney (25.5 PER KR AVG, 2 KR TD + 17.9 PER PR AVG)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (2,114 rushing yards, 2 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Martin, Senior, AHSTW (114.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, FR)
Coach of the Year: Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood (11-1 record, state semifinalist)
Senior of the Year: Alex Ravlin, Underwood (2,679 passing yards, 32 TD, 469 rushing yards, 6 TD + 42.0 tackles, 4 INT, FR, 2 DEF TD)
Junior of the Year: Nick Denning, AHSTW (112.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 5 INT + 266 receiving yards, 7 TD)
Sophomore of the Year: Luke Sternberg, AHSTW (1,791 rushing yards, 25 TD, 146 receiving yards, 4 TD + 38.0 tackles , 4 INT)
Freshman of the Year: Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning (43.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, INT)
Top Quarterback: Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (see above)
Top Running Back: Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (see above)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (936 receiving yards, 11 TD)
Top Lineman: Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood
Top Linebacker: Aidan Martin, Senior, AHSTW (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (see above)
Top Kicker: Gus Bashore, Junior, Underwood (1/1 FG, 30 LONG, 51/56 PAT, 12 TB)
Top Punter: Aaron Ehmke, Junior, Treynor (39.8 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside (24.5 PER KR AVG, KR TD)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox (1,330 rushing yards, 26 TD, 341 receiving yards, 4 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Keigan Kitzman, Senior, Lenox (89.5 tackles, 30.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR, INT)
Coach of the Year: Cole Bonde & Michael Nardini, Lenox (11-1, district championship, state semifinalist)
Senior of the Year: Isaac Grundman, Lenox (see above + 28.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 3 INT, DEF TD)
Junior of the Year: Evan Timmerman, Southwest Valley (368 passing yards, 6 TD, 1,040 rushing yards, 15 TD + 23.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 FR)
Sophomore of the Year: Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (1,288 rushing yards, 19 TD + 53.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack)
Freshman of the Year: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (25.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL)
Top Quarterback: Landon Harvey, Senior, Southeast Warren (1,121 passing yards, 20 TD, 267 rushing yards, 12 TD)
Top Running Back: Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox (see above)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (696 receiving yards, 3 TD)
Top Lineman: Trayce Miller, Senior, Lenox
Top Linebacker: Keigan Kitzman, Senior, Lenox (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (49.5 tackles, 8 INT, 2 TD)
Top Kicker: Kale Rockhold, Junior, Central Decatur (1/3 FG, 36 LONG, 24/30 PAT, 3 TB)
Top Punter: Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr (38.2 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr (22.9 PER KR AVG, KR TD, 13.3 PER PR AVG, PR TD)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/EHK (1,588 passing yards, 19 TD, 732 rushing yards, 11 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (121.0 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 3 FR, 3 INT)
Coach of the Year: Andrew Stevenson, West Harrison (9-1 record, district championship, playoff win)
Senior of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison (see above)
Junior of the Year: Jack Follmann, CAM (89.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL + 544 rushing yards, 11 TD, 509 receiving yards, 6 TD)
Sophomore of the Year: Chase Spieker, CAM (1,652 passing yards, 26 TD)
Freshman of the Year: Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine (2,327 passing yards, 30 TD)
Top Quarterback: Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/EHK (see above)
Top Running Back: Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (1,312 rushing yards, 18 TD, 119 receiving yards, 2 TD)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Cameron Cline, Senior, Woodbine (1,100 receiving yards, 17 TD)
Top Lineman: Gavyn Jessen, Senior, CAM
Top Linebacker: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (43.0 tackles, TFL, 5 INT, TD)
Top Kicker: Rasmus Borup, Junior, West Harrison (2/4 FG, 36 LONG, 20 PAT, 17 TB)
Top Punter: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (35.3 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Omarion Floyd, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (17.9 PER KR AV, KR TD, 23.4 PER PR AVG)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (2,651 passing yards, 31 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Wells, Senior, Sioux City East (80.5 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks)
Coach of the Year: Mike Winklepleck, Sioux City East (7-3 record, state playoff appearance)
Senior of the Year: Brady Wavrunek, Sioux City East (83.0 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, INT + 472 rushing yards, 9 TD, 403 receiving yards, 3 TD)
Junior of the Year: Demarco Young, Sioux City North (1,191 rushing yards, 18 TD + 18.0 tackles)
Sophomore of the Year: Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (524 rushing yards, 10 TD, 119 receiving yards)
Freshman of the Year: Mayson Kramer, Thomas Jefferson (29.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL + 102 receiving yards)
Top Quarterback: Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (see above)
Top Running Back: Demarco Young, Junior, Sioux City North (see above)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (1,074 receiving yards, 15 TD)
Top Lineman: Nick Wells, Senior, Sioux City East
Top Linebacker: Brady Wavrunek, Senior, Sioux City East (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Dalyn Tope, Senior, Sioux City East (28.0 tackles, 4 INT, 3 TD)
Top Kicker: George Tsiobanos, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3/6 FT, 36 LONG, 12/13 PAT, 9 TB)
Top Punter: Jacob Borrall, Sophomore, Sioux City East (41.9 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars (28.0 PER KR AVG)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (2,400 passing yards, 39 TD, 451 rushing yards, 10 TD)
Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Evans, Senior, Mormon Trail (115.5 tackles, 17.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks)
Coach of the Year: Matt Messamaker, Moravia (7-3 record, state playoff appearance)
Senior of the Year: Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (1,260 rushing yards, 19 TD, 308 receiving yards, TD + 35.0 tackles, 6 INT, 5 FR)
Junior of the Year: Shane Helmick, Moravia (see above + 66.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT)
Sophomore of the Year: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni (78.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL + 519 passing yards, 7 TD, 604 rushing yards, 3 TD, 2 FR)
Freshman of the Year: Levi Evans, Mormon Trail (39.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 FR + 39 receiving yards, TD)
Top Quarterback: Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (see above)
Top Running Back: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (see above)
Top Receiver/Tight End: Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia (1,125 receiving yards, 20 TD)
Top Lineman: Matthew McDanel, Junior, Moravia
Top Linebacker: Logan Evans, Senior, Mormon Trail (see above)
Top Defensive Back: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (see above)
Top Kicker: Austin Peterson, Sophomore, Murray (6 PAT, 10 TB)
Top Punter: Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (36.4 PER AVG)
Top Returner: Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (32.4 PER PR AVG, PR TD, 17.1 PER KR AVG)