(KMAland) -- The Iowa high school volleyball season came to an end this past Thursday, and that means – as has been the case for a number of years – it’s time for our KMAland Iowa Conference Volleyball Awards.
Each of the seven conferences we cover – the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass – will have an Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Setter, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year. Each conference will also have six-person teams: Elite, Senior, Junior, Sophomore, Freshman and Defense.
This is just the first day of a seven-day extravaganza of awards for KMAland volleyball. The rest of the schedule:
Tuesday – Iowa KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
Wednesday – Iowa KMAland Setter of the Year + Missouri KMAland Player of the Year
Thursday – Iowa KMAland Defensive Player of the Year + Nebraska KMAland Player of the Year
Friday – Iowa KMAland Coach of the Year
Saturday – Iowa KMAland Elite
Sunday – KMA Sports Iowa All-State Teams
As a reminder, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions on our choices.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Sophie Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (2.7 KPS, .288 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic (5.5 APS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Sophie Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (1.4 BPS)
Coach of the Year: Russell Wintermote, Kuemper Catholic (Hawkeye Ten champions, Class 2A state qualifier)
Senior of the Year: Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic (see above)
Junior of the Year: Merced Ramirez, Red Oak (4.8 APS, 2.0 KPS, .243 EFF)
Sophomore of the Year: Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (4.8 APS, 0.4 KPS, .213 EFF)
Freshman of the Year: Addison Wagoner, Clarinda (2.6 KPS, .157 EFF)
Hawkeye Ten Elite: Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic; Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic; Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central (2.1 KPS, .295 EFF); Ashlyne Havermann, JR, Lewis Central (2.5 KPS .216 EFF); Ellie Monahan, SO, St. Albert (5.6 DPS); Doryn Paup, SR, Creston (3.0 KPS, 3.5 DPS)
All Senior: Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central; Taylor Cole, Clarinda (2.0 KPS, 4.5 DPS); Doryn Paup, Creston; Jada Jensen, Atlantic (2.2 KPS, 3.0 APS, 1.1 DPS)
All Junior: Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic (1.6 KPS, 0.6 BPS); Ashlyne Havermann, Lewis Central; Samantha Ineson, Harlan (2.1 KPS, 1.1 DPS); Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic (1.9 KPS, 0.4 BPS); Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central (1.6 KPS, .281 EFF, 1.7 DPS, 1.0 BPS)
All Sophomore: Marley Gray, Red Oak (1.9 KPS); Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah (2.4 KPS, 2.4 DPS, 0.5 BPS); Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central; Ellie Monahan, St. Albert; Maddie Roenfeld, Glenwood (1.9 KPS, 1.4 DPS); Alexis Wallace, Red Oak (3.5 APS)
All Freshman: Kadley Bailey, Creston (2.6 APS); Ellie Cole, Clarinda (2.2 APS); Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak (1.7 KPS, 0.2 BPS); Kaylie Simons, Kuemper Catholic (4.4 DPS); Addison Wagoner, Clarinda; Brianna Wittrock, Kuemper Catholic (1.0 KPS, 0.4 BPS)
All Defense: Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic; Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda; Delaney Holeton, SR, Glenwood (4.2 DPS); Ellie Monahan, SO, St. Albert; Kaylie Simons, FR, Kuemper Catholic; Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (4.2 KPS, .347 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney (8.7 APS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney (4.6 DPS)
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney (Corner Conference regular season & tournament champions + regional finalist)
Senior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills (4.2 KPS, 4.1 DPS, 0.4 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (1.7 KPS, 3.0 DPS)
Sophomore of the Year: Evelyn Stoakes, East Mills (2.2 KPS, .204 EFF, 0.8 BPS)
Freshman of the Year: Loycee Palmer, East Mills (170 digs, 35 aces)
Corner Conference Elite: Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney; Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (2.9 KPS, 2.1 APS, 2.2 DPS, 0.8 BPS); Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney; Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton (1.6 KPS, 4.0 DPS); Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (3.8 KPS, .348 EFF, 0.7 BPS); Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
All Senior: Avery Dowling, Sidney; Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills; Emily Hutt, Sidney; Marleigh Johnson, Stanton; Kaden Payne, Sidney; Emily Williams, East Mills
All Junior: Carolina Arcia, Griswold (7.3 APS, 0.5 KPS); Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney; Leah Sandin, Stanton (3.4 DPS); Fallon Sheldon, Sidney (1.1 KPS); Cindy Swain, Essex (1.4 KPS); Ellie Switzer, Fremont-Mills (1.2 KPS, 0.4 BPS)
All Sophomore: Marissa Askeland, Griswold (2.0 KPS, 2.6 DPS); Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills (4.5 DPS); Addy Haning, Sidney (1.4 KPS); Kyla Hart, Stanton (2.8 APS, 1.5 DPS); Lauren Johnson, Stanton (2.3 KPS, .264 EFF, 3.1 DPS); Evelyn Stoakes, East Mills;
All Freshman: Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills (72 assists, 47 digs); Reese Gute, Fremont-Mills (24 digs); Gabe Jacobs, Sidney (34 digs); Loycee Palmer, East Mills; Addy Resh, Essex (13 kills, 7.0 blocks); Lindze Smith, Fremont-Mills (50 kills, 46 digs)
All Defense: Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Sidney; Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills; Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney; Marleigh Johnson, Senior, Stanton; Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney; Evelyn Stoakes, Sophomore, East Mills
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood (4.6 KPS, .294 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Maya Contreraz, Senior, Missouri Valley (4.4 APS, 1.4 KPS, .281 EFF, 2.5 DPS, 0.6 BPS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Delaney Simpson, Senior, Treynor (5.1 DPS)
Coach of the Year: Lea Crouse, Treynor (WIC regular season & tournament champions)
Senior of the Year: Ella Myler, Missouri Valley (3.4 KPS, .352 EFF, 2.9 DPS, 0.3 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (4.6 KPS, .294 EFF, 1.2 DPS, 0.4 BPS)
Sophomore of the Year: Meya Wingert, Tri-Center (8.1 APS, 2.2 DPS, 0.6 KPS, 0.3 BPS)
Freshman of the Year: Nora Konz, Treynor (2.4 KPS, .170 EFF, 2.8 DPS)
Western Iowa Elite: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside (3.3 KPS, .219 EFF, 2.2 DPS, 0.3 BPS); Maya Contreraz, Senior, Missouri Valley; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood; Ella Myler, Senior, Missouri Valley; Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon (3.5 KPS, 1.7 DPS, 0.2 BPS); Delaney Simpson, Senior, Treynor
All Senior: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside; Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (3.2 KPS, .168 EFF, 2.7 DPS); Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley (3.0 KPS, 2.0 DPS, 0.3 BPS); Ella Myler, Missouri Valley; Delaney Simpson, Treynor
All Junior: Marki Bertelsen, Logan-Magnolia (3.5 DPS); Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center (3.0 KPS, .290 EFF); Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood; Mattie Nielsen, Audubon; Haley Swanson, Treynor (8.4 APS); Ella Tiarks, Treynor (2.4 KPS, .288 EFF)
All Sophomore: Elly Henderson, Riverside (1.2 KPS, 0.5 BPS); Avilyn Killpack, Tri-Center (2.1 DPS); Ruby Patomson, Underwood (0.8 KPS, 0.4 BPS, 0.3 DPS); Ayla Richardson, Riverside (6.8 APS, 0.6 KPS); Sophia Taylor, Riverside (1.4 KPS, .205 EFF, 0.5 BPS); Meya Wingert, Tri-Center
All Freshman: Karlee Arp, IKM-Manning (31 kills); Halle Goodman, AHSTW (4.8 APS, 2.0 DPS); Nora Konz, Treynor; Laura McCarville, IKM-Manning (54 kills); Harlow Miller, Audubon (1.8 KPS, 0.8 BPS); Anna Stangl, IKM-Manning (2.7 DPS)
All Defense: Madison Baldwin, Senior, Riverside (3.2 DPS); Marki Bertelsen, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (3.5 DPS); Chloe Larsen, Senior, Missouri Valley (0.7 BPS); Harlow Miller, Freshman, Audubon (0.8 BPS); Grace Porter, Senior, AHSTW (4.8 DPS); Delaney Simpson, Senior, Treynor (5.1 DPS)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (5.0 KPS, .277 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Lydia Kern, Senior, Southeast Warren (6.3 APS, 0.4 KPS, 1.9 DPS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (3.8 DPS, 1.0 BPS)
Coach of the Year: Jodi Clendenen, Southeast Warren (POI champions + regional finalist)
Senior of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (5.0 KPS, .277 EFF, 2.7 DPS, 0.3 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Giorgia Pelliciari, Central Decatur (2.9 KPS, .216 EFF, 3.2 DPS)
Sophomore of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox (3.4 KPS, .204 EFF, 3.8 DPS, 1.0 BPS)
Freshman of the Year: Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren (1.4 KPS, 2.7 DPS)
Pride of Iowa Elite: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox; Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (2.7 KPS, 1.8 DPS); Lydia Kern, Senior, Southeast Warren; Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (6.2 APS); Giorgia Pelliciari, Junior, Central Decatur; Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren
All Senior: Emily Baker, Bedford (2.6 KPS, .187 EFF, 2.3 DPS); Cadence Douglas, Lenox (1.6 KPS, 2.8 DPS, 0.3 BPS); Lexi Jensen, Central Decatur (4.1 APS, 1.4 KPS, 3.4 DPS), Lydia Kern, Southeast Warren; Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley; Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
All Junior: Tierney Dalton, Southwest Valley (2.2 KPS, .268 EFF, 1.4 DPS, 0.6 BPS); Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Charlee Larsen, Southwest Valley (2.2 KPS, .111 EFF); Emma Lundy, Nodaway Valley (4.3 APS, 0.5 KPS); Giorgia Pelliciari, Central Decatur; Leah Wolff, Martensdale-St. Marys (4.1 DPS)
All Sophomore: Sadie Cox, Lenox; Allie Jo Fortune, Wayne (2.2 APS, 0.8 KPS); Olivia Huntington, Mount Ayr (2.9 DPS); Katey Lillie, Southwest Valley (1.5 KPS, .131 EFF); Izzie Moore, Wayne (1.3 KPS, 1.3 DPS, 0.5 BPS); Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren (3.0 DPS)
All Freshman: Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren; Delaney Funk, Lenox (2.8 APS); Carly Krogman, Martensdale-St. Marys (82 digs); Avery Staver, East Union (4.8 DPS); Sidney Staver, East Union (2.9 APS); Haley Willett, East Union (80.0 blocks, 86 digs, 53 kills)
All Defense: Destry Bassinger, Senior, Bedford (3.3 DPS); Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox; Tierney Dalton, Southwest Valley; Avery Staver, Freshman, East Union; Haley Willett, Freshman East Union; Leah Wolff, Martensdale-St. Marys
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Jessica O’Day, Junior, Boyer Valley (3.1 KPS, .305 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Addy Boell, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (8.5 APS, 0.6 KPS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (5.0 DPS)
Coach of the Year: Krista Bundt, Glidden-Ralston (RVC champions + regional semifinalists)
Senior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (2.8 KPS, 0.3 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Jessica O’Day, Boyer Valley (3.1 KPS, .305 EFF, 2.3 DPS)
Sophomore of the Year: Lauren Hulsing, Glidden-Ralston (2.4 KPS, .211 EFF, 0.8 BPS)
Freshman of the Year: Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2.6 DPS)
Rolling Valley Elite: Addy Boell, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Lauren Hulsing, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston; Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston; Jessica O’Day, Junior, Boyer Valley; Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM (2.6 KPS, .190 EFF, 2.5 DPS, 0.5 BPS)
All Senior: Breanna Bower, CAM (5.9 APS, 1.8 DPS); Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK (1.7 KPS, 2.9 DPS); Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston (2.3 KPS, .195 EFF, 1.5 DPS); Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston; Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (2.5 KPS, 3.0 DPS, 0.3 BPS); Reese Snyder, CAM (3.4 DPS)
All Junior: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (1.7 KPS, 4.0 DPS, 0.5 BPS); Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston; Lauren Malone, Boyer Valley (6.4 APS, 1.4 DPS); Jessica O’Day, Boyer Valley; Eva Steffensen, CAM
All Sophomore: Lauren Hulsing, Glidden-Ralston; Jaysa Lawrenson, West Harrison (2.2 DPS, 1.4 APS); Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (2.2 KPS, 2.8 DPS); Maria Puck, Boyer Valley (3.7 DPS); Danyelle Steinkuehler, Woodbine (1.5 KPS, 0.4 BPS); Ashlynn Tigges, Glidden-Ralston (2.3 DPS)
All Freshman: Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan (2.6 DPS, 1.2 KPS); Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1.5 KPS, 0.6 BPS); Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Jaelynn Petersen, Exira/EHK (1.5 KPS, 1.7 DPS); Katy Pryor, Woodbine (1.3 KPS, 1.2 DPS); Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley (1.8 KPS, .290 EFF)
All Defense: Lacie Davis, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (4.3 DPS), Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison; Lauren Hulsing, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston; Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Maria Puck, Sophomore, Boyer Valley; Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Molly Romano, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (7.9 APS, 1.4 KPS, .390 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Molly Romano, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (7.9 APS, 1.4 KPS, .390 EFF, 2.2 DPS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Nelson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1.2 BPS, 1.9 DPS)
Coach of the Year: Ashley Vandestouwe, Sioux City East (undefeated MRC champion)
Senior of the Year: Alexa Trover, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.1 KPS, .210 EFF, 0.7 DPS, 0.4 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln
Sophomore of the Year: Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3.2 KPS, .219 EFF, 2.7 DPS, 0.5 BPS)
Freshman of the Year: Ava Lloyd, Sioux City North (2.4 KPS, .223 EFF, 2.5 DPS, 0.3 BPS)
Missouri River Elite: Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (4.5 DPS); Azaria Green, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (2.6 KPS, .386 EFF, 0.9 BPS); Maliyah Hacker, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Grace Nelson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Molly Romano, Junior, Abraham Lincoln; Alexa Trover, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All Senior: Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln; Hannah Mogenson, Sioux City North (3.4 DPS); Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Alexa Trover, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madalyn Welp, Sioux City North (2.2 KPS, .248 EFF, 2.0 DPS); Payton Wright, LeMars (5.0 APS, 1.5 DPS, 0.3 BPS)
All Junior: Sarah Brown, LeMars; Sidney Chamberlain, Sioux City North (2.0 KPS, 2.7 DPS); Kiley Elgert, JR, Sioux City West (3.8 APG, 1.4 KPS, 1.8 DPS); Stella Kuehl, Sioux City North (4.5 APS, 0.3 KPS, 1.6 DPS); Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (2.6 KPS, .177 EFF, 2.5 DPS); Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln
All Sophomore: Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Maddie LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3.6 APG, 2.7 DPS, 0.4 BPS); Aussie Obbink, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7.4 APS, 1.3 DPS); Hollie Peterson, Sioux City East (3.4 APS, 2.0 KPS, 1.8 DPS); Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln (2.3 KPS, .191 EFF, 2.6 DPS, 0.4 BPS); Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln (3.1 DPS)
All Freshman: Ireland Jackson, Sioux City North (0.8 DPS); Ava Lloyd, Sioux City North; Korbin Olorundam, Sioux City West (1.7 DPS); Breanna VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1.6 KPS, .166 EFF, 0.4 BPS); Kinslee Walrod, Sioux City North (3.6 APS, 1.5 DPS); Mia White, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All Defense: Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars; Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (0.9 BPS, 1.4 DPS); Azaria Green, Senior, Abraham Lincoln; Hannah Mogenson, Senior, Sioux City North (3.4 DPS); Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Meredith Westra, Senior, Sioux City East (0.9 BPS)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (8.3 APS, 1.9 KPS, .411 EFF)
Setter of the Year: Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (8.3 APS, 1.9 KPS, .411 EFF, 1.9 DPS)
Defensive Player of the Year: Kenzyn Roberts, Junior, Twin Cedars (4.2 DPS)
Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian (Bluegrass & 1A champions)
Senior of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal (3.7 KPS, .194 EFF, 3.3 DPS, 0.3 BPS)
Junior of the Year: Annika Shanks, Mormon Trail (2.2 KPS, .224 EFF, 2.4 DPS, 0.5 BPS)
Sophomore of the Year: Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian
Freshman of the Year: Candace Walton, Moravia (1.8 KPS, .202 EFF, 1.1 DPS, 0.4 BPS)
Bluegrass Elite: Carley Craighead, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (3.2 KPS, .362 EFF, 1.1 DPS); Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal; Sophie Lyle, Senior, Twin Cedars (2.5 KPS, 1.7 DPS); Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian; Kenzyn Roberts, Junior, Twin Cedars; Anna Weathers, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (2.4 KPS, .317 EFF)
All Senior: Jayda Chew, Murray (4.5 APS, 2.3 DPS); Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (5.9 APS, 0.6 KPS, 2.4 DPS); Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal; Sophie Lyle, Twin Cedars; Anna Newton, Diagonal (3.9 APS, 1.8 DPS); Teryn Shields, Murray (3.6 DPS, 1.3 KPS, 0.4 BPS)
All Junior: Jillian French, Twin Cedars (2.1 KPS, 3.0 DPS); Riese Gjerde, Ankeny Christian (3.1 DPS); Olivia Power, Seymour (2.3 KPS, 0.4 BPS); Kenzyn Roberts, Twin Cedars (4.2 DPS); Annika Shanks, Mormon Trail; Kasyn Shinn, Orient-Macksburg (3.1 DPS)
All Sophomore: Carley Craighead, Ankeny Christian; Sydney Forkner, Mormon Trail (1.8 KPS, 3.2 APS); Taylor Henson, Lamoni (3.2 KPS, .213 EFF); Macey Nehring, Ankeny Christian (1.6 KPS, .294 EFF, 0.6 APG, 2.4 DPS); Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian; Anna Weathers, Ankeny Christian
All Freshman: Madison Barber, Moulton-Udell (0.8 KPS); Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (1.4 KPS, 1.8 DPS); Miah Burghe, Moulton-Udell (2.2 DPS); Maddy DeJong, Melcher-Dallas (17 kills); Candace Walton, Moravia, Cayleigh Woollums, Diagoal (2.8 DPS)
All Defense: Riese Gjerde, Junior, Ankeny Christian; Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal; Kenzyn Roberts, Junior, Twin Cedars; Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (0.5 BPS, 2.3 DPS); Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray; Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (0.7 BPS, 1.8 DPS)