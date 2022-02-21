(KMAland) -- Trevor Maeder was all over the state wrestling scene this past week, covering four dual teams and 89 KMAland Iowa wrestlers. My sincerest and biggest tip of the cap to him, Ryan Matheny and Steve Baier for providing THE BEST wrestling coverage in the state.
Today, I’m jumping into the fold with some wrestling coverage of my own with the FIRST KMAland Wrestling Conference Awards. We do it for many other sports the Monday immediately after the final state event, so it’s time for wrestling to join the fold.
I am flying by the seat of my pants a bit here, but I will be handing out awards in the five KMAland conferences that hold conference tournaments. Those awards:
•Wrestler of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Senior of the Year
•Junior of the Year
•Sophomore of the Year
•Freshman of the Year
•All-Conference for each league
Some of these may seem obvious, others took some argument and discussion with Trevor Maeder. If nothing else, this is a fun way to kick off our week of wrestling awards. The rest of the week looks like this…
Tuesday: KMAland Iowa Wrestler of the Year
Wednesday: KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year
Friday: KMAland Girls Wrestler & Boys Coach of the Year
Saturday: All-KMAland Iowa, Nebraska & Missouri and All-KMAland Girls Teams
Sunday: KMA Sports Iowa All-State
Off we go…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Kadin Stutzman, Senior, Atlantic-CAM — What a year for Stutzman, who went 52-3 and claimed the Class 2A 170-pound state championship on Saturday. He also claimed Hawkeye Ten, sectional and district championships.
Coach of the Year: Tim Duff, Atlantic-CAM — A tough call, to be sure, but Duff’s Trojans progressively improved throughout the course of the season to the point where they were firing on all cylinders for the four most important weekends of the year. They won the Hawkeye Ten, their sectional and their district, took sixth at the state duals tournament and then finished ninth in the traditional tournament.
Senior of the Year: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM — See above.
Junior of the Year: CJ Carter, Glenwood — Carter went 51-2 at 195, advancing all the way to the state final before falling to UNI recruit Wyatt Voelker. His only other loss of the season came out of state. He also won the Hawkeye Ten, sectional and district championships.
Sophomore of the Year: Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood — Given this is a season-long award, it’s tough to deny what Mayberry did all year on his way to a 44-3 mark. He won a Hawkeye Ten, sectional and district championship and then placed fifth in Class 2A at 113.
Freshman of the Year: Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM — Not a difficult choice here. The top 106-pounder in the Hawkeye Ten had a whale of a debut season, claiming the conference, sectional and district championship before finishing sixth in Class 2A with a 48-7 record.
All-Hawkeye Ten
The All-Hawkeye Ten team is purely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Aiden Smith, Freshman, Atlantic-CAM
113: Vincent Mayberry, Sophomore, Glenwood
120: Riley Parkis, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
126: Ethan Follmann, Senior, Atlantic-CAM
132: Luke Musich, Senior, Harlan
138: Austin Evans, Sophomore, Creston
145: Kale Downey, Senior, Clarinda
152: Shea Parkis, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
160: Dawson Bond, Junior, Red Oak
170: Kadin Stutzman, Senior, Atlantic-CAM
182: Zane Bendorf, Junior, Harlan
195: CJ Carter, Junior, Glenwood
220: Cal Wanninger, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
285: Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda
CORNER CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, Junior, East Mills — Stortenbecker went 34-7 in his junior season, won the Corner Conference championship and finished second at the prestigious John J. He also won his home tournament, took a sectional title and eventually advanced on to state, where he went 1-2.
Coach of the Year: Aaron Lang, Southwest Iowa — The Warriors went 3-0 to claim the Corner Conference duals championship in December. They also landed a state qualifier for the first time in years and have several promising youngsters that should keep SWI atop the league for years to come.
Senior of the Year: Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison — A fine year for the East Atchison standout, who finished with with a 29-6 record. He was a Corner Conference champion and claimed a third-place medal at the state tournament at 195.
Junior of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa — What better way to end a 39-win sophomore season than at state? Ettleman was the top 113-pounder in the conference throughout the season, winning the Treynor and East Mills Invitationals along the way.
Freshman of the Year: Andreas Buttry, Southwest Iowa — The all-conference selection, Buttry finished out his debut season with 24 wins, including one of those victories coming at his sectional tournament.
All-Corner
The All-Corner Ten team is purely from the Corner Conference Duals. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the duals.
106: Andreas Buttry, Freshman, Southwest Iowa
113: Seth Ettleman, Sophomore, Southwest Iowa
120: Gabe Johnson, Sophomore, Southwest Iowa
126: Cade Smith, Freshman, Southwest Iowa
132: Philip Gardner, Sophomore, Southwest Iowa
138: Kyle Kesterson, Senior, Southwest Iowa
145: Ryan Stortenbecker, Junior, East Mills
152: Tyler Prokop, Senior, East Mills
160: Hadley Reilly, Junior Southwest Iowa
170: Jack Gordon, Sophomore, East Mills
182: Wyatt Franks, Senior, East Mills
195: Aaron Schlueter, Senior, East Atchison
220: Samuel Daly, Junior, Southwest Iowa
285: Chance Roof, Senior, Southwest Iowa
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood — What. A. Season. Porter went a perfect 46-0 on his way to a dominant 132-pound championship in Class 1A. He also claimed wins over five state champions from 2021 during the course of the season.
Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, Logan-Magnolia — While the Panthers didn’t win the conference championship, they still managed to wrestle their best at the end of the season with a third-place finish at the state duals and traditional state tournament. This came after losing several hammers from another successful team in 2021.
Senior of the Year: Hagen Heistand, Underwood — Heistand won 50 matches and lost just three times during the course of the season. The most important statistic, though, is that state championship in Class 1A at 145. After some heartbreaks in his previous three years, Heistand found a way to finish atop the podium. Perfect.
Junior of the Year: Gable Porter, Underwood — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley — What do you know? Another state champion. Becerra claimed the 113-pound state title in Class 1A on Saturday evening, finishing out the season with a 36-2 record.
Freshman of the Year: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia — The 113-pound dynamo deserved better than a quarterfinal showdown with Becerra. The good news was that he bounced back to take third and finished with a spectacular 45-4 record in his debut season.
All-WIC
The All-WIC team is purely from the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Molly Allen, Freshman, Underwood
113: Eli Becerra, Sophomore, Missouri Valley
120: Blake Allen, Sophomore, Underwood
126: Westin Allen, Senior, Underwood
132: Riley Radke, Sophomore, Missouri Valley
138: Gable Porter, Junior, Underwood
145: Hagen Heistand, Senior, Underwood
152: Wyatt Reisz, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
160: Caleb Iliff, Senior, Treynor
170: Denver Pauley, Senior, AHSTW
182: Brecken Freeberg, Senior, Tri-Center
195: Carter Davis, Senior, Underwood
220: Cooper Nielsen, Junior, Audubon
285: Rex Johnsen, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Tegan Carson, Senior, Central Decatur — Hardly an easy call here, but the Cardinals star ended up with 48 wins and just three losses on the year before claiming a fifth-place medal at state. Carson won the conference, his sectional and his district, claimed the John J. title and two other tournaments along the way at 220 pounds.
Coach of the Year: Kolby Baier & Brad Honnold, Nodaway Valley — Really impressive stuff from this duo this season. The Wolverines had plenty of talent, and I have been impressed with how Coach Baier and Coach Honnold have teamed together to help them realize it.
Senior of the Year: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur — See above.
Junior of the Year: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr — While the trip to Des Moines likely didn’t end the way Knight would have liked, the Mount Ayr 170-pounder still claimed a state medal and finished with a 39-7 record. Knight was also a conference, sectional and district champion, picked up the Quad State Classic title and also won the Coach Riley Invitational.
Sophomore of the Year: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley — The POI champion at 113, Maeder finished up 38-9 and nabbed an eighth-place medal at the state tournament. My favorite Maeder also won a Lenox Invitational championship.
Freshman of the Year: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr — Shaha won the Pride of Iowa 106-pound championship in his debut season and finished 34-12 on the year and at the state tournament. Shaha did win his first match at state before dropping his next two, and that’s something he can surely build on for the future.
All-POI
The All-Pride of Iowa team is purely from the POI Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Brock Shaha, Freshman, Mount Ayr
113: Brayden Maeder, Sophomore, Southwest Valley
120: Colby Nelson, Junior, Bedford/Lenox
126: DJ Islas, Junior, East Union
132: Elliot Cooney, Senior, Nodaway Valley
138: Jaxon Christensen, Senior, Nodaway Valley
145: Conner Fitzgerald, Senior, Bedford/Lenox
152: Johnnie Cassady, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
160: Ryder Petry, Sophomore, Southwest Valley
170: Jaydon Knight, Junior, Mount Ayr
182: Jake Cox, Junior, Bedford/Lenox
195: Colin Jacobs, Junior, Southwest Valley
220: Tegan Carson, Senior, Central Decatur
285: Devin Whipple, Senior, Bedford/Lenox
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — DeLeon was terrific all season, winning the conference and sectional championship and then rebounded from a district loss to advance all the way to the state championship. His one-point loss to Stutzman will surely drive him in the future, as he looks to improve on the 27-2 mark this year.
Coach of the Year: Clint Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The Warriors were fantastic again this season, Koedam led them to a dominant MRC championship, pushed them to a fourth-place finish at the state duals and then helped them claim fourth at the traditional tournament.
Senior of the Year: Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — An incredible year for Ernst, who finished 54-3 on the season at 152 and lost his only match to an Iowan at the state tournament in a quarterfinal. Ernst won the conference, sectional and district championship along with a handful of other tournaments this season. He ended up bouncing back from the quarterfinal loss to claim third.
Junior of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic — See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Skoglund maneuvered his way into the state semifinals in Class 2A at 106. Skoglund went 43-10 with a sectional, district and conference championship. He ended up with a fifth-place medal after falling in a tight battle in the semifinals.
Freshman of the Year: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another Warriors standout, Koedam had 45 wins on the season with four of them coming at the state tournament on his way to a fourth-place state medal. Koedam was also a conference, sectional and district champion.
All-MRC
The All-Missouri River Conference team is purely from the MRC Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Ethan Skoglund, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113: Nick Fehl, Senior, Sioux City East
120: Jackson Kinnetz, Freshman, Bishop Heelan Catholic
126: Bo Koedam, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
132: Noah Parmelee, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: Sir Brandon Watts, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
145: Hunter Steffans, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: Zander Ernst, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: Zayvion Ellington, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
170: Ethan DeLeon, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
182: Garrett McHugh, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
195: Camden Feuerhelm, Sophomore, LeMars
220: Ayden Hoag, Sophomore, LeMars
285: Kaden Dillavou, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
As a general rule, KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our awards.