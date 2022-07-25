(KMAland) -- Welcome to the week of KMAland softball awards. We’re going to have some fun this week with plenty of honors handed out, and it all starts with the KMAland Conference Softball Awards. Below you are going to find 221 (if the counting is correct) names that did great things this softball season.
For the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences, you will find a…
•Offensive Player of the Year
•Pitcher of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Senior of the Year
•Junior of the Year
•Sophomore of the Year
•Freshman/8th Grader of the Year
•KMA Sports All-Conference Offense (9)
•KMA Sports All-Conference Pitching (5)
•KMA Sports All-Senior (9)
•KMA Sports All-Junior (9)
•KMA Sports All-Sophomore (9)
•KMA Sports All-Freshman/8th Grade (9)
Please note: KMA Sports does not respond to any questions or comments on our awards choices.
Without further ado, here is the 2021 KMAland Conference Softball Awards!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (.456/.500/.903, 93 TB, 12 2B, 10 HR, 43 RBI, 30 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (159.2 IP, 10-2, 173 K, 2.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Kylee Stanton, Glenwood (9-win improvement, regional final appearance)
Senior of the Year: Coryl Matheny, Glenwood (.414/.474/.736, 9 2B, 5 HR, 2 3B, 20 RBI, 27 R)
Junior of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, Creston (see above)
Sophomore of the Year: Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah (.433/.491/.433, 42 H, 35 R, 14 SB, 3.78 ERA, 113 IP, 10 Ws)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Allison Koontz, Glenwood (see above + .412/.496/.853, 10 2B, 9 HR, 4 3B, 28 RBI, 32 R)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Offense
Jenna Burdorf, SO, Shenandoah (see above)
Jersey Foote, FR, Creston (.448/.500/.724, 12 2B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 44 R)
Gracie Hagle, SR, Creston (.422/.471/.560, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 30 RBI, 39 R)
Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic (.434/.507/.743, 12 2B, 5 HR, 4 3B, 42 RBI, 39 R, 19 SB)
Sara Kolle, SO, Glenwood (.425/.470/.594, 9 2B, 3 3B, HR, 22 RBI, 21 R)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (see above)
Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (see above)
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (see above)
Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (.403/.438/.655, 10 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 40 RBI, 31 R)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Pitching
Taryn Fredrickson, FR, Creston (12-3, 92.1 IP, 90 K, 24 BB, 2.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (11-11, 125.2 IP, 148 K, 35 BB, 3.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
Zoey Kirchhoff, 08, Atlantic (11-10, 126 IP, 174 K, 38 BB, 2.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (see above)
Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (16-7, 150.1 IP, 158 K, 47 BB, 2.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Senior
Morgan Driskell, Creston (.360/.396/.590, 5 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 27 R)
Gracie Hagle, Creston (see above)
Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan (see above + .348/.426/.382, 3 2B, 16 RBI, 21 R)
Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig (.286/.375/.527, 7 2B, 6 HR, 3B, 20 RBI, 36 R)
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood (see above)
Hailey Ostrander, Kuemper Catholic (.309/.351/.388, 5 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 37 R)
Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (.368/.451/.526, 9 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 37 R)
Jordan Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (see above)
Kamryn Venner, Kuemper Catholic (see above + .282/.322/.418, 9 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 18 R)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Junior
Kaitlyn Bruhn, Denison-Schleswig (.372/.454/.436, 6 2B, 17 RBI, 25 R)
Keely Coen, Creston (13-2, 91 IP, 53 K, 13 BB, 3.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP)
Avery Heller, Lewis Central (.367/.439/.532, 11 2B, 2 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 29 R)
Jada Jensen, Atlantic (see above)
Madison Kjergaard, Harlan (.346/.433/.423, 8 2B, 14 RBI, 23 R)
Stacy Merksick, Lewis Central (.362/.402/.429, 3 2B, 2 3B, 16 RBI, 23 R)
Ella Plagman, Harlan (.330/.380/.474, 5 3B, 4 2B, 13 RBI, 22 R)
Nevaeh Randall, Creston (see above)
Ava Rush, Atlantic (.322/.431/.400, 3 2B, 3 3B, 13 RBI, 44 R, 42 SB)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Sophomore
Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah (see above)
Kaylie Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic (.330/.376/.409, 9 2B, 32 RBI, 16 R)
Presley Jobe, Clarinda (.373/.418/.520, 9 2B, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 25 R)
Sara Kolle, Glenwood (see above)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (.350/.424/.462, 3 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 5 R + 7-13, 129 IP, 165 K, 31 BB, 4.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)
Melinda Schaefer, Kuemper Catholic (.328/.389/.361, 4 2B, 20 RBI, 42 R)
Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig (.327/.402/.394, 7 2B, 15 RBI)
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert (.293/.358/.394, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 11 RBI, 24 R)
Riley Wood, Atlantic (.250/.331/.315, 5 2B, 3B, 16 RBI, 13 R + 10-4, 95.2 IP, 70 K, 24 BB, 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Freshman/8th Grader
Ava Adamson, Creston (.400/.458/.831, 7 2B, 5 HR, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 23 R)
Emerson Coziahr, Lewis Central (106.2 IP, 84 K, 58 BB, 3.41 ERA, 1.57 WHIP)
Camdyn Damgaard, Lewis Central (111.1 IP, 69 K, 36 BB, 4.09 ERA, 1.58 WHIP)
Jersey Foote, Creston (see above)
Taryn Fredrickson, Creston (12-3, 92.1 IP, 90 K, 24 BB, 2.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)
Alyssa Griffith, Lewis Central (.286/.324/.457, 4 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 5 R)
Norah Huebert, Denison-Schleswig (15-17, 179.2 IP, 103 K, 79 BB, 4.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP)
Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic (see above + .294/.328/.403, 8 2B, 3B, HR, 23 RBI, 7 R)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood (see above)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (.421/.500/.579, 9 2B, HR, 23 RBI, 10 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (12-3, 92 IP, 114 K, 20 BB, 1.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Jody Rossell, Griswold (20-6 overall, 10-0 conference, swept conference titles)
Senior of the Year: Brenna Rossell, Griswold (.400/.448/.562, 9 2B, 2 3B, 24 RBI, 32 R, 17 SB + 8-3, 53.1 IP, 80 K, 15 BB, 2.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP)
Junior of the Year: Jenna Stephens, Stanton (.397/.468/.559, 6 2B, 3B, HR, 29 RBI, 11 R)
Sophomore of the Year: Karly Millikan, Griswold (see above)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (.356/.449/.356, 36 H, 9 RBI, 38 R, 39 SB)
KMA Sports All-Corner Offense
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (see above)
Bree Mitchell, FR, Stanton (.367/.415/.450, 5 2B, 12 RBI, 9 R)
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (.368/.459/.558, 10 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 30 RBI, 28 R, 18 SB)
Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills (.337/.486/.477, 7 2B, 3B, HR, 26 RBI, 20 R)
Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney (.439/.492/.544, 3 2B, HR, 12 RBI, 14 R)
Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold (see above)
Leah Sandin, SO, Stanton (.384/.408/.438, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 28 R, 18 SB)
Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton (see above)
Ella Thornton, 08, Fremont-Mills (see above)
KMA Sports All-Corner Pitching
Tori Burns, SO, Essex (4-7, 76.1 IP, 109 K, 42 BB, 3.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP)
Sophia Chambers, 08, Fremont-MIlls (3-6, 49 IP, 33 K, 23 BB, 3.57 ERA, 1.78 WHIP)
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (see above)
Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills (13-9, 130 IP, 120 K, 64 BB, 3.88 ERA, 1.72 WHIP)
Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold (see above)
KMA Sports Corner All-Senior
Lydia Greiman, SR, Griswold (.206/.420/.206, 13 H, 10 RBI, 30 R, 16 SB)
Makenna Lauman, SR, Sidney (.328/.426/.397, 4 2B + 96 IP, 58 K)
Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold (see above)
KMA Sports Corner All-Junior
Makenna Askeland, JR, Griswold (.342/.455/.479, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 29 R)
Olivia Baker, Essex (.259/.403/.333, 4 2B, 11 R)
Abby Burke, JR, Stanton (.329/.390/.329, 23 H, 15 RBI, 16 R)
Aunika Hayes, JR, Sidney (.286/.403/.339, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 14 R)
Brianne Johnson, JR, Essex (.304/.391/.375, 2 2B, 3B, 11 R)
Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney (see above)
Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton (see above)
McKenna Wiechman, JR, Griswold (.235/.319/.259, 2 2B, 7 RBI)
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills (.263/.425/.439, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 17 R)
KMA Sports Corner All-Sophomore
Tori Burns, SO, Essex (see above)
Mia Foster, JR, Sidney (.333/.400/.368, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 17 R)
Elly McDonald, SO, Stanton (.300/.395/.300, 21 H, 5 RBI, 13 R, 17 SB)
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (see above)
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Amanda Morgan, SO, Fremont-Mills (.302/.388/.349, 4 2B, 17 RBI, 14 R)
Whitney Pennock, SO, Griswold (.299/.368/.358, 4 2B, 19 RBI, 15 R)
Leah Sandin, SO, Stanton (see above)
Fallon Sheldon, SO, Sidney (.296/.433/.426, 2 HR, 3B, 11 RBI, 19 R)
KMA Sports Corner All-Freshman/8th Grade
Marissa Askeland, FR, Griswold (.328/.471/.358, 2 2B, 16 RBI, 15 R)
Kinley Blackburn, 08, Fremont-Mills (.351/.394/.454, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 27 R, 28 SB)
Riley Burke, FR, Stanton (.266/.319/.328, 2 2B, 3B, 6 RBI, 8 R)
Sophia Chambers, 08, Fremont-Mills (see above)
Abby Gohlinghorst, FR, Griswold (.254/.329/.317, 2B, HR, 14 RBI, 13 R)
Kyla Hart, FR, Stanton (.359/.488/.562, 4 3B, 2 2B, HR, 15 RBI, 21 R)
Bree Mitchell, FR, Stanton (see above)
Joanna Reynolds, FR, Griswold (.347/.412/.417, 3 2B, 3B, 26 RBI, 18 R)
Ella Thornton, 08, Fremont-Mills (see above)
WETERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (.519/.570/.691, 6 2B, 4 3B, 13 RBI, 31 R, 18 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (25-2, 171 IP, 233 K, 1.18 ERA, 0.93 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Rick McHugh, Logan-Magnolia (undefeated regular season, state tournament qualifier)
Senior of the Year: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Junior of the Year: Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.412/.458/.682, 8 2B, 5 HR, 42 RBI, 19 R)
Sophomore of the Year: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (16-10, 171 IP, 246 K, 42 BB, 1.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP + .314/.416/.581, 7 2B, 4 HR, 2 3B, 17 RBI, 12 R)
KMA Sports All-Western Iowa Offense
Marki Bertelsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (.429/.442/.595, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 26 R)
Claire Cook, FR, Underwood (.451/.516/.610, 11 2B, 3B, 29 RBI, 24 R, 27 SB)
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (.420/.505/.593, 8 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 28 R)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (.434/.489/.526, 2 HR, 2B, 24 RBI, 8 R)
Keelea Navara, SR, Treynor (.475/.533/.562, 3 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBI, 33 R, 32 SB)
Ruby Patomson, FR, Underwood (.453/.494/.640, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 32 RBI, 21 R)
Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Hayden Thomas, FR, Tri-Center (.472/.513/.639, 9 2B, HR, 15 RBI, 13 R)
KMA Sports All-Western Iowa Pitching
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (8-6, 77.2 IP, 127 K, 49 BB, 1.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP)
Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (8-4, 80.1 IP, 104 K, 26 BB, 1.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (see above)
Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (13-2, 116.1 IP, 80 K, 23 BB, 2.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP)
KMA Sports WIC All-Senior
Victoria Asmus, SR, Audubon (.368/.442/.397, 2 2B, 21 RBI, 12 R)
Amelia Evans, SR, Logan-Magnolia (.337/.447/.407, 4 2B, 3B, 8 RBI, 38 R, 21 SB)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (see above)
Rachel Kinsella, SR, Treynor (.342/.395/.342, 27 H, 13 RBI, 27 R)
Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (see above + .360/.467/.419, 5 2B, 12 RBI, 29 R, 18 SB)
Keelea Navara, SR, Treynor (see above)
Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Hannah Thygesen, SR, Audubon (.340 OBP, 3 2B, 2 3B, 14 RBI, 19 R)
Samantha Yoder, SR, Logan-Magnolia (.351/.419/.459, 5 2B, HR, 22 RBI, 28 R)
KMA Sports WIC All-Junior
Ali Fletcher, JR, Underwood (.338/.447/.506, 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 28 R)
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Emma Gute, JR, Missouri Valley (.296/.418/.358, 5 2B, 11 RBI, 25 R, 20 SB)
Kylee Hartl, JR, Audubon (.273/.348/.455, 6 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 16 RBI, 22 R)
Greylan Hornbeck, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.250/.333/.250, 15 H, 17 R)
Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (see above + .253/.359/.316, 5 2B, 15 RBI)
Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood (.357/.433/.619, 14 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 46 RBI, 21 R)
Grace Porter, JR, AHSTW (.303/.340/.348, 4 2B, 18 RBI, 10 R)
Kattie Troxel, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.350/.404/.450, 8 2B, 20 RBI)
KMA Sports WIC All-Sophomore
Natalie Ausdemore, SO, Tri-Center (.333/.390/.478, 7 2B, HR, 14 RBI, 17 R)
Marki Bertelsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (see above)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (see above)
Brooke Johnsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (.362/.362/.552, 5 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 9 R)
Rylie Knop, SO, AHSTW (.409/.485/.466, 2 3B, 2B, 18 RBI, 14 R)
Brooklyn Lange, SO, Missouri Valley (.412/.485/.518, 5 2B, 2 3B, 17 RBI, 12 R)
Alexis Obermeier, SO, Audubon (4-10, 78.2 IP, 92 K, 13 BB, 3.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
Graycen Partlow, SO, AHSTW (.388/.470/.553, 5 2B, 3 3B, HR, 21 RBI, 31 R, 3 SB)
KMA Sports WIC All-Freshman/8th Grade
Claire Cook, FR, Underwood (see above)
Elly Henderson, FR, Riverside (.419/.527/.446, 2 2B, 33 R, 29 SB)
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (see above)
Adaline Martens, 08, Riverside (.378/.469/.549, 6 2B, 4 3B, 12 RBI, 25 R)
Delaney Mathews, 08, Treynor (.347/.455/.514, 9 2B, HR, 24 RBI, 5 R + 9-2, 73.1 IP, 76 K, 41BB, 3.72 ERA, 1.56 WHIP)
Ruby Patomson, FR, Underwood (see above)
Mary Stephens, FR, Underwood (.381/.412/.505, 6 2B, 3 3B, 14 RBI, 42 R, 31 SB)
Hayden Thomas, FR, Tri-Center (see above)
Lorelei Wahling, FR, AHSTW (.375/.489/.431, 4 2B, 18 RBI, 24 R)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (.537/.607/.905, 7 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 29 RBI, 48 R, 22 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (12-4, 108.1 IP, 208 K, 17 BB, 0.84 ERA, 0.66 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Emily Wood, Martensdale-St. Marys (POI champions, state qualifier, state 3rd place)
Senior of the Year: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (see above)
Junior of the Year: Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (20-3, 114 IP, 138 K, 27 BB, 1.54 ERA, 0.88 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (14-4, 115.2 IP, 181 K, 28 BB, 1.39 ERA, 0.76 WHIP + .333/.374/.562, 10 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 22 R)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne (.461/.543/.809, 8 HR, 7 2B, 34 RBI, 34 R)
KMA Sports All-Pride of Iowa Offense
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (see above)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (.517/.569/.944, 12 2B, 8 HR, 3B, 44 RBI, 29 R)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (.449/.479/.843, 12 2B, 7 HR, 3B, 25 RBI, 28 R)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne (see above)
Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (.440/.510/.798, 14 2B, 4 HR, 2 3B, 32 RBI, 30 R)
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (.411/.454/.833, 10 2B, 8 HR, 2 3B, 41 RBI, 34 R)
Anna Parrott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (.429/.465/.604, 7 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 30 R)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (.418/.478/.911, 10 HR, 5 2B, 2 3B, 26 RBI, 40 R, 29 SB)
Kaylee Tigner, JR, Southeast Warren (.461/.523/.605, 4 2B, 2 3B, HR, 27 RBI, 31 R)
KMA Sports All-Pride of Iowa Pitching
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (see above)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (see above)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (14-3, 94 IP, 112 K, 6 BB, 1.04 ERA, 0.77 WHIP)
Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (8-11, 102 IP, 145 K, 28 BB, 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (see above)
KMA Sports POI All-Senior
Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren (.435/.478/.553, 6 2B, 2 3B, 19 RBI, 28 R, 14 SB)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (see above)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (.393/.480/.631, 12 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 21 RBI, 35 R, 16 SB)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (see above + 7-2, 45.2 IP, 45 K, 9 BB, 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (see above)
Anna Parrott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (see above)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (see above)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (see above + 13-6, 112 IP, 93 K, 16 BB, 2.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP)
Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (see above + .432/.471/.630, 10 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 18 R)
KMA Sports POI All-Junior
Linsie Barnes, JR, Mount Ayr (.329/.386/.408, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 15 R)
Sara Collins, JR, East Union (.382/.402/.562, 9 2B, 2 3B, HR, 33 RBI, 19 R + 6-10, 83 IP, 39 K, 31 BB, 4.72 ERA, 1.77 WHIP)
Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union (.435/.524/.659, 6 3B, 4 2B, HR, 20 RBI, 33 R, 34 SB)
Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley (.364/.447/.466, 5 2B, 2 3B, 11 RBI, 36 R)
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (see above)
Amy Potter, JR, Central Decatur (.359/.379/.406, 2B, 3B, 15 RBI, 9 R)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (see above)
Tegan Streit, JR, Mount Ayr (.288/.333/.315, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 18 R)
Kaylee Tigner, JR, Southeast Warren (see above)
KMA Sports POI All-Sophomore
Lindsey Davis, SO, Nodaway Valley (.317/.328/.383, 2 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 9 R)
Natalie Geisler, SO, Southeast Warren (.299/.337/.368, 6 2B, 12 RBI, 15 R)
Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (.367/.398/.505, 9 2B, 3 3B, 29 RBI, 29 R, 16 BS)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (see above + .333/.374/.562, 10 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 22 R)
Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley (5-13, 114.1 IP, 107 K, 21 BB, 2.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP + .283/.358/.450, 4 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 6 R)
Kaylyn Holmes, SO, Southeast Warren (5-1, 44 IP, 43 K, 4 BB, 1.75 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)
Clara O’Brien, SO, Wayne (.330/.396/.593, 10 2B, 4 HR, 3B, 23 RBI, 28 R)
Hadley Pearson, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (11-0, 52.1 IP, 36 K, 10 BB, 1.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)
Dayna Robinson, SO, Lenox (.279/.338/.294, 2B, 8 RBI, 12 R)
KMA Sports POI All-Freshman/8th Grade
Lexi Clendenen, 08, Southeast Warren (.395/.452/.566, 8 2B, 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 25 R)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (.440/.523/.720, 7 2B, 4 HR, 3B, 20 RBI, 21 R)
Izzy Eisbach, 08, Nodaway Valley (.356/.424/.525, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 7 R)
Ada Lund, 08, Southwest Valley (.352/.389/.477, 4 3B, 3 2B, 14 RBI, 22 R, 19 SB)
Evy Marlin, FR, Southwest Valley (.398/.432/.534, 10 2B, 3B, 26 RBI, 24 R, 19 SB)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne (see above)
Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (see above)
Zoey Reed, FR, Lenox (.390/.403/.525, 4 2B, 2 3B, 7 RBI, 9 R + 3-8, 54.2 IP, 42 K, 10 BB)
Avery Staver, 08, East Union (.407/.484/.543, 7 2B, 2 3B, 24 RBI, 27 R)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (.464/.566/.714, 10 2B, 4 3B, HR, 19 RBI, 44 R, 38 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-2, 124.2 IP, 207 K, 19 BB, 0.95 ERA, 0.63 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Darla Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-win improvement overall, doubled RVC win total from 2021)
Senior of the Year: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above + .309/.427/.412, 4 2B, HR, 15 RBI, 10 R)
Junior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (.400/.438/.613, 7 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 22 R + 9-10, 121.2 IP, 154 K, 72 BB, 2.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP)
Sophomore of the Year: Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.400/.465/.547, 5 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 26 R)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (see above + 18-7, 157.2 IP, 251 K, 35 BB, 0.98 ERA, 0.82 WHIP)
KMA Sports All-Rolling Valley Offense
Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Anna Hart, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.325/.365/.500, 6 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 21 RBI, 20 R)
Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.356/.404/.460, 5 2B, 2 3B, 14 RBI, 25 R)
Danyelle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley (.405/.500/.419, 2B, 10 RBI, 24 R)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (see above)
Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.457/.532/.617, 8 2B, 3B, HR, 17 RBI, 35 R, 17 SB)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (see above)
Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.459/.527/.649, 12 2B, 3B, 22 RBI, 23 R)
Ashlyn Tigges, FR, Glidden-Ralston (.484/.549/.516, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 14 R)
KMA Sports All-Rolling Valley Pitching
Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above)
Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11-11, 122.1 IP, 127 K, 47 BB, 3.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (see above)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (see above)
Helen Riker, SR, CAM (7-6, 79 IP, 100 K, 34 BB, 1.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP)
KMA Sports RVC All-Senior
MaKenzie Dumbaugh, SR, Boyer Valley (11-10, 130.2 IP, 78 K, 45 BB, 3.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP)
Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above)
Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Maddy Holtz, SR, CAM (.269/.305/.333, 3 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 24 R, 10 SB)
Miranda McClellan, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.319/.410/.361, 2B, 3B, 15 RBI, 21 R)
Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above)
Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (see above)
Helen Riker, SR, CAM (see above)
Bridget Shirbroun, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.310/.437/.310, 18 H, 8 RBI, 18 R)
KMA Sports RVC All-Junior
Breanna Bower, JR, CAM (.298/.388/.386, 3 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 17 R)
Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.385/.461/.449, 3 2B, 3B, 17 RBI, 25 R)
Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.433/.528/.600, 3 2B, 3B, 9 RBI, 12 R)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (see above)
Sierra Lantz, JR, Woodbine (.314/.378/.384, 6 2B, 20 RBI, 7 R)
Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (.271/.364/.438, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 14 RBI, 17 R)
Makenzie Riley, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.329/.341/.412, 4 2B, HR, 18 RBI, 17 R)
Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine (.250/.374/.355, 2 2B, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 16 R, 17 SB)
Kinzie Theeler, JR, Whiting (.375/.438/.514, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 12 RBI, 13 R, 26 SB + 97.1 IP, 70 K)
KMA Sports RVC All-Sophomore
Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Emma Follmann, SO, CAM (.313/.447/.493, 7 2B, 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 21 R, 11 SB + 7-4, 68 IP, 48 K, 27 BB, 3.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
Gemini Goodwin, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.321/.422/.377, 3 2B, 13 RBI, 18 R)
Danyelle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley (see above)
Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (.317/.404/.427, 6 2B, HR, 16 RBI, 25 R)
Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston (.377/.493/.426, 3 2B, 10 RBI, 14 R)
Elizabeth Lloyd, SO, Glidden-Ralston (.407/.514/.508, 4 2B, 3B, 13 RBI, R)
Kylie Nelson, SO, CAM (.293/.408/.310, 2B, 8 RBI, 18 R)
Anna Seuntjens, SO, Boyer Valley (.239/.286/.352, 4 2B, 2 3B, 5 RBI, 15 R)
KMA Sports RVC All-Freshman/8th Grade
Hailey Bieker, FR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.349/.414/.349, 22 H, 16 RBI, 15 R)
Malia Clayburg, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.338/.430/.471, 2 2B, 2 3B, HR, 17 RBI, 15 R)
Rylee Evans, 08, West Harrison (.396/.492/.604, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 11 R + 73 IP, 89 K)
Anna Hart, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (see above)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (see above)
Maria Puck, FR, Boyer Valley (.301/.388/.384, 4 2B, 3B, 13 RBI, 15 R, 16 SB)
Tylar Stirtz, FR, West Harrison (.314/.397/.451, 4 2B, HR, 11 RBI, 13 R)
Ashlyn Tigges, FR, Glidden-Ralston (see above)
Kassidy Wenck, 08, Glidden-Ralston (.359/.423/.406, 3 2B, 14 RBI, 14 R, 10 SB)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (.552/.579/1.052, 14 2B, 8 HR, 5 3B, 48 RBI, 21 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (21-3, 122.1 IP, 110 K, 12 BB, 1.20 ERA, 0.89 WHIP)
Coach of the Year: Zack Dunkin, Twin Cedars (State Champion!)
Senior of the Year: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Junior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (.389/.517/.533, 5 3B, 3 2B, 18 RBI, 46 R, 33 SB)
Sophomore of the Year: Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (.462/.568/.710, 10 2B, 3 HR, 2 3B, 43 RBI, 24 R)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (.627/.680/.964, 8 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 38 RBI, 35 R, 15 SB + 60.1 IP, 67 K, 47 BB, 4.06 ERA, 1.74 WHIP)
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Offense
Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (.440/.517/.733, 8 2B, 4 HR, 3B, 30 RBI, 25 R, 14 SB)
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (see above)
Jayda Chew, JR, Murray (.424/.500/.459, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 39 R, 13 SB)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (see above)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (.650/.708/1.033, 7 3B, 6 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 37 R, 22 SB)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (.500/.543/.756, 13 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI, 23 R)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (.558/.647/1.000, 6 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 19 RBI, 22 R)
Brooke Roby, SR, Twin Cedars (.414/.523/.514, 7 2B, 23 RBI, 31 R)
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Pitching
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (6-4, 60.1 IP, 67 K, 47 BB, 4.06 ERA, 1.74 WHIP)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (6-5, 79 IP, 87 K, 19 BB, 3.10 ERA)
Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (5-11, 96.2 IP, 85 K, 32 BB, 2.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (6-5, 61.1 IP, 100 K, 29 BB, 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Senior
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Chloe Durian, SR, Twin Cedars (.322/.372/.448, 8 2B, HR, 25 RBI, 22 R)
Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray (.361/.403/.444, 3 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 18 R + 54.2 IP, 40 K)
Hannah King, SR, Moulton-Udell (.400/.447/.486, 6 2B, 11 RBI, 17 R)
Malori Leonard, SR, Murray (.314/.398/.372, 5 2B, 13 RBI, 35 R)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (see above)
Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (.402/.467/.587, 10 2B, 2 3B, HR, 29 RBI, 14 R + 7-0, 49.2 IP, 32 K, 9 BB, 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP)
Brooke Roby, SR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Jetta Sterner, SR, Twin Cedars (.366/.409/.500, 4 2B, 2 3B, HR, 14 RBI, 26 R)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Junior
Kjirsten Albertson, JR, Moravia (.351/.390/.442, 7 2B, 23 RBI, 11 R, 10 SB)
Jalie Baumfalk, JR, Murray (.406/.472/.438, 2 2B, 15 RBI, 16 R)
Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (.395/.490/.547, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 35 R, 20 SB)
Jayda Chew, JR, Murray (see above)
Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (see above)
Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia (.385/.473/.603, 6 2B, 3 HR, 3B, 22 RBI, 25 R, 21 SB)
Kisha Reed, JR, Twin Cedars (.368/.444/.563, 5 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 27 R)
BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (see above + .457/.556/.686, 5 2B, HR, 9 RBI, 22 R, 10 SB)
Teryn Shields, JR, Murray (.321/.390/.415, 2 3B, 2B, 9 RBI, 18 R, 10 SB + 7-3, 69 IP, 61 K, 24 BB, 4.77 ERA, 1.88 WHIP)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Sophomore
Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (see above)
Emily Campbell, SO, Orient-Macksburg (.272/.318/.272, 22 H, 9 RBI, 7 R)
Kinsey Eslinger, SO, Orient-Macksburg (.315/.361/.382, 2 2B, 2 3B, 26 RBI, 24 R + 51.2 IP, 27 K, 4.88 ERA, 1.80 WHIP)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (see above)
Megan Henrichs, SO, Murray (.286/.366/.333, 3 2B, 16 RBI, 3 R)
Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (see above + .364/.491/.455, 4 2B, 8 RBI, 11 R, 14 SB)
Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni (.379/.414/.424, 3 2B, 19 RBI, 21 R + 40.2 IP, 12 K, 3.96 ERA, 1.92 WHIP)
Kasyn Shinn, SO, Orient-Macksburg (.305/.457/.415, 7 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 34 R)
Finley Spencer, SO, Moravia (.298/.412/.368, 4 2B, 14 RBI, 14 R, 17 SB)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Freshman/8th Grade
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (see above)
Cristen Durian, FR, Twin Cedars (.266/.382/.391, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 19 R)
Breegan Ellison, 08, Moravia (.464/.500/.619, 7 2B, 3 3B, 22 RBI, 27 R, 15 SB)
Peytin Ellison, FR, Moravia (.364/.500/.494, 8 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 29 R, 29 SB)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (see above)
Adriana Howard, FR, Moulton-Udell (.313/.403/.522, 6 2B, 4 3B, 13 RBI, 11 R + 95 IP, 8 W, 81 K, 28 BB)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (see above)
Leah Rinchiuso, FR, Seymour (.400/.483/.500, 3 2B, 3B, 7 RBI, 15 R)
Jaime Self, 08, Moravia (.392/.444/.527, 10 2B, 17 RBI, 21 R + 28.1 IP, 29 K)