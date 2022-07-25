Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.