(KMAland) -- For the next four weeks, KMA Sports will be wrapping up the year in spring sports with all kinds of awards. This week, we focus on the world of KMAland track and field. Up First: The KMAland Track & Field Conference Awards.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan — Bieker was the only athlete in the conference to win four medals at the state meet. She also won the 800 and ran for the winning sprint and distance medleys at the Hawkeye Ten meet.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert — This may have been interesting if we get a healthy year from Aidan Hall, but Monahan had a monster breakthrough season. He won three individual medals (100, 200, 400) at state, and he was the Hawkeye Ten champion in the 200.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central — In a tight battle with Kenzie Schon of Kuemper, Thramer earns it by qualifying for state in both throwing events, winning a Hawkeye Ten championship in the discus and taking a fourth-place medal in the discus.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Isaac Jones, SR, Clarinda — While the season probably didn’t end the way he would have liked in the high jump, he rebounded to finish strong in the long jump. Jones — the Hawkeye Ten champ in the high jump — finished second in Class 2A’s long jump after winning last year’s high jump state title.

Coach of the Year: Marilyn Wagoner & Chad Blank, Clarinda — The Clarinda programs continue to grow, and Coaches Wagoner (girls) and Blank (boys) deserve all kinds of credit for it. They both had top three finishes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, maximizing their numbers and turning them into big points.

Girls Senior of the Year: Kaia Bieker, Harlan — See above.

Boys Senior of the Year: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central — Deyo won both the shot put and the discus at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and qualified for state in both.

Girls Junior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — A state runner-up in the 3000, a fourth-place finish in the 1500 and a conference title in the 3000 — all while doubling up as the tennis team’s No. 1 player. Yeah, that’s worthy of this.

Boys Junior of the Year: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert — See above.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic — Sibbel qualified for state in both the shot put and the discus and grabbed a sixth-place medal in the discus.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Bryant Keller, Glenwood — Keller was second in the mile and third in the two-mile at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central was the favorite for this coming into the season, and he had a strong finish. However, he did miss much of the year with an injury.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Allison Koontz, Glenwood — A two-time state medalist, Koontz won the conference championship in both the 100 and 200. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — It’s hard to make much headway in this conference, but Wagoner had it help him on a state level. He qualified for the mile at state and was one of just three freshmen to finish in the top 17.

KMA Sports Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Team

100: Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood

200: Paige Millikan, SR, Clarinda

400: Gracie Hays, JR, Lewis Central

800: Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan

1500: Ava Rush, JR, Atlantic

3000: Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda

100 hurdles: Chloe Denton, FR, Shenandoah

400 hurdles: Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood

Long jump: Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak

High jump: Jerzee Knight, FR, Clarinda

Shot put: Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Discus throw: Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central 

KMA Sports Boys All-Hawkeye Ten Team

100: Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan

200: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert

400: Jack Kling, JR, Red Oak

800: Michael Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic 

1600: Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert 

3200: Bryant Keller, SO, Glenwood

110 hurdles: Tyler Boldra, SR, Glenwood

400 hurdles: Braylon Kammrad, JR, Lewis Central 

Long jump: Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda

High jump: Isaac Jones, JR, Clarinda

Shot put: Hunter Deyo, SR, Lewis Central

Discus: Tyler Laughlin, JR, Shenandoah

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

CORNER CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emily Williams, JR, East Mills — The fifth-place 100 hurdles medalist, Williams was the standout at the Corner Conference meet, winning the 100 and 100 hurdles and anchoring the champion sprint medley team.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tony Racine, SO, Essex — Racine could run anything from the 100 on up to the mile, and he had that all come to a head in winning the mile at the Corner Conference meet. He also posted the fastest 100 time and third-fastest 200 time in the conference this season.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills — Madison was so good all season long in the high jump, claiming the highest jump in the conference, winning the conference championship, taking tops in the event in her district and going 14th in 1A.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney — There were three very good high jumpers in the conference this season. All three of them went over the bar at the same height at state, but the tiebreaker — in this instance, at least — is the Corner Conference championship from Benedict.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Fichter, Fremont-Mills Girls — Fichter’s Knights stormed back to the top of the conference for the first time in eight years, dominating the Corner Conference meet with 177 points.

Girls Senior of the Year: Riley Jensen, Essex — Jensen had a big conference meet, scoring 19.5 points and finishing second in both the 1500 and high jump and taking fifth in the 800. 

Boys Senior of the Year: Matthew Benedict, Sidney — Along with his high jump championship, Benedict has been a stalwart in the 400 hurdles over the years and also won that conference title.

Girls Junior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills — See above.

Boys Junior of the Year: Cale Swain, Griswold — Swain had two top-two finishes and three top-fives at the Corner Conference meet, taking the long jump championship. He also qualified for state in the long jump and finished 12th.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Emily Madison, Fremont-Mills — A big year for Madison, who won the high jump and 400 hurdles in the Corner Conference and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay team. She was also active at state in the high jump, the sprint medley and the sixth-place shuttle hurdle squad. 

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Tony Racine, Essex — Along with his success on the track, Racine was a state qualifier in the long jump and took 18th.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills — Wilson was also on the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay team, and she qualified for state in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 15th.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Matthew Haley, East Mills — It may have been a bit of an upset, but Haley pulled off a conference championship in the 100 while also running for the champion sprint medley team.

KMA Sports Girls All-Corner Team

100: Carlie Chambers, FR, Fremont-Mills

200: Jenna Thornburg, SO, East Mills

400: Teagan Ewalt, JR, Fremont-Mills

800: Aspen Crouse, JR, East Mills

1500: Riley Jensen, SR, Essex

3000: Marley Shull, FR, Sidney

100 hurdles: Emily Williams, JR, East Mills

400 hurdles: Hannah Wilson, FR, Fremont-Mills

Long jump: Lauren Johnson, FR, Stanton

High jump: Emily Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills

Shot put: Olivia Baker, JR, Essex

Discus: Paige Luft, SR, Griswold

KMA Sports Boys All-Corner Team

100: Matthew Haley, FR, East Mills

200: Davis McGrew, JR, East Mills

400: Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton

800: Wyatt Franks, SR, East Mills

1600: Tony Racine, SO, Essex

3200: Cody Dorscher, FR, Griswold

110 hurdles: Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills

400 hurdles: Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney

Long jump: Cale Swain, JR, Griswold

High jump: Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills

Shot put: Cooper Marvel, SO, Fremont-Mills

Discus: Adam Perrin, SR, Fremont-Mills 

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside — Not an easy pick by any means. There are some great candidates, including several that won four medals at state (like Andrusyshyn). The Riverside standout, though, also has WIC championships in the 100 and 100 hurdles and nobody scored more than her 24.5 points at the conference meet.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood — Another four-medal weekend for Pearson at state. All four were in the top six, and he anchored the three relay medalists. He also won the WIC championship in the half-mile.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood — Reimer was the conference champion and a state medalist in the long jump this season.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Huneke, JR, Underwood — Who made a bigger impact in the field this year than Huneke? He consistently set new PRs throughout the season all the way up to a fourth-place state finish in the 2A shot put. He was also the league’s champ in the event.

Coach of the Year: Jared Hoffman, Riverside girls — A state team trophy for the Bulldogs? Check. What a fantastic build for Coach Hoffman and his staff.

Girls Senior of the Year: Izzy Bluml, Riverside — The glue that helped this Riverside team to a third-place trophy, Bluml ran on four relays that won medals, including the final leg on the state champion 4x400.

Boys Senior of the Year: Scott Pearson, Underwood — See above.

Girls Junior of the Year: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside — See above.

Boys Junior of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Underwood — See above.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Lydia Erickson, Riverside — Erickson claimed four medals in Des Moines and was worth 15 points at the Western Iowa Conference meet.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Mason Boothby, Underwood — Boothby led the conference in points at the WIC meet, claiming the long jump and high jump. He also anchored the 4x100 meter relay to a medal at state.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Tieler Hull, Underwood — Hull won four medals at state, including an individual medal in the 100. She also scored 15 points at the WIC meet.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Aaron Olsen, Audubon — The only freshman in the conference to claim a state medal, Olsen was a member of the Wheelers’ latest shuttle hurdle relay medal team. He also led his class in the conference in the 110 highs and 400 lows.

KMA Sports Girls All-WIC Team

100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside

200: Lydia Erickson, SO, Riverside

400: Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood

800: Courtney Sporrer, SR, Logan-Magnolia

1500: Madison Sporrer, FR, Logan-Magnolia

3000: Stefi Beisswenger, FR, Audubon

100 hurdles: Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor

400 hurdles: Carissa Spanier, SR, Treynor

Long jump: Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood

High jump: Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood

Shot put: Josie Rosas, SR, Underwood

Discus: Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor

KMA Sports Boys All-WIC Team

100: Chase Ryan, SR, Underwood

200: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor

400: Raymond Patomson, JR, Underwood

800: Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood

1600: Lane Sams, SO, IKM-Manning

3200: Caden Keller, JR, IKM-Manning

110 hurdles: Carter Davis, SR, Underwood

400 hurdles: Todd Pedersen, SR, Treynor

Long jump: Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood

High jump: Grady Jeppesen, SO, Riverside

Shot put: Thomas Huneke, JR, Underwood

Discus: Tru Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr — Reynolds grabbed three silver medals and a sixth this year at the state meet. She also helped the Raiderettes to a third-place finish in the POI, posting 23.75 points with wins in the 200 and 400. 

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr — And here is Addy’s younger brother, although we might rethink that moniker after this past weekend’s performance. He won both the 400 and 400 hurdles in Class 1A this past weekend. He also won both of those events at the POI meet and put up 24.5 points.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Baker, JR, Bedford — She owned the shot put all season long and was the champion of the non-Audi Crooks Division at state in Class 1A.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Devin Whipple, SR, Lenox — Whipple won the POI discus championship and qualified for state before a 17th-place finish in 1A.

Coach of the Year: Cole Bonde, Lenox Boys — There was some definite promise coming into the year, but the Tigers were able to maximize it thanks to Bonde and staff (and the athletes). A shuttle hurdle relay state championship finished a great season with an exclamation point.

Girls Senior of the Year: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — See above.

Boys Senior of the Year: Johnathan Weaver, Lenox — Weaver anchored the SHR team to a state championship while also leading his class with 24 points at the POI meet.

Girls Junior of the Year: Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley — Fry scored 22.5 points at the POI meet and claimed three medals at the state meet.

Boys Junior of the Year: Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur — A huge POI meet for Scrivner, too, who led the conference with 25 points. The conference long jump champion also qualified for state in the 110 highs (11th), long jump (13th) and on the shuttle hurdle relay (2nd).

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley — Tough and tight one here. Nelson scored 16 points at the POI meet and was very active at state with a third-place finish as the anchor on the 4x200 meter relay standing as a highlight. 

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr — See above.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Huge year for Cox on the track. The POI long jump runner-up scored 17.25 points at the conference meet and ran or jumped in four events at state. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox — The other freshman medalist from the area this past weekend, Funk scored 15 points at the POI meet, ran both individual hurdle events at state (the only freshman in the state — all classes — to qualify in both) and has a state championship to his name as the lead on the SHR. 

KMA Sports Girls All-POI Team

100: Reese Brown, SR, Wayne

200: Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr

400: Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox

800: Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

1500: Jazz Christensen, FR, Nodaway Valley 

3000: Ellie Baker, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys

100 hurdles: Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley

400 hurdles: Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

Long jump: Emma Cooper, SO, Southwest Valley

High jump: Cadence Douglas, JR, Lenox

Shot put: Emily Baker, JR, Bedford

Discus: Emily Jones, SR, Wayne

KMA Sports Boys All-POI Team

100: Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur

200: Trey Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur

400: Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr

800: Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr

1600: Doug Berg, JR, Nodaway Valley

3200: Ronan Jimenez, JR, Southeast Warren

110 hurdles: Johnathan Weaver, SR, Lenox

400 hurdles: Gabe Funk, FR, Lenox

Long jump: Jack Scrivner, JR, Central Decatur

High jump: Marshall Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley

Shot put: Evan Murphy, SR, Mount Ayr

Discus: Devin Whipple, SR, Lenox 

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston — The 100, 200 and 100 hurdles champion in the Rolling Valley Conference, Koehler also qualified for state in all three of those events.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM — Spieker won both the 100 and 200 at the conference meet, and then he added to his medal count with an eighth in the 100 in Des Moines.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM — Behnken won both the shot put and the discus at the conference meet and then qualified for state in both events. 

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Cade Ticknkor, SR, CAM — Ticknor had the highest finish in a field event, placing fifth in the discus throw a couple weeks after winning the Rolling Valley championship in the event.

Coach of the Year: Drew Ticknor, CAM Boys — The CAM boys ended Woodbine’s terrific run atop the conference, scoring 161 points at the RVC meet.

Girls Senior of the Year: Mallory Behnken, CAM — See above.

Boys Senior of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM — Spieker also won the long jump championship in the RVC and placed fifth at state.

Girls Junior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler completed a 4-for-4 at the conference championship meet with a gold in the high jump and added a top 15 finish at state in the event.

Boys Junior of the Year: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley — The Bulldogs’ long distance star placed fifth in the two-mile and qualified for the one-mile at state after winning both at the RVC meet.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Addison Murdock, Woodbine — In a tight battle with Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley, Murdock takes it thanks to two top 18 finishes at state and individual conference championships in the 1500 and 3000.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Jack Follmann, CAM — The conference champion in the 400 hurdles, Follmann took fifth in Class 1A in the event. He was also third in the 110 highs at the RVC meet and was a part of the Cougars’ shuttle hurdle relay finalist.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — Lapel qualified for state and finished second in the RVC in the 1500 this season. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Gunner Wagner, Woodbine — Wagner led his class in the 800, 1500 and 3000 and had two top three finishes for the Tigers at the Rolling Valley Conference meet.

KMA Sports Girls All-RVC Team

100: Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston

200: Jenna Wheatley, SR, CAM

400: Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston

800: Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine

1500: Adyson Lapel, FR, Woodbine

3000: Addison Murdock, SO, Woodbine

100 hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va

400 hurdles: Lauren Malone, SO, Boyer Valley

Long jump: Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine

High jump: Emma Follmann, SO, CAM

Shot put: Amanda Newton, SO, Woodbine

Discus: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM

KMA Sports Boys All-RVC Team

100: Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

200: Omarion Floyd, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard

400: Cale Maas, JR, CAM

800: Nathan Colwell, SR, Woodbine

1600: Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine

3200: Patrick Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley

110 hurdles: Sam Foreman, JR, CAM

400 hurdles: Jack Follmann, SO, CAM

Long jump: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM 

High jump: Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va

Shot put: Dylan Hoefer, SR, Woodbine

Discus: Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West — State championships in the 100 and 200 kind of sells itself.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North — Nash ran to a championship in the 800 while also anchoring the champions of the 4x800 meter relay in 4A.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West — Duax is just that dang good. The long jump state champion was plenty dominant in the event throughout her career.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Brandon VanderSluis, SR, LeMars — VanderSluis would probably say the season didn’t end how he would have liked, but he was a monster all year and had two top three finishes at the Drake Relays.

Coach of the Year: Caleb Van Otterloo, LeMars Boys — When you’ve got a beast like Sioux City North, it’s tough to find a way past them. Van Otterloo found the path, and the Bulldogs ended up with a top 15 finish at state in Class 3A.

Girls Senior of the Year: Holly Duax, Sioux City West — See above.

Boys Senior of the Year: William Lohr, Sioux City North — Three state medals for Lohr, who was third in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200 while also running for the state champion 4x800 meter relay. He also claimed three conference championships. 

Girls Junior of the Year: Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln — A state runner-up finish was an improvement from the fifth-place run at the Drake Relays. She also ran for the MRC champs in the distance medley relay and was on the sprint medley relay state qualifier.

Boys Junior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North — See above.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Elliana Harris, Sioux City West — Harris ran in four events this past weekend and claimed a pair of medals, including a fifth-place finish in the 4A 200. She also anchored the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay MRC champs.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North — Another great runner from Sioux City North, Kifle was on the 4x8 champs and was 10th in the mile at state. He was also on two conference champions and second in the mile at the MRC meet.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Grace Erick, Sioux City East — Erick qualified for state in three events, including the long jump. She ran second for the sixth-place 4x100 meter relay, and she was in the top five in three individual events while running for the MRC 4x1 champs at the conference meet.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Brody Patlan, Abraham Lincoln — He had a pretty strong season, running on two relay teams that made the state meet. He also was third in the MRC in the 100 and ran for two runner-up conference relay teams.

KMA Sports Girls All-MRC Team

100: Lily Juhnke, SR, Sioux City West

200: Elliana Harris, SO, Sioux City East

400: Yanelli Luna, JR, Sioux City North

800: Sienna Kass, FR, LeMars

1500: Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East

3000: Elizabeth Jordan, JR, Sioux City North

100 hurdles: Kyrie Olorundami, SO, Sioux City West

400 hurdles: Abby LaSale, JR, Abraham Lincoln

Long jump: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West

High jump: Taylor Jochum, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Shot put: Jacee Tindall, SR, Abraham Lincoln 

Discus: Hailey Mulder, SR, LeMars

KMA Sports Boys All-MRC Team

100: Brody Patlan, FR, Abraham Lincoln

200: Sione Fifita, JR, LeMars

400: Cael Kass, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

800: Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North

1600: Natnael Kifle, SO, Sioux City North

3200: William Lohr, SR, Sioux City North

110 hurdles: Reece Spieler, SR, LeMars

400 hurdles: Konnor Calhoun, SR, LeMars

Long jump: Aidan Kuehl, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

High jump: JR Knauss, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Shot put: Blake Hogancamp, JR, Sioux City East

Discus: Brandon VanderSluis, SR, LeMars

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — Dunkin qualified for state in two running events and was the conference’s champ in the 1500 and 3000.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni — Stevenson had the fastest times in the 100, 200 and 400 and won all those events at the Bluegrass meet. He also anchored the 4x400 champions and took 15th in the 1A 200. 

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — Dunkin also qualified for state in the long jump, placing 13th after winning the conference title in the event.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni — Olson was the discus champion and runner-up in the shot put at the Bluegrass Conference meet. He also finished 22nd in the Class 1A discus this season. 

Coach of the Year: Mark Patience & Ryan Olson, Lamoni — Both the girls and boys won Bluegrass Conference championships this year, led by Patience (girls) and Olson (boys).

Girls Senior of the Year: Lexie Penick, Murray — Penick was a part of three conference champion relay teams in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley and had the fastest 100 time in her class.

Boys Senior of the Year: Javin Stevenson, Lamoni — See above.

Girls Junior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars — See above.

Boys Junior of the Year: Tyson McDole, Lamoni — McDole won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and led off the winning 4x800 team at the Bluegrass meet. He took 18th in the mile and ran with Stevenson, Olson and Kalvin Brown on the 12th-place 4x400 team at state.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Murray — Gannon narrowly missed the 1A 100 final, finishing in ninth place. She also won the 100, 200 and 400 and led off the winning 4x100 at the Bluegrass Conference meet.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian — Two top three finishes at the Bluegrass meet (2nd in the mile, 3rd in the two-mile) and he was sixth in the 400.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni — A state qualifier and 10th-place finisher in the high jump, Henson was all over the freshman leaderboards. She picked up the high jump title in the Bluegrass while running for the 4x400 meter relay champions at the conference meet. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni — Hard to look past three golds and a silver at the Bluegrass meet. Savage was on the champs in the 4x4, 4x8 and sprint medley and was also on the second-place DMR.

KMA Sports Girls All-Bluegrass Team

100: Leksi Gannon, SO, Murray

200: Madison Keller, SR, Seymour

400: Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni

800: Annika Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail

1500: Mia Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail

3000: Bridget Bracy, SO, Orient-Macksburg

100 hurdles: Layla Ewing, FR, Moravia

400 hurdles: Kelly Loyd, SO, Lamoni

Long jump: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars

High jump: Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni

Shot put: Taylor Lumbard, JR, Diagonal

Discus: Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars

KMA Sports Boys All-Bluegrass Team

100: Dylan Brennecke, JR, Seymour

200: Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni

400: Matthew Patience, SR, Lamoni

800: Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian

1600: Tyson McDole, JR, Lamoni

3200: Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail

110 hurdles: Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas

400 hurdles: Logan Evans, JR, Mormon Trail

Long jump: Zack Belden, JR, Murray

High jump: Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas

Shot put: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray

Discus: Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

