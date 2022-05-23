(KMAland) -- For the next four weeks, KMA Sports will be wrapping up the year in spring sports with all kinds of awards. This week, we focus on the world of KMAland track and field. Up First: The KMAland Track & Field Conference Awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan — Bieker was the only athlete in the conference to win four medals at the state meet. She also won the 800 and ran for the winning sprint and distance medleys at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert — This may have been interesting if we get a healthy year from Aidan Hall, but Monahan had a monster breakthrough season. He won three individual medals (100, 200, 400) at state, and he was the Hawkeye Ten champion in the 200.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central — In a tight battle with Kenzie Schon of Kuemper, Thramer earns it by qualifying for state in both throwing events, winning a Hawkeye Ten championship in the discus and taking a fourth-place medal in the discus.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Isaac Jones, SR, Clarinda — While the season probably didn’t end the way he would have liked in the high jump, he rebounded to finish strong in the long jump. Jones — the Hawkeye Ten champ in the high jump — finished second in Class 2A’s long jump after winning last year’s high jump state title.
Coach of the Year: Marilyn Wagoner & Chad Blank, Clarinda — The Clarinda programs continue to grow, and Coaches Wagoner (girls) and Blank (boys) deserve all kinds of credit for it. They both had top three finishes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, maximizing their numbers and turning them into big points.
Girls Senior of the Year: Kaia Bieker, Harlan — See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central — Deyo won both the shot put and the discus at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and qualified for state in both.
Girls Junior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda — A state runner-up in the 3000, a fourth-place finish in the 1500 and a conference title in the 3000 — all while doubling up as the tennis team’s No. 1 player. Yeah, that’s worthy of this.
Boys Junior of the Year: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert — See above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic — Sibbel qualified for state in both the shot put and the discus and grabbed a sixth-place medal in the discus.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Bryant Keller, Glenwood — Keller was second in the mile and third in the two-mile at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central was the favorite for this coming into the season, and he had a strong finish. However, he did miss much of the year with an injury.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Allison Koontz, Glenwood — A two-time state medalist, Koontz won the conference championship in both the 100 and 200.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — It’s hard to make much headway in this conference, but Wagoner had it help him on a state level. He qualified for the mile at state and was one of just three freshmen to finish in the top 17.
KMA Sports Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Team
100: Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood
200: Paige Millikan, SR, Clarinda
400: Gracie Hays, JR, Lewis Central
800: Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan
1500: Ava Rush, JR, Atlantic
3000: Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda
100 hurdles: Chloe Denton, FR, Shenandoah
400 hurdles: Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood
Long jump: Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak
High jump: Jerzee Knight, FR, Clarinda
Shot put: Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Discus throw: Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central
KMA Sports Boys All-Hawkeye Ten Team
100: Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan
200: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert
400: Jack Kling, JR, Red Oak
800: Michael Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic
1600: Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert
3200: Bryant Keller, SO, Glenwood
110 hurdles: Tyler Boldra, SR, Glenwood
400 hurdles: Braylon Kammrad, JR, Lewis Central
Long jump: Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda
High jump: Isaac Jones, JR, Clarinda
Shot put: Hunter Deyo, SR, Lewis Central
Discus: Tyler Laughlin, JR, Shenandoah
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emily Williams, JR, East Mills — The fifth-place 100 hurdles medalist, Williams was the standout at the Corner Conference meet, winning the 100 and 100 hurdles and anchoring the champion sprint medley team.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tony Racine, SO, Essex — Racine could run anything from the 100 on up to the mile, and he had that all come to a head in winning the mile at the Corner Conference meet. He also posted the fastest 100 time and third-fastest 200 time in the conference this season.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills — Madison was so good all season long in the high jump, claiming the highest jump in the conference, winning the conference championship, taking tops in the event in her district and going 14th in 1A.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney — There were three very good high jumpers in the conference this season. All three of them went over the bar at the same height at state, but the tiebreaker — in this instance, at least — is the Corner Conference championship from Benedict.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Fichter, Fremont-Mills Girls — Fichter’s Knights stormed back to the top of the conference for the first time in eight years, dominating the Corner Conference meet with 177 points.
Girls Senior of the Year: Riley Jensen, Essex — Jensen had a big conference meet, scoring 19.5 points and finishing second in both the 1500 and high jump and taking fifth in the 800.
Boys Senior of the Year: Matthew Benedict, Sidney — Along with his high jump championship, Benedict has been a stalwart in the 400 hurdles over the years and also won that conference title.
Girls Junior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills — See above.
Boys Junior of the Year: Cale Swain, Griswold — Swain had two top-two finishes and three top-fives at the Corner Conference meet, taking the long jump championship. He also qualified for state in the long jump and finished 12th.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Emily Madison, Fremont-Mills — A big year for Madison, who won the high jump and 400 hurdles in the Corner Conference and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay team. She was also active at state in the high jump, the sprint medley and the sixth-place shuttle hurdle squad.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Tony Racine, Essex — Along with his success on the track, Racine was a state qualifier in the long jump and took 18th.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills — Wilson was also on the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay team, and she qualified for state in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 15th.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Matthew Haley, East Mills — It may have been a bit of an upset, but Haley pulled off a conference championship in the 100 while also running for the champion sprint medley team.
KMA Sports Girls All-Corner Team
100: Carlie Chambers, FR, Fremont-Mills
200: Jenna Thornburg, SO, East Mills
400: Teagan Ewalt, JR, Fremont-Mills
800: Aspen Crouse, JR, East Mills
1500: Riley Jensen, SR, Essex
3000: Marley Shull, FR, Sidney
100 hurdles: Emily Williams, JR, East Mills
400 hurdles: Hannah Wilson, FR, Fremont-Mills
Long jump: Lauren Johnson, FR, Stanton
High jump: Emily Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills
Shot put: Olivia Baker, JR, Essex
Discus: Paige Luft, SR, Griswold
KMA Sports Boys All-Corner Team
100: Matthew Haley, FR, East Mills
200: Davis McGrew, JR, East Mills
400: Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton
800: Wyatt Franks, SR, East Mills
1600: Tony Racine, SO, Essex
3200: Cody Dorscher, FR, Griswold
110 hurdles: Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills
400 hurdles: Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney
Long jump: Cale Swain, JR, Griswold
High jump: Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills
Shot put: Cooper Marvel, SO, Fremont-Mills
Discus: Adam Perrin, SR, Fremont-Mills
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside — Not an easy pick by any means. There are some great candidates, including several that won four medals at state (like Andrusyshyn). The Riverside standout, though, also has WIC championships in the 100 and 100 hurdles and nobody scored more than her 24.5 points at the conference meet.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood — Another four-medal weekend for Pearson at state. All four were in the top six, and he anchored the three relay medalists. He also won the WIC championship in the half-mile.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood — Reimer was the conference champion and a state medalist in the long jump this season.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Huneke, JR, Underwood — Who made a bigger impact in the field this year than Huneke? He consistently set new PRs throughout the season all the way up to a fourth-place state finish in the 2A shot put. He was also the league’s champ in the event.
Coach of the Year: Jared Hoffman, Riverside girls — A state team trophy for the Bulldogs? Check. What a fantastic build for Coach Hoffman and his staff.
Girls Senior of the Year: Izzy Bluml, Riverside — The glue that helped this Riverside team to a third-place trophy, Bluml ran on four relays that won medals, including the final leg on the state champion 4x400.
Boys Senior of the Year: Scott Pearson, Underwood — See above.
Girls Junior of the Year: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside — See above.
Boys Junior of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Underwood — See above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Lydia Erickson, Riverside — Erickson claimed four medals in Des Moines and was worth 15 points at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Mason Boothby, Underwood — Boothby led the conference in points at the WIC meet, claiming the long jump and high jump. He also anchored the 4x100 meter relay to a medal at state.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Tieler Hull, Underwood — Hull won four medals at state, including an individual medal in the 100. She also scored 15 points at the WIC meet.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Aaron Olsen, Audubon — The only freshman in the conference to claim a state medal, Olsen was a member of the Wheelers’ latest shuttle hurdle relay medal team. He also led his class in the conference in the 110 highs and 400 lows.
KMA Sports Girls All-WIC Team
100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside
200: Lydia Erickson, SO, Riverside
400: Aliyah Humphrey, JR, Underwood
800: Courtney Sporrer, SR, Logan-Magnolia
1500: Madison Sporrer, FR, Logan-Magnolia
3000: Stefi Beisswenger, FR, Audubon
100 hurdles: Clara Teigland, JR, Treynor
400 hurdles: Carissa Spanier, SR, Treynor
Long jump: Jordyn Reimer, JR, Underwood
High jump: Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood
Shot put: Josie Rosas, SR, Underwood
Discus: Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor
KMA Sports Boys All-WIC Team
100: Chase Ryan, SR, Underwood
200: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor
400: Raymond Patomson, JR, Underwood
800: Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood
1600: Lane Sams, SO, IKM-Manning
3200: Caden Keller, JR, IKM-Manning
110 hurdles: Carter Davis, SR, Underwood
400 hurdles: Todd Pedersen, SR, Treynor
Long jump: Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood
High jump: Grady Jeppesen, SO, Riverside
Shot put: Thomas Huneke, JR, Underwood
Discus: Tru Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr — Reynolds grabbed three silver medals and a sixth this year at the state meet. She also helped the Raiderettes to a third-place finish in the POI, posting 23.75 points with wins in the 200 and 400.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr — And here is Addy’s younger brother, although we might rethink that moniker after this past weekend’s performance. He won both the 400 and 400 hurdles in Class 1A this past weekend. He also won both of those events at the POI meet and put up 24.5 points.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Baker, JR, Bedford — She owned the shot put all season long and was the champion of the non-Audi Crooks Division at state in Class 1A.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Devin Whipple, SR, Lenox — Whipple won the POI discus championship and qualified for state before a 17th-place finish in 1A.
Coach of the Year: Cole Bonde, Lenox Boys — There was some definite promise coming into the year, but the Tigers were able to maximize it thanks to Bonde and staff (and the athletes). A shuttle hurdle relay state championship finished a great season with an exclamation point.
Girls Senior of the Year: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr — See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Johnathan Weaver, Lenox — Weaver anchored the SHR team to a state championship while also leading his class with 24 points at the POI meet.
Girls Junior of the Year: Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley — Fry scored 22.5 points at the POI meet and claimed three medals at the state meet.
Boys Junior of the Year: Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur — A huge POI meet for Scrivner, too, who led the conference with 25 points. The conference long jump champion also qualified for state in the 110 highs (11th), long jump (13th) and on the shuttle hurdle relay (2nd).
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley — Tough and tight one here. Nelson scored 16 points at the POI meet and was very active at state with a third-place finish as the anchor on the 4x200 meter relay standing as a highlight.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr — See above.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Huge year for Cox on the track. The POI long jump runner-up scored 17.25 points at the conference meet and ran or jumped in four events at state.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox — The other freshman medalist from the area this past weekend, Funk scored 15 points at the POI meet, ran both individual hurdle events at state (the only freshman in the state — all classes — to qualify in both) and has a state championship to his name as the lead on the SHR.
KMA Sports Girls All-POI Team
100: Reese Brown, SR, Wayne
200: Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr
400: Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox
800: Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
1500: Jazz Christensen, FR, Nodaway Valley
3000: Ellie Baker, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys
100 hurdles: Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley
400 hurdles: Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
Long jump: Emma Cooper, SO, Southwest Valley
High jump: Cadence Douglas, JR, Lenox
Shot put: Emily Baker, JR, Bedford
Discus: Emily Jones, SR, Wayne
KMA Sports Boys All-POI Team
100: Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur
200: Trey Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur
400: Ryce Reynolds, SO, Mount Ayr
800: Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr
1600: Doug Berg, JR, Nodaway Valley
3200: Ronan Jimenez, JR, Southeast Warren
110 hurdles: Johnathan Weaver, SR, Lenox
400 hurdles: Gabe Funk, FR, Lenox
Long jump: Jack Scrivner, JR, Central Decatur
High jump: Marshall Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley
Shot put: Evan Murphy, SR, Mount Ayr
Discus: Devin Whipple, SR, Lenox
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston — The 100, 200 and 100 hurdles champion in the Rolling Valley Conference, Koehler also qualified for state in all three of those events.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM — Spieker won both the 100 and 200 at the conference meet, and then he added to his medal count with an eighth in the 100 in Des Moines.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM — Behnken won both the shot put and the discus at the conference meet and then qualified for state in both events.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Cade Ticknkor, SR, CAM — Ticknor had the highest finish in a field event, placing fifth in the discus throw a couple weeks after winning the Rolling Valley championship in the event.
Coach of the Year: Drew Ticknor, CAM Boys — The CAM boys ended Woodbine’s terrific run atop the conference, scoring 161 points at the RVC meet.
Girls Senior of the Year: Mallory Behnken, CAM — See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: Lane Spieker, CAM — Spieker also won the long jump championship in the RVC and placed fifth at state.
Girls Junior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler completed a 4-for-4 at the conference championship meet with a gold in the high jump and added a top 15 finish at state in the event.
Boys Junior of the Year: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley — The Bulldogs’ long distance star placed fifth in the two-mile and qualified for the one-mile at state after winning both at the RVC meet.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Addison Murdock, Woodbine — In a tight battle with Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley, Murdock takes it thanks to two top 18 finishes at state and individual conference championships in the 1500 and 3000.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Jack Follmann, CAM — The conference champion in the 400 hurdles, Follmann took fifth in Class 1A in the event. He was also third in the 110 highs at the RVC meet and was a part of the Cougars’ shuttle hurdle relay finalist.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — Lapel qualified for state and finished second in the RVC in the 1500 this season.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Gunner Wagner, Woodbine — Wagner led his class in the 800, 1500 and 3000 and had two top three finishes for the Tigers at the Rolling Valley Conference meet.
KMA Sports Girls All-RVC Team
100: Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston
200: Jenna Wheatley, SR, CAM
400: Tiela Janssen, SO, Glidden-Ralston
800: Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine
1500: Adyson Lapel, FR, Woodbine
3000: Addison Murdock, SO, Woodbine
100 hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va
400 hurdles: Lauren Malone, SO, Boyer Valley
Long jump: Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine
High jump: Emma Follmann, SO, CAM
Shot put: Amanda Newton, SO, Woodbine
Discus: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM
KMA Sports Boys All-RVC Team
100: Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
200: Omarion Floyd, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
400: Cale Maas, JR, CAM
800: Nathan Colwell, SR, Woodbine
1600: Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine
3200: Patrick Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley
110 hurdles: Sam Foreman, JR, CAM
400 hurdles: Jack Follmann, SO, CAM
Long jump: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM
High jump: Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va
Shot put: Dylan Hoefer, SR, Woodbine
Discus: Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West — State championships in the 100 and 200 kind of sells itself.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North — Nash ran to a championship in the 800 while also anchoring the champions of the 4x800 meter relay in 4A.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West — Duax is just that dang good. The long jump state champion was plenty dominant in the event throughout her career.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Brandon VanderSluis, SR, LeMars — VanderSluis would probably say the season didn’t end how he would have liked, but he was a monster all year and had two top three finishes at the Drake Relays.
Coach of the Year: Caleb Van Otterloo, LeMars Boys — When you’ve got a beast like Sioux City North, it’s tough to find a way past them. Van Otterloo found the path, and the Bulldogs ended up with a top 15 finish at state in Class 3A.
Girls Senior of the Year: Holly Duax, Sioux City West — See above.
Boys Senior of the Year: William Lohr, Sioux City North — Three state medals for Lohr, who was third in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200 while also running for the state champion 4x800 meter relay. He also claimed three conference championships.
Girls Junior of the Year: Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln — A state runner-up finish was an improvement from the fifth-place run at the Drake Relays. She also ran for the MRC champs in the distance medley relay and was on the sprint medley relay state qualifier.
Boys Junior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North — See above.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Elliana Harris, Sioux City West — Harris ran in four events this past weekend and claimed a pair of medals, including a fifth-place finish in the 4A 200. She also anchored the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay MRC champs.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North — Another great runner from Sioux City North, Kifle was on the 4x8 champs and was 10th in the mile at state. He was also on two conference champions and second in the mile at the MRC meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Grace Erick, Sioux City East — Erick qualified for state in three events, including the long jump. She ran second for the sixth-place 4x100 meter relay, and she was in the top five in three individual events while running for the MRC 4x1 champs at the conference meet.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Brody Patlan, Abraham Lincoln — He had a pretty strong season, running on two relay teams that made the state meet. He also was third in the MRC in the 100 and ran for two runner-up conference relay teams.
KMA Sports Girls All-MRC Team
100: Lily Juhnke, SR, Sioux City West
200: Elliana Harris, SO, Sioux City East
400: Yanelli Luna, JR, Sioux City North
800: Sienna Kass, FR, LeMars
1500: Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East
3000: Elizabeth Jordan, JR, Sioux City North
100 hurdles: Kyrie Olorundami, SO, Sioux City West
400 hurdles: Abby LaSale, JR, Abraham Lincoln
Long jump: Holly Duax, SR, Sioux City West
High jump: Taylor Jochum, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Shot put: Jacee Tindall, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Discus: Hailey Mulder, SR, LeMars
KMA Sports Boys All-MRC Team
100: Brody Patlan, FR, Abraham Lincoln
200: Sione Fifita, JR, LeMars
400: Cael Kass, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
800: Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North
1600: Natnael Kifle, SO, Sioux City North
3200: William Lohr, SR, Sioux City North
110 hurdles: Reece Spieler, SR, LeMars
400 hurdles: Konnor Calhoun, SR, LeMars
Long jump: Aidan Kuehl, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
High jump: JR Knauss, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Shot put: Blake Hogancamp, JR, Sioux City East
Discus: Brandon VanderSluis, SR, LeMars
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — Dunkin qualified for state in two running events and was the conference’s champ in the 1500 and 3000.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni — Stevenson had the fastest times in the 100, 200 and 400 and won all those events at the Bluegrass meet. He also anchored the 4x400 champions and took 15th in the 1A 200.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — Dunkin also qualified for state in the long jump, placing 13th after winning the conference title in the event.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni — Olson was the discus champion and runner-up in the shot put at the Bluegrass Conference meet. He also finished 22nd in the Class 1A discus this season.
Coach of the Year: Mark Patience & Ryan Olson, Lamoni — Both the girls and boys won Bluegrass Conference championships this year, led by Patience (girls) and Olson (boys).
Girls Senior of the Year: Lexie Penick, Murray — Penick was a part of three conference champion relay teams in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley and had the fastest 100 time in her class.
Boys Senior of the Year: Javin Stevenson, Lamoni — See above.
Girls Junior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars — See above.
Boys Junior of the Year: Tyson McDole, Lamoni — McDole won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and led off the winning 4x800 team at the Bluegrass meet. He took 18th in the mile and ran with Stevenson, Olson and Kalvin Brown on the 12th-place 4x400 team at state.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Murray — Gannon narrowly missed the 1A 100 final, finishing in ninth place. She also won the 100, 200 and 400 and led off the winning 4x100 at the Bluegrass Conference meet.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian — Two top three finishes at the Bluegrass meet (2nd in the mile, 3rd in the two-mile) and he was sixth in the 400.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni — A state qualifier and 10th-place finisher in the high jump, Henson was all over the freshman leaderboards. She picked up the high jump title in the Bluegrass while running for the 4x400 meter relay champions at the conference meet.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni — Hard to look past three golds and a silver at the Bluegrass meet. Savage was on the champs in the 4x4, 4x8 and sprint medley and was also on the second-place DMR.
KMA Sports Girls All-Bluegrass Team
100: Leksi Gannon, SO, Murray
200: Madison Keller, SR, Seymour
400: Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni
800: Annika Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail
1500: Mia Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail
3000: Bridget Bracy, SO, Orient-Macksburg
100 hurdles: Layla Ewing, FR, Moravia
400 hurdles: Kelly Loyd, SO, Lamoni
Long jump: Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars
High jump: Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni
Shot put: Taylor Lumbard, JR, Diagonal
Discus: Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars
KMA Sports Boys All-Bluegrass Team
100: Dylan Brennecke, JR, Seymour
200: Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni
400: Matthew Patience, SR, Lamoni
800: Ben McDermott, SR, Ankeny Christian
1600: Tyson McDole, JR, Lamoni
3200: Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail
110 hurdles: Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas
400 hurdles: Logan Evans, JR, Mormon Trail
Long jump: Zack Belden, JR, Murray
High jump: Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas
Shot put: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray
Discus: Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni
