(KMAland) -- For the sixth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Baseball Team.
As we have done the past five seasons, these are -- according to our system -- the best 11 all-around players in the area this year. Once again, that area encompasses the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conference, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conferences schools.
This year's 11 includes six seniors, three juniors and two freshmen, as well as two three-timers and two other repeat selections.
Without further ado, it's time to honor 11 of the best baseball players in KMAland.
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood
A repeat choice, Anderson followed up his commitment to Nebraska with a .525/.685/1.000 batting line, totaling 59 bases while finishing with eight home runs and four doubles. He also struck out 31 in 27 1/3 innings on the bump.
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak
Bond dominated at the plate and on the mound this season for the Tigers. He hit .519/.594/.654 with seven doubles, two triples, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored and 30 stolen bases. He also had a 1.80 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings on the mound.
Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr
The Iowa signee finishes his career as a three-time All-KMAland Baseball honoree. The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year led the state in batting average (.628), on-base percentage (.778) and slugging percentage (1.186) while rarely having anything to hit. He had six home runs, four doubles and 30 runs scored. He also had a 0.00 ERA, which is the best you can have, and struck out 40 against ZERO walks in 17 innings.
Cal Heydon, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
A star-making season for Heydon, who followed up a strong 8th grade summer with a dominant freshman year. He hit .413/.462/.827 with 14 doubles, seven triples and five home runs while driving in 40 runs and scoring 38 times. He also had a 2.38 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.
Mason King, SR, West Harrison
King closes out a great West Harrison career with his finest season yet. He hit .456/.562/.822 with 74 total bases behind eight doubles, five triples and five home runs. He also drove in 33, stole 36 and scored 51 times. His 0.39 ERA and 65 strikeouts came in 36 innings pitched.
Garrett Luett, FR, Underwood
The Underwood star committed to Iowa prior to his freshman season, and then he showed the state why the Hawkeyes valued him so much. He hit .516/.577/.806 while driving in 37 runs and posting 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs. His pitching was also downright dominant with 76 strikeouts and just six walks in 52 1/3 innings while posting a 0.94 ERA.
Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor
Another three-time All-KMAland honoree, Schumacher bopped to the tune of a .541/.701/1.033 triple-slash. He finished with 63 total bases behind nine doubles, five home runs and three triples, driving in 26 and scoring 23 runs.
Cade Sears, JR, Harlan
While Sears will play football at the next level, he is still quite the baseball star. He hit .402/.513/.680 with 34 runs batted in. The Harlan standout had 10 doubles, six triples and four home runs, scoring 48 runs on the season.
Ty Thomson, SR, Lewis Central
Thomson was the ace of the best team in KMAland for most of the season. He had a 2.06 ERA and struck out 97 in 54 1/3 innings for the Hawkeye Ten champions. He also had seven doubles, two triples and a home run while putting up a .429 on-base percentage at the plate.
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center
Turner went out with a blaze of glory, closing out his high school career with a dominant summer at the plate. He hit .519/.576/.815 with seven doubles, five home runs and a triple, driving in 27 runs and scoring 32 times for the Trojans.
Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood
The KMAland Pitcher of the Year follows up his All-KMAland season in 2022 with an even better 2023. His ERA went down from 0.90 to 0.26, striking out 72 batters in 53 2/3 innings, and had one of the gutsiest performances of the season in a state semifinal. He also hit .370/.464/.457 with 27 RBI and 35 runs scored, totaling 42 total bases at the plate.
