(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team!
This year’s team features two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore, and we have made it even harder to get on the team in moving from a six-person team to a five-person team (like a Baker game).
Check out this year’s All-KMAland Boys Bowling Team below.
Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert **3-TIME SELECTION**
The three-time All-KMAlander and two-time state champion, Denny posted a 456.25 series on average and added a 219.00 per game average. But again, it all comes back to that shiny state championship trophy. Nobody has been better at Maple Lanes than this guy.
Caleb Hodtwalker, Sophomore, Lewis Central
What a finish to the year for Hodtwalker, who snuck into the state tournament and then took advantage of it by finishing second in the Class 2A individual tournament. Hodtwalker had averages of 423.10 per series and 211.55 per game.
Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert
Another state runner-up from KMAland, Pekny made a run of his own at the 1A individual tournament before running into his teammate and best friend in the championship. Pekny’s averages of 449.08 per series and 215.56 per game were among the area’s best.
Christian Schmadeke, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
A hot run at the end of the season landed Schmadeke both a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and a district championship. He did his best bowling at the right time in the season while also helping the Monarchs to the 2A state team tournament.
Evan White, Junior, St. Albert **3-TIME SELECTION**
A three-time selection and one-time KMAland Bowler of the Year, nobody was as good for as long as White this season. He led KMAland with a 464.50 average series and a 222.96 average game. There’s no denying his greatness again this year.
