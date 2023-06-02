(KMAland) -- The spring sports awards fun continues with the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
As a reminder, the All-KMAland Golf Teams are made up of the top golfers from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus select schools from the Bluegrass Conference. With Missouri and Nebraska boys playing spring golf, athletes from KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools were also considered.
This year’s lineup has one freshman, two sophomores, two juniors and one senior. Three members are repeat selections from last year.
Without further ado, here is your 2023 All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
Here is a key to understanding the statistical abbreviations that will be used:
CAAVG — Combined Adjusted Average
18HAA — 18-hole Adjusted Average
18HA — 18-hole Average
9HAA — 9-hole Adjusted Average
9HA — 9-hole Average
ALL-KMALAND BOYS
River Dow, SO, East Atchison: The 2023 KMAland Missouri Golfer of the Year, Dow finished 10th at the Class 1 State Tournament. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do in his junior and senior seasons after laying the foundation this year.
Noah Carpenter, SR, Palmyra: The two-time KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year just missed out on back-to-back state titles. He had a rough first day at state, but battled back and finished third. Carpenter had a stellar season. One of his best performances came early in the year when he carded a 9-hole score of 28(!).
Chase Jahde, SO, CAM: Jahde contended for a state title down to the final few holes before ultimately finishing fourth. He had a 37.70 9HA, 39.40 9HAA, 73.33 18HA, 75.93 18HAA and 38.86 CAAVB
Ethan Konz, JR, Treynor: A district qualifier, Konz was Mr. Consistent all year. He won the Western Iowa Conference Tournament and finished the season with averages of 37.40 9HA, 39.52 9HAA, 72.00 18HA, 76.00 18HAA and 38.95 CAAVG. He had a 9-hole low of 33 and an 18-hole low of 69, which came at the WIC Tournament.
Maverick Schwabe, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Last year’s KMAland Golfer of the Year had another stellar year. He didn’t win the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, but he was the conference’s most consistent golfer all season with averages of 37.80 9HA, 39.76 9HAA, 75.11 18HA, 77.10 18AA and 38.81 CAAVG.
Keith Thompson, FR, Hamburg: Cue the he’s a freshman chant. Thompson lived up to the hype this year with a runner-up finish in Class 1A en route to claiming KMAland Golfer of the Year. You’re going to hear plenty more about him over the next three years.