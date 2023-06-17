(KMAland) -- It’s another day and another All-KMAland Soccer Team. This time, we recognize 22 of the top boys players in KMAland.
This year’s team has 11 on the All-KMAland Offense & 11 on the All-KMAland Defense.
Without further ado, say hello to the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team.
Note: Hawkeye Ten Conference, Western Iowa Conference and Council Bluffs and KMAland Nebraska athletes are eligible for these teams.
ALL-KMALAND OFFENSE
Sam Burmeister, Senior, Treynor: The KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year totaled 33 goals and handed out 19 assists while leading the Cardinals to the state tournament.
Kyle Irwin, Freshman, St. Albert: Heckuva freshman year for Irwin. His 14 goals ranked third in fourth in the Hawkeye Ten. He was a 1A All-State choice, too.
Boston Hensley, Senior, Lewis Central: Hensley had 12 goals and passed out 14 assists to account for 38 points.
Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood: Last year’s KMAland Soccer Player of the Year had 29 goals and 12 assists this year. Those numbers were first and second in the Hawkeye Ten.
Cameron King, Junior, Glenwood: Johnson didn’t do all of Glenwood’s scoring. King was a good complementary piece with seven goals and six assists.
Danny Kinsella, Junior, Treynor: Who do you think fed Burmeister on a good chunk of those goals? Given his 21 assists, my guess is Kinsella. He also had 12 goals.
Kaden Ogle, Junior, Underwood: The frontrunner for the 2024 KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Ogle had a KMAland best 34 goals. He also handed out 11 assists.
Brock Poland, Junior, Treynor: Poland was the yin to Burmeister’s yang with 14 goals and 10 assists.
Dyson Rasmussen, Junior, Underwood: And who do you think set Ogle up for success? Rasmussen. He had 21 assists and scored nine goals.
Brayden Shepard, Junior, Lewis Central: Shepard accounted for 62 points – 26 goals and 10 assists. I’d put him on the 2024 KMAland Player of the Year Watch List.
Jayden Widler, Senior, Conestoga: The 2023 KMAland Nebraska Soccer Player of the Year led Conestoga on an unforgettable state tournament trip with 10 goals and six assists. His biggest goal came in the district finals when he forced overtime in a comeback win over Norris.
ALL-KMALAND DEFENSE
Hayden Benson, Junior, Tri-Center: Benson logged 1,260 minutes in the goalie’s box. He surrendered only 22 goals, had 128 saves and finished the year with an 85.3 save percentage.
Chris Campos, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: It’s hard for stats to quantify Campos’ impact, but his All-Hawkeye Ten Team selection by the fellow coaches shows his value.
Sebastian Contreras, SO, Denison-Schleswig: You don’t get to state without a salty goalie. Contreras had 64 saves and an 83.1 save percentage. He surrendered only 13 goals in 997 minutes in the net.
Casey Godbout, Junior, Glenwood: The KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Defensive Player & Goalkeeper of the Year had 75 saves with an 84.3 save percentage.
Ryder Davidson, Junior, Treynor: Davidson was a first-team All-State selection because of his stellar play from the defender position. He also scored one goal and had one assist.
Christian Dahir, Junior, Tri-Center: Dahir didn’t log any offensive stats in terms of goals or assists, but his defensive presence earned him an IAHSSCA All-State honorable mention.
Graham Jensen, Junior, Underwood: Also a first-team All-State choice on defense, Jensen had one goal and one assist on offense.
Cort Lovato Jr, Junior, Glenwood: Lovato often drew the other team’s top offensive player. He did a swell enough job on that assignment this year to earn an IAHSSCA All-State tab and a spot on this team.
Nate Petersen, Senior, Treynor: Petersen was a wall in the net with 96 saves and an 86.5 save percentage. He allowed only 15 goals in just under 2,000 minutes. Yeesh.
Adriene Robles, Freshman, Lewis Central: Aside from being an important part of LC’s defense, Robles had five goals and handed out 18 assists on the offensive side.
Logan Vargas, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: The KMA Sports Missouri River Conference Defensive Player of the Year was also a second-team All-State selection in Class 4A.
