(KMAland) -- The postseason tennis awards continue today with the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team.
This year’s squad includes two seniors, five juniors, a doubles team and two repeat selections. Additionally, five of them claimed state medals this season.
Here’s a look at the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team.
Tyler Harger, Senior, Glenwood & Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood
The top KMAland Iowa doubles team, Harger and Anderson finished with an eighth-place state medal after winning the conference and district championships in dominant fashion.
Cole Horton, Junior, Savannah
As good as it gets in the state of Missouri, Horton helped the Savannah team to its highest finish in school history before taking a state runner-up finish in Class 1.
Christian Jensen, Junior, Lewis Central
Jensen claimed the No. 1 singles championship in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, went on to pick up a district title and then finished seventh in Class 1A singles.
Andrew Lawrence, Junior, Shenandoah **REPEAT SELECTION**
Lawrence, on his best day, could beat anybody in KMAland, and he put together a strong season-ending run of his own, eventually earning his first state medal (8th).
Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Seuntjens actually had a win over LC’s Jensen this year, leading Hawkeye Ten seniors with 13 victories at No. 1 singles. He was one-half of another strong and state-qualifying doubles team.
Chris Wailes, Junior, Abraham Lincoln **REPEAT SELECTION**
The KMAland Iowa Boys Tennis Player of the Year, Wailes won the Missouri River Conference singles championship and also claimed the Council Bluffs city title at No. 1 singles before advancing to 2A state.