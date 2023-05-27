(KMAland) -- It’s now time for the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team.
Eligible individuals for this team include those from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences + all Council Bluffs schools and all KMAland Nebraska and KMAland Missouri schools.
No individual will be selected for more than one event. This creates some challenges with putting the team together, but also allots for as many deserving KMAland athletes as possible to claim this honor.
This year’s team of 18 features four repeat choices. It also has nine seniors, seven juniors and two sophomores
100: Jarrett Spinnato, Senior, East Atchison: If you’ve ever watched Spinnato play football, you knew he is fast. He showed that speed in track and won a state title in the 100.
200: Wil Neuharth, Senior, Harlan: Neuharth was so fast he made fast people look not so fast this year. He won four titles: the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200. He set a new state record in the 100. This is Neuharth’s second time on this team.
400: Alex Razee, Junior, Shenandoah: Alex Razee’s championship performance might have been the most intriguing of the 21 KMAlanders had at Des Moines last week. He did it out of heat stinkin’ two. It was a sight to behold. What a run.
800: Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central: This race was actually Eichhorn’s worst finish at state. That worst finish was still better than many people’s best. He was fifth in the 800 and third in the 1600 and 3200.
1600: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine: Bendgen almost pulled the distance double. He was second in the 3200, but rebounded by winning the 1A-1600 with a last-lap pass.
3200: Riley Blay, Junior, Nodaway Valley: Add two more titles to the Blay family collection. These came in the 1600 and 3200. Blay is on this team for a second time.
110 Hurdles: Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox: Funk nabbed three medals last week. He was second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 400 hurdles and fifth in the shuttle hurdle. He was a part of a relay title last year, but I wouldn’t be surprised if an individual title is in his future.
300 Hurdles: Andrew Harms, Senior, Sterling: The Doane signee got better in this event all season and put it together at the state meet to win a title. He also anchored the Jets’ winning 4x400.
400 Hurdles: Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr: Ryce Reynolds is good at track and water is wet. Enough said. Just kidding. Both of those are true, but we can’t stop there. Reynolds was an absolute beast this year with a Drake Relays title in the 400 and record-breaking state meet performances in both the 400 and 400 hurdles. He’s the only Iowan to repeat as 400 and 400 hurdles champions. Think about how many Iowans there have been. Saying you’re the only one to do something is pretty neat.
High Jump: Benjamin Gerken, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Gerken had a fun battle with Clarinda’s Isaac Jones at the Hawkeye Ten Meet. He won that battle and that an extra pep in his step the rest of the way. He ultimately finished third in Class 2A.
Long Jump: Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda: Jones went 22-03.75 at state. That would have won Class 1A or 3A, but was second in Class 2A. I know it’s not what he wanted, but if it’s any consolation: it would probably take me about 22 jumps to get to that mark. This is the third time Jones made this team.
Triple Jump: Cade Hosier, Senior, Elmwood-Murdock: Hosier battled through injuries all season but shined on the big stage with titles in the long jump and triple jump. Those performances came after what he coined as disappointing finishes last year. Hosier is on this team for a third time.
Pole Vault: Cy Petersen, Sophomore, Syracuse: Petersen finished 14th at state in this event, but his clearance of 12-00.00 was the best among KMAlanders.
Discus: Tyler Laughlin, Senior, Shenandoah: I’m contractually obligated to put the KMAland Field Athlete of the Year on this team. Laughlin would be on this team even if I wasn’t. He had quite the year with a third-place medal in the discus and a sixth-place finish in the shot put.
Shot Put: Parker Matiyow, Senior, Lewis Central: Laughlin wasn’t the only KMAlander to medal in both throws. Matiyow was fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
Javelin: Kyle Burke, Senior, Albany: Burke threw the javelin 118-00 at state. That was good enough to finish 10th.
Track At-Large: Treyton Schaapherder, Junior, Clarinda: This dude knocked almost a minute off his time this year. The payoff was a runner-up finish in the 3200 and a fourth-place medal in the 1600. I’m eager to see what he can do as a senior.
Field At-Large: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison: Evans’ was incredibly close to a state title in the discus. Unfortunately, Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe is a beast. Throwing 160-08 at state is still pretty dang good. That’s what Evans did.
These eligible teams had the top relay times:
4x100: Harlan (42.13)
4x200: Harlan (1:28.20)
4x400: Mount Ayr (3:26.76)
4x800: St. Albert (8:12.85)
Sprint Medley: Mount Ayr (1:31.40)
Distance Medley: Mount Ayr (3:34.14)
Shuttle Hurdle: CAM (1:00.68)