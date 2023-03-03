(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents the 2023 All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team!
This year’s team features two seniors, two juniors and a freshman, and we have made it even harder to get on the team in moving from a six-person team to a five-person team (like a Baker game).
Check out this year’s All-KMAland Girls Bowling Team below.
Ally Johnson, Senior, Clarinda **3-TIME SELECTION**
Miss Consistent. Johnson has put together an incredibly consistent career, finishing with another state qualification and as one of the key cogs in a two-time state runner-up team. Johnson had averages of 380.55 per series and 182.00 per game. One of two three-time selections on this list.
Lexi Narmi, Junior, St. Albert
A first-time selection, Narmi helped her St. Albert squad to the state tournament for the first time in school history. She also qualified for the individual state tournament while posting averages of 367.00 and 176.16.
Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central **3-TIME SELECTION**
The two-time KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year is a three-time All-KMAland selection. Oden led KMAland bowlers with a 418.64 score per series and a 209.32 score per game this season. Simply put, the rest of KMAland has some work to do to catch up with what has arguably been the greatest KMAland girls bowler of all-time.
Bailey Secrest, Freshman, St. Albert
One that might start to inch towards Oden as her career moves along, Secrest burst on to the scene with an incredible debut season. She qualified for state, advanced to bracket play and posted averages of 400.00 per series and 190.48 per game.
Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda **REPEAT SELECTION**
Another repeat selection, Woods rounded out her junior year with a qualification to the state tournament and as the “closer” on the Class 1A state runner-up. She posted a 364.09 score per series and a 174.13 score per game.
