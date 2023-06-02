(KMAland) -- It’s now time to unveil the 2023 All-KMAland Golf Teams, beginning with the girls.
This year’s squad highlights six of the top girls golfer in KMAland. The lineup has four repeat choices. It also has three seniors, two juniors and one freshman.
As a reminder, the All-KMAland Golf Teams are made up of the top golfers from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
Here is a key to understanding the statistical abbreviations that will be used:
CAAVG — Combined Adjusted Average
18HAA — 18-hole Adjusted Average
18HA — 18-hole Average
9HAA — 9-hole Adjusted Average
9HA — 9-hole Average
Addy Beiter, FR, Kuemper Catholic: The KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year had a freshman season to remember. Beiter was the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion and ultimately finished 25th in Class 2A. She had a 43.00 9HA, 44.93 9HAA, 87.50 18HA, 90.93 18HAA and a 45.32 CAA.
Addy Boell, JR, Glidden-Ralston: Boell finished 22nd at state. That ended a strong season that featured season averages of 45.83 9HA, 47.02 9HAA, 89.00 HA, 91.33 HA and 46.34 CAAVG
Addison Brink, JR, Riverside: Brink was the highest finishing KMAlander at state, finishing fifth. She was also the regional champion. Brink was one of the top golfers in a talented Western Iowa Conference with averages of 46.33 9HA, 48.91 9HAA, 88.33 18HA, 92.37 18HAA and 47.82 CAAVG. This is the second time Brink has made this team.
Brooklynn Currin, SR, Treynor: Of all the talented golfers in the WIC, Currin reigned supreme at the conference tournament. Her postseason didn’t pan out quite the way she would have liked, but it was still quite the year for the Nebraska Wesleyan commit. She put down: 47.90 9HA, 46.08 9HAA, 86.50 18A, 91.43 18AA and 44.67 CAAVG. This is the third time Currin has made this team.
Avery Dowling, SR, Sidney: The two-time Corner Conference Girls Golfer of the Year finished ninth in Class 1A and led Sidney to a memorable season, highlighted by the program’s first trip to state. Dowling was consistent all year with a 42.67 9HA, 44.15 9HAA, 88.00 18HA, 90.72 18HAA and 44.91 CAAVG. She led KMAland in the first two categories.
Kylie Powers, SR, IKM-Manning: Like her friend Currin, the 2022 KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year is now a three-time member of this team. She finished seventh in Class 1A. Powers averaged 43.40 9HA, 44.86 9HAA, 84.67 18HA, 88.70 18HAA and 44.67 CAAVG. All of those numbers led the WIC.