(KMAland) -- KMA Sports’ Soccer Awards Extravaganza continues today with the 2023 All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team.
This year’s team features 22 of the top players in KMAland – 11 on the All-KMAland Offense & 11 on the All-KMAland Defense.
Without further ado, say hello to the 2023 All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team.
Note: Hawkeye Ten Conference, Western Iowa Conference and Council Bluffs and Maryville athletes are eligible for these teams.
ALL-KMALAND OFFENSE
Liberty Bates, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: The future Northern Iowa Panther totaled 27 goals and 13 assists this year. Put her on the 2024 KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year Watch List.
Nora Dougherty, Senior, Glenwood: The KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year totaled 38 goals and handed out 13 assists. Of course she was going to be on this list.
Haylee Erickson, Junior, Lewis Central: Erickson led Lewis Central with 25 goals. She also had a knack for finding the open girl with 13 assists.
Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central: The yin to Erickson’s yang, Hays had 21 goals and 17 assists this season.
Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert: Klusman ranked second in the Hawkeye Ten in goals (33), behind only Dougherty. She also handed out six assists for 72 points, which was also second in the Hawkeye Ten. I can’t wait to see what she does in 2024.
Lily Krohn, Junior, St. Albert: St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes described Krohn as, “the heart of the team.” She finished the year with seven goals and 12 assists.
Catherine Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Mayhall was fourth in the Hawkeye Ten in goals scored with 25. She also handed out five assists for 55 points.
Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: The ultimate unselfish player, Martinez-Rangel wasn’t afraid to let her teammates get the headlines. She had 10 goals and 16 assists this season.
Jalea Price, Sophomore, Maryville: The 2023 KMAland Missouri Girls Soccer Player of the Year found the back of the net 27 times. She also helped her teammates do the same 10 times.
Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan: Schwieso has to be one of the favorites for KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She knocked in 30 goals this season. That’s pretty darn good.
Jameson Yost, Senior, Conestoga: The future Nebraska-Kearney Loper accounted for 48 points, scored 19 goals and helped her teammates score by passing out 10 assists.
ALL-KMALAND DEFENSE
Preslie Arbaugh, Senior, Tri-Center: Arbaugh had the most minutes in the WIC and the second-best save percentage of those that logged at least 500 minutes. She was in the goalie’s box for 1,357 minutes, totaling 166 saves at an 80.2% clip.
Trista Baker, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: Baker was an All-MRAC first-team choice by opposing coaches.That’s a tough conference, and those people are smarter than me.
Avery Honan, Sophomore, Underwood: “She is extremely good.” That’s what Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson told me earlier this season. He was right. Honan had a whopping 96.4 save percentage and 81 saves while allowing just three goals in 816 minutes. Yeesh.
Camryn Hosick, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: Hosick surrendered only 25 goals, posted 180 saves and put out an 87.8 save percentage. She’s only going to get better.
Payton Kurz, Junior, Maryville: Defender is a tough spot to pick when it comes to postseason awards, but Kurz was an All-State choice. That’s good enough for me.
Georgia Paulson, Junior, Underwood: Paulson could have made the All-KMAland Offense, but she was named an All-State choice as a defender. She scored 17 goals this season.
Ava Scott, Junior, Glenwood: Scott was the glue for a Glenwood defense that reached the regional finals. She moved wherever coach Amy Benson needed and did so with success.
Abby Schuett, Senior, Tri-Center: The Western Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year was a first-team All-State nod as well.
Sophie Sheffield, Junior, St. Albert: Sheffield’s 165 saves led the Hawkeye Ten. Her 85.1 save percentage also led the pack.
Tyler Tingley, Junior, Lewis Central: Tingley was an All-Hawkeye Ten first-team choice. She had the important task of protecting LC’s back line against all of the talented scorers in the Hawkeye Ten.
Brianna Wittrock, Freshman, Kuemper: “She was a wall back there.” That’s what another Hawkeye Ten coach told me about Wittrock. The numbers back up that person’s statement. Wittrock had 152 saves in 1,202 minutes and 80.0 save percentage.
