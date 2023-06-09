(KMAland) -- The 2023 All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team is here!
This year's group is a senior-filled bunch, highlighted by three repeat selections.
Without further ado, here they are.
Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: You may or may not know this, but there are some really good tennis players in Council Bluffs. Carle proved she was the best of them at the City Meet on April 26th. She did not lose a singles match until the regional final, where she finished third after suffering her only loss of the year.
Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda: The co-recipient of the KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year went 12-3 in singles action. She partnered with Mayson Hartley to make a salty doubles duo that won the Hawkeye Ten, medaled at state and led Clarinda to an unforgettable state runner-up finish.
Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda: The other KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year was 14-1. As mentioned earlier, her and Cole were impressive in doubles play all year.
Landry Miller, Senior, St. Albert: Another standout tennis player from Council Bluffs, Miller was second at Hawkeye Ten, qualified for state once again. She ended the year with a 12-8 record in singles, but four of those losses came to other members of this team.
Lanee Olsen, Senior Lewis Central: Olsen was the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion and regional champion. Olsen won 19 matches this year. That ranked sixth in all classes among No. 1 singles players.
Avery Walter, Senior, Clarinda: There were a few worthy candidates for the final spot, but Walter -- who perhaps got overlooked in Clarinda's lineup -- gets the rightful nod. She could have been a No. 1 or 2 singles player on a lot of teams, but most teams don't have Hartley and Cole. Walter was 12-3 in singles, but she earns this spot for her success in doubles. She paired with Brooke Brown to qualify for state in doubles.