(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues it 2023 track & field awards with the All-KMAland Track & Field Teams, beginning with the girls.
Eligible individuals for this team include those from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences + all Council Bluffs schools and all KMAland Nebraska and KMAland Missouri schools.
No individual will be selected for more than one event. This creates some challenges with putting the team together, but also allots for as many deserving KMAland athletes as possible to claim this honor.
This year’s team of 20 features six repeat selections. It also has 11 seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and four freshman. Here they are:
100 meter dash: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside: Andrusyshyn ended her well-accomplished prep career with a fifth-place finish in the 100. She also captured a state title as part of the 4x200 and finished third in the 4x100.
200 meter dash: Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray: This speedster became the Mustangs’ first-ever state champion. And she did so in memorable fashion, winning the 200 in a photo finish with Newell-Fonda’s Mia Walker.
400 meter dash: Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Ewalt had a strong season, culminated by a sixth-place medal in Class 1A. She also contributed to Fremont-Mills’ runner-up sprint medley relay.
800 meter run: Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic: The future Hawkeye was the 3A runner-up in this event. She also finished fifth in the 400 and helped Atlantic medal in the 4x400 (seventh) and 4x800 (fifth).
1500 meter run: Lili Denton, Freshman, St. Albert: Denton came onto the scene in style. She was third in this event, fourth in the 800, helped St. Albert finish third in the 4x800 and fifth in the distance medley.
1600 meter run : Jaclyn Riedinger, Senior, North Andrew: Riedinger capped her prep career with a seventh-place medal in the 800. She also finished 10th in the 1600. She is a repeat selection.
3000 meter run: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda: What a career for the tennis/track two-sporter. Hartley had a memorable final state meet with medals in the 800, 1500, 3000 and distance medley. The 3000 was her top medal as she finished third. Hartley is on this team for a second time.
3200 meter run: Mya Wray, Freshman, Platte Valley: Yes, she’s only a freshman. All Wray did in her freshman year was a win state title in cross country and claim 1600 and 3200 titles. Seems good.
100 meter hurdles: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills: The multi-sport star saved one of her best performances for last. Williams was the Class 1A champion in this event, doing so in impressive fashion. She also medaled in the 400 hurdles.
300 meter hurdles: Faith Anderson, Senior, East Atchison: The 2023 KMAland Missouri Track & Field Athlete of the Year won four state titles, one of which was in the 300 hurdles. She also won the high jump and contributed to the Wolves’ champion 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
400 meter hurdles: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor: Teigland was a dang beast in Des Moines. Both her titles were impressive, but her 400 hurdles performance was record-breaking. This is the second time the 2023 KMAland Girls Track Athlete of the Year has made this team.
High jump: Aubree Shields, Freshman, Mount Ayr: Shields quietly(?) put together an impressive freshman season. That season ended with a runner-up finish in Class 1A. It’ll be interesting to see where she goes from here.
Long jump: Jocelyn O’Neal, Freshman, Red Oak: Another talented freshman lands on this team. O’Neal was stout in the long jump all season and then shined at state, taking fourth in Class 2A.
Triple jump: Macy Richardson, Senior, Sterling: The Minnesota softball signee ended her track career with a state title in the 100 hurdles. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles, third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Richardson’s designation to this team makes her a three-time member of this squad.
Javelin: Tommi Martin, Junior, East Atchison: Martin had a big season in this event, although she ultimately finished sixth at state. She did win the Class 1 800 title, though.
Pole vault: Eva Engel, Sophomore, Worth County: A Kansas Relay qualifier, Engel edged Mound City’s Ava Barnes at the state meet with a leap of 10-06.75 for the first title of her career.
Discus: Rylee Jenkins, Junior, Rock Port: Not only did Jenkins win this event, she also ran on a 4x800 team that claimed a state title. What an interesting combo for the now two-time member of this squad.
Shot put: Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford: Baker would likely be a two-time Class 1A state champion in this event if not for some girl named Audi Crooks. That’s nothing to be ashamed for Baker. She had a great season and a great career. This is the second time she has made this team.
Track At-Large: Madison Steckler, Senior, Audubon: Steckler shined at the state meet, taking second in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 200. Pretty good finish for the Iowa Western signee.
Field At-Large: Ava Graham, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (MO): Graham’s sophomore season en route to a state title. She threw 11.93 meters, or as Iowans call it: just over 39 feet.
These eligible KMAland Iowa teams had the fastest relay times this year:
4x100: Nodaway Valley (50.26)
4x200: Riverside (1:45.59)
4x400: Glenwood (4:02.37)
4x800: Atlantic (9:47:47)
Sprint Medley: Treynor (1:49.24)
Distance Medley: Atlantic (4:14.44)
Shuttle Hurdle: Underwood (1:06.60)