(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team is here and filled with 10 of the top players in KMAland Missouri.
This year’s group includes four repeat selections, six seniors and four sophomores. Without further ado, here is the 2023 All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team.
Memphis Bliley, Senior, Platte Valley **REPEAT SELECTION**
The two-time KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year, Bliley hit .400/.524/.646 and drove in 29 runs on 26 hits while pitching to a 2.57 ERA over 46 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out 79 and walked just 17.
Truman Bodenhausen, Senior, Savannah
The North Central Missouri recruit, Bodenhausen hit .338 with a .448 on-base percentage and finished the year with eight doubles among 38 hits while driving in 22. He also threw 25 innings, struck out 31 and had a 1.96 ERA.
Kemper Cline, Senior, Albany
One of the great all-around athletes in KMAland Missouri, Cline had a .367/.474/.443 batting line, and he was outstanding on the mound with 70 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
Corbyn Jakub, Sophomore, Rock Port **REPEAT SELECTION**
Jakub was also a two-way star this year for the Blue Jays, posting a .468/.648/.723 batting line that included nine doubles and a home run and pitching 18 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts.
Blake Katen, Senior, Maryville
The senior had 52 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA in 41 innings pitched this season. He was also strong at the plate with a .392/.567/.459 batting line that included 27 RBI on 29 hits.
Lane Larabee, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
A breakout for Larabee at the plate (.466/.581/.586, 27 H, 21 RBI) and on the mound (52.2 IP, 70 K/23 BB) lands the Nodaway Valley sophomore on the list for the first time.
Dylan McIntyre, Senior, Northeast Nodaway **REPEAT SELECTION**
As good as advertised, McIntyre had a 1.76 ERA and 75 strikeouts against just 13 walks in 55 2/3 innings this past season. He also hit .421 with a .554 on-base percentage and a .684 slugging percentage, buoyed by five doubles and five triples.
Cole Medsker, Sophomore, South Holt **REPEAT SELECTION**
Another impressive sophomore, Medsker hit .541/.627/.934 with four doubles, six home runs and a triple among 33 total hits. He drove in 21, scored 33 times and struck out just three times all season.
Wyatt Miller, Senior, Platte Valley
An outstanding year for Miller on the mound, as he struck out 63 and walked just 14 while pitching to a 0.53 ERA over 39.2 innings.
Hayes Weller, Sophomore, South Holt
Weller pitched his way to 94 strikeouts and just 23 walks over 48 innings while finishing with a 1.90 ERA.