(KMAland) -- For the second year, KMA Sports presents and introduces the 2023 All-KMAland Nebraska Baseball Team.
In our quest to honor as many KMAland athletes and seasons as possible, we bring you our ten-player team in celebrating KMAland Nebraska baseball. Eligible athletes are those from Auburn, Falls City, Louisville-Weeping Water, Nebraska City, Platte Valley and Plattsmouth.
Without further ado, here is the 2023 All-KMAland Nebraska Baseball Team.
Cade Bridges, Senior, Platte Valley
Bridges closed out his high school career with a great two-way season, ranking 10th in the state in strikeouts (51) while pitching to a 2.60 ERA over 37 2/3 innings. He also hit .375 at the plate and ranked third in the state with 26 stolen bases.
Keston Holman, Junior, Nebraska City
Holman is another big two-way standout for the Pioneers, posting a .349 batting average with 21 RBI and 14 runs at the plate. He also threw 35 1/3 innings, struck out 56 and had a 1.39 ERA.
Drew Iverson, Senior, Plattsmouth **REPEAT SELECTION**
The Wichita State recruit and KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year, Iverson was big on the mound (1.58 ERA, 72 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings) and at the plate (.493 AVG, 32 RBI, 28 R, 13 XBH) while leading the Blue Devils to the state tournament.
Gage Olsen, Junior, Plattsmouth **REPEAT SELECTION**
Another Plattsmouth two-way standout, Olsen hit .342/.485 with 22 RBI, 32 runs and 22 steals for the Blue Devils. Olsen went 24 1/3 innings, struck out 20 and had a 2.30 ERA.
Sloan Pelican, Junior, Nebraska City **REPEAT SELECTION**
Pelican had a massive year at the plate with a .458 batting average and 1.270 OPS. He finished the year with three home runs among 33 hits, drove in 24 and scored 19 runs. He also struck out 15 in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
Travon Shaw, Junior, Auburn
Another big year for Shaw, who hit .491/.583/.789 at the plate with 14 RBI. All three of those slash lines were among the top 10 in the state of Nebraska. He also pitched a bit with a 4.42 ERA.
Jaxyn Strauss, Senior, Falls City
The KMAland Nebraska Basketball Player of the Year also starred on the diamond. He hit .414 with 24 hits and 31 stolen bases while throwing 17 innings and striking out 31.
Dawson Thies, Junior, Platte Valley
Thies was fifth in the state with 62 strikeouts over 46 innings pitched and was the ace for a state tournament team. He ended the year with a strong 1.98 ERA.
Gabe Villamonte, Junior, Plattsmouth
The ambidextrous Plattsmouth standout, Villamonte threw 50 1/3 innings and struck out 50 against just seven walks this year. He had a 1.39 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. He also hit .338/.483 at the plate with 13 RBI and 11 runs scored.
Braxton Wentworth, Junior, Platte Valley
And one more Platte Valley standout. Wentworth hit .363 with 29 total hits and stole 21 bags, finishing seventh in the state in the latter category.
Honorable Mention All-KMAland Nebraska
Eli Albury, Junior, Auburn
Braden Gerdes, Senior, Auburn
Eli Horner, Junior, Plattsmouth
Timmy Hunt, Junior, Platte Valley
Cael Kreifel, Senior, Nebraska City
Henry Lootnjer, Sophomore, Plattsmouth
Clayton Mayfield, Senior, Plattsmouth
Cody Pluta, Junior, Platte Valley
Logan Sobota, Senior, Platte Valley