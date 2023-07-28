(KMAland) -- KMA Sports' Softball Awards Extravaganza continues today by highlighting 10 of the top softball players in KMAland with the 2023 All-KMAland Softball Team.
KMA Sports' Derek Martin & Trevor Maeder put their brains to compile this year's team, which features three seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and one eighth grader. This year's team also has five repeat choices.
Without further ado, the 2023 All-KMAland Softball Team.
Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
The Central commit crushed at an insane clip this year. Dunkin hit .596/.676/1.143 with 26 RBI. Her 1.143 slugging percentage was third in Class 1A. She had as many extra-base hits as she did singles on her way to 50 knocks.
Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
A repeat selection, this year's KMAland Pitcher of the Year was a great two-way player. She threw 123 innings with a 1.02 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 198 strikeouts. Her .087 batting average against ranked third in Class 1A. Offensively, German hit .410/.438/.543 with 35 RBI, eight doubles and two homers.
Audrie Kohl, SO, Missouri Valley
Another repeat choice, Kohl led the Lady Reds to an unforgettable season. Kohl hit .393/.485/.652 with 39 RBI and six homers. She was also a beast in the circle with a 1.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 318 strikeouts across 201 innings. Her strikeout total paced Class 2A and ranked third across all classes.
Allison Koontz, SO, Glenwood
Koontz is also a repeat selection to this team. She spun 147 1/3 innings with a 1.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 185 strikeouts. Her 185 strikeouts was sixth in Class 4A. Oh, and she was pretty darn good offensively, too. Koontz hit .436/.482/.822 with 39 RBI and nine homers while accruing 83 total bases.
Riley Miller, 8th Grader, Exira-EHK
Could we be looking at a potential member of the Five-Timer Club? It's a possibility. Miller hit .444/.533/.472 with 28 RBI while also shining in the circle. The eighth-grader -- who had to replace former All-KMAland Softball Team member Macy Emgarten -- threw 136 2/3 innings with a 1.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 172 strikeouts. Opponents hit only .182 against her.
Karly Millikan, JR, Griswold
Millikan's 0.69 ERA was third in Class 1A. Her 252 strikeouts was fourth and her 0.67 WHIP was fourth. My point is...she was one of the best pitchers in a loaded Class 1A. She was also a consistent bat at the plate with a .298/.358/.394 line and 28 RBI.
Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne
Tasked with replacing two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year Sterling Berndt isn't easy, but Moore did a swell job. She threw 177 2/3 innings with a .190 batting average against, 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 229 strikeouts. Offensively, Moore raked at the plate with a .449/.463/.949 line, 43 RBI and 13 homers. Her 13 homers was second in Class 1A.
Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine
Now a two-time member of this team, Pryor hit .477/.596/.942 with 17 RBI and five homers. She tallied 81 total bases, the most in the Rolling Valley Conference. Pryor is perhaps best known for her success in the circle, where she threw 163 2/3 innings with a 0.90 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, .142 batting average against and 275 strikeouts. Her 275 strikeouts was fourth in the state and second across Class 1A.
Nevaeh Randall, SR, Creston
Pretty sure she just hit another home run while I wrote this. Now a three-time member of this team, Randall was a beast at the dish. The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year hit .444/.541/1.102 with a state-best 21 homers and 47 RBI. Her slugging percentage of 1.102 was second across the Class 4A and seventh in the state.
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren
This is Ruble's second time on this team. The Indian Hills commit hit .319/.373/.574 with 22 RBI and six homers. She also threw 119 1/3 innings with a 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 157 strikeouts and a .183 batting average against.
