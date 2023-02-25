(KMAland) -- The wrestling awards continue today with the sixth annual All-KMAland Iowa Team and the second All-KMAland Girls, Missouri and Nebraska Teams.
DISCLAIMER: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments regarding these selections.
IOWA
The All-KMAland Iowa Team features one wrestler per weight class, as well as one at-large wrestler in the lightweights (106 to 145 pounds) and heavyweights (152 to 285 pounds).
Eligible wrestlers are from the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences, and the two Council Bluffs schools (Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson).
Head-to-head records and postseason success are major factors in selecting this team.
Here they are: the best of the best in KMAland.
BOYS
This year's squad features seven returnees, two four-time choices, one three-time and four two-time nods. Every selection was a state qualifier, and 14 of the 16 were state medalists. This year's lineup has four state champions and three runners-up.
106: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr: Shaha got his spot on this team with his state tournament win over Riverside's Davis Bramman. He finished his sophomore season with a 50-4 record and a fifth-place medal.
113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: He didn't defend his state title, but Becerra went 47-3 and finished third in Class 1A. He's now a three-time member of this squad.
120: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood: This dude had an impressive tournament run. Mayberry (35-2) took advantage of his No. 2 seed and put together an impressive week to reach the finals, where he finished second.
126: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: A two-time member of this team, Reisz bounced back from a quarterfinal losses and finished third in Class 1A. I think big things are in store for him the next two years.
132: Gable Porter, Underwood: A four-timer, Porter was absolutely dominant this year with the exception of his loss to three-time state champion Kale Petersen. Porter cruised to a state title with two tech falls and a fall. Undoubtedly one of the best careers we've seen in KMAland in quite some time.
138: Blake Allen, Underwood: Allen compiled a 38-3 record and won a state title in thrilling fashion. He's now a two-time member of this team.
145: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills: One of only two non-medalists, Stortenbecker compiled an impressive 53-3 record in his senior season. Unfortunately, two of those losses came at state. That doesn't take away from the stellar career he had, though.
106-145 At-Large: Aiden Smith, Atlantic: Becerra's head-to-head win gives him the 113-pound spot over Smith, but this is why I built the at-large choices. Smith wrestled out of his mind at the state tournament, falling in the finals. I can't wait to see what he does the next two years.
152: Maddox Nelson, Underwood: Nelson is the winner of the mythical "KMAland Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year Award." His dominant season came out of nowhere (at least from an outsider's perspective). He had quite the state tournament, finishing sixth in Class 1A.
160: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The other four-time member of this time, Reisz capped his memorable prep career with a 52-0 record and a third state title.
170: Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central: Mad props to the Northern Iowa football commit to hitting the mat this season and dominating. He was painstakingly close to winning another championship in another sport, but suffered an overtime heartbreak.
182: Karson Downey, Clarinda: Downey's state tournament is a perfect example of how razor thin the margin for error is in Des Moines. He was seconds away from the semifinals and a guaranteed medal. Instead, he left empty-handed after a pair of overtime losses. Doesn't take away from his impressive season, though. He'll be back next year.
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood: It ended one peg lower on the podium than he would have liked, but Carter had a phenomenal season to end a phenomenal career. He compiled a 46-4 record and finished second in Class 2A.
220: Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig: This kid was a treat to watch. He suffered only two losses all season, both of which came at the state tournament. He finished fourth in Class 3A, becoming Denison-Schleswig's first medalist in nine years.
285: Dan Gregory, Treynor: Gregory was seconds away from wrestling for a title but lost to the eventual state champion in the semifinals. He rebounded by finishing third to finish his season at 41-3.
160-285 At-Large: Dawson Bond, Red Oak: The Cardiac Kid, Dawson Bond. His thrilling state title run is one I won't soon forget. No matter the situation, Bond was a cool customer. What a ride.
GIRLS
The second installment of this team has six repeat selections. Of the 14 choices, all of them were state qualifiers, 10 of them medaled, one was a state champion and two finished second.
100: Ava McNeal, Lewis Central: One of the pioneers of Lewis Central's girls program ended her prep career with a seventh-place medal.
105: Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central: Humlicek wrapped up her sophomore season with a 48-4 record and a seventh-place medal.
110: Ady Lundquist, SWAT: Another pioneer of girls wrestling in KMAland, Lundquist recorded a 35-2 record. Those two losses came in the semifinals to the eventual state champion and one-point loss to the next person on this team.
115: Molly Allen, Riverside: You didn't expect the KMAland Girls Wrestler of the Year to get left off the list, did you? Allen went 31-0 with only four matches going the distance en route to an impressive title performance.
120: Layla Ewing, Moravia: Ewing came painstakingly close to collecting a state title, but lost 2-0 in the finals. She finished her sophomore season at 41-3.
125: Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central: Like McNeal and Lundquist, Barnes has been a staple of the sport as it continues to grow. She ultimately finished third with a 47-3 record.
130: Emerson Gregg, Treynor: Gregg totaled a 22-17 record in her sophomore season. She won a couple of matches in the consolation bracket, but didn't medal.
135: Brooklyn Lange, Missouri Valley: She had a 19-8 record and qualified for state. She won a match at state before bowing out in the consolations.
140: Mahri Manz, Lewis Central: This talented sophomore came one spot shy of the ultimate prize. I have a feeling she'll redeem herself in the years to come.
145: Nancy Bowman, Logan-Magnolia: Bowman gets the nod over Lewis Central's Espie Almazan because of her head-to-head success. She compiled a 28-7 record and fell one win shy of cracking the podium.
155: Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley: Olson didn't have a loss until the semifinals of the state tournament. Then, she ran into the beast that is Skylar Slade. Olson battled back and took fifth.
170: Grace Britten, SWAT: Britten turned heads at state when she stuck Southeast Polk's Bella Porcelli in the quarterfinals. She nearly reached the finals, but got pinned while leading. The Nodaway Valley junior ultimately finished sixth. I'll have my eye on her when the season starts next season.
190: Ellen Gerlock, SWAT: Gerlock compiled a 30-6 record and won her regional. She won her first match at state before bowing out in the consolations.
235: Bella Canada, AHSTW: Canada, in my opinion, might have been the most impressive KMAland wrestler not named Molly Allen at state. She suffered a loss in the quarterfinals, then battled back and ultimately ended her career with a third-place medal. It's a major reason why she got the nod in an extremely talented weight class.
NEBRASKA/MISSOURI
This year's format is slightly different. Since there are more teams/wrestlers in Nebraska, the All-KMAland Nebraska Boys Team features a similar format to Iowa while Missouri is just the top 10 wrestlers, regardless of weight class.
For girls, the team is the top 10 from Nebraska and Missouri, regardless of weight class.
NEBRASKA BOYS
106: Carter Wander, Syracuse: Wander posted a 26-12 record on a sneaky good Syracuse team. He won a Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament title and went 1-2 at state.
113: Caelen Wipf, Weeping Water: The only KMAlander to qualify for state out of this weight class, Wipf had a 30-11 record and went 1-2 at state.
120: Logan Topp, Johnson County Central: Topp didn't qualify for state, but his 40-15 record on the year paced KMAland at this weight class.
126: Drew Weddle, Nebraska City: Weddle is back on this team after a 19-10 season that ended with a 1-2 performance at the Class B State Tournament.
132: Gabe Hartman, Nebraska City: Another state qualifier for Nebraska City, Hartman won his first match at state, then lost to the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals and lost his only consolation match. He was 26-8 this year.
138: Levi Boardman, Johnson County Central: Boardman's season ended with an 0-2 outing at state. Both of those losses were by decision, including one in overtime. He's only a sophomore. The future looks bright for him after a 43-14 season.
145: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City: The 2023 KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year gets the nod in an absolutely loaded weight class. Olberding came one point shy of being the only state champion on this team.
152: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City: Poston joins this team for a second time after finishing fifth in Class B. He compiled a 20-9 record.
160: Cy Petersen, Syracuse: Petersen emerged onto the scene as a sophomore and made his name known with a 44-4 record. He ultimately finished second at the state tournament.
170: Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood: Tweton earned his spot on the list when he beat Plattsmouth's Matthew Zitek in the state tournament. Tweton had a 32-7 record in his junior outing.
182: Kellen McAfee, Falls City: McAfee did not qualify for state, but he compiled a 15-8 record this year. He made this team thanks to his head-to-head win over Weeping Water's Brennan DeMike.
195: Zane Ebel, Falls City: Man, this was a tough one because there were zero state qualifiers and nobody really separated themselves. Ebel ultimately gets the nod with his 28-18 record.
220: Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth: This dude came back from a broken hand and dominated. He pinned his way into the semifinals before settling for a fourth-place medal.
285: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood: Lambert wrestled only 15 matches all year, but he made up for lost time at the state tournament with a trip to the semifinals and a fourth-place medal.
At-Large #1: Barret Brandt, Syracuse: Brandt lost to the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals. It was his only loss of the tournament as he finished third at C-145.
At-Large #2: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: I told you 145 was loaded! Christo reached the finals at B-145 before dropping a 10-4 decision to Omaha Skutt's Tyler Harrill.
MISSOURI BOYS
Cooper Burnsides, Savannah: Burnsides posted a fantastic sophomore season with a 48-7 record and a runner-up finish at Class 2-190.
Creighton Cook, Savannah: Cook finished sixth at 120 pounds in Class 2. He finished the season with a 47-11 record.
Augustus Heintz, Rock Port: Heintz won his first round matchup at in the Class 1 126-pound bracket at state, but did not crack the medal stand. He went 36-10 in his junior campaign.
Lincoln LaFave, Savannah: LaFave had 17 losses this year, but his state tournament run is too much to overlook. He finished sixth in Class 2 at 144 pounds.
Dylan Lair, Rock Port: Lair made state at Class 1-113 as a freshman. He went 1-1 in his first trip to Columbia.
Caleb Lucas, Rock Port: A senior, Lucas had a 1-1 outing at state in 1-120. He ended his season at 33-12.
Gage Schottel, Savannah: Schottel went 43-10 at Class 2 126 pounds. He won his first match, then lost his quarterfinal and suffered a one-point defeat in consolations.
Tanner Turner, Maryville: He wasn't a state qualifier, but he did have a 30-17 record for the Spoofhounds.
Tucker Turner, Maryville: Like his twin brother, Tucker didn't make state, but his 33-14 record is worthy of a spot on this team.
Kort Watkins, Maryville: Watkins got himself out of an insanely loaded district and onto the podium in Columbia. He compiled a 43-9 record and finished fourth in Class 2-285.
MISSOURI/NEBRASKA GIRLS
Jade Brundige, Savannah: One of four state champions to make this team, Brundige (42-4) pinned her way to gold earlier this week.
Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra: Bryan-Aldrich (19-10) showed that records don't always tell the entire story. She reached the quarterfinals, suffered a three-point loss and then willed her way to a fourth place finish at 235 pounds.
Rita Ceballos, Johnson County Central: Like the boys, this is a very talented class for KMAlanders. Ceballos -- who went 31-8 this year and lost in the blood round at state -- earns the nod thanks to a 3-2 advantage in head-to-matchups with Louisville's Daysha Jones this season.
Bettie Chambers, Palmyra: Chambers (27-6) reached the semifinals and ultimately finished fifth at 110 pounds.
Maggie Fiene, Conestoga: Fiene (43-8) dropped a wild 14-9 affair to the eventual 145-pound state champion in the semifinals. That loss motivated her and she rattled off two wins to take third. Oh, and she's only a freshman.
Catalina Jones, Louisville: Jones won her first match at state before losing to the eventual runner-up. She came within three points of cracking the 170-pound medal stand, but lost in the blood round.
Kylee Plowman, Conestoga: The KMAland Nebraska Girls Wrestler of the Year was impatient (in a good way) at the state tournament. None of her matches made it out of the first period as she pinned her way to a state title.
Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central: Prado became a state champion with a legendary performance at 100 pounds. She avenged three of her four losses at state on her way to the title. That's clutch.
Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew: Riedinger lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up, then wrestled her way onto the podium with a fifth-place showing.
Payton Thiele, Louisville: Thiele had Prado's number all year, but Prado won when it mattered most. It was Thiele's only loss of the year as she battled back from the quarterfinal defeat to take third.