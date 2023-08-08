(KMAland) – KMA Sports’ awards fun continues today with the 2023 Boys KMAland All-Everything.
The 2023 installment is the sixth ever. To be eligible, athletes must partake in at least three sports while a fourth or fifth is encouraged.
This year’s team features five seniors and one junior. Only one is a repeat selection.
In addition to the All-Everything Team, we also have an Athlete of the Year from each conference.
Without further ado, the best of the best in KMAland.
Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Hawkeye Ten Defensive Player of the Year (Football), Hawkeye Ten Top Linebacker (Football), KMAland A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year (Football), Hawkeye Ten Wrestler of the Year (Wrestling), Hawkeye Ten Senior of the Year (Wrestling, Baseball), KMAland Elite (Wrestling, Baseball), Hawkeye Ten Elite Offense (Baseball), Hawkeye Ten Elite Pitching (Baseball), Hawkeye Ten All-Senior (Baseball), Week 40 Athlete of the Week (Baseball)
Other: 2A District 8 Defensive Player of the Year (Football), 2A First Team All-District 8 (Football), 2A IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), Hawkeye Ten Champion at 160 Pounds (Wrestling), 2A State Champion at 160 Pounds (Wrestling), Unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-State Third Team (Baseball)
Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: RVC Elite (Basketball, Track & Field), RVC All-Senior (Basketball, Baseball), RVC All 3-Point (Basketball), RVC All-Defense (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Basketball), RVC Boys Field Athlete of the Year (Track & Field), RVC Elite Offense (Baseball), Week 43 Athlete of the Week (Baseball)
Other: Unanimous All-RVC First Team (Basketball, Baseball), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Basketball), IBCA All-Substate Team (Basketball), 2nd in 1A Discus (Track & Field), Drake Relays Qualifier in Discus (Track & Field), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball)
Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: RVC Defensive Player of the Year (Football), RVC Senior of the Year (Football, Basketball), RVC Top Linebacker (Football), KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year (Football), RVC Player of the Year (Basketball), RVC Elite (Basketball), RVC All-Senior (Basketball, Baseball), RVC All-Defense (Basketball), 1A All-State (Basketball), KMAland Player of the Year (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Basketball), Week 26 Athlete of the Week (Basketball), RVC Elite Offense (Baseball), RVC Elite Pitching (Baseball)
Other: 8-Player District 8 MVP (Football), 8-Player District 8 First Team (Football), 8-Player District 8 First Team (Football), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Football), Unanimous All-RVC First Team (Basketball, Baseball), IBCA All-Substate Team (Basketball), IPSWA All-State First Team (Basketball), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-State First Team (Baseball)
Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (REPEAT SELECTION)
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: POI Player of the Year (Basketball), POI Senior of the Year (Basketball, Baseball), POI Elite (Basketball), POI All-Senior (Basketball, Baseball), POI All-Defense (Basketball), KMAland Elite (Basketball, Baseball), POI Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), POI Elite Offense (Baseball), POI Elite Pitching (Baseball), KMAland Offensive Player of the Year (Baseball), 1A All-State Offense (Baseball)
Other: Class A District 7 All-District First Team (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), Unanimous All-POI First Team (Basketball, Baseball), IBCA All-Substate Team (Basketball), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Basketball)
Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: Class 3A Top Receiver/End (Football), Hawkeye Ten Elite (Track & Field), Hawkeye Ten Elite Offense (Baseball), Hawkeye Ten All-Junior (Baseball), KMAland Elite (Baseball), 3A All-State Offense (Baseball)
Other: Class 3A District 6 First Team (Football), IPSWA All-State Second Team (Football), State Champ in 3A 4x100 (Track & Field), State Champ in 3A 4x200 (Track & Field), 4th in 3A 100 (Track & Field), 5th in 3A 200 (Track & Field), Unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-State First Team (Baseball)
Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: WIC Offensive Player of the Year (Football), WIC Top RB (Football), Class A Top RB (Football), A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year (Football), WIC Elite (Basketball), WIC All-Senior (Basketball, Baseball), WIC All-Defense (Basketball), WIC Elite Offense (Baseball), KMAland Elite (Baseball)
Other: Class A District 8 First Team (Football), Class A District 8 Offensive Player of the Year (Football), IPSWA All-State First Team (Football), All-WIC First Team (Basketball, Baseball), IBCA All-Substate Team (Basketball), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-State Third Team (Baseball)
CONFERENCE AWARDS
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak
See Profile Above
CORNER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: Corner Senior of the Year (Football, Basketball), Corner Top WR/TE (Football), Corner Player of the Year (Basketball), Corner Elite (Basketball), Corner All-Senior (Basketball, Baseball), All-KMAland Elite Second Team (Basketball), Corner Elite Offense (Baseball)
Other: 8-Player District 9 First Team (Football), Unanimous All-Corner First Team (Basketball), IBCA All-Substate Team (Basketball), All-Corner First Team (Baseball), 15th in 1A 4x100 (Track & Field)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center
See Profile Above
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr
See Profile Above
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison
See Profile Above
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sports: 3
KMA Sports Profile: MRAC Junior of the Year (Track & Field), MRAC Elite (Track & Field)
Other: 2nd in 3A Long Jump (Track & Field), 5th in 3A Sprint Medley (Track & Field), 14th in 3A 200 (Track & Field), IHSBCA All-District Second Team (Baseball), All-MRAC Second Team (Baseball)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia
Sports: 4
KMA Sports Profile: Bluegrass Offensive Player of the Year (Football), Bluegrass Junior of the Year (Football), Bluegrass Top QB (Football), Bluegrass All-Junior (Baseball), Bluegrass Elite Offense (Baseball), Bluegrass Elite Pitching (Baseball)
Other: 8-Player District 8 First Team (Football), All-Bluegrass (Basketball), IHSBCA All-District First Team (Baseball), IHSBCA All-State Third Team (Baseball)
