(KMAland) -- Welcome to the week of KMAland softball awards. We’re going to have some fun this week with plenty of honors handed out, and it all starts with the KMAland Conference Softball Awards. Below you are going to find many KMAland athletes that did great things this softball season.
For the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences, you will find a…
•Offensive Player of the Year
•Pitcher of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Senior of the Year
•Junior of the Year
•Sophomore of the Year
•Freshman/8th Grader of the Year
•KMA Sports All-Conference Offense (9)
•KMA Sports All-Conference Pitching (5)
•KMA Sports All-Senior (9)
•KMA Sports All-Junior (9)
•KMA Sports All-Sophomore (9)
•KMA Sports All-Freshman/8th Grade (9)
Without further ado, here is the 2023 KMAland Conference Softball Awards!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, SR, Creston (.444/.541/1.102, 21 HR, 47 RBI, 119 TB)
Pitcher of the Year: Allison Koontz, SO, Glenwood (1.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 185 K/42 BB, 147.1 IP, .189 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Brad Knight, Clarinda (22-win season, 8-win improvement, most wins during Bound era)
Senior of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, Creston (.444/.541/1.102, 21 HR, 47 RBI, 119 TB)
Junior of the Year: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (142 IP, 217 K/23 BB, 2.37 ERA, 1.04 WHIP + .271/.328/.500, 10 2B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 59 TB)
Sophomore of the Year: Allison Koontz, Glenwood (.436/.482/.822, 10 2B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 37 R, 83 TB + pitching stats above)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (.373/.449/.609, 12 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 67 TB)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Offense
Ava Adamson, SO, Creston (.400/.437/.583, 46 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 34 R, 67 TB)
Jenna Burdorf, JR, Shenandoah (.509/.543/.546, 55 H, 59 TB, 29 R, 22 SB)
Kiera Hochstein, JR, St. Albert (.426/.472/.565, 49 H, 5 2B, 4 3B, 18 RBI, 38 R, 65 TB)
Daile Keeler, SR, Creston (.422/.496/.657, 11 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 22 R, 66 TB)
Jerzee Knight, SO, Clarinda (.381/.440/.534, 45 H, 9 2B, 24 RBI, 43 R, 63 TB, 32 SB)
Allison Koontz, SO, Glenwood (.436/.482/.822, 10 2B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 37 R, 83 TB)
Kaci Peter, JR, Kuemper Catholic (.408/.453/.472, 51 H, 13 RBI, 59 TB, 44 R)
Nevaeh Randall, SR, Creston (.444/.541/1.102, 21 HR, 47 RBI, 119 TB)
Lila Wiederstein, FR, Atlantic (.373/.449/.609, 12 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 67 TB)
KMA Sports All-Hawkeye Ten Pitching
Taryn Fredrickson, SO, Creston (2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 128 K/32 BB, 110.2 IP, .235 BAA)
Allison Koontz, SO, Glenwood (1.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 185 K/42 BB, 147.1 IP, .189 BAA)
Claire Leinen, JR, Denison-Schleswig (2.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 173 K/44 BB, 176 IP, .246 BAA)
Alexis Narmi, JR, St. Albert (142 IP, 217 K/23 BB, 2.37 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)
Riley Wood, JR, Atlantic (1.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 112 K/31 BB, 140 IP, .190 BAA)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Senior
Tymberlee Bentley, SR, Red Oak (.413/.422/.571, 36 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 15 RBI)
Keely Coen, SR, Creston (2.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 K/18 BB, 102 IP, .298 BAA)
Kaylah Degase, SR, Clarinda (.336/.432/.477, 51 TB, 6 2B, 3 3B, 26 RBI, 27 R)
Gracie Hays, SR, Lewis Central (.397/.537/.466, 34 TB, 5 2B, 17 RBI, 27 R, 18 SB)
Avery Heller, SR, Lewis Central (.442/.484/.663, 57 TB, 10 2B, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 27 R)
Ashlyn Herrig, SR, Denison-Schleswig (.346/.407/.374, 35 H, 40 TB, 37 R, 11 RBI, 32 SB)
Daile Keeler, SR, Creston (.422/.496/.657, 11 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 22 R, 66 TB)
Nevaeh Randall, SR, Creston (.444/.541/1.102, 21 HR, 47 RBI, 119 TB)
Ava Rush, Atlantic (.352/.421/.408, 51 TB, 44 H, 37 R, 26 SB)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Junior
Jenna Burdorf, JR, Shenandoah (.509/.543/.546, 55 H, 59 TB, 29 R, 22 SB)
Kaylie Diercksen, JR, Kuemper Catholic (.364/.402/.529, 64 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 32 R)
Kiera Hochstein, JR, St. Albert (.426/.472/.565, 49 H, 5 2B, 4 3B, 18 RBI, 38 R, 65 TB)
Claire Leinen, JR, Denison-Schleswig (2.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 173 K/44 BB, 176 IP, .246 BAA)
Alexis Narmi, JR, St. Albert (142 IP, 217 K/23 BB, 2.37 ERA, 1.04 WHIP + .271/.328/.500, 10 2B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 59 TB)
Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic (.384/.492/.566, 56 TB, 8 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 36 R)
Kaci Peter, JR, Kuemper Catholic (.408/.453/.472, 51 H, 13 RBI, 59 TB, 44 R)
Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (.396/.435/.541, 60 TB, 7 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI, 44 R)
Riley Wood, Atlantic (.279/.380/.442, 46 TB, 13 2B, 2 3B, 11 RBI, 16 R + pitching stats)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Sophomore
Ava Adamson, SO, Creston (.400/.437/.583, 46 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 34 R, 67 TB)
Jersey Foote, Creston (.352/.417/.629, 66 TB, 11 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 33 R)
Taryn Fredrickson, SO, Creston (2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 128 K/32 BB, 110.2 IP, .235 BAA)
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah (.306/.433/.435, 37 TB, 8 2B, 27 RBI, 17 R)
Alyssa Griffin, Lewis Central (.305/.365/.526, 50 TB, 7 2B, 4 HR, 34 RBI)
Jerzee Knight, SO, Clarinda (.381/.440/.534, 45 H, 9 2B, 24 RBI, 43 R, 63 TB, 32 SB)
Allison Koontz, SO, Glenwood (.436/.482/.822, 10 2B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 37 R, 83 TB + 1.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 185 K/42 BB, 147.1 IP, .189 BAA)
Mila Kuhns, Creston (.287/.372/.455, 46 TB, 8 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 29 R)
Haylee Wilcox, Lewis Central (.330/.378/.538, 49 TB, 7 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 18 R)
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Freshman/8th Grader
Maddie Cole, FR, Clarinda (.296/.373/.408, 40 TB, 3 2B, 4 3B, 22 RBI, 27 R)
Brynn Isaacson, 08, Clarinda (.306/.359/.500, 54 TB, 4 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 37 R)
Suzy Kenkel, 08, Harlan (.321/.374/.345, 29 TB, 2 2B, 10 RBI, 14 R)
Zoey Kirchhoff, FR, Atlantic (.373/.449/.609, 67 TB, 12 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 22 R + 4.54 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 69.1 IP, 34 K/12 BB, .292 BAA)
Annika Price, FR, Clarinda (.260/.321/.530, 53 TB, 9 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 21 R)
Myli Schaefer, FR, Kuemper Catholic (3.94 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 147 K/78 BB, 161.2 IP, .234 BAA + .283/.350/.311, 33 TB, 3 2B, 19 RBI)
Brynn Schrock, FR, Glenwood (3.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 54 K/27 BB, 52.1 IP, .218 BAA + .234/.294/.372, 35 TB, 7 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBI)
Claire Schroeder, FR, Atlantic (.383/.448/.600, 36 TB, 4 3B, 2 2B, HR, 11 RBI, 17 R)
Lila Wiederstein, FR, Atlantic (.373/.449/.609, 12 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 67 TB)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold (.452/.570/.810, 68 TB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 R, 7 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Karly Millikan, JR, Griswold (0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 252 K/15 BB, 151 ⅔ IP, .159 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Jody Rossell, Griswold (26-4 record, regional finalist, Corner Conference champion)
Senior of the Year: Makenna Askeland, Griswold (.452/.570/.810, 68 TB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 R, 7 SB)
Junior of the Year: Karly Millikan, Griswold (.298/.358/.394, 37 TB, 6 2B, 1 HR + 0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 252 K/15 BB, 151 ⅔ IP, .159 BAA)
Sophomore of the Year: Marissa Askeland, Griswold (.379/.487/.453, 43 TB, 7 2B, 36 R, 17 SB)
Freshman of the Year: Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (.395/.520/.432, 35 TB, 3 2B, 43 R, 68 SB)
KMA Sports All-Corner Offense
Makenna Askeland, SR, Griswold (.452/.570/.810, 38 RBI, 68 TB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 R, 7 SB)
Marissa Askeland, SO, Griswold (.379/.487/.453, 26 RBI, 43 TB, 7 2B, 36 R, 17 SB)
Brooke Burns, JR, Essex (.323/.350/.458, 23 RBI, 44 TB, 8 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 25 R, 14 SB)
Tori Burns, JR, Essex (.446/.474/.554, 20 RBI, 51 TB, 10 2B, 29 R, 24 SB)
Brianne Johnson, SR, Essex (.456/.479/.733, 34 RBI, 66 TB, 12 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 21 R, 8 SB)
Macy Mitchell, JR, Fremont-Mills (.470/.521/.747, 37 RBI, 62 TB, 9 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 27 R, 18 SB)
Ella Thornton, FR, Fremont-Mills (.395/.520/.432, 10 RBI, 35 TB, 3 2B, 43 R, 68 SB)
Miah Urban, SR, East Mills (.365/.412/.486, 28 RBI, 36 TB, 7 2B, 1 3B, 20 R, 13 SB)
McKenna Wiechman, SR, Griswold (.383/.485/.568, 23 RBI, 6 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 1 R)
KMA Sports All-Corner Pitching
Tori Burns, JR, Essex (2.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 174 K/50 BB, 126 ⅔ IP, .155 BAA)
Karly Millikan, JR, Griswold (0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 252 K/15 BB, 151 ⅔ IP, .159 BAA)
Bree Mitchell, SO, Stanton (4.57 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 43 K/49 BB, 67 ⅓ IP, .287 BAA)
Saige Mitchell, FR, Fremont-Mills (4.43 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 83 K/36 BB, 132 ⅔ IP, .311 BAA)
Miah Urban, SR, East Mills (8.04 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 37 K/53 BB, 58 ⅓ IP, .331 BAA)
KMA Sports Corner All-Senior
Makenna Askeland, Griswold (.452/.570/.810, 38 RBI, 68 TB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 R, 7 SB)
Olivia Baker, Essex (.316/.422/.368, 5 RBI, 14 TB, 2 2B, 10 R, 6 SB)
Mia Foster, Sidney (.429/.451/.490, 1 RBI, 24 TB, 3 2B, 12 R
Nadia Gray, East Mills (.353/.421/.431, 5 RBI, 22 TB, 2 2B, 1 3B, 13 R, 10 SB)
Brianne Johnson, Essex (.456/.479/.733, 34 RBI, 66 TB, 12 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 21 R, 8 SB)
Jenna Stephens, Stanton (.306/.368/.323, 9 RBI, 20 TB, 1 2B, 11 R)
Miah Urban, East Mills (.365/.412/.486, 28 RBI, 36 TB, 7 2B, 1 3B, 20 R, 13 SB + 8.04 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 37 K/53 BB, 58 ⅓ IP, .331 BAA)
Emily Williams, East Mills (.375/.459/.406, 1 RBI, 13 TB, 1 2B, 10 R, 8 SB)
McKenna Wiechman, Griswold (.383/.485/.568, 23 RBI, 6 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 1 R)
KMA Sports Corner All-Junior
Tori Burns, Essex (.446/.474/.554, 20 RBI, 51 TB, 10 2B, 29 R, 24 SB + 2.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 174 K/50 BB, 126 ⅔ IP, .155 BAA)
Brooke Burns, Essex (.323/.350/.458, 23 RBI, 44 TB, 8 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 25 R, 14 SB)
Lily Crom, Fremont-Mills (.360/.478/.413, 21 RBI, 31 TB, 4 2B, 16 R, 8 SB)
Elly McDonald, Stanton (.441/.529/.458, 7 RBI, 27 TB, 1 2B, 18 R)
Karly Millikan, Griswold (.298/.358/.394, 37 TB, 6 2B, 1 HR + 0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 252 K/15 BB, 151 ⅔ IP, .159 BAA)
Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills (.470/.521/.747, 37 RBI, 62 TB, 9 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 27 R, 18 SB)
Whitney Pennock, Griswold (.345/.482/.391, 21 RBI, 34 TB, 4 2B, 34 R, 19 SB)
Dakota Reynolds, Griswold (.296/.452/.407, 17 RBI, 33 TB, 9 2B, 27 R, 14 SB)
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney (.489/.566/.667, 5 RBI, 30 TB, 11 R)
KMA Sports Corner All-Sophomore
Addison Adams, Griswold (.316/.402/.474, 24 RBI, 36 TB, 7 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 23 R, 8 SB)
Marissa Askeland, Griswold (.379/.487/.453, 26 RBI, 43 TB, 7 2B, 36 R, 17 SB)
Cloe Brown, East Mills (.333/.389/.364, 0 RBI, 12 TB, 1 2B, 5 R)
Riley Burke, Stanton (.232/.317/.268, 6 RBI, 15 TB, 2 2B, 6 R)
Abby Gohlinghorst, Griswold (.310/.381/.402, 19 RBI, 35 TB, 5 2B, 1 HR, 29 R, 6 SB)
EmmaJo Harris, Essex (.108/.224/.135, 7 RBI, 10 TB, 2 2B, 10 R, 5 SB)
Kyla Hart, Stanton (.236/.333/.255, 8 RBI, 14 TB, 1 2B, 12 R)
Bree Mitchell, Stanton (.400/.459/.527, 9 RBI, 29 TB, 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 R + 4.57 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 43 K/49 BB, 67 ⅓ IP, .287 BAA)
Joanna Reynolds, Griswold (.217/.333/.246, 15 RBI, 17 TB, 2 2B, 16 R, 7 SB)
KMA Sports Corner All-Freshman/8th Grade
Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills (.373/.436/.448, 20 RBI, 30 TB, 3 2B, 1 3B, 28 R, 35 SB)
Kinley Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (.213/.262/.307, 7 RBI, 23 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 19 R, 20 SB)
Lilly Ford, Stanton (.190/.203/.224, 6 RBI, 13 TB, 2 2B, 5 R)
Gabi Jacobs, Sidney (.415/.478/.463, 1 RBI, 19 TB, 2 2B, 5 R + 9.78 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 20 K/22 BB, 38 ⅔ IP, .302 BAA)
Brooke Jones, East Mills (.294/.351/.338, 6 RBI, 23 TB, 3 2B, 17 R)
Saige Mitchell, Fremont-Mills (.346/.372/.358, 12 RBI, 29 TB, 1 2B, 19 R, 13 SB)
Addy Resh, Essex (.213/.262/.307, 7 RBI, 23 TB, 2 2B, 1 3B, 14 R, 2 SB)
Kate Tischer, Griswold (.364/.500/.364, 0 RBI, 4 TB, 30 R, 17 SB)
Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (.395/.520/.432, 35 TB, 3 2B, 43 R, 68 SB)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Claire Cook, SO, Underwood (.570/.606/.674, 58 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 23 RBI, 29 R, 32 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Audrie Kohl, SO, Missouri Valley (1.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 302 K/44 BB, 188 IP, .173 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Rick Barker, Missouri Valley (30-4 record, state tournament qualifier, 14-win improvement)
Senior of the Year: Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley (.387/.436/.505, 47 TB, 9 2B, 28 RBI, 23 R)
Junior of the Year: Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia (.376/.426/.565, 48 TB, 14 2B, 14 RBI + 2.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 198 K/64 BB, 157 IP)
Sophomore of the Year: Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (.404/.500/.644, 67 TB, 8 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 35 RBI, 14 R + pitching stats above)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Delaney Mathews, FR, Treynor (.418/.525/.696, 55 TB, 8 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 8 R + 4.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 107 K/48 BB, 115.2 IP, .246 BAA)
KMA Sports All-Western Iowa Offense
Emerson Anderson, FR, Missouri Valley (.427/.513/.469, 45 TB, 4 2B, 39 RBI, 25 R)
Claire Cook, SO, Underwood (.570/.606/.674, 58 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 23 RBI, 29 R, 32 SB)
Jadyn Huisman, JR, Treynor (.419/.495/.616, 53 TB, 4 HR, 3 2B, 42 RBI, 13 R)
Brooke Johnsen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.348/.375/.587, 54 TB, 5 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 18 R)
Audrie Kohl, SO, Missouri Valley (.404/.500/.644, 67 TB, 8 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 35 RBI, 14 R)
Brooklyn Lange, JR, Missouri Valley (.426/.538/.574, 54 TB, 12 2B, 20 RBI, 24 R, 24 SB)
Delaney Mathews, FR, Treynor (.418/.525/.696, 55 TB, 8 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 8 R)
Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon (.298/.385/.595, 50 TB, 6 3B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 26 R)
Graycen Partlow, JR, AHSTW (.382/.471/.529, 54 TB, 9 2B, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 35 R)
KMA Sports All-Western Iowa Pitching
Sophia Fenner, 08, Riverside (2.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 72 K/86 BB, 112 IP, .179 BAA)
Abby Hiatt, JR, Logan-Magnolia (2.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 198 K/64 BB, 157 IP)
Audrie Kohl, SO, Missouri Valley (1.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 302 K/44 BB, 188 IP, .173 BAA)
Delaney Mathews, FR, Treynor (4.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 107 K/48 BB, 115.2 IP, .246 BAA)
Alexis Obermeier, JR, Audubon (2.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 212 K/28 BB, 150.2 IP, .196 BAA)
KMA Sports WIC All-Senior
Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley (.387/.436/.505, 47 TB, 9 2B, 28 RBI, 23 R)
Ali Fletcher, Underwood (.397/.489/.513, 40 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 26 RBI, 22 R)
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (.318/.375/.447, 38 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 24 RBI, 29 R)
Emma Gute, Missouri Valley (.290/.376/.344, 32 TB, 5 2B, 24 RBI, 21 R, 23 SB)
Kylee Hartl, Audubon (.303/.404/.447, 34 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 19 R)
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (.362/.416/.538, 43 TB, 11 2B, HR, 22 RBI, 17 R)
Grace Pierce, Underwood (.318/.348/.386, 17 TB, 3 2B, 14 RBI, 8 R)
Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia (.254/.333/.324, 23 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 9 RBI)
Hannah Wulff, Tri-Center (.271/.283/.305, 18 TB, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 13 R)
KMA Sports WIC All-Junior
Abby Hiatt, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.376/.426/.565, 48 TB, 14 2B, 14 RBI + 2.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 198 K/64 BB, 157 IP)
Jadyn Huisman, JR, Treynor (.419/.495/.616, 53 TB, 4 HR, 3 2B, 42 RBI, 13 R + 2.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP)
Brooke Johnsen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.348/.375/.587, 54 TB, 5 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 18 R)
Rylie Knop, JR, AHSTW (.330/.425/.390, 39 TB, 4 2B, 13 RBI, 21 R)
Brooklyn Lange, JR, Missouri Valley (.426/.538/.574, 54 TB, 12 2B, 20 RBI, 24 R, 24 SB)
Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon (.298/.385/.595, 50 TB, 6 3B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 26 R)
Alexis Obermeier, JR, Audubon (.311/.420/.554, 41 TB, 6 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI + 2.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 212 K/28 BB, 150.2 IP, .196 BAA)
Graycen Partlow, JR, AHSTW (.382/.471/.529, 54 TB, 9 2B, 3 3B, 19 RBI, 35 R)
Jordan Porsch, JR, Audubon (.349/.411/.530, 44 TB, 10 2B, 3B, HR, 16 RBI, 23 R)
KMA Sports WIC All-Sophomore
Sienna Christian, SO, AHSTW (.340/.423/.426, 40 TB, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 21 RBI, 17 R + 74.2 IP, 52 K)
Claire Cook, SO, Underwood (.570/.606/.674, 58 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 23 RBI, 29 R, 32 SB)
Allissa Fischer, SO, Underwood (.377/.457/.468, 36 TB, 7 2B, 27 RBI, 17 R + 77.1 IP, 27 K)
Lea Gute, SO, Missouri Valley (.308/.385/.404, 42 TB, 8 2B, 3B, 21 RBI, 36 R, 26 SB)
Audrie Kohl, SO, Missouri Valley (.404/.500/.644, 67 TB, 8 2B, 5 HR, 3B, 35 RBI, 14 R)
Madeline Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia (.353/.436/.435, 37 TB, 5 2B, 3B, 15 RBI, 32 R)
Ruby Patomson, SO, Underwood (.380/.437/.468, 37 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 27 RBI, 26 R)
Alysa Petersen, SO, Underwood (.337/.351/.404, 36 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 24 RBI, 12 R)
Mary Stephens, SO, Underwood (.407/.476/.505, 46 TB, 2 2B, 2 3B, HR, 11 RBI, 37 R, 27 SB)
KMA Sports WIC All-Freshman/8th Grade
Emerson Anderson, FR, Missouri Valley (.427/.513/.469, 45 TB, 4 2B, 39 RBI, 25 R)
Campbell Chase, FR, Logan-Magnolia (.329/.429/.354, 29 TB, 2 2B, 15 RBI, 18 R + 2.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 25 K, 10 BB, 22.0 IP)
Sophia Fenner, 08, Riverside (.351/.468/.442, 34 TB, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 14 RBI, 28 R + 2.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 72 K/86 BB, 112 IP, .179 BAA)
Halle Goodman, FR, AHSTW (.337/.462/.373, 31 TB, 2B, 3B, 17 RBI, 27 R)
Madison Kelley, FR, Riverside (.411/.417/.511, 46 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 29 RBI, 28 R)
Adaline Martens, FR, Riverside (.356/.441/.425, 37 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 17 RBI, 24 R)
Delaney Mathews, FR, Treynor (.418/.525/.696, 55 TB, 8 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 8 R)
Dilynn Meade, 08, Missouri Valley (.420/.489/.481, 39 TB, 5 2B, 13 RBI, 36 R, 26 SB)
Adalyn Minahan, FR, Treynor (.329/.376/.435, 37 TB, 7 2B, 3B, 25 RBI)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne (.438/.449/.899, 37 RBI, 80 TB, 8 2B, 11 HR, 21 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 198 K/23 BB, 123 IP, .087 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Emily Wood, Martensdale-St. Marys (27-7 record, POI Champ, State Runner-up)
Senior of the Year: Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (.319/.373/.574, 22 RBI, 54 TB, 6 2B, 6 HR, 18 R + 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 157 K/28 BB, 119 ⅓ IP, .183 BAA)
Junior of the Year: Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (.410/.438/.543, 35 RBI, 57 TB, 34 R, 6 SB+ 1.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 198 K/23 BB, 123 IP, .087 BAA)
Sophomore of the Year: Izzie Moore, Wayne (.438/.449/.899, 37 RBI, 80 TB, 8 2B, 11 HR, 21 R + 1.82 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 212 K/42 BB, 157 ⅔ IP, .188 BAA)
Freshman of the Year: Sidney Staver, East Union (.386/.436/.644, 31 RBI, 65 TB, 14 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 28 R, 2 SB)
KMA Sports All-Pride of Iowa Offense
Ellie Baker, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (.430/.476/.474, 15 RBI, 54 TB, 3 2B, 1 3B, 41 R, 12 SB)
Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox (.416/.447/.708, 24 RBI, 63 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 24 R, 3 SB)
Sturgis Fridley, JR, Southeast Warren (.402/.477/.742, 38 RBI, 72 TB, 6 3B, 9 HR, 27 R, 5 SB)
Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (.410/.438/.543, 35 RBI, 57 TB, 34 R, 6 SB)
Noelle McKnight, SR, East Union (.416/.480/.764, 38 RBI, 68 TB, 11 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 30 R, 7 SB)
Breanna Nolte, SR, Southeast Warren (.415/.471/.681, 30 RBI, 64 TB, 11 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 25 SB)
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren (.319/.373/.574, 22 RBI, 54 TB, 6 2B, 6 HR, 18 R, 2 SB)
Sidney Staver, FR, East Union (.386/.436/.644, 31 RBI, 65 TB, 14 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 28 R, 2 SB)
Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne (.438/.449/.899, 37 RBI, 80 TB, 8 2B, 11 HR, 21 R)
KMA Sports All-Pride of Iowa Pitching
Annika Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur (4.54 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 144 K/67 BB, 135 ⅔ IP, .279 BAA)
Campbell German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 198 K/23 BB, 123 IP, .087 BAA)
Kaylyn Holmes, JR, Southeast Warren (1.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 87 K/21 BB, 78 ⅔ IP, .200 BAA)
Izzie Moore, SO, Wayne (1.82 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 212 K/42 BB, 157 ⅔ IP, .188 BAA)
Alivia Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren (1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 157 K/28 BB, 119 ⅓ IP, .183 BAA)
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa All-Senior
Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (.402/.407/.494, 27 RBI, 43 TB, 5 2B, 1 HR, 18 R, 1 SB)
Sara Collins, East Union (.324/.348, .444, 16 RBI, 48 TB, 8 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 25 R + 8.40 ERA, 2.43 WHIP, 58 K/51 BB, 108 ⅓ IP, .341 BAA)
Cadence Douglas, Lenox (.341/.408/.432, 13 RBI, 38 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 21 R + 5.88 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 65 K/52 BB, 137 IP, .286 BAA)
Noelle McKnight, East Union (.416/.480/.764, 38 RBI, 68 TB, 11 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 30 R, 7 SB)
Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley (.400/.462/.538, 14 RBI, 43 TB, 7 2B, 3 2B, 30 R, 19 SB)
Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren (.415/.471/.681, 30 RBI, 64 TB, 11 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 37 R, 25 SB)
Hadley Pearson, Martensdale-St. Marys (.306/.450/.365, 18 RBI, 31 TB, 2 2B, 1 HR, 20 R, 4 SB)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (.319/.373/.574, 22 RBI, 54 TB, 6 2B, 6 HR, 18 R, 2 SB + 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 157 K/28 BB, 119 ⅓ IP, .183 BAA)
Kaylee Tigner, Southeast Warren (.381/.523/.417, 21 RBI, 35 TB, 3 2B, 35 R, 29 SB)
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa All-Junior
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (.306/.394/.500, 15 RBI, 31 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 14 R, 2 SB)
Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (.402/.477/.742, 38 RBI, 72 TB, 6 3B, 9 HR, 27 R, 5 SB)
Natalie Geisler, Southeast Warren (.369/.393/.408, 18 RBI, 42 TB, 4 2B, 25 R)
Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (.370/.400/.640, 16 RBI, 64 TB, 4 2B, 10 3B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 28 R, 6 SB)
Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (.410/.438/.543, 35 RBI, 57 TB, 34 R, 6 SB + 1.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 198 K/23 BB, 123 IP, .087 BAA)
Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (.381/.418/.841, 20 RBI, 53 TB, 6 R + 5.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 126 K/37 BB, 133 IP, .321 BAA)
Kaylyn Holmes, Southeast Warren (.263/.333/.368, 7 RBI, 14 TB, 4 2B, 4 R + 1.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 87 K/21 BB, 78 ⅔ IP, .200 BAA)
Clara O’Brien, Wayne (.258/.311/.398, 12 RBI, 37 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 27 R, 15 SB)
Haidyn Top, Southwest Valley (.375/.469/.525, 21 RBI, 42 TB, 7 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 29 R, 12 SB + 3.12 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 K/53 BB, 85 ⅓ IP, .199 BAA)
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa All-Sophomore
Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (.430/.476/.474, 15 RBI, 54 TB, 3 2B, 1 3B, 41 R, 12 SB)
Sydney Bears, Martensdale-St. Marys (.341/.408/.432, 13 RBI, 38 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 21 R, 6 SB)
Aunie Berger, Martensdale-St. Marys (.365/.376/.448, 25 RBI, 43 TB, 5 2B, 1 HR, 22 R)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (.416/.447/.708, 24 RBI, 63 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 24 R, 3 SB)
Allie Jo Fortune, Wayne (.476/.541/.631, 28 RBI, 53 TB, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 11 R, 3 SB + 4.67 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 K/14 BB, 15 IP, .169 BAA)
Izzie Moore, Wayne (.438/.449/.899, 37 RBI, 80 TB, 8 2B, 11 HR, 21 R, 2 SB + 1.82 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 212 K/42 BB, 157 ⅔ IP, .188 BAA)
Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren (.291/.425/.547, 24 RBI, 47 TB, 7 2B, 5 HR, 23 R, 7 SB)
Zoey Reed, Lenox (.420/.453/.530, 14 RBI, 53 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, 19 R, 7 SB)
Ava Whitney, Wayne (.363/.449/.604, 17 RBI, 55 TB, 8 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 32 R, 20 SB)
KMA Sports Pride of Iowa All-Freshman/8th Grade
Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren (.370/.432/.500, 24 RBI, 50 TB, 4 2B, 3 HR, 38 R, 8 SB)
Breegan Lindsey, Central Decatur (.364/.506/.545, 11 RBI, 36 TB, 6 2B, 3 3B, 17 R, 21 SB)
Danielle Robinson, Lenox (.362/.480/.375, 14 RBI, 30 TB, 1 2B, 19 R, 7 SB)
Kayli Shade, East Union (.287/.396/.404, 15 RBI, 38 TB, 8 2B, 1 HR, 18 R, 11 SB)
Soiyer Smith, Central Decatur (.330/.366/.409, 8 RBI, 36 TB, 1 2B, 3 3B, 17 R, 8 SB)
Avery Staver, East Union (.374/.462/.485, 20 RBI, 48 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 36 R, 15 SB)
Sidney Staver, East Union (.386/.430/.644, 31 RBI, 65 TB, 14 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 28 R, 2 SB + 7.69 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 69 K/66 BB, 74 ⅔ IP, .202 BAA)
Ella Whitney, Wayne (.456/.516/.519, 16 RBI, 41 TB, 5 2B, 32 R, 20 SB)
Haley Willett, East Union (.294/.368/.392, 21 RBI, 40 TB, 7 2B, 1 HR, 27 R)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (.477/.596/.942, 81 TB, 11 2B, 7 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 40 R, 41 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (0.90 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 275 K/26 BB, 163.2 IP, .142 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Andrea Schwery, Exira/EHK (undefeated conference champions, 22-5 record, strong season despite losing terrific senior class)
Senior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (.403/.463/.722, 52 TB, 7 3B, 3 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 31 R + 2.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 190 K/49 BB, 123.1 IP, .200 BAA)
Junior of the Year: Hannah Nelson, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.362/.382/.565, 39 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 20 R)
Sophomore of the Year: Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (.477/.596/.942, 81 TB, 11 2B, 7 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 40 R + 0.90 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 275 K/26 BB, 163.2 IP, .142 BAA)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Riley Miller, 08, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.485/.571/.515, 34 TB, 2 2B, 28 RBI, 9 R + 1.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 157 K/37 BB, 123.2 IP, .188 BAA)
KMA Sports All-Rolling Valley Offense
Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.425/.511/.548, 40 TB, 9 2B, 23 RBI, 30 R)
Quinn Grubbs, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.372/.490/.577, 45 TB, 7 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 37 R)
Maddie Gunia, FR, Boyer Valley (.474/.508/.614, 35 TB, 6 2B, 3B, 8 RBI, 9 R)
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (.403/.463/.722, 52 TB, 7 3B, 3 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 31 R)
Riley Miller, 08, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.485/.571/.515, 34 TB, 2 2B, 28 RBI, 9 R)
Hannah Nelson, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.362/.382/.565, 39 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 20 R)
Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (.477/.596/.942, 81 TB, 11 2B, 7 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 40 R, 41 SB)
Nicole Sherer, SR, Woodbine (.378/.469/.524, 43 TB, 7 2B, 3B, HR, 20 RBI, 28 R)
Jaelyn Subbert, 08, Glidden-Ralston (.452/.507/.532, 5 2B, 9 RBI, 13 R)
KMA Sports All-Rolling Valley Pitching
Emma Follmann, JR, CAM (4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 95 K/26 BB, 113 IP, .239 BAA)
Anna Hart, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 166 K/85 BB, 138.1 IP, .165 BAA)
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (2.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 190 K/49 BB, 123.1 IP, .200 BAA)
Riley Miller, 08, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 157 K/37 BB, 123.2 IP, .188 BAA)
Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (0.90 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 275 K/26 BB, 163.2 IP, .142 BAA)
KMA Sports RVC All-Senior
Shay Burmeister, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.425/.511/.548, 40 TB, 9 2B, 23 RBI, 30 R)
Lacie Davis, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.236/.304/.333, 24 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBI, 15 R)
Quinn Grubbs, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.372/.490/.577, 45 TB, 7 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 37 R)
Jamie Hausman, SR, Ar-We-Va (.447/.527/.553, 26 TB, 2 3B, 2B, 9 RBI, 16 R)
Karys Hunt, SR, CAM (.288/.315/.379, 25 TB, 3 2B, HR, 15 RBI, 10 R)
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (.403/.463/.722, 52 TB, 7 3B, 3 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 31 R)
Sierra Lantz, SR, Woodbine (.250/.360/.355, 27 TB, 2 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 6 R + 1.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 19 K/7 BB, 22.2 IP, .202 BAA)
Maggie Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (.404/.415/.577, 30 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, 9 RBI, 12 R)
Nicole Sherer, SR, Woodbine (.378/.469/.524, 43 TB, 7 2B, 3B, HR, 20 RBI, 28 R)
KMA Sports RVC All-Junior
Breeley Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.309/.356/.456, 31 TB, 3 HR, 2B, 16 RBI, 13 R)
Emma Follmann, JR, CAM (.296/.378/.479, 8 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI, 21 R + 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 95 K/26 BB, 113 IP, .239 BAA)
Gemini Goodwin, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.280/.365/.387, 29 TB, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 29 R)
Jersey Gray, JR, Woodbine (.325/.417/.337, 28 TB, 2B, 15 RBI, 18 R)
Nicole Hoefer, JR, Woodbine (.281/.363/.427, 38 TB, 5 2B, 2 HR, 3B, 20 RBI, 19 R)
Tiela Janssen, JR, Glidden-Ralston (.378/.468/.470, 31 TB, 4 2B, 3B, 15 RBI, 19 R)
Elizabeth Lloyd, JR, Glidden-Ralston (.295/.375/.410, 25 TB, 4 2B, HR, 17 RBI)
Hannah Nelson, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.362/.382/.565, 39 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 20 R)
Jessica O’Day, JR, Boyer Valley (.358/.393/.415, 22 TB, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 11 R)
KMA Sports RVC All-Sophomore
Hailey Bieker, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.247/.272/.299, 23 TB, 4 2B, 15 RBI, 13 R)
Harlee Fahn, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.344/.467/.361, 22 TB, 2B, 9 RBI, 19 R)
Anna Jochims, SO, Woodbine (.221/.341/.234, 18 TB, 2B, 10 RBI, 13 R)
Elise Olson, SO, Woodbine (.231/.263/.286, 26 TB, 2 2B, HR, 15 RBI)
Charlie Pryor, SO, Woodbine (.477/.596/.942, 81 TB, 11 2B, 7 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 40 R, 41 SB + 0.90 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 275 K/26 BB, 163.2 IP, .142 BAA)
Maria Puck, SO, Boyer Valley (.397/.423/.456, 31 TB, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 16 R, 22 SB)
Amber Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va (87.1 IP, 50 K/37 BB)
Tylar Stirtz, SO, West Harrison (.560/.633/.760, 19 TB, 5 2B, 3 RBI, 9 R)
Ashlyn Tigges, SO, Glidden-Ralston (.412/.467/.485, 33 TB, 5 2B, 24 RBI, 17 R)
KMA Sports RVC All-Freshman/8th Grade
Malia Clayburg, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.369/.453/.462, 30 TB, 6 2B, 19 RBI, 18 R)
Rylee Evans, FR, West Harrison (.346/.433/.654, 17 TB, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R)
Courtney Follmann, 08, CAM (.327/.473/.473, 26 TB, 3 3B, 2 2B, 10 RBI, 19 R)
Maddie Gunia, FR, Boyer Valley (.474/.508/.614, 35 TB, 6 2B, 3B, 8 RBI, 9 R)
Anna Hart, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.321/.361/.436, 34 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 21 R + 2.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 166 K/85 BB, 138.1 IP, .165 BAA)
Riley Miller, 08, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.485/.571/.515, 34 TB, 2 2B, 28 RBI, 9 R)
Taryn Petersen, 08, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.379/.475/.455, 30 TB, 5 2B, 8 RBI, 25 R)
Jaelyn Subbert, 08, Glidden-Ralston (.452/.507/.532, 5 2B, 9 RBI, 13 R)
Kassidy Wenck, FR, Glidden-Ralston (.292/.324/.369, 24 TB, 3 2B, 3B, 12 RBI, 16 R)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Elise Evans-Murphy, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.437/.506/.785, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 55 R, 4 SB)
Pitcher of the Year: Kamea Van Kalsbeek, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 K/15 BB, 86 IP, .216 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Brent Eickholt (23-13 record, 4th in MRC, 12 win improvement from last year)
Senior of the Year: Elise Evans-Murphy, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.437/.506/.785, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 55 R, 4 SB)
Junior of the Year: Olivia Mentzer, JR, Sioux City East (.449/.493/.652, 47 RBI, 90 TB, 11 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 49 R, 9 SB)
Sophomore of the Year: Brenna Leraas, SO, LeMars (.350/.433/.479, 28 RBI, 56 TB, 9 2B, 3 3B, 42 R + 2.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 K/19 BB, 66 ⅔, .228 BAA)
Freshman of the Year: Ofelia Rivera, FR, Sioux City West (.408/.477/.612, 18 RBI, 60 TB, 12 2B, 4 3B, 35 R)
KMA Sports All-MRC Offense
Maddie Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan (.439/.500/.755, 32 RBI, 74 TB, 6 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 36 R, 9 SB)
Elise Evans-Murphy, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.437/.506/.785, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 55 R, 4 SB)
Charli Grosenheider, SO, LeMars (.352/.450/.537, 43 RBI, 58 TB, 12 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 35 R)
Alexys Jones, SR, Sioux City East (.431/.475/.738, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 39 R, 3 SB)
Libby Leraas, SR, LeMars (.392/.512/.696, 40 RBI, 71 TB, 15 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 36 R)
Olivia Mentzer, JR, Sioux City East (.449/.493/.652, 47 RBI, 90 TB, 11 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 49 R, 9 SB)
Natalie Rasmussen, JR, Sioux City North (.500/.563/.860, 31 RBI, 86 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 4 HR, 27 R, 15 SB)
Ella Skinner, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.392/.473/.485, 36 RBI, 63 TB, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 30 R)
Addison Wheeler, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.389/.497/.611, 38 RBI, 80 TB, 10 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 61 R)
KMA Sports All-MRC Pitching
Madison Green, SR, Sioux City North (3.08 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 79 K/41 BB, 100 IP, .246 BAA)
Regan Herbst, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 K/34 BB, 82 IP, .182 BAA)
Brenna Leraas, SO, LeMars (2.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 K/19 BB, 66 ⅔ IP, .228 BAA)
Kamea Van Kalsbeek, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 K/15 BB, 86 IP, .216 BAA)
Joslyn Vogt, FR, Sioux City North (3.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 125 K/67 BB, 90 ⅓ IP, .187 BAA)
KMA Sports MRC All-Senior
Raelyn Angerman, Sioux City East (.385/.445/.521, 33 RBI, 61 TB, 9 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 2 SB)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.437/.506/.785, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 55 R, 4 SB)
Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan (.402/.548/.747, 16 RBI, 65 TB, 10 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 45 R, 33 SB + 5.72 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 28 K, 25 BB, 56 ⅓ IP, .333 BAA)
Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan (.441/.500/.710, 29 RBI, 66 TB, 9 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 34 R, 14 SB)
Maddie Gengler, Bishop Heelan (.439/.500/.755, 32 RBI, 74 TB, 6 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 36 R, 9 SB)
Cori Griebel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.384/.438/.536, 31 RBI, 67 TB, 10 2B, 3 HR, 35 R, 2 SB)
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (.431/.475/.738, 51 RBI, 96 TB, 7 2B, 11 HR, 39 R, 3 SB)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (.392/.512/.696, 40 RBI, 71 TB, 15 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 36 R)
Ella Skinner, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.392/.473/.485, 36 RBI, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 30 R)
KMA Sports MRC All-Junior
Kaycie Boetger, Sioux City West (.347/.400/.568, 18 RBI, 54 TB, 10 2B, 4 3B, 1 HR, 20 R, 10 SB + 14.22 ERA, 3.71 WHIP, 29 K/49 BB, 42 ⅓ IP, .371 BAA)
Addison Bogh, LeMars (.344/.417/.458, 24 RBI, 44 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, 30 R)
Sarah Brown, LeMars (.382/.401/.412, 21 RBI, 54 TB, 2 2B, 1 3B, 38 R)
Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East (.364/.447/.595, 27 RBI, 72 TB, 14 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 44 R, 2 SB)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (.449/.493/.652, 47 RBI, 90 TB, 11 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 49 R, 9 SB + 5.37 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 5 K/7 BB, 14 ⅓ IP, .300 BAA)
Natalie Rasmussen, Sioux City North (.500/.563/.860, 31 RBI, 86 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 4 HR, 27 R, 15 SB)
Cara Ronk, Thomas Jefferson (.317/.478/.442, 18 RBI, 46 TB, 9 2B, 2 3B, 14 SB)
Angelica Rivera, Sioux City West (.402/.490/.540, 20 RBI, 47 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 16 R, 4 SB)
Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 K/15 BB, 86 IP, .216 BAA)
KMA Sports MRC All-Sophomore
Leah Conlon, Sioux City East (.400/.473/.470, 24 RBI, 54 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 39 R, 2 SB)
Emily Ehlers, Sioux City West (.370/.517/.467, 10 RBI, 43 TB, 5 2B, 2 3B, 35 R, 32 SB)
Charli Grosenheider, LeMars (.352/.450/.537, 43 RBI, 58 TB, 12 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 35 R)
Maddie LaFleur, Bishop Heelan (.402/.466/.598, 25 RBI, 55 TB, 3 2B, 6 3B, 1 HR, 30 R, 20 SB)
Brenna Leraas, LeMars (.350/.433/.479, 28 RBI, 56 TB, 9 2B, 3 3B, 42 R + 2.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 K/19 BB, 66 ⅔ IP, .228 BAA)
Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.355/.438/.477, 39 RBI, 51 TB, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 19 R + 3.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 30 K/13 BB, 42 IP, .230 BAA)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (.400/.523/.494, 20 RBI, 42 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 26 R)
Lulu Vaul, Sioux City West (.380/.405/.481, 13 RBI, 38 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 R + 11.53 ERA, 2.92 WHIP, 64 K/119 BB, 95 ⅓ IP, .271 BAA)
Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.389/.497/.611, 38 RBI, 80 TB, 10 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 61 R, 1 SB)
KMA Sports MRC All-Freshman/8th Grade
Makenna Baker, Bishop Heelan (.301/.389/.458, 20 RBI, 38 TB, 1 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 22 R, 6 SB + 4.04 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 26 K/35 BB, 60 ⅔ IP, .266 BAA)
Lily Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.365/.461/.446, 12 RBI, 6 2B, 22 R, 1 SB)
Izzy Miller, Abraham Lincoln (.250/.301/.265, 1 RBI, 18 TB, 1 2B, 11 R, 3 SB)
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.362/.404/.520, 27 RBI, 66 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 35 R, 4 SB)
Teygan Rasmussen, Thomas Jefferson (.370/.452/.479, 21 RBI, 35 TB, 5 2B, 1 HR, 2 R)
Ofelia Rivera, Sioux City West (.408/.477/.612, 18 RBI, 60 TB, 12 2B, 4 3B, 35 R, 19 SB)
Lexie Pearce, Abraham Lincoln (.231/.259/.308, 3 RBI, 16 TB, 4 2B, 7 R)
Elliana Ross, Bishop Heelan (.292/.370/.446, 13 RBI, 29 TB, 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 13 R, 4 SB)
Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North (.272/.312/.340, 13 RBI, 35 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, 28 R, 6 SB + 3.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 125 K/67 BB, 90 ⅓ IP, .187 BAA)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (.595/.676/1.143, 96 TB, 11 3B, 9 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 50 R)
Pitcher of the Year: Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars (1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 K/59 BB, 161 IP, .202 BAA)
Coach of the Year: Tess Otto, Murray (25-6 record, 5-win improvement)
Senior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (.595/.676/1.143, 96 TB, 11 3B, 9 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 50 R)
Junior of the Year: Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars (.424/.465/.533, 49 TB, 8 2B, 3B, 24 RBI, 14 R + 1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 K/59 BB, 161 IP, .202 BAA)
Sophomore of the Year: Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni (.578/.646/.783, 65 TB, 7 2B, 5 3B, 18 RBI, 31 R + 3.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 123 K/39 BB, 108.1 IP, .240 BAA)
Freshman/8th Grader of the Year: Emma Boswell, FR, Orient-Macksburg (.585/.649/1.032, 97 TB, 14 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 49 RBI, 43 R + 3.24 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 79 K/37 BB, 82 IP, .303 BAA)
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Offense
Paetyn Anderson, JR, Melcher-Dallas (.438/.485/.865, 77 TB, 17 2B, 7 HR, 45 RBI, 26 R)
Emma Boswell, FR, Orient-Macksburg (.585/.649/1.032, 97 TB, 14 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 49 RBI, 43 R)
Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (.595/.676/1.143, 96 TB, 11 3B, 9 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 50 R)
Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni (.578/.646/.783, 65 TB, 7 2B, 5 3B, 18 RBI, 31 R)
Keirsten Klein, FR, Murray (.515/.526/.901, 91 TB, 12 2B, 9 RH, 53 RBI, 34 R)
Allyson Martin, 08, Lamoni (.414/.455/.690, 60 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 32 RBI, 24 R)
Destiny Nathaniel, SR, Moravia (.475/.509/.851, 86 TB, 19 2B, 5 HR, 2 3B, 34 RBI, 30 R)
Kisha Reed, SR, Twin Cedars (.460/.510/.667, 58 TB, 8 2B, 5 3B, 36 RBI, 33 R)
Teryn Shields, SR, Murray (.443/.522/.722, 70 TB, 15 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 30 RBI, 47 R)
KMA Sports All-Bluegrass Pitching
Emma Boswell, FR, Orient-Macksburg (3.24 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 79 K/37 BB, 82 IP, .303 BAA)
Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars (1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 K/59 BB, 161 IP, .202 BAA)
Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni (3.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 123 K/39 BB, 108.1 IP, .240 BAA)
Gracie Peck, JR, Seymour (2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 94 K/25 BB, 120 IP, .244 BAA)
Presley VanWinkle, SO, Murray (2.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 121 K/34 BB, 120.2 IP, .212 BAA)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Senior
Kjirsten Albertson, SR, Moravia (.404/.446/.543, 51 TB, 11 2B, 3B, 27 RBI, 18 R)
Paetyn Anderson, JR, Melcher-Dallas (.438/.485/.865, 77 TB, 17 2B, 7 HR, 45 RBI, 26 R)
Christa Cass, SR, Orient-Macksburg (.385/.431/.519, 54 TB, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 28 RBI, 35 R)
Jayda Chew, SR, Murray (.373/.467/.431, 44 TB, 2B, 3B, HR, 13 RBI, 41 R)
Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (.595/.676/1.143, 96 TB, 11 3B, 9 2B, 5 HR, 26 RBI, 50 R)
Lauren Long, SR, Moravia (.337/.390/.435, 40 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, 15 RBI, 14 R)
Destiny Nathaniel, SR, Moravia (.475/.509/.851, 86 TB, 19 2B, 5 HR, 2 3B, 34 RBI, 30 R)
Kisha Reed, SR, Twin Cedars (.460/.510/.667, 58 TB, 8 2B, 5 3B, 36 RBI, 33 R)
Teryn Shields, SR, Murray (.443/.522/.722, 70 TB, 15 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 30 RBI, 47 R)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Junior
Alexa Bedford, JR, Moravia (.394/.443/.585, 55 TB, 13 2B, 3B, HR, 24 RBI, 16 R)
Emily Campbell, JR, Orient-Macksburg (.316/.362/.418, 41 TB, 10 2B, 19 RBI, 10 R)
Jillian French, JR, Twin Cedars (.424/.465/.533, 49 TB, 8 2B, 3B, 24 RBI, 14 R + 1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 K/59 BB, 161 IP, .202 BAA)
Gracie Peck, JR, Seymour (.412/.506/.647, 44 TB, 10 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 28 R + 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 94 K/25 BB, 120 IP, .244 BAA)
Emaleigh Pierschbacher, JR, Lamoni (.364/.404/.477, 42 TB, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 18 RBI, 24 R)
Olivia Power, JR, Seymour (.478/.527/.731, 49 TB, 11 2B, 3 3B, 24 RBI, 21 R)
Taylor Ruby, JR, Seymour (.435/.467/.565, 39 TB, 9 2B, 20 RBI, 26 R)
Annika Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail (.344/.455/.500, 32 TB, 6 2B, 2 3B, 11 RBI, 24 R)
Finley Spencer, JR, Moravia (.424/.457/.533, 47 TB, 8 2B, HR, 12 RBI, 23 R)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Sophomore
Hayden Branson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (.330/.355/.477, 42 TB, 6 3B, 2B, 10 RBI, 26 R)
Cristen Durian, SO, Twin Cedars (.378/.463/.622, 51 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 3B, 25 RBI, 24 R)
Taylor Henson, SO, Lamoni (.578/.646/.783, 65 TB, 7 2B, 5 3B, 18 RBI, 31 R + 3.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 123 K/39 BB, 108.1 IP, .240 BAA)
Ella Hysell, SO, Mormon Trail (.413/.456/.413, 26 TB, 22 RBI, 11 R)
Jenna Mickey, SO, Melcher-Dallas (.415/.476/.436, 41 TB, 2 2B, 16 RBI, 29 R)
Carter Osborne, SO, Orient-Macksburg (.325/.467/.412, 33 TB, 7 2B, 20 RBI, 19 R)
Leah Rinchiuso, SO, Seymour (.338/.444/.412, 28 TB, 5 2B, 3 RBI, 29 R)
Mackenzie Robertson, SO, Seymour (.344/.400/.438, 28 TB, 6 2B, 11 RBI, 9 R)
Presley VanWinkle, SO, Murray (.333/.395/.385, 37 TB, 5 2B, 22 RBI, 34 R + 2.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 121 K/34 BB, 120.2 IP, .212 BAA)
KMA Sports Bluegrass All-Freshman/8th Grade
Emma Boswell, FR, Orient-Macksburg (.585/.649/1.032, 97 TB, 14 2B, 6 HR, 5 3B, 49 RBI, 43 R + 3.24 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 79 K/37 BB, 82 IP, .303 BAA)
Breegan Ellison, FR, Moravia (.397/.470/.534, 31 TB, 8 2B, 7 RBI, 18 R)
Keirsten Klein, FR, Murray (.515/.526/.901, 91 TB, 12 2B, 9 RH, 53 RBI, 34 R)
Allyson Martin, 08, Lamoni (.414/.455/.690, 60 TB, 14 2B, 5 3B, 32 RBI, 24 R)
Haelyn Olson, 08, Lamoni (.376/.404/.424, 36 TB, 4 2B, 13 RBI, 15 R)
Lacie Peck, 08, Seymour (.303/.361/.439, 29 TB, 3 2B, 3 3B, 9 RBI, 21 R)
Morgan Robertson, FR, Seymour (.339/.373/.565, 35 TB, 5 2B, 3 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 15 R)
Brailee Shinn, 08, Orient-Macksburg (.258/.320/.337, 30 TB, 5 2B, 3B, 11 RBI, 19 R)
Kenna Spencer, FR, Moravia (.291/.336/.340, 35 TB, 5 2B, 20 RBI, 21 R)