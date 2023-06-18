(KMAland) -- KMA Sports' spring sports awards fun ends today with the 2023 KMA Sports All-State Soccer Teams.
In each class — 1A, 2A and 3A girls and 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A boys — there are 11 choices for the All-State Offense and 11 for the All-State Defense. There are several athletes that commanded the field on both offense and defense, and KMA Sports honored those on either the All-State Offense or All-State Defense — but not both.
Congratulations to the KMA Sports State Players of the Year (in bold): Joslyn Terpstra (Pella Christian), Juan Mateo (West Liberty), Addison Hoben (Spencer), Drew Robinson (Nevada), Karma McMorris (Mason City), Jackson Kirsch (Marion) & Johnathan Mendez (Dowling Catholic).
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Morgan Crees, FR, Panorama (41 goals, 11 assists)
Grace Gaarde, SR, Regina Catholic (45 goals, 6 assists)
Apiyo Harberts, JR, Western Christian (32 goals, 6 assists)
Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert (33 goals, 6 assists)
Sydney Lynch, SR, Gilbert (25 goals, 15 assists)
Eden Moore, JR, Van Meter (36 goals, 5 assists)
Trista Schmidt, SR, Beckman Catholic (34 goals, 2 assists)
Aubrey Schwieso, SO, Harlan (30 goals, 5 assists)
Joslyn Terpstra, SR, Pella Christian (40 goals, 24 assists)
Trelyn White, SO, Bishop Heelan (29 goals, 8 assists)
Nikayla Youngblut, SR, Columbus Catholic (27 goals, 11 assists
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Becca DuFour, SR, Columbus Catholic (29 GA, 285 saves, 90.8 save %)
Dru Dorsey, SO, Davenport Assumption (20 goals, 13 assists)
Avery Honan, SO, Underwood (3 GA, 81 saves, 96.4 save %)
Amelia Klenk, SO, Hudson (2 goals, 4 assists)
Lauren LaFleur, SR, Bishop Heelan (12 GA, 75 saves, 86.2 save %)
Georgia Paulson, JR, Underwood (17 goals, 4 assists)
Lauryn Peck, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17 goals, 15 assists)
Tayler Schnedler, JR, Mediapolis (24 GA, 207 saves, 89.6 save %)
Abby Schuett, SR, Tri-Center (17 matches, 1 goal)
Sophie Sheffield, JR, St. Albert (29 GA, 165 saves, 85.1 save %)
Lea Whitson, FR, Anamosa (34 GA, 227 saves, 87.0 save %)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Miles Baccam, JR, Western Christian (18 goals, 10 assists)
Marcus Blount, SR, Prince of Peace (35 goals, 13 assists)
Sam Burmeister, SR, Treynor (33 goals, 19 assists)
Isaac Clark, JR, Gladbrook Reinbeck (27 goals, 10 assists)
Grant Dunn, SO, Des Moines Christian (31 goals, 11 assists)
Joe Hamman, JR, West Branch (26 goals, 4 assists)
Juan Mateo, SR, West Liberty (40 goals, 18 assists)
Tyler Nolder, SR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17 goals, 46 assists)
Kaden Ogle, JR, Underwood (34 goals, 11 assists)
Joshua Zeman, SR, West Liberty (22 goals, 20 assists)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Max Anderson, JR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9 GA, 52 saves, 85.2 save %)
Austin Betts, SR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck (20 matches, 8 goals, 2 assists)
Bronson Bultenwerf, SR, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (12 matches, 1 assist)
Ryder Davidson, JR, Treynor (18 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Nate Gerling, JR, West Central Valley (17 GA, 89 saves, 84.0 save %)
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (13 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Will Lipsius, SR, Iowa City Regina (1 goal, 3 assists)
Aidan Ouwinga, JR, Western Christian (17 matches, 1 goal, 2 assists)
JD Pettit, JR, Western Christian (16 GA, 68 saves, 81.0 save %)
Nate Petersen, SR, Treynor (15 GA, 96 saves, 86.5 save %)
Kyler White, SO, North Fayette Valley (15 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Charice Auwerda, SO, Mount Pleasant (24 goals, 18 assists)
Nora Dougherty, SR, Glenwood (38 goals, 13 assists)
Haylee Erickson, JR, Lewis Central (25 goals, 13 assists)
Julianna Hill, JR, Burlington Notre Dame (38 goals, 18 assists)
Addison Hoben, SO, Spencer (64 goals, 23 assists)
Abigail Ites, SR, Iowa Falls-Alden (37 goals, 13 assists)
Kylie Knief, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes (28 goals, 11 assists)
Easten Miller, JR, Independence (29 goals, 14 assists)
Anna Stromberg, SR, Waverly-Shell Rock (24 goals, 21 assists)
Claire Turner, FR, Spirit Lake (28 goals, 9 assists)
Abby Warner, JR, Pella (45 goals, 6 assists)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Elena Bartak, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes (19 matches, 7 goals, 4 assists)
Caroline Cromley, JR, North Polk (14 GA, 105 saves, 88.2 %)
Katelyn Eggena, JR, Waverly-Shell Rock (1 GA, 31 saves, 96.9 save %)
Maya Fritz, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes (8 GA, 92 saves, 92.0 save %)
Kenzie Hodge, JR, Norwalk (19 matches, 4 goals, 2 assists)
Camryn Hosick, SO, Thomas Jefferson (25 GA, 180 saves, 87.8 save %)
Maleigh Olmstead, SO, CR Xavier (14 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Lindsey Overmann, SR, Waverly-Shell Rock
Dani Person, SR, ADM (15 GA, 119 saves, 88.8 save %)
Reese Trebilcock, JR, Norwalk (19 matches, 5 goals, 3 assists)
Hailey Van Houweling, SR, Pella (5 GA, 153 saves, 96.8 save %)
Lexi Ward, SR, North Scott (18 matches)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Rasmus Brandt, SR, Aplington-Parkersburg (20 goals, 12 assists)
Mason Eggleston, SO, Williamsburg (22 goals, 12 assists)
Eddy Fuentes, SO, Webster City (24 goals, 10 assists)
Gesser Gutierres, JR, Greene County (42 goals, 5 assists)
Zach Holtan, SR, Gilbert (15 goals, 17 assists)
Caden Johnson, SR, Glenwood (29 goals, 12 assists)
Travaughn Luyobya, SR, Clear Lake (24 goals, 9 assists)
Roberto Medrano, SR, Assumption (18 goals, 13 assists)
Jake Magner, SR, Decorah (15 goals, 16 assists)
Drew Robinson, SR, Nevada (41 goals, 11 assists)
Jose Velazco, SR, Greene County (20 goals, 16 assists)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Alejandro Banuelo, SR, Perry (16 matches, 9 goals, 4 assists)
Carson Cecil, SO, Knoxville (20 GA, 120 saves, 84.8 save %)
Casey Godbout, JR, Glenwood (14 GA, 75 saves, 84.3 save %)
Owen Kautman, SR, Gilbert (22 matches, 4 goals, 1 assists)
Luke Klosterman, SR, Assumption (16 matches, 3 goals, 2 assists)
Noah Mills, SR, Nevada (13 GA, 59 saves, 81.9 save %)
Alex Milton, SR, Assumption (2 GA, 54 saves, 96.4 save %)
Logan Retwisch, JR, Williamsburg (9 GA, 98 saves, 91.3 save %)
George Tsiobanos, JR, Bishop Heelan (13 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Matthew Weber, SO, Gilbert (7 GA, 94 saves, 93.1 save %)
Jayden Allen Winston, SR, Chariton (9 GA, 98 saves, 91.6 save %)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Liberty Bates, JR, Abraham Lincoln (27 goals, 13 assists)
Carson Bohonek, SO, Bettendorf (37 goals, 6 assists)
Natalie Gallagher, SR, Waukee Northwest (26 goals, 6 assists)
Kenna Hemann, JR, Mason City (23 goals, 23 assists)
Reegan Hess, SR, CR Prairie (29 goals, 8 assists)
Karma McMorris, SO, Mason City (42 goals, 8 assists)
Abi Roberts, SO, Linn-Mar (21 goals, 15 assists)
Morgan Russmann, JR, Pleasant Valley (41 goals, 3 assists)
Reggie Spotts, JR, Mason City (22 goals, 11 assists)
Lanie Weikert, SR, Muscatine (24 goals, 13 assists)
Alexis Winkey, JR, Ames (28 goals, 7 assists)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Macy Davis, SR, Waukee Northwest (19 matches, 4 goals, 4 assists)
Janette DelaCruz, SR, Des Moines North (18 GA, 190 saves, 91.3 save %)
Meredith Downs, SR, Johnston (11 GA, 93 saves, 89.4 save %)
Emma Hampton, SR, Johnston (18 matches, 2 goals, 3 assists)
Zoey Mahoney, SR, Waukee Northwest (19 matches, 20 goals, 17 assists)
Jasmine Moser, SR, Ankeny (2 GA, 45 saves, 95.7 save %)
Lauren Nidey, SO, Waukee (14 GA, 106 saves, 88.4 save %)
Jenna Pitz, SR, Ankeny (15 matches, 6 goals, 3 assists)
Hailey Setrum, SR, Linn-Mar (18 matches, 8 goals, 10 assists)
Victoria Spahn, JR, Waukee Northwest (10 GA, 73 saves, 88.0 save %)
Analeah Swegle, SR, Mason City (13 GA, 100 saves, 88.5 save %)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Jack Brown, SR, Norwalk (25 goals, 4 assists)
Jackson Kirsch, SR, Marion (70 goals, 15 assists)
Christian Lawson, JR, Newton (18 goals, 12 assists)
Peyton Meier, JR, ADM (21 goals, 10 assists)
Owen Olson, SR, Spencer (29 goals, 12 assists)
Cristhian Ramirez, JR, Humboldt (23 goals, 15 assists)
Brayden Sheperd, JR, Lewis Central (26 goals, 10 assists)
Emanuel Raymundo, JR, Washington (19 goals, 11 assists)
Elijah Smith, SR, Marion (10 goals, 28 assists)
Logan Solomon, SR, Pella (29 goals, 5 assists)
Xander Wellman, SR, Fort Madison (30 goals, 16 assists)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Calen Claypool, SR, Marion (1 GA, 83 saves, 98.8 save %)
Sebastian Contreras, SO, Denison-Schleswig (13 GA, 64 saves, 83.1 save %)
Kendall Ekwall, SR, Des Moines Hoover (11 GA, 66 saves, 85.7 save %)
Caden Endres, JR, Norwalk (21 matches, 5 goals, 1 assist)
Majaliwa Irene, JR, Des Moines Hoover (19 matches, 4 goals, 16 assists)
Max Lauman, JR, Pella (21 matches, 1 assist)
Eli Hookfin, JR, Spencer (8 GA, 76 saves, 90.5 save %)
Haider Nasr, JR, Iowa City Liberty (19 matches, 6 goals, 7 assists)
Tristin Nosbich, JR, Mount Vernon (11 GA, 69 saves, 86.2 save %)
Karson Rubel, FR, Humboldt (15 GA, 86 saves, 85.1 save %)
Hayden Saul, SR, Iowa City Liberty (20 goals, 24 goals, 5 assists)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE (OFFENSE)
Michael Avery, SR, Sioux City North (22 goals, 1 assist)
Kyle Bitterman, SR, Davenport North (14 goals, 9 assists)
Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez, SR, Ottumwa (22 goals, 6 assists)
Jose Balderas Hernandez, SR, Des Moines East (23 goals, 10 assists)
Owen Hull, SR, Dubuque Senior (14 goals, 10 assists)
Preston Kipnusu, JR, WDM Valley (19 goals, 7 assists)
Jonathan Mendez, SO, Dowling Catholic (23 goals, 13 assists)
Kyron Pope, SO, Johnston (17 goals, 7 assists)
Jeffery Rinker, SR, Pleasant Valley (16 goals, 8 assists)
Cole Schrage, SR, Waukee Northwest (17 goals, 9 assists)
Chase Wakefield, JR, Bettendorf (14 goals, 9 assists)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE (DEFENSE)
Caleb Cross, JR, Sioux City North (16 GA, 94 saves, 85.5 save %)
Aiden Neumann, JR, CR Prairie (12 GA, 92 saves, 88.5 save %)
Jack Kilstrom, SR, Pleasant Valley (5 GA, 71 saves, 93.4 save %)
Michael Nelson, SR, Iowa City West (12 matches, 12 goals, 4 assists)
Brandon Orellana-Lemus, SR, WDM Valley (19 matches, 4 goals, 3 assists)
Chase Oetker, SR, Ames (16 matches, 6 goals, 4 assists)
Kevin Perez, JR, Des Moines East (13 GA, 71 saves, 84.5 save %)
Alexander Poltan, FR, WDM Valley (7 GA, 53 saves, 88.3 save %)
Will Safris, JR, Johnston (13 GA, 53 saves, 80.3 save %)
Grant Strickler, SR, Johnston (21 matches, 5 goals)
Logan Vargas, JR, Abraham Lincoln (18 matches, 3 assists)