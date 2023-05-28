(KMAland) -- KMA Sports’ Track & Field awards end today with the 2023 All-State Teams.
This team features the best of the best in the state. However, just like our All-KMAland Team, one person can only be used once. These teams feature an Athlete of the Year in each class, an overall Field Athlete of the Year and an overall Track Athlete of the Year.
Without further ado, the 2023 KMA Sports All-State Track & Field Team.
GIRLS
100 meter dash: Jaidyn Sellers, JR, Panorama: Insane showing from Sellers last week with 2A titles in the 100 (12.06), 200 (24.98) and 400 (56.67). Her 100 time was a state record. It was also the fastest among state champions.
200 meter dash: Jessica Kyne, JR, Des Moines Hoover: Kyne was the 100 (12.25) and 200 champion in Class 3A (25.06).
400 meter dash: Kadence Huck, SO, Nashua-Plainfield: Huck was a two-time 1A champion. She won the 400 (55.94) and 800 (2:11.75).
800 meter run: Madison Brouwer, SR, Sibley-Ocheydan: Brouwer was the 2A champ in the 800 (2:13.67) and 1500 (4:36.75).
1500 meter run: Addison Dorenkamp, JR, WDM Valley: Dorenkamp pulled the distance double in Class 4A with titles in the 1500 (4:31.57) and 3000 (9:46.33).
3000 meter run: Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard: Incredible performance from Noe. She won the 3A 1500 (4:28.80) and 3000 (9:38.82). Both times were state records. Noe won the 3000 by 52(!) seconds. Seems good.
100 meter hurdles: Ali Frandsen, SR, Ames: The Iowa commit set a 4A state record in the 100 hurdles (14.10). She also won the 400 hurdles (1:01.98) and contributed to Ames’ winning 4x400 (3:49.49)
400 meter hurdles: Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor: Teigland set a new 2A record with a 1:01.72 time. Like Frandsen, Teigland also pulled the hurdle double.
High jump: Maddie Olson, SR, Sheldon: Olson had the highest leap of state champions at the Blue Oval. She cleared 5-09.00 to claim gold.
Long jump: Shay Sinnard, SR, Carroll: Sinnard’s 3A title (18-07.75) assured the 127 media members covering the Tigers that they would have a state champion.
Discus: Charlee Morton, SO, Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Morton was the only girl to sweep the throws last week. She threw 137-06 in the 3A discus and 42-05.25 in the shot put.
Shot put: Audi Crooks, SR, Bishop Garrigan: The Iowa State basketball signee nabbed another title in this event with a toss of 44-00.75. That was the best throw in the state this year.
At-Large: Noelle Steines, SO, Calamus Wheatland: Steines pulled the distance double in the 1500 (4:35.43) and 3000 (10:13.95). Her 1500 time was a new 1A record.
These relays had the fastest times at state:
4x100: Dowling Catholic (48.01)
4x200: Waukee Northwest (1:41.28)
4x400: Ames (3:49.49)
4x800: Ankeny (9:17.69)
Sprint medley: Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (1:46.12)
Distance medley: Dubuque Hempstead (4:05.27)
Shuttle hurdle: Dowling Catholic (1:01.34)
1A Athlete of the Year: Noelle Steines, SO Calamus Wheatland
2A Athlete of the Year: Jaidyn Sellers, JR, Panorama
3A Athlete of the Year: Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard
4A Athlete of the Year: Ali Frandsen, SR, Ames
Field Athlete of the Year: Charlee Morton, SO, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
All-Class Track Athlete of the Year: Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard
BOYS
100 meter dash: Wil Neuharth, SR, Harlan: Wil the Thrill had himself quite the meet. He set a state record in the 100 (10.68), won the 200 (21.53) and contributed to champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
200 meter dash: Miles Thompson, SR, Cedar Rapids Washington: Thompson also pulled the sprint double. He won the 100 (10.46) and 200 (21.02) in Class 4A.
400 meter dash: Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr: Reynolds did something nobody has ever done before: win the 400 and 400 meter hurdles in the same year twice. He also set 1A records in both. He was always going to be on this team.
800 meter run: Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North: Nash had the state’s top 800 time coming into state and didn’t disappoint at the Blue Oval. He ran a new best time of 1:52.34 to claim the title.
1600 meter run: Chase Lauman, SR, Pella: Lauman was a beast last weekend. He won the 3A 800 (1:52.61), 1600 (4:16.90) and 3200. His 800 time was a state record. My guess is his uncle, Derek Howard, taught him how to be an absolute distance running beast.
3200 meter run: Jackson Heidesch, SR, Dowling Catholic: Heidesch pulled the distance double with titles in the 1600 (4:07.18) and 3200 (9:06.86).
100 meter hurdles: Grayson Hartman, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier: Wasn’t easy to choose this spot. Hartman ultimately gets the nod, though. He won the 3A title in 14.16. His prelim time of 13.96 was a new state record.
400 meter hurdles: Nicholas Gorsich, SR, Linn-Mar: The future Hawkeye swept the 4A hurdles. He ran 14.54 in the 110 and 51.80 in the 400. That 400 time was the best in the state this season.
High jump: TJ Jackson, SR, Linn-Mar: When you clear 6-11.00, you’re going to end up on this team. That’s what Jackson did to win the 3A title.
Long jump: Abu Sama, SR, Southeast Polk: The Iowa State football signee was dominant in the 4A long jump again. He went 22-11.00 to win another state title.
Discus: Duke Faley, SR, Dubuque Wahlert: Fahley threw a state-record 195-01(!) in the discus. He swept Class 3A by also winning the shot put (58-02.75). He was the only thrower to sweep the events.
Shot Put: Spencer Kessel, SR, Louisa-Muscatine: Kessel heaved 64-01.25 at state. That was the best throw in the state and 14th best in the nation.
At-Large: Derek Weisskopf, Jr, Williamsburg: Weisskopf won the 2A high jump, finished second to Kessell in the shot put and was seventh in the discus. Freak athlete.
These relays had the best times at state:
4x100: Iowa City West (41.89)
4x200: Iowa City West (1:26.69)
4x400: Johnston (3:15.26)
4x800: Iowa City, City High (7:37.66)
Sprint Medley: Johnston (1:30.15)
Distance Medley: Iowa City West (3:27.73)
Shuttle Hurdle: Iowa City West (58.19)
1A Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr
2A Athlete of the Year: Derek Weisskopf, JR, Williamsburg
3A Athlete of the Year: Chase Lauman, SR, Pella
4A Athlete of the Year: Miles Thompson, SR, Cedar Rapids Washington
Field Athlete of the Year: Duke Faley, SR, Dubuque Wahlert
All-Class Track Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr