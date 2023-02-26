(KMAland) -- KMA Sports ends its week long wrestling awards extravaganza today by honoring the best in the state.
Below you will find: The 2023 KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Awards.
2023 KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Team
106: Alexander Pierce, Freshman, Iowa City West (3A Champ, 42-2)
113: Jace Hedeman, Sophomore, Union LaPorte City (2A Champ, 48-0)
120: Brandon Paez, Senior, Lisbon (1A Champ, 53-0)
126: Garret Rinken, Senior, Nashua-Plainfield (1A Champ, 51-0)
132: Kale Petersen, Senior, Greene County (2A Champ, 42-0)
138: Ryder Block, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock (3A Champ, 45-0)
145: Tucker Stangel, Junior, Osage (2A Champ, 40-0)
106-145 At-Large: Gable Porter, Senior, Underwood (1A Champ, 47-1)
152: Jacob Helgeson, Sophomore, Johnston (3A Champ, 43-0)
160: Wyatt Reisz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (1A Champ, 52-0)
170: Maximus Magayna, Junior, Columbus Catholic (1A Champ, 47-1)
182: Gabe Arnold, Senior, Iowa City, City High (3A Champ, 41-0)
195: Dreshaun Ross, Freshman, Fort Dodge (3A Champ, 44-2)
220: Ben Kueter, Senior, Iowa City, City High (3A Champ, 39-0)
285: Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Senior, Norwalk (3A Champ, 33-0)
152-285 At-Large: CJ Walrath, Senior, Burlington Notre Dame (2A Champ, 56-0)
AWARDS
Starting this year, we’re going to name a Coach of the Year for each class, a Wrestler of the Year for each class, an All-Class Wrestler of the Year and a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior of the Year.
1A Coach of the Year: Gabriel Boorn, Wilton: Boorn led the Beavers to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A State Dual Tournament and a second-place finish on the traditional side. We also call runner-up the champion of the Non-Don Bosco Division. That’s worth something.
2A Coach of the Year: Clint Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The easy pick would be Clarinda alum and Osage head coach Brent Jennings, but everyone knew that team would be loaded this year. How about the job by the Warriors? One state finalist, three medalists and a third-place finish at state duals is pretty dang good.
3A Coach of the Year: Dan Knight, Bettendorf: The Bulldogs had a great season with a state duals trip, a team trophy at the individual tournament, eight medalists and a champ. Oh, and they’re extremely young. They had only two seniors on their roster this season.
1A Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter, Underwood: Aside from his one loss, Porter was dominant en route to a third state title. None of his matches went the distance at state. He ends his career at 141-1 and as a two-time KMAland Wrestler of the Year and two-time KMA Sports Class 1A Wrestler of the Year
2A Wrestler of the Year: Kale Petersen, Greene County: The Iowa commit did something only one other person can say they did: beat Gable Porter. Petersen capped off his fantastic career with an undefeated season and a third state championship.
3A Wrestler of the Year: Ben Kueter, Iowa City, City High: I really hope you didn’t expect me to give this honor to anyone other than arguably the best all-around athlete this state has ever seen.
All-Class Wrestler of the Year: Ben Kueter, Iowa City, City High: When you finish your career undefeated and with four state championships, you win this award. It's in the rules.
Freshman of the Year: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge: You have to be an absolute beast to win 3A-195 as a freshman. Well, guess what? Ross is a beast. I know it’s early, but I’m putting him on four-timer watch.
Sophomore of the Year: Jace Hedeman, Union, LaPorte City: Hedeman went 48-0 on his way to a second state title. He’s now 94-0 on his career. He’s also on four-time watch.
Junior of the Year: Max Magayna, Columbus Catholic: Magayna had three first-period pins and a tech fall to win the 1A-170 title. He comes into his senior year as a three-time state champion. You know what that means.
Senior of the Year: Ben Kueter, Iowa City, City High: See above