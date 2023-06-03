(KMAland) -- KMA Sports finishes out its week of awards from the 2023 golf season with our KMA Sports All-State Golf Teams.
Each of the classes — 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A in girls and 1A, 2A and 3A in boys — has six members, including a state player of the year (in bold). Congrats to this year’s 2023 KMA Sports All-State Golf Team members.
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Avery Dirks, SR, Grundy Center (44.68 CAAVG, 6th at state)
Brylee Hoeg, SR, Grundy Center (44.91 CAAVG, 8th at state)
Avery Lichter, JR, Bishop Garrigan (45.27 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Abbie Lindeman, SR, Grundy Center (40.96 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Taylor Phillips, JR, New London (41.93 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Kylie Powers, SR, IKM-Manning (44.64 CAAVG, 7th at state)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Dawson Barthole, JR, Gehlen Catholic (40.30 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Maguire DeJong, SR, Montezuma (40.73 CAAVG, 5th at state)
Chase Jahde, SO, CAM (38.68 CAAVG, 4th at state)
Nolan Reser, SO, North Butler (39.72 CAAVG, 5th at state)
Mikey Takacs, SR, Iowa City Regina (38.31 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Keith Thompson, FR, Hamburg (37.29 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Chloe Bolte, SO, Sumner Fredericksburg (40.34 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Brinley Carlson, FR, Roland-Story (43.29 CAAVG, 7th at state)
Makenna Carlson, JR, Roland-Story (42.16 CAAVG, 4th at state)
Kendra Casey, SR, Sioux Central (43.91 CAAVG, 5th at state)
Olivia Hines, JR, Mediapolis (42.49 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Lauren Nuss, SO, New Hampton (42.54 CAAVG, 6th at state)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Luke Harwick, JR, Beckman Catholic (37.71 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Judd Jirovsky, FR, Grundy Center (37.15 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Axton Miller, JR, OABCIG (38.39 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Nathan Offernan, SR, Beckman Catholic (37.67 CAAVG, 7th at state)
Brandon Tournier, SO, Oelwein (39.06 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Cody Weaver, FR, West Marshall (37.78 CAAVG, 5th at state)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Meghan DeLong, JR, Clear Lake (40.05 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Rebecca DeLong, SR, Clear Lake (40.20 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Meera Julka, JR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (41.60 CAAVG, 6th at state)
Ava Kalb, JR, Wahlert Catholic (41.80 CAAVG, 9th at state)
Kaylie Kelchen, JR, Lisbon (43.24 CAAVG, 4th at state)
Eden Lohrbach, JR, Gilbert (37.25 CAAVG, 1st at state)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Carson Korver, FR, MOC-Floyd Valley (38.43 CAAVG, 4th at state)
Davis Korver, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley (37.23 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Jack McCarty, JR, Solon (39.19 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Roman Roth, JR, Washington (38.00 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Brock Snyder, SR, Gilbert (36.95 CAAVG, 19th at state)
Isaiah Zoske, SO, Solon (38.09 CAAVG, 5th at state)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Addie Berg, SR, Cedar Rapids Prairie (39.27 CAAVG, 7th at state)
Lauren Briggs, JR, Burlington (39.89 CAAVG, 4th at state)
Maura Peters, SR, Pleasant Valley (37.67 CAAVG, 3rd at state)
Jane Petersen, SO, Cedar Rapids Washington (39.52 CAAVG, 2nd at state)
Morgan Rupp, SO, Linn-Mar (38.85 CAAVG, 1st at state)
Hallie Yates, SR, WDM Valley (38.52 CAAVG, 4th at state)