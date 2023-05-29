(KMAland) -- It’s another Monday in our four-week extravaganza of wrapping up the spring sports season with awards. Today, we run through our area conferences with the KMAland Conference Golf Awards.
For each of the conferences that had conference tournaments, you will find a Girls and Boys Player of the Year, a Coach of the Year, a Girls and Boys Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year and All-Conference, All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman teams.
Each of the “teams” will consist of six like a normal varsity golf lineup, and they must have played at least three rounds in a varsity lineup to be eligible. Here is a key to understanding the statistical abbreviations that will be used:
CAAVG — Combined Adjusted Average
18HAA — 18-hole Adjusted Average
18HA — 18-hole Average
9HAA — 9-hole Adjusted Average
9HA — 9-hole Average
Without any further ado, here are the 2023 KMAland Conference Golf Awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Addy Beiter, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic — Beiter burst on to the scene, consistently putting down low scores throughout the year before winning the Hawkeye Ten championship in a playoff with Atlantic’s Belle Berg. She also led the league in CAAVG (45.32), 18HAA (90.93), 18HA (87.50), 9HAA (44.93) and 9HA (43.00).
Boys Player of the Year: Maverick Schwabe, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — The numbers are so consistently on top of the league, and he was within three strokes of winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference again this year. The numbers: 38.81 CAAVG, 77.10 18HAA, 75.11 18HA, 39.76 9HAA, 37.80 9HA.
Coach of the Year: Chad Swanson, Harlan boys — Harlan won their first conference championship since 1993 this year, edging past Kuemper Catholic by one stroke, Denison-Schleswig by three and Atlantic by four.
Girls Senior of the Year: Tatum Watkins, Clarinda — This was a tight battle with Timber Svendsen of Harlan and Mikaela Downing of Creston, but Watkins had the highest finish at the Hawkeye Ten meet and a narrow edge in overall averages.
Boys Senior of the Year: Jason Colpitts, Glenwood — Colpitts advanced to districts this season after posting a 42.52 CAAVG and finishing sixth in the Hawkeye Ten.
Girls Junior of the Year: Belle Berg, Atlantic — While Beiter led the league in every statistical category, Berg was right behind her. She was a conference runner-up, falling in the sudden death playoff to Beiter, and had a great year overall.
Boys Junior of the Year: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak — Knaus hit a lot of “(bleep) missiles” all year long on her way to leading her class with a 49.55 CAAVG, 96.34 18HAA, 92.40 18HA, 51.51 9HAA and 49.86 9HA. She also took seventh at the Hawkeye Ten meet and was a regional final qualifier.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Tristan Hayes, Atlantic — Hayes led sophomores in the Hawkeye Ten in four of the five statistical categories and finished eighth at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic
Boys Freshman of the Year: Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic — There’s an argument that Vonnahme was a top-two golfer in the league all year with a 40.25 CAAVG, 80.32 18HAA, 78.33 18HA, 40.68 9HAA and 38.75 9HA all ranking just below Schwabe. He also finished fifth in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
All-Hawkeye Ten Girls: Addy Beiter, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic; Belle Berg, Junior, Atlantic; Brynn Knaus, Sophomore, Red Oak; Taylor Rasmussen, Freshman, Clarinda; Timber Svendsen, Senior, Harlan; Elsa Tiefenthaler, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic
All-Hawkeye Ten Boys: Tristan Hayes, Sophomore, Atlantic; Easton Emery, Junior, Denison-Schleswig; Carter Putney, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Maverick Schwabe, Junior, Kuemper Catholic; Jade Spangler, Junior, Shenandoah; Braxton Vonnahme, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic
All-Senior Girls: Mikaela Downing, Creston; Molli Finn, Shenandoah; Lexi Noelck, Atlantic; Abby Smith, Atlantic; Timber Svendsen, Harlan; Tatum Watkins, Clarinda
All-Senior Boys: Lucas Campbell, Lewis Central; Jason Colpitts, Glenwood; Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central; Owen Okerbloom, Lewis Central; Gavin Schau, Glenwood; Braden Sneed, Glenwood
All-Junior Girls: Belle Berg, Atlantic; Ella Freund, Harlan; Kara Kenkel, Harlan; Abby Muller, Atlantic; Lexi Narmi, St. Albert; Faith Weber, Glenwood
All-Junior Boys: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic; Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig; Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic; Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic; Will Simons, Kuemper Catholic; Jade Spangler, Shenandoah
All-Sophomore Girls: Emily Bahnsen, Denison-Schleswig; Brynn Knaus, Red Oak; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central; Addey Lyon, Red Oak; Macy Mueller, Harlan; Gianna Rock, Clarinda
All-Sophomore Boys: Karsten Beckel, Clarinda; Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic; Tristan Hayes, Atlantic; Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic; Cody Schulte, Denison-Schleswig; Landon Wulf, Denison-Schleswig
All-Freshman Girls: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic; Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig; Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda; Kate Reed, Lewis Central; Makenna Schroeder, Atlantic; Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic
All-Freshman Boys: Sam Brosam, Atlantic; Ethan Laughlin, Shenandoah; Hudson McLaren, Atlantic; Kort Neal, Clarinda; Jonas Reynolds, Harlan; Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic
CORNER CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney — Another dominant year for Dowling, who won the Corner Conference championship and earned her first state medal while also leading her Cowgirls team to the state tournament.
Boys Player of the Year: Keith Thompson, Freshman, Hamburg — What a season. Thompson had a 37.29 CAAVG, which ranked fifth in the entire state of Iowa. He was also within the top seven in the state in all the other stats and was a state runner-up with a loss in a sudden death playoff.
Coach of the Year: Janice Shanno, Sidney — Another banner year for the Sidney golf program, which saw the girls advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Girls Senior of the Year: Avery Dowling, Sidney
Boys Senior of the Year: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold — Brownlee took third in the Corner Conference this season, advanced to the state meet and led seniors with a 44.83 CAAVG, an 81.00 18HAA and a 78.50 18HA.
Girls Junior of the Year: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney — Brumbaugh didn’t have all the top numbers in the junior class, but she did have the top finish at the conference tournament in taking runner-up.
Boys Junior of the Year: Kyler Williams, East Mills — Williams led the junior class in the league with a 43.00 9HA and a 45.52 9HAA while also posting the top finish at the Corner Conference Tournament (4th).
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Joanna Reynolds, Griswold — The top sophomore in the conference, Reynolds was No. 2 in the league in most statistical categories behind Dowling. She also finished third at the conference meet.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Hayden Thompson, Sidney — The older brother of Keith, Hayden was the top sophomore in the conference with a 42.01 CAAVG, 81.96 18HAA, 79.00 18HA, 43.47 9HAA and 42.14 9HA. He also took runner-up in the Corner Conference and advanced to a district meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Loycee Palmer, East Mills — Palmer topped her class within the Corner in every category.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Keith Thompson, Hamburg
All-Corner Girls: Eve Brumbaugh, Junior, Sidney; Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney; Linsey Keiser, Junior, Griswold; Mallory Lang, Junior, East Mills; Joanna Reynolds, Sophomore, Griswold; Ellie Ward, Sophomore, Sidney
All-Corner Boys: Kamron Brownlee, Senior, Griswold; Lincoln Palmer, Junior, East Mills; Hayden Thompson, Sophomore, Sidney; Keith Thompson, Freshman, Hamburg; Owen Thornton, Senior, Fremont-Mills; Kyler Williams, Junior, East Mills
All-Senior Girls: Olivia Baker, Essex-Stanton; Avery Dowling, Sidney; Sycily Hall, Sidney; Brianne Johnson, Essex-Stanton; Jenna Stephens, Essex-Stanton
All-Senior Boys: Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills; Kamron Brownlee, Griswold; Samuel Daly, Fremont-Mills; JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills; Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills; Braden Turpin, Fremont-Mills
All-Junior Girls: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney; Linsey Keiser, Griswold; Mallory Lang, East Mills; Ellah Pummel, Sidney; Leah Sandin, Essex-Stanton
All-Junior Boys: Anthony Anderson, East Mills; Will Bryant, Sidney; Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills; Lincoln Palmer, East Mills; Kywin Tibben, Essex-Stanton; Kyler Williams, East Mills
All-Sophomore Girls: Emersyn Burdic, East Mills; Riley Burke, Essex; Joanna Reynolds, Griswold; Marley Shull, Sidney; Allison VanArsdel, East Mills; Ellie Ward, Sidney
All-Sophomore Boys: Kaden Buick, Essex-Stanton; Michael Hensley, Sidney; Hogan Hook, Griswold; Jacob Martin, Essex-Stanton; Fletcher Proctor, East Mills; Hayden Thompson, Sidney
All-Freshman Girls: Kiara Kersten, Sidney; Mariska Kirchert, Essex-Stanton; Loycee Palmer, East Mills; Addy Resh, Essex
All-Freshman Boys: Cooper Hagen, East Mills; Taven Hanseling, Hamburg; Rowen Howe, Fremont-Mills; Brayden Lockwood, Griswold; Martin Rodriguez, Hamburg; Keith Thompson, Hamburg
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Kylie Powers, Senior, IKM-Manning — This could have been any one of three girls, but Powers has a pretty solid advantage when it comes to the overall numbers, leading the league with a 44.67 CAAVG, 88.70 18HAA, 84.67 18HA, 44.86 9HAA and 43.40 9HA.
Boys Player of the Year: Ethan Konz, Junior, Treynor — The Western Iowa Conference champion dropped a 69 to win the conference championship and was dominant in all the other numbers with a 38.95 CAAVG, 76.00 18HAA, 72.00 18HA, 39.52 9HAA and 37.40 9HA.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Lahndorf, IKM-Manning girls — It sure seems like anytime a Treynor golf team doesn’t win a conference title, something historic has happened. Coach Lahndorf’s girl’s team edged the Cardinals this year by seven strokes to win the WIC.
Girls Senior of the Year: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning
Boys Senior of the Year: Jay Remsburg, Audubon — Remsburg’s stats on Bound aren’t complete, but the stats that are in lead the Western Iowa Conference among seniors.
Girls Junior of the Year: Addison Brink, Riverside — Finally, an easy call! Brink led her class in every statistical category and had the highest-finishing girls state medal in all of KMAland this year.
Boys Junior of the Year: Ethan Konz, Treynor
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Mary Stephens, Underwood — Underwood’s Stephens topped her class in every statistical category, including ranking as one of just five with a sub-50 CAAVG (49.39).
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Oliver Deist, Audubon — Deist’s 44.67 CAAVG led sophomores in the conference, and he had a ninth-place finish at the WIC Tournament.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Sophi Pedersen, Treynor — Pedersen jumped on to the scene by leading all WIC freshmen in every statistical category.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Kaden Jorgenson, AHSTW — Jorgenson shot a 90 and had one of the top finishes among freshmen in the conference, posting a 50.64 CAAVG for the year.
All-WIC Girls: Henley Arbaugh, Junior, Missouri Valley; Addison Brink, Junior, Riverside; Brooklynn Currin, Senior, Treynor; Kali Irlmeier, Senior, Audubon; Kylie Powers, Senior, IKM-Manning; Mary Stephens, Sophomore, Underwood
All-WIC Boys: Oliver Deist, Sophomore, Audubon; Ethan Konz, Junior, Treynor; Edward Miller, Junior, Audubon; Danny Stein, Junior, Underwood; Jackson Tennis, Junior, Missouri Valley; Evan White, Junior, Missouri Valley
All-Senior Girls: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Kali Irlmeier, Audubon; Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia; Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning; Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center
All-Senior Boys: Walter Ausdemore, Underwood; Wyatt Buckholdt, Underwood; Hayden Kocour, Missouri Valley; Jay Remsburg, Audubon; Ethan Schneckloth, Tri-Center; Michael Turner, Tri-Center
All-Junior Girls: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley; Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center; Brooke Booth, IKM-Manning; Addison Brink, Riverside; Maeve Nielsen, IKM-Manning; Ella Richards, IKM-Manning
All-Junior Boys: Aaron Ehmke, Treynor; Ethan Konz, Treynor; Edward Miller, Audubon; Danny Stein, Underwood; Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley; Evan White, Missouri Valley
All-Sophomore Girls: Kailynn Brecher, Underwood; Kendra Calhoon, Tri-Center; Mari Gleason, Audubon; Amelia Lorenzen, Underwood; Steph Schmit, Logan-Magnolia; Mary Stephens, Underwood
All-Sophomore Boys: Oliver Deist, Audubon; Brant Freeberg, Tri-Center; Daylen Kocour, Missouri Valley; Tyson Osbahr, AHSTW; AC Roller, Riverside; Bradley Stock, Treynor
All-Freshman Girls: Avery Assman, Tri-Center; Makennah Bales, Logan-Magnolia; Jadyn Beckman, Riverside; Molly Coffman, Treynor; Sophi Pedersen, Treynor; Julia Thomas, Underwood
All-Freshman Boys: Henry Burr, Audubon; Ryan Hermansen, Audubon; Kaden Jorgenson, AHSTW; Drew Lee, AHSTW; Layton Maasen, Missouri Valley; Ty Nelson, AHSTW
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley — The POI champoin, Haer also led the league in CAAVG (52.97) and 18HAA (102.38).
Boys Player of the Year: Drew Ehlen, Senior, Mount Ayr — Ehlen was one of five players to shoot an 82 at the POI Tournament. I decided to average out the rest of the numbers, and he came out on top. The POI runner-up ranked third in CAAVG (46.84) and first in both 18HAA (84.13) and 18HA (81.33).
Coach of the Year: Thad Streit, Mount Ayr boys — While Southwest Valley’s girls won their second straight POI title, the Mount Ayr boys claimed their own conference championship with a win by 18 strokes.
Girls Senior of the Year: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley
Boys Senior of the Year: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr
Girls Junior of the Year: Kendra Sleep, Bedford — Sleep gets the edge due to her success in 18-hole tournaments and posting the highest finish at the POI meet (4th) among juniors. She also led her class in the POI with a 54.55 CAAVG.
Boys Junior of the Year: Landon Klobnak, Nodaway Valley — The conference leader in CAAVG (45.22) was another that shot an 82 at the POI Tournament. He did great work in 9-hole meets, too, ranking atop the league in 9HAA (44.63) and 9HA (42.75).
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley — A great year for Fourez, who advanced to a regional final, ranked second in the conference with a 54.03 CAAVG and took fifth in the POI.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Micah Johnson, Bedford — Johnson was among the best 18-hole players in the conference, and he showed it by claiming the POI championship with his own 82. His 18HAA (85.57) and 18HA (84.00) ranked second in the conference.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys — A great debut spring for Ballard, who topped the freshmen in the league in every statistical category and finished third in the POI.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr — And one more that shot an 82 at the POI Tournament, Streit finished the year with a 47.59 CAAVG, 89.13 19HAA and 86.33 18HA.
All-POI Girls: Kathryn Ballard, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys; Ashlyn Gutierrez, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Miaya Fourez, Sophomore, Southwest Valley; Maggie Haer, Senior, Southwest Valley; Kendra Sleep, Junior, Bedford; Becca Wetzel, Senior, Southwest Valley
All-POI Boys: Drew Ehlen, Senior, Mount Ayr; Zach Gebbie, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Micah Johnson, Sophomore, Bedford; Cole Keller, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys; Landon Klobnak, Junior, Nodaway Valley; Tanner Streit, Freshman, Mount Ayr
All-Senior Girls: Sara Collins, East Union; Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley; Arianna Nopoulos, Central Decatur; Macy Steele, Martensdale-St. Marys; Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley; Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr
All-Senior Boys: Samson Adams, Lenox; Grant Boyd, Central Decatur; Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr; Kaden Herr, Nodaway Valley; Cole Keller, Martensdale-St. Marys; Logan Moyer, Bedford
All-Junior Girls: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley; Bella Hogan, Nodaway Valley; Kynlee Kimpson, Bedford; Peyton Rhoades, Wayne; Kendra Sleep, Bedford
All-Junior Boys: Ethan Bruce, Southwest Valley; Nash Buckingham, Wayne; Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley; Zach Gebbie, Nodaway Valley; Landon Klobnak, Nodaway Valley; Josh Lopez, East Union
All-Sophomore Girls: Gracelyn Bain, Southwest Valley; Hadlee Christensen, Lenox; Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley; Olivia Huntington, Mount Ayr; Kate Logue, Southeast Warren; Kamryn Willis, Mount Ayr
All-Sophomore Boys: Caden Crow, Southeast Warren; Dylan Graham, Mount Ayr; Micah Johnson, Bedford; Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren; Louden Main, Mount Ayr; Tim Rogers, Bedford
All-Freshman Girls: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys; Sidney Crill, Southwest Valley; Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley; Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys; Gwen Nixon, East Union; Mallory Russell, Nodaway Valley
All-Freshman Boys: Ruger Berndt, Wayne; Jaxson Greene, Mount Ayr; Cooper Horton, Central Decatur; Brock Jones, East Union; Dyson Kessler, East Union; Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Addy Boell, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — The RVC champion and state qualifier, led the league in every statistical category, topped by a 46.34 CAAVG.
Boys Player of the Year: Chase Jahde, Sophomore, CAM — The Rolling Valley Conference champion (by 7 strokes), Jahde took fourth in the Class 1A state tournament this year. His 38.86 CAAVG was just one of five categories he led.
Coach of the Year: Brian Fogleman, CAM — The Cougars were outstanding all year, including all the way up to the state golf tournament when they led the 1A field after one day of play.
Girls Senior of the Year: Reese Snyder, CAM — The conference runner-up was right behind Boell in a number of categories, posting a 49.86 CAAVG.
Boys Senior of the Year: Seth Hensley, CAM — Hensley also showed well at the state tournament and finished the year with a 41.43 CAVG, ranking second behind Jahde. Hensley was also the RVC runner-up.
Girls Junior of the Year: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston
Boys Junior of the Year: Toby Benninger, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Benninger took sixth in the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament this year and was the top junior in the league with a 45.67 CAAVG.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley — Kepford was within the top four of every statistical category in the conference.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Chase Jahde, CAM
Girls Freshman of the Year: Reese Miller, Boyer Valley — The golf talent at Boyer Valley keeps on coming, and Miller took fifth in the Rolling Valley Conference meet while also ranking within the top five in most stats, including CAAVG (56.48).
Boys Freshman of the Year: Gavin Heiderscheit, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Heiderscheit was not the top finishing freshman at the RVC Tournament, but he did lead his class with a 43.96 CAAVG, an 87.87 18HAA, an 85.67 18HA, a 44.00 9HAA and a 42.17 9HA.
All-RVC Girls: Addy Boell, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Kylie Kepford, Sophomore, Boyer Valley; Elizabeth Lloyd, Junior, Glidden-Ralston; Reese Miller, Freshman, Boyer Valley; Reese Snyder, Senior, CAM
All-RVC Boys: Toby Benninger, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Gavin Heiderscheit, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM; Chase Jahde, Sophomore, CAM; Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Max Shirbroun, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard
All-Senior Girls: Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Valery Coakley, Woodbine; Reese Snyder, CAM; Abby Tibken, CAM
All-Senior Boys: Carson Cary, CAM; Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Seth Hensley, CAM; Gavyn Jessen, CAM; Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley; Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
All-Junior Girls: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston; Jersey Gray, Woodbine; Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston; Summer Toms, Glidden-Ralston
All-Junior Boys: Toby Benninger, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Bradyn Bohnsack, CAM; Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston; Devin Melby, Boyer Valley; Nolan Stamm, Woodbine; Evan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley
All-Sophomore Girls: Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley; Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley; Gracyn Robbins, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Zoey Soma, Boyer Valley; Mandi Thomsen, Boyer Valley
All-Sophomore Boys: Cody Dickinson, Woodbine; Austin Eblen, CAM; Chase Jahde, CAM; Lukas James, CAM; Xander Johnson, Woodbine; Coby Venteicher, CAM
All-Freshman Girls: Mataya Bromert, Boyer Valley; Emmersynn Chaney, Glidden-Ralston; Amelia Garrett, Glidden-Ralston; Ashtyn Klocke, Glidden-Ralston; Reese Miller, Boyer Valley; Sarah Roberts, Boyer Valley
All-Freshman Boys: Landon Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cole Cretsinger, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Gavin Heiderscheit, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Max Shirbroun, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cale Soma, Boyer Valley
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Isabella Boyle, Senior, Sioux City East — Boyle was the conference’s runner-up, but she led in nearly every statistical category by multiple strokes. Her CAAVG (46.86), 18HAA (94.53), 9HAA (46.38) and 9HA (43.60) was nearly two or over two strokes better than the rest of the conference.
Coach of the Year: Troy Husen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Husen’s team claimed the conference championship with a nine-stroke win this year.
Girls Senior of the Year: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East
Girls Junior of the Year: Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Schorg topped the conference in her class in every statistic. And by a wide margin.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The individual conference champion, Eckhoff had a 48.45 CAAVG with a 97.13 18HAA and a 90.33 18HA. She also had a 46.67 9HA and 48.33 9HAA.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Suri Quigley, Abraham Lincoln — Quigley led freshmen in the Missouri River Conference in every statistics.
All-MRC Girls: Isabelle Boyle, Senior, Sioux City East; Jaycee Chase, Senior, Sioux City West; Brianna De La Garza, Senior, Sioux City West; Cora Eckhoff, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madison Hilts, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Alyssa Schorg, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Senior Girls: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East; Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West; Brianna De La Garza, Sioux City West; Sidney Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Laila Petite, Sioux City North; Bailey Steward, Sioux City North
All-Junior Girls: Aubrey Koch, Sioux City East; Morgan Pack, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Ashlyn Prosser, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln; Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Kelsi Skatges, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
All-Sophomore Girls: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madison Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Katherine Johnson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Hollie Peterson, Sioux City East; Jada Plueger, LeMars; Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic
All-Freshman Girls: Megan Callaway, Thomas Jefferson; Tori Drent, Sioux City East; Hannah Hoffman, Sioux City North; Suri Quigley, Abraham Lincoln; Mya Skov, LeMars; Chloe Wieland, Thomas Jefferson