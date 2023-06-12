(KMAland) -- It’s the fourth and final week of our awards extravaganza wrapping up the spring sports season. And we’re opening it up with our KMAland Iowa Conference Soccer Awards.
Check out the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Missouri River standouts with these awards in each league:
•Girls & Boys Offensive Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Defensive Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Goalkeeper of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Girls & Boys Senior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Junior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Sophomore of the Year
•Girls & Boys Freshman of the Year
Here they are — the 2023 KMAland Conference Soccer Awards!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Nora Dougherty, Senior, Glenwood (38 goals, 13 assists)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (29 goals, 12 assists)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Sophie Sheffield, Junior, St. Albert (38 GA, 152 SV, 80.0 save percentage)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Casey Godbout, Junior, Glenwood (14 GA, 75 SV, 84.3 save percentage)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Sophie Sheffield, Junior, St. Albert (38 GA, 152 SV, 80.0 save percentage)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Casey Godbout, Junior, Glenwood (14 GA, 75 SV, 84.3 save percentage)
Coach of the Year — Nate Desy, Denison-Schleswig boys soccer (state qualifier)
Girls Senior of the Year — Nora Dougherty, Senior, Glenwood (38 goals, 13 assists)
Boys Senior of the Year — Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (29 goals, 12 assists)
Girls Junior of the Year — Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert (33 goals, 6 assists)
Boys Junior of the Year — Brayden Shepard, Junior, Lewis Central (26 goals, 10 assists)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan (30 goals, 5 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — Gabriel Barajas, Sophomore, St. Albert (13 goals, 6 assists)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Cierra Pudenz, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic (12 goals, 8 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Kyle Irwin, Freshman, St. Albert (14 goals, 9 assists)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Georgia Paulson, Junior, Underwood (17 goals, 4 assists, 13 matches)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — Sam Burmeister, Senior, Treynor (33 goals, 19 assists)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Abby Schuett, Senior, Tri-Center (First Team All-State)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Ryder Davidson, Junior, Treynor (First Team All-WIC, First Team All-State)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Preslie Arbaugh, Senior, Tri-Center (41 GA, 166 SV, 80.2 save %)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Nate Petersen, Senior, Treynor (15 GA, 96 SV, 86.5 save %)
Coach of the Year — Jason McIntosh, Treynor boys (state qualifier)
Girls Senior of the Year — Abby Schuett, Senior, Tri-Center (First Team All-State)
Boys Senior of the Year — Sam Burmeister, Senior, Treynor (33 goals, 19 assists)
Girls Junior of the Year — Georgia Paulson, Junior, Underwood (17 goals, 4 assists, 13 matches)
Boys Junior of the Year — Kaden Ogle, Junior, Underwood (34 goals, 11 assists)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood (11 goals, 5 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — Kayden Baxter, Sophomore, AHSTW (13 goals, 2 assists)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Lucy Elsener, Freshman, Tri-Center (10 goals, 7 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Landon Morales-Foote, Freshman, Underwood (4 goals, 1 assist)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Offensive Player of the Year — Trelyn White, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (29 goals, 8 assists)
Boys Offensive Player of the Year — Michael Avery, Senior, Sioux City North (22 goals, 1 assist)
Girls Defensive Player of the Year — Maddie Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (First Team All-MRC)
Boys Defensive Player of the Year — Logan Vargas, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (All-State choice)
Girls Goalkeeper of the Year — Lauren LaFleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (All-State choice)
Boys Goalkeeper of the Year — Caleb Cross, Junior, Sioux City North (16 GA, 94 SV, 85.5 save %)
Coach of the Year — Shawn Mansfield, Bishop Heelan Catholic girls (state champions)
Girls Senior of the Year — Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (27 goals, 7 assists)
Boys Senior of the Year — Michael Avery, Senior, Sioux City North (22 goals, 1 assist)
Girls Junior of the Year — Liberty Bates, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (27 goals, 13 assists)
Boys Junior of the Year — Beni Puelele, Junior, Sioux City East (15 goals, 7 assists)
Girls Sophomore of the Year — Trelyn White, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (29 goals, 8 assists)
Boys Sophomore of the Year — Jovany Kabongo, Sophomore, LeMars (16 goals, 7 assists)
Girls Freshman of the Year — Jaida Douch, Freshman, Sioux City West (28 goals, 2 assists)
Boys Freshman of the Year — Charly Perez Rojas, Freshman, Sioux City West (9 goals, 3 assists)
